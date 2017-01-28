Another Promise Fulfilled – President Trump’s Temporary Halt on Refugee Influx and Seven Nation Visa Suspension…

In yesterday’s executive action (full script not yet released) President Trump suspended the visa travel program with Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days in order to assess the screening process for immigrants, and visitors.
Additionally, as reported by Reuters, President Trump put a four-month hold on the State Department refugee program, while the vetting process is reviewed and security practices put into place to enhance the screening process.
The reaction from the left-wing open-border globalists was entirely predictable. However, even though their response was predictable, it is still incredible to see the complete lack of cogent understanding within their arguments. This quote from CAIR is a case study in abject moonbattery:
(Reuters) […] The order seeks to prioritize refugees fleeing religious persecution, a move Trump separately said was aimed at helping Christians in Syria. That led some legal experts to question whether the order was constitutional.
One group said it would announce a court challenge on Monday. The Council on American-Islamic Relations [CAIR] said the order targets Muslims because of their faith, contravening the U.S. Constitutional right to freedom of religion.
“President Trump has cloaked what is a discriminatory ban against nationals of Muslim countries under the banner of national security,” said Greg Chen of the American Immigration Lawyers Association. (more)
Seriously? This is not the first time we’ve heard and seen this absolutely insane argument in the media. The United States Constitution ONLY covers American citizens, and lawful resident aliens. FULL-STOP.
The U.S. Constitution is not a global document protecting the rights of Iranians, Iraqis, Libyans, Somalians, Sudanese, Syrians and Yemeni nationals. This legal narrative is complete nonsense, yet it shows how years of global liberalism have completely diminished even the most basic structural concepts of law, rights and privilege.
The fact that Reuters would even publish such a ridiculous proposition, reflects how far down this road of Brangelina Peacenik ‘we-are-the-world’ moonbattery we have traveled.
If the President of the United States wanted to effectively ban anyone who shows up at a port of entry wearing a yellow shirt, he/she is entirely within his/her legal and constitutional right to do so.
Cont. […]Trump’s order also suspends the Syrian refugee program until further notice, and will eventually give priority to minority religious groups fleeing persecution.
Trump said in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network that the exception would help Syrian Christians fleeing the civil war there.
Legal experts were divided on whether this order would be constitutional.
“If they are thinking about an exception for Christians, in almost any other legal context discriminating in favor of one religion and against another religion could violate the constitution,” said Stephen Legomsky, a former chief counsel at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in the Obama administration.
WRONG. President Trump can establish any arbitrary standard for the allowed or preferred U.S. immigration process, he deems in the nation’s interest. President Obama did exactly the same thing with the reverse ideological intent.
In fact, President Trump could, by the constitutional power of his office, completely shut down the entire immigration and naturalization process, halting any further emigration to the U.S. permanently.
[…] Peter Spiro, a professor at Temple University Beasley School of Law, said Trump’s action would likely be constitutional because the president and Congress are allowed considerable deference when it comes to asylum decisions.
“It’s a completely plausible prioritization, to the extent this group is actually being persecuted,” Spiro said. (read more)
No person outside of the United States has a “RIGHT” to come to, or live in the United States of America. Guest visitation (Visa approval) is a privilege, and emigration is entirely a structure of policy controlled by the executive branch of the U.S. through the Department of State.
Good post.
It is true that Trump could shut down immigration entirely for whatever period of time he choose to protect the nation. I hope he goes much further than these present baby steps, as the immigration situation is totally out of hand.
I also hope that the President will decide to do a massive deportation of illegals in this country. Apparently most of the invaders voted for the Democrats this last election cycle just as they always do. Regular Americans are being overwhelmed by an invasion — what good is a government if it will not stop an invasion? The army on our southern border would be a great step toward border control.
Why should any of my taxes go to support people who come here illegally? Why should they get welfare, education, and all the rest? I am barely making it here and no one seems to want to help me.
What these tools need to understand is that if you are in this country and you aren’t a legal citizen, you aren’t granted special rights just because you practice Islam no more than those of us who may identify as Christians. It’s just so sickening to to me all of this religious tolerance business when Christians around the world are being persecuted. They need to put themselves in our shoes for a while and see how it feels when we wanted to say Merry Christmas but couldn’t because all of a sudden, it wasn’t PC anymore.
Those “refugee- helper-organizations” call themselves by name “Catholic, Lutheran, Baptist or other ” and self-righteously claim to be doing good in Christs name…
yet these people are lining their pockets on our enslaved-taxdollars changed into filth-lucre by passing through the hands of Moslem-Brotherhood/Cair/associated regulations.
These are like the money changers in the Temple. The money changers claiming to be doing a service for the Temple were also shysters and cheaters, robbing the people right on the steps of the Temple.
Much the same way today’s refugee-helper-groups are robbing citizens using Christian names claiming to do a service for God, but lining their own pockets while endangering the people.
Christ knew the moneychangers were evil and overturned their tables and drove them out with a whip!
So then, Christians. How long will you endure this?
They won’t put themselves in our shoes because THEY DON’T CARE. Their agenda was never about helping poor “migrants”, illegal infiltrators, it’s about using a wave of aliens to further their own careers, line their own pockets, and bestow more power upon themselves and their like-minded traitors to our country.
My favorite line…
“If the President of the United States wanted to effectively ban anyone who shows up at a port of entry wearing a yellow shirt, he/she is entirely within his/her legal and constitutional right to do so.”
How about banning anyone who shows in a burka!
Carry it to include headscarves, burkas, any copy of the koran or hadiths and any muslim in general. That would be in concert with the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Founding Father’s belief in a Christian Republic of upholding The Right to Happiness, Freedom and Peace. The Bronze Age doctrine of a paedophile whose whole reason for existence was a world dominated by his backward ideology is not compatible with the modern Western Society with it’s focus on personal freedom and choice. Ban the mohammed (piss be upon him) followers from ever living in Western Countries where they do nothing but undermine the freedoms that they ashore.
It is amazing to me how many people do not read the constitution or the discussions that created it.
It is staggering the sheer lack of knowledge…
Unfortunately, the people ignorant (or subversive) of the Constitution’s meaning include far too many judges, legislators, and government executives.
Many are willfully ignorant, I am sure.
Round zem up and ship them back to their sand huts. And let them mutilate their own women.
What kind of a idiot would cower to a muzzie man?
A downtrodden mozzie female?
Most important sentence, and everyone should memorize this:
United States Constitution ONLY covers American citizens, and lawful resident aliens.
And there is a caveat that a lawful resident alien can still be deported for breaking the law.
How about a congressional committee to review in the public forum the full dossier on Islam and its sharia ? High information citizens are needed ! You’ll see leftist globalist MSM splodeyheadness like never before! Fellow traveller dhimmies that they are.
All Muslims are strictly held to Sharia, which is a written explicit law in radical and violent contradiction to all western law and to the US Constitution and laws of the USA in particular. It is not possible to in good faith be a Muslim and a citizen of the USA. Through its history (just take a look – even Arabia and Afghanistan was once Christian a region), Islam has always and everywhere betrayed, destroyed, and enslaved, and created devastation where there was once prosperity. “Soft ways”, and systematic use of taqiyya until strong enough, and then brutal supremacy.
I pray to the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God, who has a special care for the Americas to aid in rooting out these brigands. “Who is she that comes forth as the morning rising, fair as the moon, bright as the sun, terrible as an army in arrayed for battle ?”
These clowns are filing lawsuits based on nothing that the Constitution would even apply. If any judges in any parts of our country would even accept their arguments, then these judges should be immediately removed because they obviously do not believe in the Constitution which they were sworn to uphold.
Trump’s executive order was already authorized by Congress.
People need to comprehend the difference between Trump’s lawful executive orders and Obama’s previous unlawful executive orders.
It is imperative that the chief Executive must give orders to execute the laws as that is chief job, and why his Branch is called “executive branch.”
Obama too often attempted to make laws without Congress and his EO’s were therefore antiConstitutional and therefore illegal.
Trump is executing laws that were already Legislated/written, and had yet to be executed nor were these legislated/ written laws enforceable until they were executed.
He is working lawfully. Obama did not.
Does anyone know why the Saudi’s got a carve out?
