Stephen Miller Discusses Roll Out of Visa Suspension and Executive Order…

Posted on January 30, 2017 by

Stephen Miller, senior policy adviser to President Trump, joins “CBS This Morning” from the White House to discuss the travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, and how the Trump administration plans to create new immigration vetting procedures.

As Miller easily cuts through the MSM nonsense, CBS couldn’t get him off the air fast enough….  Well done Mr. Miller !

.

Mr Miller also appeared on Fox News to discuss.

.

stephen-miller

.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Refugees, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

180 Responses to Stephen Miller Discusses Roll Out of Visa Suspension and Executive Order…

Older Comments
  1. GSR says:
    January 30, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Kudos to Mr Miller – he’s first rate and knows the ins and outs of immigration very well.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. donebydesign says:
    January 30, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    He also was gracious by giving credit (in both clips) on behalf of WH to the ICE and BP agents who screen millions of ppl.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. thevaccinemachine says:
    January 30, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    CNN should have a total ban from White house activities – if you look at their Facebook page they are no longer even a pseduo-news organization but a far-left advocacy group

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Pam says:
    January 30, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Like

    Reply
    • Howie says:
      January 30, 2017 at 6:45 pm

      Not surprising. These moles are wormed in all agency. They must be rooted out.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Howie says:
      January 30, 2017 at 6:54 pm

      Trump will win the appeal on grounds of incompetent counsel. 🙂

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      January 30, 2017 at 7:13 pm

      Holder/Lynch DOJ hired on basis of ideology.

      Shamed to say this woman is a cousin of my children and former husband’s family, through the Quillians, a NGA family that produced generations of Methodist ministers. Leftism has become strong in the Methodists, especially today. My father in law used to call it the ‘Communist Methodist Church’ (He was Primitive Baptist or Hard Shell Baptist, as we say in the South.)

      Like

      Reply
    • frogstamper says:
      January 30, 2017 at 7:19 pm

      I’m not an attorney nor am I a consituational scholar.
      But I am an American citizen. I was raised to know right from wrong, good from bad, and with an awareness of the betterment of my fellow citizen.
      President Trump – I hope and pray that you utilize all legal means at your disposal to Make America Great Again.
      President Trump, I hope and pray God will protect you and lead you to the paths of righteousness for His Names’s sake.
      President Trump, I hope and pray God will give you the wisdom of Solomon and the integrity of Daniel.
      President Trump, I hope and pray that, like David, you will be a man after God’s own heart.

      Like

      Reply
  6. MrE says:
    January 30, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    President Trump’s Twitter account is probably one of the best things to have ever happened to this planet. “… and the tears of Senator Schumer.” 😂😂😂😂

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    January 30, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    For all the splodey heads in the media who are going bat-crazy over POTUS Trump’s immigration freeze of the 7 nations:

    I wish our POTUS would quadruple the order in response to their disinformation and inciting of violence and frenzy which is all over the tv and radio these last few days.

    There should be some penalty to the so called groups that these talking heads support over American citizens. Maybe that’d get em all to STFU unless they were to spout truth!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Betty says:
    January 30, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Fire her President Trump!. America first.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Barbara Willams says:
    January 30, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Chuck Shumer is our resident bad actor. In more ways than one.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. redsequin4 says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    The MSM was waiting like vipers to capture “tug at the heart strings” pics of foreign nationals, who had already boarded flights when the EO when into effect. It just amazes me how these “America Last” moonbats seem to care less about keeping this country safe but more about debasing our President and standing up for foreigners. Do they not care at all about keeping Americans safe from terrorism? It’s like the campaign all over again, attack, attack Trump. I’m so sick of it but I know I’m not alone. They think the optics of people stuck in airports is more important than preventing another 9/11? And it’s not just coming from the Soros left but the Uniparty and globalists who will seize any opportunity to hurt this President. He has the absolute right to protect America, which was one of his major campaign promises.

    Steaming!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  11. Peter says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Making waaaaaaay too much sense. And as soon as you hit obama …

    Oh. He need to take a hard break…

    Fake news!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. coolbreeze78 says:
    January 30, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Excellent rebuttal from Mr. Smith to gale king’s somewhat snarky comment. “The Obama administration didn’t do a lot of things”. Brilliance.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s