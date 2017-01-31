Milk Carton Democrats – Washington Democrats in 2017 Deploy Wisconsin Senate Democrat 2011 Strategy…

History repeats. Many people will remember what happened in Wisconsin in 2011 when control of the state legislature flipped from Democrat control to Republican control and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker began initiating a series of state budget reforms.
In 2011 the fourteen defeated Wisconsin senate democrats that remained in office fled to Illinois in a failed attempt to block legislation by not providing a quorum.
The 14 state legislators became famously known as “milk carton democrats” and/or “fleebaggers”.
Today in Washington DC Senate Committee Democrats deployed the same childish strategy to block HHS Secretary confirmation of Tom Price, and Treasury Secretary confirmation of Steve Mnuchin:
WASHINGTON DC – Senate Democrats on Tuesday boycotted two committee votes to delay the confirmations of President Donald Trump’s picks to head the Health and Human Services and Treasury departments.
“We’re not going to this committee today because we want the committee to regroup, get the information, have these two nominees come back in front of the committee, clarify what they lied about — I would hope they would apologize for that — then give us the information that we all need for our states,” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, told reporters.
The move is an effort to halt the confirmations of Rep. Tom Price as secretary of Health and Human Services and Steve Mnuchin as Treasury secretary after contentious confirmation hearings in which Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee accused both nominees of withholding important information.
While Democrats do not have the votes to defeat the nominations in the Republican-held Senate, a quorum of committee members must be present to hold a vote to advance the cabinet picks to a final confirmation vote.
A new date for the votes has not yet been set. (read more)
As Rush wisely stated today. Trump needs to fire all Obama appointees as well as any still in place that GWB left from Clinton. Until he does that the democrats will hold each of those agencies hostage. They are in control of each of those agencies by way of “acting director” roles just like the rogue AG that was fired. One by one they will continue to go out defiantly as she did if he doesn’t. When he leaves each agency without an acting leader the dems are unable to play politics. This act used to be customary where out of respect for new POTUS appointees would resign. If not they’d be fired. Either way they were gone. Bush was the one who broke this tradition and it won him no favors.
Allegedly the AG that was fired within the last 24 hours was also drafted to run in the Georgia gubernatorial race because she now has name recognition. This will only continue if something isn’t done to remove all Obama holdovers.
Screw Rush. Let Trump be Trump.
Rush has been very positive towards Trump unlike many of the radio barkers. It’s a solvable problem to fire them all. But the longer they stay in place the longer the “resist fest” continues. It shouldn’t be unreasonable to critique if done respectfully.
I turned Rush off today when he began talking like Trump doesn’t really understand the Left. Rush sounds like a buffoon when he talks like that. So instead of raising my BP, I turned off the radio.
Thursday night massacre – he just canceled his Harley Davidson trip to Wisconsin Thursday.
Wow, NRA just ran a ad on FNC to get Sessions confirmed.
NRA is also doing a phone campaign. They called my house asking me to contact my senator about confirming Sessions.
Called Nelson’s Wash DC office….phone is busy.
You can call his other offices and wear down his other aides. The number will be on his website.
A friend wrote this to me:
“Nothing in the constitution says the president has to appoint a cabinet secretary, especially in departments not mentioned in the constitution itself, which only names Treasury, State, War, and Navy. Daily functions of the departments continue even without a secretary, policy can come directly from the White House and be executed by a civil servant.”
It’s more complicated than that and it involves legal authorities to approve or take certain actions.
Many actions can only be authorized by a Secretary or their delegated authority. These positions by statute require Senate confirmation. In short, not just any bureaucrat can stand in for a Secretary.
How Benghazi happened under John Brennan: Obama/Jarrett ran all state departnent policy in the White House, excluding Hil-liar-y, who merely was the face of policy.
They can be “milk carton” Democrats all they want. However, they’re still no going to get any d*mn cookies!
Oh yeah. That ahole Nelson is one of them. Has been worthless for decades, but my compatriots in FL keep reflecting him.
A POS. Ignores phone calls and emails, doesn’t reply to my concerns, but sends me long emails w Commie talking points.
Totally worthless.
reelecting
He is dense. Might have brain damage? He is incoherent.
Keep it up, Democrats
Comon guys… keep quiet while he tries to get the waterworks going.
It is Chuckel’s Capitol after all. My Dad calls him Chuckels the clown.
It is our House Chucky.
Since Sundance mentioned what happened with governor Walker in 2012 and again in 2014, I think this fits. Looks like we have more SJW’s in WI at work here.
Pretty foolish on Harley-Davidson’s part.
This business news site has a poll asking if you support Trump’s XO?
Go and vote for Trump!
These childish Dems are really stupid, Reps have very long memories, that is why they are pictured as elephants! 🙂
Obama got 7 appointees on first day he was in office, and the Reps were civil about it.
These Dem tricks will come back to bite them in the future. The Dem donkey says it all, donkeys are stubborn and stupid. 🙂
I still think we need peaceful protests outside the Capitol.
Is Harley cancelling Trump? Are they like F%^&ng NUTS?
You know, those bikers might want to look at American Honda, they make some very nice cruisers too and have not taken any position on politics.
This all plays a part in passing the budget — they think that by doing this stunt it will keep Trump’s administration from passing one, then they can get the upper hand (and by this I mean both parties, who have had no problem with not passing a budget for how many years under Obama? while our deficits and unemployment went up, while our infrastructure and security forces, our employment enrollment stagnated?…and they lived lives of luxury?). The trap is this: if they do not get working on these nominations, and then a budget…it can all be laid in their laps just as easily, perhaps more (and by this I mean both parties). They will get the responsibility for any further economic downturn, which will happen given the global situation. I’m sure that certain leaders of foreign powers (Merkel, cough; Trudeau, Nieto, cough, cough…throw in Abe and Xi for good measure; although I’m inclining more towards Abe myself and he won’t be as vocal as the Euro squad) will try to help their beleaguered Uniparty pals, but this does not help them at home in the slightest.
In the meantime, Trump can leave the positions vacant, press for Congress to pass a budget of his liking, and still keep the momentum. This clown show smacks of the last act of defiance; they are very leveraged.
In other news: Iranian/Houthi (reports are still not clear, but the Houthis are clients of Iran) just hit a Saudi frigate. Pentagon believes the target was a U.S. ship, but I’m not so sure (death to the Satans, little and great, is pretty standard Iranian shoutfest fare — and they consider KSA to be a client of both so it applies to them too). Either way, this plays into the travel ban and does not look well (along with those ballistic missile tests by Iran) for the Uniparty that went very willingly along with Obama’s lifting of sanctions and gifting of all that sweet cash. That’s already not playing well in Peoria; it will play even less well in the months to come.
If played correctly, these folks are really going to shoot themselves in the feet (again, multiple times). Just in time for the midterms to roll around.
Of course I’m at work when something happens. TV on in the background says HD cancelled visit with Trump. If this is true they will hear from me. This is bullshit! Do they think everyone cruising around on a Harley voted for Hillary? What is more American than a Harley Davidson motorcycle?! They can’t handle protesters?? They have large scale events every summer. What a joke. This pisses me off!!
