The Trump Train Meets The Swamp…. Who.. Wha.. Wher… Whassat?…

It’s hilarious to see the MSM (Mostly Swamp Media) and DC politicos heads’ spinning as they try to keep up with the Trump Train. They say “impossible”, he says “great, let’s get started”… It’s a never ending stream of deliberate consciousness… LOLOL. Whoops.
The MSM is really bad at playing whack-a-mole.
By the time they’ve got their cameras and pundits briefed on their preferred outrage of the day ::poof:: someone drops an anvil on their head, Trump disappears and word comes out he’s reappeared with a new batch of instructions and policy deliverables for them to be outraged about. Look, over there… no, wait,… over there… here, huh.. wha?
Trump time moves so fast, they don’t have time to roll out the traditional coordinated talking points. President Trump is one person, yet he has them surrounded.
Swamp peeps nerves are frayed, and they’re desperate for President Trump to take a day off… but he never stops. My God, he-just-never-stops. Today, the swamp passed around the word “crisis”, but it didn’t phase him; he drove right through it.
It’s the scariest thing the entire DC apparatus has ever experienced. They’re aging on TV in front of your eyes. Time is now measured in dog years. Each day the pundits grow 7 months worth of furrowed brow and wrinkles. Even at home the media feel like they’re living out of a suitcase, and they haven’t seen a non-coworker in 11 days. Was that table always there?… Wait, stop… Soy Milk, huh?.. I like football… do I? I thought…
Obviously they were not paying attention for the past 18 months. This is high energy, all the time:
“Damn him! Damn that man!!!!”
General Lord Cornwallis speaking of Benjaman Martin, The Ghost, from the movie The Patriot.
Paul Craig Roberts, fmr Dep. Treasury Secy:
“Trump needs to understand that “the Muslim threat” is a hoax created by the neoconservatives and the military/security complex with the complicity of the presstitutes to serve the hegemony agenda and the budget and power of the CIA, Pentagon, and military industries. If the US stops bombing and slaughtering Muslims and training and equiping forces to overthrow non-compliant Muslim governments such as Syria, Iraq, and Libya, “the Muslim threat” will disappear.
Maybe Trump will add to his agenda breaking into hundreds of pieces the six mega-media companies that own 90% of the US media and selling the pieces to seperate independent owners who have no connection to the ruling elites. Then America would again have a media that can constrain the government with truth rather than use lies to act for or against the government.”
http://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2017/01/27/media-now-political-opposition/
