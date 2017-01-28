January 28th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #9

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

11 Responses to January 28th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #9

  3. nwtex says:
    January 28, 2017 at 12:24 am

  4. nwtex says:
    January 28, 2017 at 12:25 am

  5. nwtex says:
    January 28, 2017 at 12:25 am

    • robertnotsowise says:
      January 28, 2017 at 12:30 am

      Nazi Nazi Nazi all this crap about him being a Nazi — when people eventually find out that Trump is a good guy and nothing like a Nazi it’s going to be hard to convince the youth of America that the Nazis were really bad people.

  6. nwtex says:
    January 28, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Winning!

  7. nwtex says:
    January 28, 2017 at 12:28 am

  8. Pam says:
    January 28, 2017 at 12:28 am

    💞

    A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

  9. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    January 28, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Wow, we’re really only 9 days in? He’s done so much so fast my head is spinning.

