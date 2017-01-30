Stephen Miller Discusses Roll Out of Visa Suspension and Executive Order…

Stephen Miller, senior policy adviser to President Trump, joins “CBS This Morning” from the White House to discuss the travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, and how the Trump administration plans to create new immigration vetting procedures.

As Miller easily cuts through the MSM nonsense, CBS couldn’t get him off the air fast enough…. Well done Mr. Miller !

.

Mr Miller also appeared on Fox News to discuss.

.

.

Head Clown @chuckschumer pees his pants like a lil girl😂😂 No wonder party is in shambles !!#CrybabiesCantLead #laxprotest #MAGA Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/Ji9MeJhuPX — STOCK MONSTER (@Darren32895836) January 30, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js