January 31st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #12

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

121 Responses to January 31st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #12

  2. citizen817 says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Nigel Farage on
    Hannity radio show
    (audio)

    Reply
  3. Dale says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:22 am

    North Dakota wants hired pipeline protesters to pay state income taxes
    After spending more than $22 million on the Dakota Access pipeline protest, North Dakota wants to make sure any paid activists remember to submit their state income taxes.
    Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger said his office is keeping an eye out for tax forms from environmental groups that may have hired protesters to agitate against the 1,172-mile, four-state pipeline project.

    Yes! This is the way they got Al Capone — tax evasion. Love it.

    Reply
  4. Sa_Bi says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:22 am

    America is ‘obliged’ to care for foreigners and the UN is above US law, Angela Merkel ‘explained’ to Trump:

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Hannity Opening Monolog

    Reply
  6. hugofitch1 says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Some things never get old.

    Reply
  8. Just Scott says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:23 am

    It’s still Monday night!?!
    I can’t believe it has only been 11 days!

    Live WDC Web Cam:

    Reply
    • donebydesign says:
      January 31, 2017 at 1:18 am

      This was a strong monologue. Sean closed by calling out Schumer and Hollywood about having blood on their hands after next terror attack. Too bad the left cannot comprehend basic facts he presented.

      Reply
  10. justbabblingagain says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:24 am

    I have been asking, to no avail, if there is anything Trump can do about the Soros funded opposition, candidates and meddling in US government. Is there a legal remedy that would rive Soros and his foundations that continue to fund these protests and left-leaning groups that are creating anarchy in our country?

    Reply
    • Fe says:
      January 31, 2017 at 12:35 am

      A question for Jeff Session perhaps?

      Reply
    • Betty says:
      January 31, 2017 at 12:41 am

      I posted this down stream but I wonder if it might be a part answer for you.

      Trump Files Early With FEC For 2020 Candidacy, Outmaneuvers Nonprofits

      Here is the beauty of it:

      “More importantly, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations would no longer be able to engage in “political speech” which could theoretically affect the results of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election without running the risk of losing their nonprofit status. The move effectively bars interest groups from creating nonprofits which they could funnel money into for the purposes of opposing Trump’s initiatives. This will likely create chaos for political opponents of Trump such as George Soros, who has sunk significant amounts of money into various nonprofit groups with the intent of opposing Trump’s government.

      http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-30/trump-files-early-fec-2020-candidacy-outmaneuvers-nonprofits

      Reply
    • EV22 says:
      January 31, 2017 at 12:42 am

      On an earlier thread:

      phoenix Rising wrote:

      Trump Files Early With FEC For 2020 Candidacy, Outmaneuvers Nonprofits

      http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-30/trump-files-early-fec-2020-candidacy-outmaneuvers-nonprofits

      Brilliant!

      Here’s most of the article. Shows you just how brilliant POTUS is…. Soros must be pissed.

      “A document from the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) indicates that Donald Trump took steps last week to outmaneuver nonprofit organizations, leaving them unable to officially campaign against him over the next few years of his Presidency.

      Filed on January 20th, 2017, the letter states that, while not an official announcement for reelection, Donald Trump has filed an FEC Form 2 in order to “ensure compliance with the Federal Election Campaign Act.” This is an unprecedented, although legal, move for the President to make. Barack Obama did not file for his 2012 re-election bid until April 2011. Having filed (even if not formally announcing a bid) as a candidate, Trump would be able to coordinate with PACs and other similar organizations.

      “More importantly, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations would no longer be able to engage in “political speech” which could theoretically affect the results of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election without running the risk of losing their nonprofit status. The move effectively bars interest groups from creating nonprofits which they could funnel money into for the purposes of opposing Trump’s initiatives. This will likely create chaos for political opponents of Trump such as George Soros, who has sunk significant amounts of money into various nonprofit groups with the intent of opposing Trump’s government. How 501(c)(3) organizations will comply with the FEC’s regulations when participating an actions which qualify as political speech remains to be seen.

      Reply
      • EV22 says:
        January 31, 2017 at 12:46 am

        Just love the fact that POTUS filed this on January 20, 2017 – must’ve been one of the first things he did as President of the U.S.A.! Talk about being prepared…. Too funny!

        MAGA!

        Reply
    • regedit says:
      January 31, 2017 at 12:45 am

      Soros is a “fugitive” in Russia.Iran.Syria.Liban.Hungary and few others
      Wanted for sedition-why dont we extradite him to Russia or better yet ,Iran

      Reply
  11. budmc says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Reply
    • Shanna Gruen says:
      January 31, 2017 at 12:59 am

      Another example of how you love to post videos without telling us what they are and why they’re worth out time to watch them. Sorry, but they may be good but time is too valuable to sit around watching things hoping they’re as good as the person who posted thinks they are. I don’t mean to be mean, but I think it’s rude not to tell people what you’re posting and why.

      Reply
      • Sandra says:
        January 31, 2017 at 1:18 am

        Maybe you can just say “What’s in the video?”. Many of us recognize that it’s a video of Carlson’s show, and in fact that’s what it says as the title on the video.

        Reply
      • Joe Knuckles says:
        January 31, 2017 at 1:20 am

        He’s posting Tucker’s show because there are a lot of people here that don’t have cable and they appreciate the posting. It’s a kind of community service.

        Reply
  13. Bull Durham says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Today

    Reply
  14. The Great White Shank says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Who’s up for a surprise in the Supreme Court pick? Too much talk about the leading contenders tells me it’s all a deflection of Trump’s real intent. I’m going with Ted Cruz and I’m sticking with it.

    Reply
  15. Joe Knuckles says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:25 am

    I really like what the Russian foreign minister had to say when he was asked to comment on Trump’s EOs regarding Syrian refugees and travel from the 7 countries.
    He said “It’s none of our business”.

    Reply
  16. Shinola says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Who has info on when Sessions floor vote will be after his committe vote Tuesday ?

    Reply
  17. Betty says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:27 am

    With all the talk of our President’s brilliant maneuvering I have to share this: Trump Files Early With FEC For 2020 Candidacy, Outmaneuvers Nonprofits

    Here is the beauty of it:

    “More importantly, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations would no longer be able to engage in “political speech” which could theoretically affect the results of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election without running the risk of losing their nonprofit status. The move effectively bars interest groups from creating nonprofits which they could funnel money into for the purposes of opposing Trump’s initiatives. This will likely create chaos for political opponents of Trump such as George Soros, who has sunk significant amounts of money into various nonprofit groups with the intent of opposing Trump’s government.

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-30/trump-files-early-fec-2020-candidacy-outmaneuvers-nonprofits

    Reply
  18. A2 says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:34 am

    “And as the sun sinks slowly in the west, we bid a reluctant farewell to…,” (fill in the blank).
    An even dozen and lucky thirteen coming up.

    Reply
  19. rashamon says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:34 am

    While the LSM knocks itself out ranting about every breath the week-old Trump administration takes, where were they when the Clinton’s made illegal trillions off their sham foundations? Charles Ortel finally lays out his investigation:

    Reply
  20. Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Lot of committee action today.

    CALL NOW AND LEAVE A MESSAGE.
    Be polite but not over so 😉

    Reply
    • Wiggyky says:
      January 31, 2017 at 1:03 am

      We should tell all the Senate Democrats that effective immediately we will treat their families the exact same way they treat Trump and his Nominees. They may not believe it but if we can sound convincing enough it may make them worry.

      Reply
  21. Bull Durham says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:37 am

    I cannot wait for the showdown on Sanctuary Cities.

    Epic.

    Reply
    • Betty says:
      January 31, 2017 at 1:34 am

      For me it will be the show down on Election Fraud. I see it as a race get National reform in place before the 2018 midterms. In a fair race, with a level playing field I am so curious to see who will end up Governor of California, I hope it is that Peter Thiel. Just because it would be so fun.

      Reply
  22. Sentient says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:38 am

    I wish Trump would fire all four women on the Supreme Court: Ginsberg, Kagan, Sotomayor and Breyer. Who says he can’t ?

    Reply
    • TheseTruths says:
      January 31, 2017 at 1:27 am

      Pres. Trump IS protecting “American values of freedom and opportunity.” What Reed Hastings and the other globalists really refer to is their own “arbitrarily chosen international standards that we’re imposing on America.”

      Reply
  24. nottakingthisanymore says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Did they have closure on SOS?

    Reply
  26. seventhndr says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Want to piss off a sore loser, AKA democrat? Sign the petition. It’ll never happen, so sign it just to see splody heads. 🙂

    https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/put-donald-trump-mount-rushmore

    Reply
  27. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:48 am

    I almost feel like I need to pinch myself. It’s like living in the most wonderful dream. Every day Trump is smashing the left in the teeth.

    I have never been this full of joy and optimism in my entire life.

    Reply
  28. Ivehadit says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:50 am

    The air of today has a feel as that of 1968..unrest being fomented by very dangerous groups with bad intentions seeking to undermine the country….Students for a Democratic Society, Black Panthers, manufactured protests by communist or communist leaning entities, Saul Alinsky, and more. Very distressing times they were.

    We all know who the bad actors are today…which is a side bar to what is happening: The country is getting an upclose and personal look at who is willing to gamble with each and every American’s safety.
    So happy we have a smart, tough and STRONG president who knows how to handle the situation. And KNOWS who is doing what to whom!
    GO DONALD! WE LOVE YOU!!

    Reply
    • freddy says:
      January 31, 2017 at 12:54 am

      Your right we have more domestic terror groups than ever and they getting away with riots ,destruction and death threats…Against the POTUS no less…..Time is up we have to take Soros down and put these leaders in prison to meet some Black Panthers or Black Gorilla movement group…They won’t like it…….

      Reply
    • regedit says:
      January 31, 2017 at 12:59 am

      “There should be no fear — we are protected, and we will always be protected.
      We will be protected by the great men and women of our military and law enforcement and, most importantly, we are protected by God”
      from President Trump Inaugural address

      Reply
    • Sandra says:
      January 31, 2017 at 1:20 am

      At least they had a reason to protest back then. The Viet Nam war really was horrible. And blacks were still being treated like crap. Now? Just a whiney bunch of toddlers wanting everything to be given to them.

      Reply
  29. freddy says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:51 am

    No one seems to mention on Obama’s last week he did a nasty hit job on the Cuban people for voting against him…He cahnged that long standing law for Cubans and left many stranded in Mexico with no concern whatsoever. Getting left in Mexico is pretty severe. I had it happen and it was tough getting home with no money. No one gives you a loan………… Why don’t we hear about that vile little action……

    Reply
  31. Alison says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:57 am

    Tweet new acting AG @AGdanaboente to thank him for stepping up for USA. This a/c was just started tonight. Some interesting re-tweets, & clicking his ‘likes’ links shows lots of support from variety of folks.

    Never a dull moment !

    Reply
  33. tuskyou says:
    January 31, 2017 at 1:03 am

    I posted this am about Trump filing with FEC only 5 hours after being sworn in. I wasn’t sure if it was legit. I read a long thread of tweets from a group called “the Resisterhood” who are freaked out about it. A treeper replied with this-
    https://mobile.twitter.com/tylerculberson/status/825750278653825025

    8 years at Trump speed?! Swap will be drained long before his second term is up. You know, under budget and ahead of schedule.

    Reply
  34. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 31, 2017 at 1:07 am

    Breitbart News Daily: Extreme Vetting/

    by BREITBART NEWS30 Jan 201726

    “On the Tuesday edition of Breitbart News Daily, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will continue our discussion of President Trump’s first 100 days.”

    http://www.breitbart.com/radio/2017/01/30/breitbart-news-daily-extreme-vetting/

    WHILE READING THE COMMENTS I THOUGHT OF HOWIE/ GREAT IDEA/
    LIKE HOWIE SAID/ CALL AND POST IT TO THEIR EMAILS/

    dbdb • an hour ago
    MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD!!!!

    If we really have Trumps back, do something!!! These are the 9 Dem Senators for re-election 2018 in states Trump won!

    Let them hear from us, and ask/tell them to support Trump’s nominations! Trump deserves the right to put HIS team on the field!!!

    America First! …. Deplorable in Colorado!!!

    FL – Nelson, Bill (202) 224-5274
    http://www.billnelson.senate.gov/cont...
    IN – Donnelly, Joe (202) 224-4814
    http://www.donnelly.senate.gov/contac...
    MO – McCaskill, Claire (202) 224-6154
    http://www.mccaskill.senate.gov/conta...
    MT – Tester, Jon (202) 224-2644
    http://www.tester.senate.gov/?p=email...
    OH – Brown, Sherrod (202) 224-2315
    http://www.brown.senate.gov/contact/
    PA – Casey, Robert P., Jr.(202) 224-6324
    http://www.casey.senate.gov/contact/
    WI – Baldwin, Tammy (202) 224-5653
    http://www.baldwin.senate.gov/feedbac...
    WV – Manchin, Joe, 202- 224-954
    http://www.manchin.senate.gov/public/...
    ND – Heitkamp, Heidi 202-224-2043
    http://www.heitkamp.senate.gov/public...

    laughing tyger dbdb • 16 minutes ago
    GREAT POST!!! WOW!!

    Reply
  35. SR says:
    January 31, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Wait for tomorrow announcement Ted Cruz as Supreme Court nomination.

    Reply
  36. rsmith1776 says:
    January 31, 2017 at 1:21 am

    Time to revisit this:

    Reply
  37. psadie says:
    January 31, 2017 at 1:27 am

    President Trump talks about God and needing him more now with David Brody…he has graying at the temples and he looks very statesman-like and sexy (IMO).
    http://www1.cbn.com/700club

    Reply
  38. Martin says:
    January 31, 2017 at 1:30 am

    Reply
  39. Martin says:
    January 31, 2017 at 1:34 am

    Reply
  40. Sandra says:
    January 31, 2017 at 1:38 am

    I know this won’t be easy for some of you, but we should really boycott the Superbowl. Lady Gaga is an outspoken dim bulb Trump detractor. Guaranteed she will say something awful about Trump during her performance and she’ll have the Superbowl producers’ blessings because it’s guaranteed to get them in the news, just like that stupid stunt with Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake. Punish them for choosing Lady Gaga by not watching. Maybe I’m asking too much, but I am boycotting all of the awards shows now. I used to watch all of them, now none. And, further, this morning I cancelled my subscription to the Chicago SunTimes. I was getting the Sunday paper but they so irked me with their constant anti-police and anti-Trump headlines, the last straw was a fawning front page article about the women’s march … I am no longer a subscriber, and I let them know exactly why I was quitting them. We comprise a substantial portion of the population, we should use our power.

