Another Promise Fulfilled – President Trump’s Temporary Halt on Refugee Influx and Seven Nation Visa Suspension…

In yesterday’s executive action (full script not yet released) President Trump suspended the visa travel program with Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days in order to assess the screening process for immigrants, and visitors.

Additionally, as reported by Reuters, President Trump put a four-month hold on the State Department refugee program, while the vetting process is reviewed and security practices put into place to enhance the screening process.



The reaction from the left-wing open-border globalists was entirely predictable. However, even though their response was predictable, it is still incredible to see the complete lack of cogent understanding within their arguments. This quote from CAIR is a case study in abject moonbattery:

(Reuters) […] The order seeks to prioritize refugees fleeing religious persecution, a move Trump separately said was aimed at helping Christians in Syria. That led some legal experts to question whether the order was constitutional. One group said it would announce a court challenge on Monday. The Council on American-Islamic Relations [CAIR] said the order targets Muslims because of their faith, contravening the U.S. Constitutional right to freedom of religion.

“President Trump has cloaked what is a discriminatory ban against nationals of Muslim countries under the banner of national security,” said Greg Chen of the American Immigration Lawyers Association. (more)

Seriously? This is not the first time we’ve heard and seen this absolutely insane argument in the media. The United States Constitution ONLY covers American citizens, and lawful resident aliens. FULL-STOP.

The U.S. Constitution is not a global document protecting the rights of Iranians, Iraqis, Libyans, Somalians, Sudanese, Syrians and Yemeni nationals. This legal narrative is complete nonsense, yet it shows how years of global liberalism have completely diminished even the most basic structural concepts of law, rights and privilege.

The fact that Reuters would even publish such a ridiculous proposition, reflects how far down this road of Brangelina Peacenik ‘we-are-the-world’ moonbattery we have traveled.

If the President of the United States wanted to effectively ban anyone who shows up at a port of entry wearing a yellow shirt, he/she is entirely within his/her legal and constitutional right to do so.

Cont. […]Trump’s order also suspends the Syrian refugee program until further notice, and will eventually give priority to minority religious groups fleeing persecution. Trump said in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network that the exception would help Syrian Christians fleeing the civil war there. Legal experts were divided on whether this order would be constitutional. “If they are thinking about an exception for Christians, in almost any other legal context discriminating in favor of one religion and against another religion could violate the constitution,” said Stephen Legomsky, a former chief counsel at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in the Obama administration.

WRONG. President Trump can establish any arbitrary standard for the allowed or preferred U.S. immigration process, he deems in the nation’s interest. President Obama did exactly the same thing with the reverse ideological intent.

In fact, President Trump could, by the constitutional power of his office, completely shut down the entire immigration and naturalization process, halting any further emigration to the U.S. permanently.

[…] Peter Spiro, a professor at Temple University Beasley School of Law, said Trump’s action would likely be constitutional because the president and Congress are allowed considerable deference when it comes to asylum decisions. “It’s a completely plausible prioritization, to the extent this group is actually being persecuted,” Spiro said. (read more)

No person outside of the United States has a “RIGHT” to come to, or live in the United States of America. Guest visitation (Visa approval) is a privilege, and emigration is entirely a structure of policy controlled by the executive branch of the U.S. through the Department of State.