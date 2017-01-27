Vice-President Pence and Kellyanne Conway March for Life Speech…

Vice-President Mike Pence and Senior Adviser to The President Kellyanne Conway spoke today in Washington DC during the national March for Life. These are the highest White House officials to ever speak to a March for Life event:
For the first time in the history of the March For Life a sitting Vice President addressed the audience: “life is winning again in the United States of America”.
Kellyanne Conway also addressed the crowd:
We love all babies, born and unborn. God bless us all, protect and keep our babies safe and warm, close to our hearts.
Lotsa joyful and smiling young people out there listening and marching. Another hopeful day.
Winning!
How about that – no freakazoids with vagina hats, no anger, no destruction of property, and likely no trash left on the ground.
I love having leaders with ethics and moral values…..We may win a few and lose a few but the entire scenario has changed. We now have will & substance to do good…..
I could only stop by the pre-march rally on my lunch break. You are so right about the joyful and positive atmosphere.
I also caught VP Pence’s speech, which gets big thumbs up.
Beautiful day overall.
Yes. It is so nice to see so many young people at the march. There is hope. Compare this march with the ugliness of the feminazis march a few days ago.
Is it just me, or is FOX the only one giving coverage?
What a shock!!!!
cspan but with mostly narrow pics.
I’d guess so…but it was live streamed on Breitbart…and elsewhere I’m sure. You know, the more they don’t show real news stories, the more people will leave them. It’s a GOOD thing they don’t show real news, it just bolsters their fake news bonafides.
EWTN (religious broadcasting) is showing the whole event.
God bless you, your family and him. You have a saint in heaven praying for you.
😢😢😢😢😢
There was such a stark difference in the people at this event vs the hideous event last week. These people were joyful and respectful there was no vulgarity or insults. This is how we win. I bet they did not leave a ton if trash behind either. #MAGA
Hopefully, these are the people who will determine the future of our country and civilization. With the help of God through Jesus Christ we plead.
Amen
Amen! My wife is in attendance today. God Bless :).
This is how the America I know looks. VP Pence and Kellyanne Conway rocked it. They are unstoppable. God bless America.
You see, this is why Pence & Conway are considered evil & not part of the hip in-crowd. They don’t get it, they just don’t get it
What’s it going to take to make them understand? If you want to be adored by the left, if you want to be hip like Madonna, if you want Hollywood to celebrate you, you’ve got to be all for ripping a baby’s body apart in the womb. You’ve got to be indifferent to an innocent baby’s right to live
Come on! Get with it! How can they ever expect to be accepted by the “in-crowd” if they don’t want to kill babies?
John 3:19 “And this is the judgment, that the light hath come to the world, and men did love the darkness rather than the light, for their works were evil”
John 8:12 “Then Jesus spoke to them again, saying, ‘I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life.'”
Look at all those women, and none of them are dressed like vaginas.
So nice to see sane, normal people meeting to support such a noble cause.
Posted this on the previous Pro Life March thread. Hope nobody minds the re-post. Thanks.
Pro Life is not only babies, there is the other end of the spectrum which is euthanasia. To those who are pro abortion and say women have a right to abortion based on legal status I have a question: There are many elderly who do not have the legal right to control their bodies due to dementia. Do we allow their legal guardians to rip them limb from limb to kill them and sell their body parts because they are inconvenient or it costs too much to (raise) keep them in a nursing home? Very early on in the pregnancy a baby in the womb has a brain wave and can feel pain just like a person walking around.
This is the classic slippery slope, and it is NOT just an theoretical argument, it is FACT. Remember years ago Obama saying he thought it was OK and should be legal to kill a baby that survived an abortion so the hospital and doctor would not be sued? There is a group in England that moved to Australia that is advocating for “parents” to be able to kill their children through infancy, not just before birth. What about the assisted suicide laws, especially in Europe. Belgium allows assisted suicide for little children. Go to the above noted lifesite news website and read about this.
Aborting babies is not a stand alone issue! it is part of a larger, and yes, nefarious movement.
Abortion has gone from “safe and rare to save the life of the mother” to the absurdity of the “womens” march and chopping up and selling viable and growing babies. Chopping up and selling viable babies, not blobs of tissue, and we are forced to pay for this through our taxes. Where is our choice? Where is the choice for the viable and growing babies? This is how far we have slid down the slippery slope to an eventual he!! on earth. This is what atheism and worship of the state brings. The elites want to destroy Christianity and Western civilization, devolving us to savages for their own lust for power and greed.
Liberalism is, among other things, a death cult. It’s actually terrifying when you think about it.
Absolutely! My father went on hospice in September 2016. The hospice nurses wanted to reduce his food (starve him), but the care workers wouldn’t do it. Also, the nurse wanted to reduce the drug for mucus. The care worker was distressed…I told her to do what was right and I would support her 100%. It took about two months for my dad to pass, but he was treated with respect.
Another person I know was in a coma, just a month ago. Wife was advised he was brain dead and to remove life support, through God’s love and mercy he woke up and is fine cognitively, he was told he wouldn’t be able to walk…walked in a week.
God bless you for standing up for your dad. I would never trust medical advise about someone in a “coma” without outside multiple opinions. Hospitals etc. have a financial interest in every bed. This happens more than is readily reported. Some organ donations have a dark side as well for certain organs. There are expert articles about this.
***** 5 stars 🙂
Love the repurposing of the term “coexist”! Every time I see that stupid bumper sticker now I’ll think of this beautiful picture of mother and baby, and the great blessing of life.
It is a great idea. I wonder if Treepers can make this a regular comment of ideas for just this on the daily thread. Let’s take the language back. We need to define the words to shape the “conversation”.
Karen Pence spoke also! Great speechs.
I watched this event for about 1 hr. It was a beautiful and joyous, uplifting event. This was March For Life’s 44th DC march starting one yr after Roe v Wade. I believe they are a Catholic based org. Anyone may receive help from them to save their unborn. Impressive group. Maybe if P45 unfunds PP that money could assist MFL.
A spokeswoman asked marchers to take cell phone pictures and text them to some number so the crowds could be recorded. Take that MSM!
Yes. I called EWTN and said why are you doing interviews in front of an empty field! Show the crowds. Hundreds of thousands go every year. Not just here, but around the country, and around the world.
I wondered tahat too. Good for you for calling.
Great video! Thanks for sharing!!
Hey liberal losers…this is another event where the children are watching.
