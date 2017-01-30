Stephen Miller Discusses Roll Out of Visa Suspension and Executive Order…

Stephen Miller, senior policy adviser to President Trump, joins “CBS This Morning” from the White House to discuss the travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, and how the Trump administration plans to create new immigration vetting procedures.
As Miller easily cuts through the MSM nonsense, CBS couldn’t get him off the air fast enough…. Well done Mr. Miller !
.
Mr Miller also appeared on Fox News to discuss.
.
.
Head Clown @chuckschumer pees his pants like a lil girl😂😂 No wonder party is in shambles !!#CrybabiesCantLead #laxprotest #MAGA Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/Ji9MeJhuPX
— STOCK MONSTER (@Darren32895836) January 30, 2017
Kudos to Mr Miller – he’s first rate and knows the ins and outs of immigration very well.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He also was gracious by giving credit (in both clips) on behalf of WH to the ICE and BP agents who screen millions of ppl.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
And people are dumb enough to actually do it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
CNN should have a total ban from White house activities – if you look at their Facebook page they are no longer even a pseduo-news organization but a far-left advocacy group
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are lunatics.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are partially banned. It was posted today on another thread that POTUS has frozen them out 2x for the Sunday shows.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Not surprising. These moles are wormed in all agency. They must be rooted out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump will win the appeal on grounds of incompetent counsel. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Holder/Lynch DOJ hired on basis of ideology.
Shamed to say this woman is a cousin of my children and former husband’s family, through the Quillians, a NGA family that produced generations of Methodist ministers. Leftism has become strong in the Methodists, especially today. My father in law used to call it the ‘Communist Methodist Church’ (He was Primitive Baptist or Hard Shell Baptist, as we say in the South.)
LikeLike
I’m not an attorney nor am I a consituational scholar.
But I am an American citizen. I was raised to know right from wrong, good from bad, and with an awareness of the betterment of my fellow citizen.
President Trump – I hope and pray that you utilize all legal means at your disposal to Make America Great Again.
President Trump, I hope and pray God will protect you and lead you to the paths of righteousness for His Names’s sake.
President Trump, I hope and pray God will give you the wisdom of Solomon and the integrity of Daniel.
President Trump, I hope and pray that, like David, you will be a man after God’s own heart.
LikeLike
Thank You Frogstamper, Your perfectly stated post has been seconded. AMEN!
LikeLike
President Trump’s Twitter account is probably one of the best things to have ever happened to this planet. “… and the tears of Senator Schumer.” 😂😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m not sure if, but I would wager all the Twitter ‘shots’ are purposely coming from @realdonaldtrump so as not to be accused of harassment if originating from @POTUS.
Elegantly clever if true…
LikeLike
unreal. the man is 100%.
LikeLike
For all the splodey heads in the media who are going bat-crazy over POTUS Trump’s immigration freeze of the 7 nations:
I wish our POTUS would quadruple the order in response to their disinformation and inciting of violence and frenzy which is all over the tv and radio these last few days.
There should be some penalty to the so called groups that these talking heads support over American citizens. Maybe that’d get em all to STFU unless they were to spout truth!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Payola investigation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fire her President Trump!. America first.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Chuck Shumer is our resident bad actor. In more ways than one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Worse than that, he is the center of the CON-spiracy between his favorite judge & acting AG SALLY YATES. ( under Lynch)
THE BLUEPRINT: Schemer Schumer wants Yates in as long as possible so Sessions cannot enforce the existing laws.
She already advised POTUS 45’s DOJ 🏡 NOT TO FILE ANY PLEADINGS OR DEFEND IN THE ONGOING LAWSUITS PERTAINING TO TRUMP’s Executive Order ( aka Obama’s original one ) because she claims it is UNCONSTITUTIONAL!! -judge jury & executioner.
Trump needs to conduct a SATURDAY NIGHT MASSACRE, 2.0 THIS WEEK!
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/jan/30/justice-department-trump-immigration-acting-attorney-general-sally-yates
LikeLike
The MSM was waiting like vipers to capture “tug at the heart strings” pics of foreign nationals, who had already boarded flights when the EO when into effect. It just amazes me how these “America Last” moonbats seem to care less about keeping this country safe but more about debasing our President and standing up for foreigners. Do they not care at all about keeping Americans safe from terrorism? It’s like the campaign all over again, attack, attack Trump. I’m so sick of it but I know I’m not alone. They think the optics of people stuck in airports is more important than preventing another 9/11? And it’s not just coming from the Soros left but the Uniparty and globalists who will seize any opportunity to hurt this President. He has the absolute right to protect America, which was one of his major campaign promises.
Steaming!!!!
LikeLike
Making waaaaaaay too much sense. And as soon as you hit obama …
Oh. He need to take a hard break…
Fake news!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent rebuttal from Mr. Smith to gale king’s somewhat snarky comment. “The Obama administration didn’t do a lot of things”. Brilliance.
LikeLiked by 1 person