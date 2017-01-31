Milk Carton Democrats – Washington Democrats in 2017 Deploy Wisconsin Senate Democrat 2011 Strategy…

History repeats. Many people will remember what happened in Wisconsin in 2011 when control of the state legislature flipped from Democrat control to Republican control and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker began initiating a series of state budget reforms.

In 2011 the fourteen defeated Wisconsin senate democrats that remained in office fled to Illinois in a failed attempt to block legislation by not providing a quorum.

The 14 state legislators became famously known as “milk carton democrats” and/or “fleebaggers”.

Today in Washington DC Senate Committee Democrats deployed the same childish strategy to block HHS Secretary confirmation of Tom Price, and Treasury Secretary confirmation of Steve Mnuchin:

WASHINGTON DC – Senate Democrats on Tuesday boycotted two committee votes to delay the confirmations of President Donald Trump’s picks to head the Health and Human Services and Treasury departments.

“We’re not going to this committee today because we want the committee to regroup, get the information, have these two nominees come back in front of the committee, clarify what they lied about — I would hope they would apologize for that — then give us the information that we all need for our states,” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, told reporters.

The move is an effort to halt the confirmations of Rep. Tom Price as secretary of Health and Human Services and Steve Mnuchin as Treasury secretary after contentious confirmation hearings in which Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee accused both nominees of withholding important information.

While Democrats do not have the votes to defeat the nominations in the Republican-held Senate, a quorum of committee members must be present to hold a vote to advance the cabinet picks to a final confirmation vote.

A new date for the votes has not yet been set.