President Trump Supreme Court Nomination – 8:00pm Event Live Stream…

.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to introduce and announce his nominee for the open seat on the Supreme Court of the United States.  The event is scheduled for 8:00pm

.

568 Responses to President Trump Supreme Court Nomination – 8:00pm Event Live Stream…

  1. dizzymissl says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    • TheOldBear says:
      January 31, 2017 at 9:41 pm

      Trump is so brilliant! Gorsuch is a guy they supported and now they have to deal with their bold statement that they will block any Trump nomination, no mater what. So now they will have to block and look hypocritical and foolish but will still stick to their guns since they are crazed liberals. So the only corse of action will be for the Turtle 🐢 to now put in place the nuclear option for SCOTUS confirmations…Bam ! Once that is done it will be easier to get future justices confirmed down the road instead of it being harder as the MSM is trying to portray. So we should have at least two more for Trump after Gorsuch this term. Checkmate Demo Libtards.

      • WSB says:
        January 31, 2017 at 9:55 pm

        Don’t mention about ticking off the citizens of Colorado…turning red for 2018, after the Dems abuse this wonderful nominee? Ha!

        Trump’s 4D chess.

      • In AZ says:
        January 31, 2017 at 10:02 pm

        McConnell is not a leader. He lets his DemonCrap buddies have their way.

      • armie says:
        January 31, 2017 at 10:09 pm

        I don’t know. Until the nuclear option is used, the Democrats have the ability to force the GOP to use it for an extreme candidate. If they shoot their wad this time, they lose that opportunity. I’m predicting they’ll do everything possible to dirty him up, then let him through on a squeaker vote. This may not be the ground to fight on for them.

  2. NHVoter says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:27 pm

  3. Kaco says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Transgender rights will soon be before the Supreme Court. Apparently, Judge Gorsuch has sided favorable in a transgender case and approves of gender identity issues. My main concern is children and gender identity/transgender. I saw Sundance posted this is a Kennedy replacement pick but it was described by President Trump as a Scalia replacement pick. Transgender cases will be brought before the court before Kennedy retires, I’m sure.

    • Bull Durham says:
      January 31, 2017 at 9:40 pm

      April. for June decision. Bathrooms for schools.

      Liked by 1 person

      • Kaco says:
        January 31, 2017 at 9:44 pm

        And we’re paying for these extra bathrooms for this tiny percentage that should not be able to make a decision in this until they are eighteen. It’s more than bathrooms and privacy, it’s also the fairness of competition and stealing from girls, like that boy who won the girl’s track championship.

  4. Martin says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:28 pm

  5. Bl says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Just looking at the people that Trump surrounds himself with and their families is inspiring. Who wouldn’t prefer them over Madonna, Lena Dunham or other leftist degenerates?

  6. codasouthtexas says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    From the head clown!

  7. MfM says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Boo boo, Fauxcahotas doesn’t like him and has already said she won’t vote for him.

  8. Kaco says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Just want to add, being Episcopalian is no small comfort, they ordain gay pastors.

  9. NHVoter says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    • Martin says:
      January 31, 2017 at 9:35 pm

      So that’s 58. Need two more.

    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      January 31, 2017 at 9:37 pm

      I think they know they are destroying their Party with all of these protests and ridiculous stunts during the Cabinet Hearings. Some of these Dems are up for re-election in 2018 and are concerned that the Party is imploding, which it is.

    • TheTorch says:
      January 31, 2017 at 9:42 pm

      Well if that is true.

      Then we are at 58, 2 more Dems to peel off.

      What could be happening here is that the Dems don’t want him on the Court, but they are terrified of the nuclear option being used to ram it through.

      I other wards if they go full bore insanity on this, they will lose a ton of political capital and the nuclear option used. Which means any future Supreme Court picks during Trump Presidency will only require 51 not 60, which would be absolute Armageddon for the Dems. This way at least from their point of view, they get to fight another day.

      As Sundance has pointed out this could well be to replace Kennedy. When Kennedy leaves the court, Trump gets to pick a Scalia judge. Don’t think the Dems don’t know this – which is why they may leave their powder dry for the big one, otherwise they are toast.

    • p'odwats says:
      January 31, 2017 at 9:46 pm

      If you go behind the scenes the Democrats are scared out of their minds about the midterm elections next year. Usually the party in power and holding the White House loses seats. I think the opposite will happen and that the Republicans will gain seats, maybe even have another landslide as happened in 2010 and 2014. Not every Democrat in congress is as clueless and dumb like Pelosi and Schumer when it comes to reading the political tea leaves. The bottom line is what scares the Democrats, and for that matter the Republican establishment, is that Trump will establish a trust and bond with working class Americans with his economic agenda. The globalist cabal is afraid of losing its power and influence, and that’s why they’re fighting like mad to stop the president.

  10. Pam says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:38 pm

  11. NHVoter says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:39 pm

  12. webgirlpdx says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Ignoring all the dirty protesters, Senatorial/Congressional obstructionists, Campaign ugliness et. al. this is truly the day President Trump saves our Republic.

  13. suejeanne1 says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    President Trump has some kind of a knack – Jeff Sessions, Mike Pence and Neil Gorsuch are three wonderful examples that reflect well on President Trump – God bless all of you!

  14. ConstitutionMan says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    A quick read of the progressive enemy one notes a plurality in favor of a filibuster that matches the time they believe Merrick Garland was opposed by the Republicans in the Senate. This means according to them a fillibuster lasting until June at a minimum.

    The progressives are truly an enemy of our great Country and its Constitution.

    We are just now awakening to the fact we face a civil war whereupon the future of our great nation is at stake and we must maintain and increase our support for President Trump to ensure the salvation of our great Nation and its constitutional Republic.

    Gorsuch is a great nominee who will serve our Country and its Citizens with honor, integrity, and as a servant to our great Constitution.

  15. truthandjustice says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    According to a R pundit (can’t remember name), whose political predictions have been right so far, says he predicts he’ll be confirmed in the end, but not after much fighting, etc. Judge Napolitano said Schumer & crew’s short term goal is to stall until after April so he won’t be able to sit on important cases coming up then. Probably why Pres. Trump wants it done by April 1 (I think).
    I think he said one was whether schools had to redo bathrooms for the transgenders. If he isn’t, the lower courts win who say they must. The opposite is likely if he is in then.

    • Wendy says:
      January 31, 2017 at 9:53 pm

      It’s just insane to require schools to do that! Besides constitution can you imagine how much it will cost to redo all the bathrooms? That money should be spended on improving our children’s education! It’s called common sense!

  16. codasouthtexas says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    This is graham!

  17. webgirlpdx says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    By the way, The President looked very handsome tonight 🙂

  18. andi lee says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Thank You, Heavenly Father!

    Congratulations! To The Honorable Justice Gorsuch & Mrs. Gorsuch!

    ~God’s Will Be Done, Amen!

    😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇
    Thank YOU President Trump!
    😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇

  19. Kaco says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    It would be nice to know his views on immigration for the upcoming battles, maybe even for birthright citizenship for those born of foreign nationals.

  20. TheTorch says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Trump is a frigging Genius.

    He has united the GOP on this. He is splitting some of the Red State Dems off and to top it off, even the dreaded Never Trumpers are stunned.

    LOL 🙂

    Meanwhile in La La land, the media is melting down and the snowflakes are getting confused at what they are supposed to be protesting…

    BTW – rumors possibly this week that Trump may announce withdraw from the Paris Climate Treaty… get ready for an EPIC snowflake meltdown.

    He is flooding the zone with so much stuff, they can’t compute anything. We are only at Week 2.

    4 years of this! Good grief, the snow flakes will be emigrating to North Korea.

  21. fedback says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Another great win for President Trump
    Another campaign promise kept
    Great evening

  22. dizzymissl says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:56 pm

  23. rumpole2 says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Why Can’t the Senate pass a “Cut the Crap” amendment to senate rules.

    Limit the questioning and whining about a nominee and take a vote within 2 days?

  24. Pam says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Here is Cruz’s interview with Tucker.

  25. JoD says:
    January 31, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    All this chit-chat about Judge Gorsuch and we missed the Nancy Pelosi Town Hall on CNN………….Thank you Judge Gorsuch!

  27. Martin says:
    January 31, 2017 at 10:00 pm

  28. George says:
    January 31, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Trump: “I am a man of my word, I do what I Say, something the American people have been waiting for a very long time.
    MESSAGE SENT!

  29. Martin says:
    January 31, 2017 at 10:06 pm

  30. Martin says:
    January 31, 2017 at 10:08 pm

  31. Bull Durham says:
    January 31, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    The Conservatives could never have accomplished what DJT has done. They have what they dreamed of but could never achieve.

    I hope a few of them will break out of their ideological straightjacket and get to work helping DJT put his government together now.

    45 delivered. Time to step up and deliver for the People.

