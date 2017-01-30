Stephen Miller Discusses President Trump Firing Interim AG…

President Trump Senior Policy Adviser, Stephen Miller, discusses tonight’s rather explosive events:
Alan Derschowitz agrees with President Trump and Stephen Miller below.
.
President Trump Senior Policy Adviser, Stephen Miller, discusses tonight’s rather explosive events:
Alan Derschowitz agrees with President Trump and Stephen Miller below.
.
Take.Her.Coat.
LikeLiked by 10 people
And her severence, insurance and gov’t pension benefits- she was terminated for cause!
LikeLiked by 20 people
AMEN
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go home to Mommy…and keep her coat…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Re: stories on Steven Miller–who is leaking info in the White House?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nobody is leaking in the WH. This is MSM making up stories. This is an agent in Russia handing Donna Brazille the questions podesta vetted with killary and published by fake corporate news media. This is deceit and trickery, and frankly has the fingerprints of unAmerican globalists and brain-dead liberals all over it.
All Praise and Thanks be to Almighty God, we have real leaders working for us in the WH,
Kick their behinds out with extreme prejudice Trump Team!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree with you. That very nice and sweet Obama left President Trump a mess to clean up and we actually are seeing our new president drain the swamp and run the government all by himself. And, I believe he is lovin’ it! LOLOL. Tonight, I fell asleep at 10 o’clock, woke up at 12:30 am and I saw what hit the fan and I’m’a shouting! Every day is more exciting that the day before. Go’get’em!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yup
LikeLiked by 2 people
bring it home..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I couldn’t watch second (CNN) video, sorry I live a healthy lifestyle…LOL
LikeLiked by 3 people
I guess the opposition party views hard work as ‘chaos’.
I don’t think science has discovered a cure for that bit of stupidity.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yep, easy to have everything neat and orderly when everybody agrees to do little or nothing,
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have thoroughly enjoyed hearing Stephen today—he leaves his interviewers nothing left to say. His laser-like focus is a thing of beauty.
LikeLiked by 8 people
You know when Miller speaks, you know that he knows what he’s talking about.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Miller was a gift…….When Jeff Sessions climbed on the Trump train, he sent Trump a secret weapon….His employee…a young man named Stephen Miller….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Between Stephen and Kellyanne Conway, President Trump has two of the best people I have ever heard. Love them both!
LikeLike
Done!!…Out…Gone. I wonder if her feet touched the floor between her office and the front porch even once. A big reminder to all that struck me in the first video. AG Sessions is soon to start work and that’s the moment this stuff gets R E A L and fast!! Keep the faith, MAGA or give me death!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hello Mr. Miller.
You are new to me, but I like your style.
Keep up the good work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You missed the rallies in the campaign?
He was the favorite of everyone. Great warmup guy.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He was a speaker at the Rallies, awesome, and got the crowd ready for Mr. Trump. Loved by so many. He will be great for our President and the USA. He is brilliant !!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He went to Santa Monica High!
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stephen_Miller_(political_operative)
LikeLike
Google his Trump campaign speeches…..Miller is a legend in this era….despite his young age of 30…… Watch his smoke as he matures….LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, go to YouTube and type his name in. You want to be inspired? He was a lightening rod during the Trump Campaign. Read about him, too! He’s the best of the best!
LikeLike
“GET EM OUT!”
Hhehehehe! Drainin the swamp 😉
#MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
One cockroach gone. How many more are there? Get the Raid!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I love this.
Trump is the Man!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So the newest talking point is that the last 10 days have been hectic. According to CNN even Republicans are pulling their hair out. Are you kidding me? These have been the best 10 days for this country in the past 50 years. Welcome to Our President’s new world where s…t gets done.
I would be scared s..tless if I was them. The fact that he is getting corporations to invest in the US, has the head of the unions in his office and the next day announces the pipelines will move forward and American steel will be used, that is 3 million members that work for those unions. Add in spouses, children of voting age, retirees from those unions as well as friends and you may have shifted 10 million Democrat voters over to Our President.
If they think for a minute he is going to slow down, they are in for a rude awakening. Trumpism is alive and well!
LikeLiked by 11 people
well i think hectic is a poor word.. its just been really face paced and its been that way by design. Trump is wearing them all out. He is not giving them time to focus their energies on any one thing and its keeping them all off message… by the time they got on message hes moved to a new thing. its amazingly genius and it exploits the face paced news cycle which doesnt even last a whole day now. trump is taking advantage… anyone even hear anything about the pipelines?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Plus she then say sreps tell her they want Trump to stop the chaos? What total BS. I need to find her email address….
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Stephen Miller is as sharp as they come. It’s easy to see why President Trump puts so much faith in him. Miller always without exception comes out on top in his interviews.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes/ Miller is EXCEPTIONAL/
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love this guy. I will be disappointed if he doesn’t run for President some day.
LikeLiked by 5 people
his demeanor and talkling style is pretty amazing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think I’m developing the hots for Stephen Miller.
LikeLiked by 2 people
hahah hes got a cool calm demeanor thats very appealing… you def trust that he knows what hes talking about
LikeLike
He’s been popular on a few threads today. I like his easy to understand and matter of fact delivery. Would be a nice addition to KAC and Reince on Sunday shows.
LikeLike
I admire Miller’s candor – he warns Tucker at the end that the USA cannot allow itself to become inundated like western Europe. On point and I’m impressed that he stated the obvious. More Miller pls!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just hope she didn’t bleach bit her hard drive or smash her phone with a hammer before they fired her. Communications from those who set this up with her today would be interesting. Clearly an intentional and predetermined act and was simply begging to be fired, knowing she was on her way out. Hope Pres. Trump had the pleasure.
LikeLike
Natter up! Next……
LikeLike
Sorry batter not natter lol
LikeLike