President Trump Supreme Court Nomination – 8:00pm Event Live Stream…

President Donald Trump is scheduled to introduce and announce his nominee for the open seat on the Supreme Court of the United States. The event is scheduled for 8:00pm
Trump is so brilliant! Gorsuch is a guy they supported and now they have to deal with their bold statement that they will block any Trump nomination, no mater what. So now they will have to block and look hypocritical and foolish but will still stick to their guns since they are crazed liberals. So the only corse of action will be for the Turtle 🐢 to now put in place the nuclear option for SCOTUS confirmations…Bam ! Once that is done it will be easier to get future justices confirmed down the road instead of it being harder as the MSM is trying to portray. So we should have at least two more for Trump after Gorsuch this term. Checkmate Demo Libtards.
Don’t mention about ticking off the citizens of Colorado…turning red for 2018, after the Dems abuse this wonderful nominee? Ha!
Trump’s 4D chess.
McConnell is not a leader. He lets his DemonCrap buddies have their way.
I don’t know. Until the nuclear option is used, the Democrats have the ability to force the GOP to use it for an extreme candidate. If they shoot their wad this time, they lose that opportunity. I’m predicting they’ll do everything possible to dirty him up, then let him through on a squeaker vote. This may not be the ground to fight on for them.
Transgender rights will soon be before the Supreme Court. Apparently, Judge Gorsuch has sided favorable in a transgender case and approves of gender identity issues. My main concern is children and gender identity/transgender. I saw Sundance posted this is a Kennedy replacement pick but it was described by President Trump as a Scalia replacement pick. Transgender cases will be brought before the court before Kennedy retires, I’m sure.
April. for June decision. Bathrooms for schools.
And we’re paying for these extra bathrooms for this tiny percentage that should not be able to make a decision in this until they are eighteen. It’s more than bathrooms and privacy, it’s also the fairness of competition and stealing from girls, like that boy who won the girl’s track championship.
Just looking at the people that Trump surrounds himself with and their families is inspiring. Who wouldn’t prefer them over Madonna, Lena Dunham or other leftist degenerates?
From the head clown!
So dumb. So if the workers are doing something illegal, schumer thinks you’re still not supposed to side with the corporations.
What he means by that is that Gorsuch affirmed Hobby Lobby’s right to refuse to foot the bill for abortifacients.
Is that his real tweet? Stupid Chuckie spelled ideologue incorrectly. Not a shock. I don’t think Senator Chuckie would know crap from meat loaf if he saw it on a plate. Enjoy the lefty meltdown. We’ve waited decades to see the people who have hurt our country so much get their much deserved whooping!
Maybe he should have stuck to four letter words like Nazi. It would have described how he really feels.
Mark these Dem talking points. Rep. Sherrod Brown of OH just tweeted the same thing and asked how she could support someone who puts corporations over individuals – – whatever that refers to.
It refers to Hobby Lobby having the right to refuse to pay for employee’s abortifacient drugs.
Hobby Lobby is not a “corporation.”
Funny how they don’t bring up the Sisters.
In their worldview the only religious liberty that should be respected is Islam.
I know you don’t know this but Sherrod is a he and a real nut case! Comes from Cleveland area I believe.
You guys will have a great laugh!
Thanks Becky for supporting Hillary!
Good grief.
I guess he’s hoping we all forgot? I’ll admit, I did forget the name of that Moby look-a-like he pretended was running in his failed attempt to spoil the election.
Did the Russians hack Glenn Beck’s twitter?
Putin did it.
Putin didn’t WANT to…
He must have been inhaling Cheetos again today.
No thanks to you, Glenn, who helped make it harder than it had to be, but we appreciate your thanks.
Go away NeverTrumpers!
No one needs or wants you.
#SuckingUpNotAllowed
Where the hell did he come from? Still has a Twitter account? Glen who ?
Didn’t we vote for Trump to be President of the United States, and NOT Supreme Court Justice of the USA???? Dang, think ole Beck has gone ’round-the-bend! Bless his heart!
I’ve seen several tweets from anti Trump people saying thank you & some folks are admitting they were wrong about Trump picking a good judge. Hopefully this will wake some people up to the DJT that we see.
More votes in 2020 ! Keeping America Great 👍
Your ship sailed along time ago Beck…
Wow. I am impressed. He actually called him President.
Every time I read a whiny sore loser comment from one of these lib idiots, I am compelled to post a picture.
And it begins……
Chuck already voted for Gorsuch for the tenth circuit. Maybe Schumer doesn’t have the mind anymore to vote again?
Weasel words, not necessarily a “no”.
Boo boo, Fauxcahotas doesn’t like him and has already said she won’t vote for him.
What a shock. She won’t vote for a principled jurist but she’ll vote for ideologue legal nitwits like Sotomayor and Kagan. The Dems will use everything to try and stop Gorsuch from being confirmed, but they’ll fail in the end.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That lady needs a psych evaluation. Always combative for no reason.
Man, that’s a shock !!!!
Just want to add, being Episcopalian is no small comfort, they ordain gay pastors.
Then don’t be one – they are going against the teachings of the Bible.. as is many other denominations.. why follow a doomed religion. Drop religion and follow the Bible. Religion is of man, the Bible is of God.
I’m talking about Gorsuch and in relation to his views. My first post was a couple up when I added this.
oh.. I see.. so Gorsuch has that dilemma.. hmm..
Gorsuch as a stellar record on religious freedom issues. Calm down.
No one will be forced to bake a cake under his watch.
It is disturbing to see so many Christian denominations go against the teachings of the Bible.
So that’s 58. Need two more.
I think they know they are destroying their Party with all of these protests and ridiculous stunts during the Cabinet Hearings. Some of these Dems are up for re-election in 2018 and are concerned that the Party is imploding, which it is.
Gotta keep calling them.
Well if that is true.
Then we are at 58, 2 more Dems to peel off.
What could be happening here is that the Dems don’t want him on the Court, but they are terrified of the nuclear option being used to ram it through.
I other wards if they go full bore insanity on this, they will lose a ton of political capital and the nuclear option used. Which means any future Supreme Court picks during Trump Presidency will only require 51 not 60, which would be absolute Armageddon for the Dems. This way at least from their point of view, they get to fight another day.
As Sundance has pointed out this could well be to replace Kennedy. When Kennedy leaves the court, Trump gets to pick a Scalia judge. Don’t think the Dems don’t know this – which is why they may leave their powder dry for the big one, otherwise they are toast.
If you go behind the scenes the Democrats are scared out of their minds about the midterm elections next year. Usually the party in power and holding the White House loses seats. I think the opposite will happen and that the Republicans will gain seats, maybe even have another landslide as happened in 2010 and 2014. Not every Democrat in congress is as clueless and dumb like Pelosi and Schumer when it comes to reading the political tea leaves. The bottom line is what scares the Democrats, and for that matter the Republican establishment, is that Trump will establish a trust and bond with working class Americans with his economic agenda. The globalist cabal is afraid of losing its power and influence, and that’s why they’re fighting like mad to stop the president.
Yep, and their ridiculous antics are making it worse for them.
The Democrats have more seats to defend and 10 of those seats are in States that Trump won, an ad blitz in those States and those Senators have to choose between party or their jobs in which they’re beholden to their Constituents. 🙂
Unlike her “long and well-established” record of lies, racial exploitation of Native Americans and greedy real estate opportunism.
and her propitious second marriage to a smitten harvard law prof. How’d she get that gig again? Women’s rights, indeed.
Fauxcahontas needs a psychological evaluation.
White squaw speak with forked tongue 👅
👌
Let’s give Lyin’ Jake a gold star for a truthful tweet.
Ignoring all the dirty protesters, Senatorial/Congressional obstructionists, Campaign ugliness et. al. this is truly the day President Trump saves our Republic.
President Trump has some kind of a knack – Jeff Sessions, Mike Pence and Neil Gorsuch are three wonderful examples that reflect well on President Trump – God bless all of you!
A quick read of the progressive enemy one notes a plurality in favor of a filibuster that matches the time they believe Merrick Garland was opposed by the Republicans in the Senate. This means according to them a fillibuster lasting until June at a minimum.
The progressives are truly an enemy of our great Country and its Constitution.
We are just now awakening to the fact we face a civil war whereupon the future of our great nation is at stake and we must maintain and increase our support for President Trump to ensure the salvation of our great Nation and its constitutional Republic.
Gorsuch is a great nominee who will serve our Country and its Citizens with honor, integrity, and as a servant to our great Constitution.
According to a R pundit (can’t remember name), whose political predictions have been right so far, says he predicts he’ll be confirmed in the end, but not after much fighting, etc. Judge Napolitano said Schumer & crew’s short term goal is to stall until after April so he won’t be able to sit on important cases coming up then. Probably why Pres. Trump wants it done by April 1 (I think).
I think he said one was whether schools had to redo bathrooms for the transgenders. If he isn’t, the lower courts win who say they must. The opposite is likely if he is in then.
It’s just insane to require schools to do that! Besides constitution can you imagine how much it will cost to redo all the bathrooms? That money should be spended on improving our children’s education! It’s called common sense!
This is graham!
Ah well, we shouldn’t hold this against Judge Gorsuch, though.
Graham, you are fooling no one now praising Trump after spending so long stabbing him in the back.
We haven’t heard anything yet from the other pussyhat senator McCain.
Uh oh.
And you are a ball boy, Linda.
By the way, The President looked very handsome tonight 🙂
I like that tie, I noticed presidents always wore red or blue but his was black and silver. We have any experts onto this? Probably thinking too much into this, I suck at 3D chess.
His tie looked navy blue with silver stripes on my tv.
It was a very dark navy, though.
You crushing? 😀 Someone last night was calling him sexy in that Brody interview, can’t remember who, though.
I agree, it was the first thing I thought when he walked out. He looked great.
He looked so “Every Man Presidential”. He truly thrives on knowing that everything he is doing is right and good.
He looked just as young as Gorsuch, who is decades younger. How the heck does he do it?
He always looks so great when he smiles 🙂
Thank You, Heavenly Father!
Congratulations! To The Honorable Justice Gorsuch & Mrs. Gorsuch!
~God’s Will Be Done, Amen!
😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇
Thank YOU President Trump!
😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇
It would be nice to know his views on immigration for the upcoming battles, maybe even for birthright citizenship for those born of foreign nationals.
Maybe it was part of interview question?
I am sure President Trump is satisfied with his views on immigration and other issues, otherwise he wouldn’t have picked him.
Trump is a frigging Genius.
He has united the GOP on this. He is splitting some of the Red State Dems off and to top it off, even the dreaded Never Trumpers are stunned.
Meanwhile in La La land, the media is melting down and the snowflakes are getting confused at what they are supposed to be protesting…
BTW – rumors possibly this week that Trump may announce withdraw from the Paris Climate Treaty… get ready for an EPIC snowflake meltdown.
He is flooding the zone with so much stuff, they can’t compute anything. We are only at Week 2.
4 years of this! Good grief, the snow flakes will be emigrating to North Korea.
Trump is an uniter.
Another great win for President Trump
Great evening
Durban?!?!?!
Gorsuch is as good as confirmed, folks.
Why Can’t the Senate pass a “Cut the Crap” amendment to senate rules.
Limit the questioning and whining about a nominee and take a vote within 2 days?
Here is Cruz’s interview with Tucker.
All this chit-chat about Judge Gorsuch and we missed the Nancy Pelosi Town Hall on CNN………….Thank you Judge Gorsuch!
Trump: “I am a man of my word, I do what I Say, something the American people have been waiting for a very long time.
MESSAGE SENT!
The Conservatives could never have accomplished what DJT has done. They have what they dreamed of but could never achieve.
I hope a few of them will break out of their ideological straightjacket and get to work helping DJT put his government together now.
45 delivered. Time to step up and deliver for the People.
