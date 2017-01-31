January 31st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #12

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
It would be nice if you’d say what the videos are about instead of making a person have to watch it to find out.
Same here. I am not aways in a position or place to just play a video.
It’s a segment of Lou’s show. Don’t really know what else needs to be said.
They’re Lou’s must watch moments from tonight’s show(1), likely entire show(2).
When I’m away, I live off these first looks 😉
TY, Citizen817!
#Wolverines
P.S. watched live
Nigel Farage on
Hannity radio show
(audio)
This interesting take on Merkel opening the “gates of vienna” to millions of people from Middle East, Northern Africa and parts of Asia concludes it was planned years ahead. The transcript in English is included and the comments are worth reading.
http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/01/der-silberjunge-opening-the-borders-was-against-german-law-and-it-was-planned-in-advance/
Regarding the U.S. immigration policy, back in the olden days, those going through Ellis Island and the Port of New Orleans were required to go through extensive scrutiny and had to have a sponsor that guaranteed they would be financially responsible for the person’s welfare.
North Dakota wants hired pipeline protesters to pay state income taxes
After spending more than $22 million on the Dakota Access pipeline protest, North Dakota wants to make sure any paid activists remember to submit their state income taxes.
Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger said his office is keeping an eye out for tax forms from environmental groups that may have hired protesters to agitate against the 1,172-mile, four-state pipeline project.
Yes! This is the way they got Al Capone — tax evasion. Love it.
The employer is also supposed to take with holdings as well.
That depends on whether they are 1099 contractors or actual employees.
Good point. They are probably contractors. The ACA requires the 1099 be filed if they make over a certain amount.
They don’t qualify as Independent contractors unless they have complete control over the hours they work AND provide their own resources. Being bussed to locales, or being told when & where to show up, and carrying signs provided/paid for should NOT qualify them as anything other than an employee.
This could get verrrrry interesting 😛
Sure could. If you’re out there in N.D., Dale, keep us updated on this one.
Git ’em!
I hope they used E-Verify!!
America is ‘obliged’ to care for foreigners and the UN is above US law, Angela Merkel ‘explained’ to Trump:
I’m sorry, but this is the best response I can think of:
is that really merkle? sure looks like her LOL
Yes, it’s definitely her.
wow! i can’t wait to share this LOL .. wonder if this was a pizza party?
I’m sure it’s an impersonator. It looks like it was at some kind of contest.
Looks like Edith Bunker…
Merkel – Clinton…the perfect antidote for viagra.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I prefer to point my feet in the direction of travel.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ms. Angela wants to unload as many of her “refugees” on the US as she possibly can.
Sorry Angela, you’re gonna have to try harder to force ’em down the throats of the (now rebelling) “lesser” European states.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hitler invaded other countries and made their people miserable. Merkel is invading Germany (supposedly her own country) and making its people miserable. One would think the Germans could just get out of the invasion business all together.
LikeLike
She doesn’t want to stop there. She wants our country to be invaded, too. She can go to hell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Invading? She’s elected to her office. Clearly it’s the German citizens who need to wake up and get her out. While there are some trying to get her removed, up to now she’s held the majority so it’s the citizens who have to get to work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They rig the elections over there, while accusing Russia of doing the same thing. They also have no freedom of speech, not to mention a screwed up, confused and guilt ridden populace.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You right, germans are completely cucked
Talking about white guilt-they have hitler guilt
“Angie baby, you’re a special lady
Living in a world of make-believe
Well, maybe…….
You’re a little touched you know, Angie baby.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
The failure of German leadership: Merkel Whores For Obama.
German Chancellor Merkel has failed her country. Europe and world peace. Germany is the strength of the EU and NATO. Had Merkel said “No” to sanctions on Russia, that would have been the end of the crisis that Obama is brewing, a crisis unlikely to be ended short of war.
But Merkel has signed away the sovereignty of the German nation and assigned the fate of Germany to a province in the American Empire. Thus ha Merkel and the weak German leadership consigned the world to war. Already blamid for World War 1 and World War 2, now Germany will be blamed for World War 3.
… and then it will cease to exist as a country.
Hannity Opening Monolog
Some things never get old.
Newt on Hannity
I think Hannity actually goes onto Newt’s show>
It’s still Monday night!?!
I can’t believe it has only been 11 days!
Live WDC Web Cam:
This was a strong monologue. Sean closed by calling out Schumer and Hollywood about having blood on their hands after next terror attack. Too bad the left cannot comprehend basic facts he presented.
I have been asking, to no avail, if there is anything Trump can do about the Soros funded opposition, candidates and meddling in US government. Is there a legal remedy that would rive Soros and his foundations that continue to fund these protests and left-leaning groups that are creating anarchy in our country?
A question for Jeff Session perhaps?
I posted this down stream but I wonder if it might be a part answer for you.
Trump Files Early With FEC For 2020 Candidacy, Outmaneuvers Nonprofits
Here is the beauty of it:
“More importantly, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations would no longer be able to engage in “political speech” which could theoretically affect the results of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election without running the risk of losing their nonprofit status. The move effectively bars interest groups from creating nonprofits which they could funnel money into for the purposes of opposing Trump’s initiatives. This will likely create chaos for political opponents of Trump such as George Soros, who has sunk significant amounts of money into various nonprofit groups with the intent of opposing Trump’s government.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-30/trump-files-early-fec-2020-candidacy-outmaneuvers-nonprofits
@Betty 😉 GMTA!
When POTUS says he understands money, Soros better believe it!
On an earlier thread:
phoenix Rising wrote:
Trump Files Early With FEC For 2020 Candidacy, Outmaneuvers Nonprofits
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-30/trump-files-early-fec-2020-candidacy-outmaneuvers-nonprofits
Brilliant!
Here’s most of the article. Shows you just how brilliant POTUS is…. Soros must be pissed.
“A document from the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) indicates that Donald Trump took steps last week to outmaneuver nonprofit organizations, leaving them unable to officially campaign against him over the next few years of his Presidency.
Filed on January 20th, 2017, the letter states that, while not an official announcement for reelection, Donald Trump has filed an FEC Form 2 in order to “ensure compliance with the Federal Election Campaign Act.” This is an unprecedented, although legal, move for the President to make. Barack Obama did not file for his 2012 re-election bid until April 2011. Having filed (even if not formally announcing a bid) as a candidate, Trump would be able to coordinate with PACs and other similar organizations.
“More importantly, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations would no longer be able to engage in “political speech” which could theoretically affect the results of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election without running the risk of losing their nonprofit status. The move effectively bars interest groups from creating nonprofits which they could funnel money into for the purposes of opposing Trump’s initiatives. This will likely create chaos for political opponents of Trump such as George Soros, who has sunk significant amounts of money into various nonprofit groups with the intent of opposing Trump’s government. How 501(c)(3) organizations will comply with the FEC’s regulations when participating an actions which qualify as political speech remains to be seen.
Just love the fact that POTUS filed this on January 20, 2017 – must’ve been one of the first things he did as President of the U.S.A.! Talk about being prepared…. Too funny!
MAGA!
Soros is a “fugitive” in Russia.Iran.Syria.Liban.Hungary and few others
Wanted for sedition-why dont we extradite him to Russia or better yet ,Iran
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obozo issued some farewell pardons and commutations, so we probably have a few vacant bunks.
Macedonia has banned him also.
I read this earlier today as I follow Mike, but it doesn’t answer my question regarding Soros.
Another example of how you love to post videos without telling us what they are and why they’re worth out time to watch them. Sorry, but they may be good but time is too valuable to sit around watching things hoping they’re as good as the person who posted thinks they are. I don’t mean to be mean, but I think it’s rude not to tell people what you’re posting and why.
Maybe you can just say “What’s in the video?”. Many of us recognize that it’s a video of Carlson’s show, and in fact that’s what it says as the title on the video.
He’s posting Tucker’s show because there are a lot of people here that don’t have cable and they appreciate the posting. It’s a kind of community service.
Today
Who’s up for a surprise in the Supreme Court pick? Too much talk about the leading contenders tells me it’s all a deflection of Trump’s real intent. I’m going with Ted Cruz and I’m sticking with it.
Me too
Ummm, NO!!
Or Lee.
I’m with you #NeverCruz the snake or Lee his partner Never Trumper
a big portion of his base would never approve or accept either of them
but i do agree it will be a surprise pick and he has already said it is from his orginal list so it will not be ted cruz as he was never on the list
That would be amazing. I could see the Dems trying to go after Ted for his Dad killing JFK.
Nobody ever said his dad killed JFK. There is circumstantial evidence he was in the same place at the same time and working for the same cause as LHO, but that’s as far as it goes.
It was a joke friend.
Thought he wasn’t eligible? NBC Citizenship questions?
“Six Justices were born outside the United States. They are:
James Wilson (1789-1798) born in Caskardy, Scotland
James Iredell (1790-1799) born in Lewes, England
William Paterson (1793-1806) born in County Antrim, Ireland
David J. Brewer (1889-1910) born in Smyrna, Turkey
George Sutherland (1922-1939) born in Buckinghamshire, England
Felix Frankfurter (1939-1962) born in Vienna, Austria”
https://www.supremecourt.gov/faq_justices.aspx#faqjustice12
I really like what the Russian foreign minister had to say when he was asked to comment on Trump’s EOs regarding Syrian refugees and travel from the 7 countries.
He said “It’s none of our business”.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Americans are going to love Sergei Lavrov. He is so funny. Blunt. Sharpest mind in diplomacy. And his spokeswoman is awesome. There will be no grey language in any agreements or arrangements.
LikeLiked by 1 person
His response was short and to the point, yet spoke volumes.
Who has info on when Sessions floor vote will be after his committe vote Tuesday ?
With all the talk of our President’s brilliant maneuvering I have to share this: Trump Files Early With FEC For 2020 Candidacy, Outmaneuvers Nonprofits
Here is the beauty of it:
“More importantly, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations would no longer be able to engage in “political speech” which could theoretically affect the results of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election without running the risk of losing their nonprofit status. The move effectively bars interest groups from creating nonprofits which they could funnel money into for the purposes of opposing Trump’s initiatives. This will likely create chaos for political opponents of Trump such as George Soros, who has sunk significant amounts of money into various nonprofit groups with the intent of opposing Trump’s government.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-30/trump-files-early-fec-2020-candidacy-outmaneuvers-nonprofits
More important how will this effect the Hatch act and federal employees.
“And as the sun sinks slowly in the west, we bid a reluctant farewell to…,” (fill in the blank).
An even dozen and lucky thirteen coming up.
While the LSM knocks itself out ranting about every breath the week-old Trump administration takes, where were they when the Clinton’s made illegal trillions off their sham foundations? Charles Ortel finally lays out his investigation:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lot of committee action today.
CALL NOW AND LEAVE A MESSAGE.
Be polite but not over so 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
We should tell all the Senate Democrats that effective immediately we will treat their families the exact same way they treat Trump and his Nominees. They may not believe it but if we can sound convincing enough it may make them worry.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Epic.
For me it will be the show down on Election Fraud. I see it as a race get National reform in place before the 2018 midterms. In a fair race, with a level playing field I am so curious to see who will end up Governor of California, I hope it is that Peter Thiel. Just because it would be so fun.
I wish Trump would fire all four women on the Supreme Court: Ginsberg, Kagan, Sotomayor and Breyer. Who says he can’t ?
The Constitution.
They either are declared physically or mentally unfit, resign or die.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think he should try anyway. 😉
“They […] are declared […] mentally unfit”
I don’t see any problem there.
The Constitution.
LikeLike
Pres. Trump IS protecting “American values of freedom and opportunity.” What Reed Hastings and the other globalists really refer to is their own “arbitrarily chosen international standards that we’re imposing on America.”
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Want to piss off a sore loser, AKA democrat? Sign the petition. It’ll never happen, so sign it just to see splody heads. 🙂
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/put-donald-trump-mount-rushmore
I almost feel like I need to pinch myself. It’s like living in the most wonderful dream. Every day Trump is smashing the left in the teeth.
I have never been this full of joy and optimism in my entire life.
The air of today has a feel as that of 1968..unrest being fomented by very dangerous groups with bad intentions seeking to undermine the country….Students for a Democratic Society, Black Panthers, manufactured protests by communist or communist leaning entities, Saul Alinsky, and more. Very distressing times they were.
We all know who the bad actors are today…which is a side bar to what is happening: The country is getting an upclose and personal look at who is willing to gamble with each and every American’s safety.
So happy we have a smart, tough and STRONG president who knows how to handle the situation. And KNOWS who is doing what to whom!
GO DONALD! WE LOVE YOU!!
Your right we have more domestic terror groups than ever and they getting away with riots ,destruction and death threats…Against the POTUS no less…..Time is up we have to take Soros down and put these leaders in prison to meet some Black Panthers or Black Gorilla movement group…They won’t like it…….
“There should be no fear — we are protected, and we will always be protected.
We will be protected by the great men and women of our military and law enforcement and, most importantly, we are protected by God”
from President Trump Inaugural address
At least they had a reason to protest back then. The Viet Nam war really was horrible. And blacks were still being treated like crap. Now? Just a whiney bunch of toddlers wanting everything to be given to them.
No one seems to mention on Obama’s last week he did a nasty hit job on the Cuban people for voting against him…He cahnged that long standing law for Cubans and left many stranded in Mexico with no concern whatsoever. Getting left in Mexico is pretty severe. I had it happen and it was tough getting home with no money. No one gives you a loan………… Why don’t we hear about that vile little action……
Good point freddie!
OboMao will have Cubans voting Trump in 2020.
http://www.ala.org/news/press-releases/2017/01/ala-opposes-new-administration-policies-contradict-core-values :
ALA opposes new administration policies that contradict core values
For Immediate Release
Mon, 01/30/2017
Contact:
Macey Morales
Deputy Director
Public Awareness Office
American Library Association
(312) 280-4393
mmorales@ala.org
CHICAGO — Today American Library Association President Julie Todaro released the following statement responding to recent actions by the new administration and specifically addressing issues regarding access to information, discrimination and intellectual freedom.
“We are shocked and dismayed by recent executive orders and other actions by the new administration, which stand in stark contrast to the core values of the American Library Association (ALA). Our core values include access to information; confidentiality/privacy; democracy; equity, diversity and inclusion; intellectual freedom; and social responsibility.
“The American Library Association strongly opposes any actions that limit free access to information, undermine privacy or discriminate on any basis. This includes the temporary suspension of visas and entrance to the US based on anyone’s nationality or religion as well as the increased scrutiny of any individual’s communication such as mobile phone and/or social media activity.
“Our nation’s 120,000 public, academic, school and special libraries serve all community members, including people of color, immigrants, people with disabilities and the most vulnerable in our communities, offering services and educational resources that transform communities, open minds, and promote inclusion and diversity.
“ALA believes that the struggle against racism, prejudice, stereotyping and discrimination is central to our mission. We will continue to speak out and support efforts to abolish intolerance and cultural invisibility, stand up for all the members of the communities we serve, and promote understanding and inclusion through our work.
“We will continue to speak out and support our members as they work tirelessly for access to library and information resources on behalf of all of their community members, while advocating for privacy, intellectual freedom, critical global research, information literacy, ongoing access to scientific research, and fair and equitable treatment for everyone.
“As our strategic plan states, ‘ALA recognizes the critical need for access to library and information resources, services, and technologies by all people, especially those who may experience language or literacy-related barriers; economic distress; cultural or social isolation; physical or attitudinal barriers; racism; discrimination on the basis of appearance, ethnicity, immigrant status, housing status, religious background, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression; or barriers to equal education, employment and housing.’
“We encourage our members to continue to speak out and show their support for and work on behalf of our core values, in their communities as well as with their local, state and national elected and appointed officials. Additionally, ALA has tools and resources online to help you advocate for our core values:
“ALA is committed to using its national platform for speaking up and speaking out for its members and constituents in these chaotic, unprecedented and challenging times. We appreciate the library community’s continued support.”
This is a joke right? Please be a joke… :-0
Our tax dollars are going to “educators” who propagandize … Trump is not backing down against the fake media. WHAT ABOUT FAKE “EDUCATION” etc.?
Looks like little miss snowflake wants to get her name out in the public so she’s leveraging whatever she can.
For Pete’s sake, just tell me where I can find the book I’m looking for and shut the hell up.
Allied with liberal colleges and local governments, providing internet for homeless people, and others. Libraries are not like they used to be.
Tweet new acting AG @AGdanaboente to thank him for stepping up for USA. This a/c was just started tonight. Some interesting re-tweets, & clicking his ‘likes’ links shows lots of support from variety of folks.
Never a dull moment !
Good:
http://www.breitbart.com/sports/2017/01/30/new-york-post-sports-writer-fired-vile-tweet-likening-trump-inauguration-date-pearl-harbor-911/
I posted this am about Trump filing with FEC only 5 hours after being sworn in. I wasn’t sure if it was legit. I read a long thread of tweets from a group called “the Resisterhood” who are freaked out about it. A treeper replied with this-
https://mobile.twitter.com/tylerculberson/status/825750278653825025
8 years at Trump speed?! Swap will be drained long before his second term is up. You know, under budget and ahead of schedule.
Breitbart News Daily: Extreme Vetting/
by BREITBART NEWS30 Jan 201726
“On the Tuesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.”
http://www.breitbart.com/radio/2017/01/30/breitbart-news-daily-extreme-vetting/
WHILE READING THE COMMENTS I THOUGHT OF HOWIE/ GREAT IDEA/
LIKE HOWIE SAID/ CALL AND POST IT TO THEIR EMAILS/
dbdb • an hour ago
MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD!!!!
If we really have Trumps back, do something!!! These are the 9 Dem Senators for re-election 2018 in states Trump won!
Let them hear from us, and ask/tell them to support Trump’s nominations! Trump deserves the right to put HIS team on the field!!!
America First! …. Deplorable in Colorado!!!
FL – Nelson, Bill (202) 224-5274
http://www.billnelson.senate.gov/cont...
IN – Donnelly, Joe (202) 224-4814
http://www.donnelly.senate.gov/contac...
MO – McCaskill, Claire (202) 224-6154
http://www.mccaskill.senate.gov/conta...
MT – Tester, Jon (202) 224-2644
http://www.tester.senate.gov/?p=email...
OH – Brown, Sherrod (202) 224-2315
http://www.brown.senate.gov/contact/
PA – Casey, Robert P., Jr.(202) 224-6324
http://www.casey.senate.gov/contact/
WI – Baldwin, Tammy (202) 224-5653
http://www.baldwin.senate.gov/feedbac...
WV – Manchin, Joe, 202- 224-954
http://www.manchin.senate.gov/public/...
ND – Heitkamp, Heidi 202-224-2043
http://www.heitkamp.senate.gov/public...
laughing tyger dbdb • 16 minutes ago
GREAT POST!!! WOW!!
Wait for tomorrow announcement Ted Cruz as Supreme Court nomination.
You know, SR it could be Mike Lee too. I can just imagine Trump basically begging Dem senators to go after one of their own. But I’m predicting Cruz as well. Splody heads everywhere!!
I hope not.
I’m hoping it’s someone who actually has experience as a judge.
Janice Rogers Brown. She’s a little old but…
Time to revisit this:
President Trump talks about God and needing him more now with David Brody…he has graying at the temples and he looks very statesman-like and sexy (IMO).
http://www1.cbn.com/700club
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know this won’t be easy for some of you, but we should really boycott the Superbowl. Lady Gaga is an outspoken dim bulb Trump detractor. Guaranteed she will say something awful about Trump during her performance and she’ll have the Superbowl producers’ blessings because it’s guaranteed to get them in the news, just like that stupid stunt with Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake. Punish them for choosing Lady Gaga by not watching. Maybe I’m asking too much, but I am boycotting all of the awards shows now. I used to watch all of them, now none. And, further, this morning I cancelled my subscription to the Chicago SunTimes. I was getting the Sunday paper but they so irked me with their constant anti-police and anti-Trump headlines, the last straw was a fawning front page article about the women’s march … I am no longer a subscriber, and I let them know exactly why I was quitting them. We comprise a substantial portion of the population, we should use our power.
