Stephen Miller Discusses President Trump Firing Interim AG…

President Trump Senior Policy Adviser, Stephen Miller, discusses tonight’s rather explosive events:

Alan Derschowitz agrees with President Trump and Stephen Miller below.

43 Responses to Stephen Miller Discusses President Trump Firing Interim AG…

  2. drkate says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Re: stories on Steven Miller–who is leaking info in the White House?

    • Paul Revere says:
      January 30, 2017 at 11:36 pm

      Nobody is leaking in the WH. This is MSM making up stories. This is an agent in Russia handing Donna Brazille the questions podesta vetted with killary and published by fake corporate news media. This is deceit and trickery, and frankly has the fingerprints of unAmerican globalists and brain-dead liberals all over it.
      All Praise and Thanks be to Almighty God, we have real leaders working for us in the WH,
      Kick their behinds out with extreme prejudice Trump Team!!

      • mister549 says:
        January 31, 2017 at 1:09 am

        I agree with you. That very nice and sweet Obama left President Trump a mess to clean up and we actually are seeing our new president drain the swamp and run the government all by himself. And, I believe he is lovin’ it! LOLOL. Tonight, I fell asleep at 10 o’clock, woke up at 12:30 am and I saw what hit the fan and I’m’a shouting! Every day is more exciting that the day before. Go’get’em!

  5. elena19501deplorable says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    I couldn’t watch second (CNN) video, sorry I live a healthy lifestyle…LOL

  6. A2 says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    I guess the opposition party views hard work as ‘chaos’.
    I don’t think science has discovered a cure for that bit of stupidity.

  7. Landslide says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    I have thoroughly enjoyed hearing Stephen today—he leaves his interviewers nothing left to say. His laser-like focus is a thing of beauty.

  8. haditwgov says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Done!!…Out…Gone. I wonder if her feet touched the floor between her office and the front porch even once. A big reminder to all that struck me in the first video. AG Sessions is soon to start work and that’s the moment this stuff gets R E A L and fast!! Keep the faith, MAGA or give me death!!!

  9. Pat Riot says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Hello Mr. Miller.

    You are new to me, but I like your style.

    Keep up the good work.

  10. repsort says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    “GET EM OUT!”

    Hhehehehe! Drainin the swamp 😉
    #MAGA

  11. Kerry Gimbel says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    One cockroach gone. How many more are there? Get the Raid!!

  12. M33 says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    I love this.
    Trump is the Man!!

  13. fleporeblog says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    So the newest talking point is that the last 10 days have been hectic. According to CNN even Republicans are pulling their hair out. Are you kidding me? These have been the best 10 days for this country in the past 50 years. Welcome to Our President’s new world where s…t gets done.

    I would be scared s..tless if I was them. The fact that he is getting corporations to invest in the US, has the head of the unions in his office and the next day announces the pipelines will move forward and American steel will be used, that is 3 million members that work for those unions. Add in spouses, children of voting age, retirees from those unions as well as friends and you may have shifted 10 million Democrat voters over to Our President.

    If they think for a minute he is going to slow down, they are in for a rude awakening. Trumpism is alive and well!

    • Doug says:
      January 30, 2017 at 11:47 pm

      well i think hectic is a poor word.. its just been really face paced and its been that way by design. Trump is wearing them all out. He is not giving them time to focus their energies on any one thing and its keeping them all off message… by the time they got on message hes moved to a new thing. its amazingly genius and it exploits the face paced news cycle which doesnt even last a whole day now. trump is taking advantage… anyone even hear anything about the pipelines?

    • MaineCoon says:
      January 31, 2017 at 12:02 am

      Plus she then say sreps tell her they want Trump to stop the chaos? What total BS. I need to find her email address….

  15. justfactsplz says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    Stephen Miller is as sharp as they come. It’s easy to see why President Trump puts so much faith in him. Miller always without exception comes out on top in his interviews.

  16. Fake Nametag says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    I love this guy. I will be disappointed if he doesn’t run for President some day.

  17. Sandra says:
    January 30, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    I think I’m developing the hots for Stephen Miller.

    • Doug says:
      January 30, 2017 at 11:49 pm

      hahah hes got a cool calm demeanor thats very appealing… you def trust that he knows what hes talking about

    • donebydesign says:
      January 31, 2017 at 12:05 am

      He’s been popular on a few threads today. I like his easy to understand and matter of fact delivery. Would be a nice addition to KAC and Reince on Sunday shows.

  18. donebydesign says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:01 am

    I admire Miller’s candor – he warns Tucker at the end that the USA cannot allow itself to become inundated like western Europe. On point and I’m impressed that he stated the obvious. More Miller pls!

  19. Nunya Business says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Just hope she didn’t bleach bit her hard drive or smash her phone with a hammer before they fired her. Communications from those who set this up with her today would be interesting. Clearly an intentional and predetermined act and was simply begging to be fired, knowing she was on her way out. Hope Pres. Trump had the pleasure.

  20. dctace says:
    January 31, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Natter up! Next……

