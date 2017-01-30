Why Restrict Visa’s From: Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Iraq, Iran and Libya?…

(Via CNN) No person accepted to the United States as a refugee, Syrian or otherwise, has been implicated in a major fatal terrorist attack since the Refugee Act of 1980 set up systematic procedures for accepting refugees into the United States, according to an analysis of terrorism immigration risks by the Cato Institute.
Oh Really? No Refugees implicated in terrorism? Read on…
1 Yemen – Anwar al-Awlaki was an American and Yemeni imam and Islamic lecturer. U.S. government officials allege that he was a senior recruiter and motivator who was involved in planning terrorist operations for the Islamist militant group al-Qaeda (link) al-Awlaki spoke with and preached to three of the alleged 9/11 hijackers who were al-Qaeda members. Awlaki presided at the funeral of the mother of Nidal Malik Hasan, an Army psychiatrist who later e-mailed him extensively in 2008–09 before the Fort Hood shootings. Awlaki was the mastermind behind Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, who attempted the 2009 Christmas Day (underwear) bombing of an American airliner.
2 Somalia – More than 20 people in Minnesota have faced federal charges related to Al Shabaab, an African terror group, with at least 10 more cases related to ISIS. Defendants have usually been detained while awaiting trial, as prosecutors have argued that they remain flight risks and threats to the community. (link)
– On November 18, 2013, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, Issa Doreh was sentenced to ten years in prison for “conspiracy to provide material support to terrorist, conspiracy to provide material support to foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, and providing material support to foreign terrorist organization.” Doreh was admitted to the United States as a refugee from Somalia and subsequently obtained a green card and became a citizen. Doreh worked at a money transmitting business that was at the center of the conspiracy, which also involved Ahmed Nasir Taalil Mohamud.
– On January 31, 2014, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, Ahmed Nasir Taalil Mohamud was sentenced to six years in prison for conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Mohamud was admitted to the United States as a refugee from Somalia. He worked as a cabdriver in Anaheim, California where he raised money for the terrorist organization Al-Shabaab. According to the Department of Justice, “[t]he United States presented evidence that Nasir . . . conspired to provide money to al Shabaab, a violent and brutal militia group that engages in suicide bombings, targets civilians for assassination, and uses improvised explosive devices.”
– On April 20, 2015, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, Abdurahman Yasin Daud was charged (along with six others) with conspiracy and attempt to provide material support to ISIS. Daud, a Somalian refugee who came to the United States as a child, and subsequently obtained a green card. Daud and another individual drove from Minnesota to San Diego to attempt to get passports, cross the border into Mexico, and fly to Syria in to join ISIS.
– On February 5, 2015, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Abdinassir Mohamud Ibrahim was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for conspiring to provide material support to Al-Shabaab, a designated foreign terrorist organization, and for making a false statement in his immigration paperwork. Ibrahim is a native of Somalia who came to the United States as a refugee in 2007 at the age of 22 and subsequently obtained a green card. Ibrahim knowingly lied on his citizenship application and previously lied in his request for refugee status, by falsely claiming that he was of a member of the minority Awer clan in Somalia and subject to persecution by the majority Hawiye clan. Ibrahim was actually a member of the Hawiye clan and not subject to persecution. In fact, according to court documents, “Ibrahim’s family was famous . . . [and] [t]hrough his clan lineage, Ibrahim was related to known Somali terrorists[.]” Ibrahim also admitted he lied on his citizenship application by having previously lied on his refugee application by falsely claiming that he had not provided material support to a terrorist group, when he had in fact provided material support in the form of cash to an Al-Shabaab member.
3 Syria – An Ohio man traveled to Syria and trained alongside terrorists, then returned to the U.S. with plans to attack a military base or a prison, according to a federal indictment. Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud, a U.S. citizen originally from Somalia, wanted to “kill three or four American soldiers execution style,” according to the indictment. Attacking the prison was part of a backup plan if that didn’t work, the charges said. The indictment also says Mohamud’s brother, Abdifatah Aden, fought with Jabhat al-Nusrah, a State Department-designated terrorist group, until he was killed in battle in Syria in June 2014. (link)
– On January 7, 2016, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, Aws Mohammed Younis Al-Jayab was charged with providing materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statements and representations to the United States government. He was separately indicted on March 17, 2016 for attempting to provide material support to acts of violence overseas. Al-Jayab — a Palestinian born in Iraq — was admitted to the United States as a refugee in 2012. According to the criminal complaint, beginning in October of 2012 — the very same month he first arrived in the United States — Al-Jayab began communicating with numerous individuals about his intention to go to Syria and fight for terrorist organizations. In April 2013, Al-Jayab made multiple statements to another individual (later identified as Omar Faraj Saeed Al Hardan) regarding his experience handling weapons and killing individuals in Syria. In November 2013, just one year after being welcomed to the United States as a refugee, he traveled to Syria and posted on social media that he was fighting with various terrorist organizations, stating “America will not isolate me from my Islamic duty. Only death will do us part.”
– On February 5, 2015, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Nihad Rosic was charged with conspiring to provide material support and resources to terrorists, providing material support to terrorists, and conspiring to kill and maim persons in a foreign country. Rosic is a native of Bosnia who sources indicate came to the United States as a refugee, obtained a green card, and subsequently applied for and received citizenship. According to the indictment, Rosic sent funds to terrorists abroad, and attempted to travel to Syria to join terrorists in Syria and Iraq. According to press accounts, Rosic was a truck driver and former mixed martial arts fighter who had previously been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after punching a woman in the face while she held a child, and in a separate incident, was charged with assault after allegedly beating his girlfriend with a belt.
4 Sudan – Idaho, Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury has confirmed that three boys who were allegedly involved in the rape of a five-year-old girl in Twin Falls were of Iraqi and Sudanese descent. (link) Sudan was designated as a State Sponsor of Terrorism in 1993 due to concerns about support to international terrorist groups. Elements of al-Qa’ida-inspired terrorist groups remain in Sudan. groups continued to operate in Sudan in 2014 and there continued to be reports of Sudanese nationals participating in terrorist organizations. In 2014, Sudan continued to allow members of Hamas to travel, fundraise, and live in Sudan. In June 2010, four Sudanese men sentenced to death for the January 1, 2008 killing of two U.S. Embassy staff members escaped from Khartoum’s maximum security Kober prison. (link)
– On April 20, 2015, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, Guled Ali Omar was charged with conspiracy and attempt to provide material support to ISIS. Omar was born in a Kenyan refugee camp, and sources indicate he came to the United States as a refugee when he was a child, obtained a green card, and subsequently applied for and received citizenship. Omar is the younger brother of another indicted fugitive, Ahmed Ali Omar, who left the United States in 2007 to fight for Al-Shabaab. Another one of his brothers, Mohamed Ali Omar, was convicted in March of 2015 of threatening federal agents when they came to the family’s residence to interview Guled Omar. During a press conference, U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota, Andy Luger, said that Omar “never stopped plotting,” and had previously attempted to leave the United States.
– On January 29, 2015, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, a federal warrant was unsealed for the arrest of Liban Haji Mohamed for allegedly providing material support to Harakat Shabaab Al-Mujahidin, also known as Al-Shabaab and Al-Qaeda. Mohamed is a native of Somalia who sources indicate came to the United States as a refugee, obtained a green card, and subsequently applied for and received citizenship. He is believed to have left the United States on July 5, 2012, with the intent to join Al-Shabaab in East Africa. Mohamed previously lived in the Washington, D.C. area and worked as a cab driver, and is believed to have snuck across the border to Mexico after being placed on the no-fly list. Carl Ghattas, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Washington, D.C. Field Office emphasized the importance of locating Mohamed, “because he has knowledge of the Washington, D.C. area’s infrastructure such as shopping areas, Metro, airports, and government buildings . . . [t]his makes him an asset to his terrorist associates who might plot attacks on U.S. soil.”
5 Iraq – The discovery in 2009 of two al Qaeda-Iraq terrorists living as refugees in Bowling Green, Kentucky — who later admitted in court that they’d attacked U.S. soldiers in Iraq — prompted the bureau to assign hundreds of specialists to an around-the-clock effort aimed at checking its archive of 100,000 improvised explosive devices collected in the war zones, known as IEDs, for other suspected terrorists’ fingerprints. (link) An ABC News investigation of the flawed U.S. refugee screening system, which was overhauled two years ago, showed that Alwan was mistakenly allowed into the U.S. and resettled in the leafy southern town of Bowling Green, Kentucky.
– On February 18, 2015, Al-Hazmah Mohammed Jawad was arrested as he attempted to board a flight to Jordan to join and fight with ISIS in Iraq. Jawad was admitted to the United States in 2013 as an Iraqi refugee and he subsequently obtained a green card. Jawad was charged with making a false statement to U.S. government officials. He also stated that he “had been to the shooting range and had been running to get in shape and prepare for his upcoming travels,” and that a uniform was waiting for him in Iraq.
– On January 7, 2016, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Omar Faraj Saeed Al Hardan was charged in an indictment with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, making false statements, and attempting to procure citizenship or naturalization unlawfully. The indictment states that he attempted to provide training, expert advice and assistance, and personnel — specifically himself — to a terrorist organization. Al Hardan — a Palestinian born in Iraq — was admitted to the United States as a refugee in 2009, and obtained a green card in 2011. When applying to become a U.S. citizen, he knowingly responded, certified, and swore untruthfully that he was not associated with a terrorist organization when, in fact, he associated with members and sympathizers of ISIS throughout 2014. During an interview in October 2015, Al Hardan falsely represented that he had never received any type of weapons training, when in fact he had received automatic machine gun training. According to media accounts, Al Hardan told his wife “I will go to Syria. I want to blow myself up. . . . I am against America.”
– On May 25, 2016, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Bilal Abood was sentenced to four years in prison for making a false statement to the FBI. Abood, an Iraqi translator for the U.S. military, was admitted to the United States through the Special Immigrant Visa program for Iraqi translators in 2009, and subsequently became a citizen. Abood enlisted in the Army and went through basic training at Fort Jackson in 2010, but left for unknown reasons. According to court documents, after being prevented from boarding an international flight, Abood told FBI agents that he intended to go to Iraq to visit family. Subsequently, Abood left the United States through Mexico and then traveled through various countries to get to Syria to join ISIS. A subsequent search of his computer revealed that he pledged an oath to the leader of ISIS, despite denying that he had ever made such a pledge.
– On January 29, 2013, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, Waad Ramadan Alwan was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison, followed by a life term of supervised release for a number of offenses related to terrorism. Alwan is a native of Iraq who was admitted to the United States as a refugee in 2009. According to the Department of Justice’s press release, “Alwan, whose fingerprints were found on an unexploded IED found in Iraq, pleaded guilty earlier in the case on December 16, 2011, to all counts of a 23-count federal indictment. He pleaded guilty to conspiring to kill U.S. nationals abroad; conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction (explosives) against U.S. nationals abroad; distributing information on the manufacture and use of IEDs; attempting to provide material support to terrorists and to AQI; and conspiring to transfer, possess, and export Stinger missiles.” (emphasis added). During the investigation, while “unwittingly working with an FBI informant, Alwan drew diagrams of roadside bomb models and boasted about attacks on American troops in Iraq.” In a discussion with an FBI informant, Alwan allegedly said that he was skilled with a sniper rifle, and that his “lunch and dinner would be an American [soldier].”
6 Iran – FBI and DEA agents have disrupted a plot to commit a “significant terrorist act in the United States” tied to Iran, federal officials told ABC News today. The officials said the plot included the assassination of the Saudi Arabian ambassador to the United States, Adel Al-Jubeir, with a bomb and subsequent bomb attacks on the Saudi and Israeli embassies in Washington, D.C. Bombings of the Saudi and Israeli embassies in Buenos Aires, Argentina, were also discussed, according to the U.S. officials. U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said in an announcement today that the plan was “conceived, sponsored and was directed from Iran” by a faction of the government and called it a “flagrant” violation of U.S. and international law. “The U.S. is committed to holding Iran accountable for its actions,” Holder said. (link)
– On January 29, 2013, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, Mohanad Shareef Hammadi was sentenced to life in prison for a number of offenses related to terrorism. Hammadi is a native of Iraq who was admitted to the United States as a refugee in 2009. According to the Department of Justice’s press release, “Hammadi pleaded guilty on August 21, 2012, to a 12-count superseding indictment. Charges against him included attempting to provide material support to terrorists and to AQI; conspiring to transfer, possess, and export Stinger missiles; and making a false statement in an immigration application.”
7 Libya – A U.S. citizen was among nine killed when gunmen stormed a luxury hotel in the Libyan capital of Tripoli on Tuesday, a senior State Department official said. The attack on the Corinthia Hotel, which sits along the Mediterranean Sea, triggered an hours-long standoff that ended when two assailants set off a grenade that killed them, officials said. Four foreigners and five guards were killed in the attack. The State Department official didn’t provide additional details. (link) There is no current central government in Libya.
♦ President Obama puts six month ban on Iraqi refugees in 2011 and media…. crickets.
♦ President Trump puts 120 day suspension on Syrian refugees 2017… media explodes.
♦ Obama selects 7 countries for enhanced visa security policy and media… crickets.
♦ Trump uses Obama law, same Obama DHS policy, and same 7 countries; for a 90-day visa suspension and media explodes.
At least two of them resonate as hot training spots for terrorist, and one resonates for being the ones with pirates that were/are(?) raiding ships.
I think this article and the reaction to Trump’s moves can be summed up as follows:
WHEN THE GOING GETS TOUGH, THE GOPe CHICKENS OUT!”
Now I’ve detested the media before. But until now, I never really HATED them.
I wish I had the power to go to each, individually, grab them by the throat and say: ‘Will you F-ING SHUT THE F_ _K UP? Do you understand this is a matter of America’s SURVIVAL you disgusting POS?’
And just think: I’m a woman (doubt I could pull that off with the men but then again they aren’t real men, or they would STFU-or be in the Military). And I don’t curse!
Well, they say it’s the exception that proves the rule.
Also do we all understand? Pres. Trump has sent his first soldier to his death (Navy Seal Team Six lost a hero). Can we imagine what he must be feeling tonight? I know Melania’s in NYC but I hope they talked. At times the strongest men must weep.
Your language is justified to convey the anger and frustration with the MSM idiots. Can’t they hire real patriotic intelligent AMERICAN anchors instead of Euro-centric apologists??? Anchors who actually READ Trump’s EO before they try to report on it??
And CNN and all the Soros mobs either are idiots and don’t know about Obama’s identical orders or LIE to themselves.
The truth is Muslims are inherently genocidal – even “nice ones” still outbreed you and then their children dispossess your children. Just ask Lebanon or Serbia.,,
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, that and the scum out on the streets protesting measures taken only to keep them safe. I swear to God, I’d like to hurt some of them tonite…yes, like to. I want a throat or three in my fist. I’m so pissed off I am afraid of what I would do to them, never mind the ‘journalists’ throwing gasoline on the fire.
I’m right there with you.
No doubt in my mind President Trump’s heart is hurting right now.
It’s more like they are waiting for any opportunity to strike. After all they are all snakes.
Yet CNN is looking for anti-Trump stories on how travel ban has impacted you or your family. Call 646-535-9720 and leave a message saying that you are happy that we are safer now with President Trump. Blow up CNN in support of Trump!
I called and told them they should stop crying and suck on their little binkie.
I called a second time and played this for them:
All I can say is there are over 1.4B Islamists……
So what? There are over five billion not-moslems.
If anyone wants my opinion or not, here it is: No muslims should be in this country. Their ideology is completely incompatible with the Americanew culture. They will never become Americans because their Koran forbids everything that is not Islamic and/or Muslim. They ALL need to be deported back to whatever hell hole they came from.
I agree with you. But I also see that it’s legally impossible to get all Muslims out because citizens can be or become Muslims too. That’s why I’m fine with the media talking about a Muslim Ban, because it may lead to fewer Muslim immigrants.
Interestingly, European countries should be free to ban Islam, just like they can ban opinions and guns.
In America, it’s down to not letting more in, getting those out that can be deported, and making clear to the rest that they aren’t wanted – unless a Constitutional Amendment could be passed. At a minimum, Sharia Law should be banned.
The Iranians who came here after the Shah was toppled are good people. They blend in and they don’t make waves. But these third worlders they have been letting in are ridiculous. Pushy little bhastards who think we owe them something.
There are also many Egyptians who do not support Sharia Law. They were really the ones who started the Arab Spring – remember the 3-4 million in the streets wanting Mohammed Morsi ousted? They begged el-Sissi to overthrow Morsi. Then Killary and O.B.A.M.A. perverted it into something it wasn’t supposed to be and now el-Sissi is having a hell of a time cleaning out the riff-raff.
I agree. Except I want to do a hell of a lot more than simply deport them. And all the bleeding heart fools and cowards who whine about trying to take measures to defend ourselves against them, like the silly pukes at Sea Tac today. I think I have a greater hatred for them than I do the actual muzzie scum. I hope to God nobody gets in my face about it any time soon, because I’m cocked and ready to go off right now.
I can’t stand these third worlders. Take the rag off your head — you are in America.
Let’s have an equality agreement — start closing mosques in the West until there as many left as there are churches and synagogues in the home of islam — Saudi Arabia — ZERO!!
My idea for the muslim license plate: “Tails we win, heads you lose”, which accurately describes how islam does the hijrah and then complains until it conquers the host culture.
I understand it very well, yet I favor an extension. I wouldn’t even rule out some sort of ban for continental Europe, too, (as Tulsi Gabbard proposed), as long as they don’t stop securing either the EU border or the ‘internal’ borders and stop letting anybody in without controls.
If safe zones are created in Syria (and Trump should get the Nobel peace Prize for it), then all Syrian refugees in Europe should also be returned. They pose a significant threat to the US military deployed there as well as their family members and all other Americans, including those who work for the federal government. If they are not returned, then the EU or the countries that refuse to do that should pay the US to fund the additional security needed.
Screw the safe zones. We need the money for ordnance.
I think your telling me that the MSM is not telling the truth.
I find that hard to believe. I’m shocked and appalled.
This is what the news media doesn’t do and it’s why I now get all my Trump news here (and other news). The media is engaged in fomenting hysterics, while neglecting the all important need for CONTEXT. Putting things in the proper context is as important to reporting than anything else. If the media did this it would be called journalism, but because they don’t and they foment hysteria, they should be called propagandists! Thank you Sundance for the context.
The media is trying marxist tactics of creating civil unrest and riots. They are working it right now with the mosque shooting….CNN is in full tilt and so is DeBlazio. Tells me it might be a Canadian white guy……..Full hysteria at the moment with Hollywood and McCain and Shumer crying….FULL HYSTERIA……………riots are next with Soros leading it…Lokks like time to fight…….
Yes. They were also trying to do it with the “Russia hacked the election” nonsense. They are total propagandists.
Smart move. Always trust, but verify. So many stories break here days before other sites. Pretty amazing group.
Check out also http://www.lucianne.com and http://www.drudge.com. IIRC, the earlier roots of this incredible blog went from TheHill, to Luciannce, then here.
Always keep your eyes on other trees branches’, but, hang out here.
How about greedy traitors with a death wish?
If it were not for Israel, I’d love the see about a 100 megaton warhead go off in the Syrian Desert. I really, really would.
All Muslims don’t commit violent jihad but most accept it and practice the other forms that include taking over countries by populating and infiltrating the govt agencies. Once that is done they stop pretending and get down to work. Like the cape bees that take over Africanized bee hives in much the same way……..Sneeky untrustworthy..My Christian friends are driving me nuts.Think they are doing Gods works to accept all the downtrodden even if we all get hurt doing it….They don’t believe the christian Charities like Catholics make bank off the govt for resettlement and bring mostly Muslims………By morning a lot will have changed. It will have been a white guy who shot up the mosque in Canada and the media will go full bore on Trump false flag or not …or it will be Muslim on Muslim and a lot of I told ya so………Ugly either way……
They practice lying to your face about their intentions. Therefore there is only one way to be sure…and then God can sort them out.
An Arabian Woman Speaks The Truth About Islam, Muslims and Women
Mohammad was a self serving monster.!
Video Aug-2016:
Texas Ranger,
I always believed the same to be true. However, this doctor explains it far better than I could have.
Thank you for sharing this with us fellow Treepers.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2015/11/24/sen-sessions-reveals-15-refugee-jihadis-hopes-shrink-obamas-2016-refugee-budget/
I know I’ve said this before, but they must really think we are all bloody daft with very short memories.
It amazes me how an editor would allow such falsehoods, especially when they are so easy to debunk, and then I remember who I’m talking about.
And they wonder why no one likes or trusts them anymore. Go figure.
Our Donald just needs to sign the next executive order and the Pinkos will forget all about the Mohammedans. In truth, the American people detest Muslims for what their religion has done to US. So if Superpresident chooses to let the Muslim invasion story linger a few more days the Republican gains in the midterms will be very good.
Newz Blackout?
Howie, why in HELL would they hit a mosque?
Maybe a sunni vs shia thing.
Maybe. Even I didn’t think they could be that stupid, but…
One possumbility is that a Syrian refugee was after other Syrian refugees in the mosque. In Syria muslims on one side commit murder on muslims on the other side cause there is a shortage of infidels. They have to kill each other to satisfy the blood lust. if you import them from both sides and they find each other this could result in mayhem over here.
Dunno if this is valid….looking. But they are not letting out the names of the two arrested which is fishy. If it is refugees it will be bad for the globalists. Will keep looking. They just had news conference and still no names which is fishy in itself. The claim is that people listed to police scanner and heard these names.
Bad timing for the democrats and the MSM’s narrative. The media will do their best to keep it out of the news.
I’m hoping Trudeau posted a selfie with the terrorists upon their arrival in Canada.
According to heavy….Dunno if valid.
One of the Suspects Is 27 With a ‘Québécois Name’ & the Other Has a Name of ‘Arab Origin,’ According to Reports
http://heavy.com/news/2017/01/quebec-city-canada-mosque-shooting-victims-shooter-gunman-photos-video-injuries-deaths/
A guess is that one was a refugee that came and joined up with a local. The local turned himself in.
Spinning Hyenas in MEDIA in full spin mode.
That will be a tell. If it is white people it would be top line.
Amish again. Just can’t keep them on the farm.
If the killer is a Muzz it will upset the entire MSM storyboard for this week. If the killer was a white it already would be top line breaking news I bet. The odds are that the killer is a muzz. The MSM is trying to cook up a scheme to blame Trump. Who knows? The MSM pussyfooting around tends to lean to the killer is a muzz.
The 2016 Ohio State University attack was done by Somali refugee Abdul Razak Ali Artan.
LikeLike
Refugee Act of 1980
https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/STATUTE-94/pdf/STATUTE-94-Pg102.pdf
We seem to be in early battles of a war, which combines elements of invasion, by Islam, and a civil conflict, with the idolatrous self worship of the left.
Perhaps Lincoln’s Gettysburg address applies :
“… our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. … The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. … It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us— … that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom—and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
Europe is in the same war today, but seems to have lost a lot more ground in both aspects of the conflict.
A little more reflection suggests that the West, which equates to Christendom, has been in this same war for centuries, from the original Muslim invasions, through the fracturing of the visible Church in the Protestant revolt, through the Enlightenment and the infection of the idea that man is God and has moral autonomy.
The major defensive and offensive strength in this long running battle was destoyed, except for remnants, when the Catholic Church was taken over by Modernism, i.e. forces of anti-Christ, at the death of Pius XII, the ascension to the Papacy by Roncalli, the Second Vatican Council, false ecumenism, and all that has followed.
Pretty desparate !
But God always purposes our good and knows our needs before we ask.
Lord, as thou will and as thou know, have mercy on us.
Honestly, what are people actually flipping out about? There is no Muslim Ban. The vast majority of the Muslim population of the world is not even affected by this EO.
Liberals and the media like to trip out over anything Pres Trump say or do. I like the Muslims from the Middle East. We just do not know what half is good or radical. Therefore the good got to suffer with the bad. They should just be forbidden into this Country, until as a whole they can become more accepting of our culture. Why move to a Country and not accepting of the culture, and would prefer Sharia Law over the Constitution.Stay in your own Country if this what you want. Watters on Fox was at a major University in N.Y. He interviewed about 6 Muslims both male and female. They all like America and they all would prefer Sharia Law in this Country. How can they like this Country and prefer Sharia Law? Sharia Law would make USA totally opposite from what it is today.
Cato Institute “analyzed” the issue and their conclusion is there’s no problem. How brainwashed do they think people are? There is no gray area on this matter, never has been.
Trudeau opens his big dumb mouth about refugees and diversity, and gets rewarded almost immediately with a refugee terror attack. We don’t need the perspective of 20 more years of history to understand this for what it is, the invasion is here and now for the West. Trump’s willingness to lead is the only glimmer of hope at this point for Europe to find their cajones and actually fight the civil war (nee invading horde) they’ve invited to their doorstep.
I read somewhere..forgot where….that these 7 were picked because none of them have strong central governments so vetting on that side is almost impossible. Whereas the other Muslim countries DO have strong central govts so it should be easier to vet.
