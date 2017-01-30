Poll – Large Majority Support for Trump Refugee and Visa Suspensions…

Despite the false information being reported in the MSM, there is widespread support for both the halt on refugee influx and the suspension of visa travel approvals. In addition FBI released data now shows 40 refugees have been convicted or implicated in terrorism.

(Via Rasmussen) Most voters approve of President Trump’s temporary halt to refugees and visitors from several Middle Eastern and African countries until the government can do a better job of keeping out individuals who are terrorist threats.

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 57% of Likely U.S. Voters favor a temporary ban on refugees from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen until the federal government approves its ability to screen out potential terrorists form coming here. Thirty-three percent (33%) are opposed, while 10% are undecided. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

Similarly, 56% favor a temporary block on visas prohibiting residents of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the United States until the government approves its ability to screen for likely terrorists. Thirty-two percent (32%) oppose this temporary ban, and 11% are undecided. (article link)

DATA:

September 2001 through 2014, the U.S. successfully prosecuted 580 individuals for terrorism and terror-related cases.

Since early 2014, at least 131 individuals were identified as being implicated in terror.

Across both those groups, at least 40 people initially admitted to the U.S. as refugees later were convicted or implicated in terror cases .

. Among the 580 convicted, 380 were foreign-born. (link)

.

♦ President Obama puts six month ban on Iraqi refugees in 2011 and media…. crickets.

♦ President Trump puts 120 day suspension on Syrian refugees 2017… media explodes.

♦ Obama selects 7 countries for enhanced visa security policy and media… crickets.

♦ Trump uses Obama law, same Obama DHS policy, and same 7 countries; for a 90-day visa suspension and media explodes.