Media Advance New Narrative: “Mean Trump” With Phone Call Leaker in White House…

The latest Mostly Swamp Media (MSM) talking point is rather funny. Keeping up with the continuing technique of ‘media reports on media reports‘, today the preferred undermining narrative is to sell a tale of White House leakers.

The Associated Press (AP) is transparently still upset about their first-question White House press decorum being violated by the vulgarian Spice; and on the heels of the deplorable decision to allow common-folk in fly-over country to Skype in questions to the daily press briefing (which began today), the AP publishes an account of bad hombre’ Trump talking to the magnanimous defender of all things liberty, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, with the following disclaimer:

[…] A person with access to the official transcript of the phone call provided only that portion of the conversation to The Associated Press. The person gave it on condition of anonymity because the administration did not make the details of the call public. (link)

How do we know it’s a narrative construct? That’s where it gets a little funny.

Seven minutes later the Washington Post comes out with an almost identical outline: bad hombre’ Trump is grumpy with “America’s staunchest ally” Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia:

[…] President Trump blasted Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull over a refu­gee agreement and boasted about the magnitude of his electoral college win, according to senior U.S. officials briefed on the Saturday exchange. (link)

Later in the WaPo outline they also reference the phone call with Nieto. Seven minutes between both publications. Odds of independent publication without discussion and coordination between the AP and WaPo White House correspondents, approximately 01:infinity.

Pro-Trump site that published some false stories during campaign gets first question at White House briefing. https://t.co/ZiVAbUQ6uy — The Associated Press (@AP) January 25, 2017

