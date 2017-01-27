Tucker Carlson Discusses Trump Refugee Executive Order With Advocate Kevin Appleby…

Kevin Appleby is a well known pro-refugee advocate from The Center for Migration Studies; essentially an advocate and lobbying group for the business end of refugee resettlement.
Most CTH readers are familiar with Baptist Child and Family Services (BCFS) and/or Catholic Charities, both groups gain hundreds of millions of taxpayer funds for their various refugee programs. “Hundreds of millions”. This is big business.
Tucker challenges Appleby on his expressed narrative, and by doing the well designed questioning approach – well, Appleby’s argument just collapsed. Watch:
This (also see below for data), is one of those areas where Rex Tillerson can have a massive common sense impact as *Secretary of State.
*NOTE* CTH is prudently deferring any additional research and discussion threads on the U.S. Department of State until after the Tillerson confirmation vote.
Tucker is right up O’Reilly’s clacker in the ratings. It won’t be long before the Tucker takes the lead role at Fox. Then watch the fireworks.
Good. Tucker is real news.
So this idiot says we need to let refugees in to “show global leadership.” Nooooooooo way! America First dude, not refugees. And boy Tucker slammed this clown bigly. Tucker skewered this guy. Bravo. I gotta watch again.
Yes, I saw that. Hope something is done quickly – I live in Texas and just saw this:
There long have been reports of activity by Islamic terrorists just across the border from Texas in Mexico, that ISIS was setting up training camps in the region and that Muslim terrorists were infiltrating the U.S. through that region.
Now the state of Texas is issuing alarms about that very issue in its new Texas Public Safety Threat Overview, released just this month.
http://www.wnd.com/2017/01/texas-state-report-isis-is-on-our-borders/
at the trump austin tx rally, sid miller the ag commissioner spoke about this here in tx but i couldn’t hear. maybe you can search on youtube for the segment. it was august 23, 2016.
He did – I was at that rally too.
I had this thought the other day and then lo and behold Tulsi Gabbard called Obama out for funding ISIS & AQ – what if the reason that ISIS camp is right at the Texas border is bc Obama WANTED it there and was funding it??? Anyone else thought about this?
I should have been signed in above as Jimmy Jack – here is the Atx link you’re looking for. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=reyu8fvdXNI
Probably a LOT of them are on taxpayer benefits as “refugees” as well as illegals.
I’ve heard Alex Jones talk about that a few times. Didn’t our President sign an EO today giving power to Secretary Mattis to use the military to defend the border? The White Hats have to know. Get em out!
I heartily approve your note Sundance.
We need Mr Tillerson at State.
The senate is getting on my last nerve dragging this confirmation out.
@AnnCoulter
Dems don’t believe in extreme vetting of Muslims. Just Trump nominees.
Whoa! Well said by Ann Coulter. Touche.
I agree with you, Fe. The GOP was given a majority to get a certain agenda done, and their not getting these nominees through is disgraceful. The GOP got Obama’s nominees through quicker!
I agree liberty, well said Ann.
Hey Fe, they have already stepped all over my last nerve.
Appleby is an idiot. The responded to Tucker’s questions with circular answers, most of which denied the obvious. When Tucker began to zero in with a hard line of questioning, Appleby (who was obviously out of his element with Tucker) began cutting his eyes sideways. Whenever he did this, he was looking for a rabbit-hole to run down. It was funny and a bit pathetic at the same time.
I doubt that Appleby will want to watch a video of his performance tonight.
Agree! I wish Tucker would have asked him what his salary is since WTP are footing the bill!
Cav16, When I get hustled outside the grocery by the people from the blood donor bus, I ask them if they know how much their CEO is paid (I know, $645,000.) They are clueless about that number, and actually seen shocked to find that blood “donation” is now a multi billion dollar business dominated by a few players. Pulling the scales off eyes. Tucker is doing it every night. Bravo.
Cav16, I went to their website and also checked with Charity Navigator–where they didn’t seem to be registered. Salaries and benefits aren’t listed. So you can bet they are well into the six figures.
Rule of thumb, if staff salaries/benefits aren’t easily discovered, donations should be withheld. With these groups, it’s follow the money.
You gotta wonder how stupid these people are to agree to appear on Tucker’s show … he has a way of triggering and making liberals squirm.
LikeLike
I know, right, Fe? What did you think he was going to ask, Appleby? How dumb do you have to be…?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love tucker in this time slot. He makes them look so bad 😂😂😂
It is nice to see these buffoons expose themselves. I think an additional 90 day waiting period should be added for good measure. I also think that these pious do gooders should personally guarantee that their wards don’t become a burden to their fellow citizens,
Tucker’s got a quick brain on him, doesn’t he.. He seems quite brilliant. His ability to formulate logical questions on the fly to destroy fallacious arguments to get at the truth is pretty amazing. Bravo.
Not to take away from Tucker, but he is after all arguing with a moonbat without an argument in a defenseless position.
Just sayin’! 😉
One of the things that I’ve noticed about him, and a few others, is that he takes notes and has no problem referring to them, so when he speaks or asks a question it based on a documented fact. And, he does his research. He isn’t O’Reilly, someone that just wants to hear himself talk. He actually gets in the minds of these people. He gets them to say things they really don’t want to say. He’s been around a while and from even the early days, he’s been able to be blunt and straightforward with people, usually rendering them unable to answer a question.
My conundrum. I really like Tucker but I can’t stand to look at or listen to some of the quacks like Appleby on his program.
Exactly…I cannot watch him because so many idiots get invited to his show…It is fun seeing he destroys them, but still I don’t want my blood pressure to go up…So I usually watch only ending with the friends zone and on watching Hannity….I turn on my TV to listen to smart people, not the idiots…
Pitty the fool that had to debate Tucker in school.
I don’t know, RCC. Bet those who debated with him are sharp as tacks in debates or extemporaneous speech now, hehe. 🤓
As a Christian, I resent this idiot Appleby telling me is my duty to let potential terrorists into this country. If heaven forbid someone in his family were to be killed by one of these individuals then he would be singing a different tune.
Let the Christians come into the US – a Christian country. Let the Sunnis go to a Sunni country like Saudi. Let the Shia go to a Shia country, etc.
Speaking of Shia…can we airdrop Shia LeBeouf into the Pacific? He can tell the sharks “he will divide us” to his hearts content. What a loon.
Safe zones in their own countries, too.
Our POTUS Trump on Hannity said that he was very open to allowing Christian refugees into America. I still think they need to be vetted carefully to make sure that they are what they say they are. Just sayin’
Sorry … that was CBN, Brody File
Me too. Jesus was not stupid.. He would never have fallen for this Tammy Faye guilt trip where she gets rich and you feel so good…Wrong… That is pure stupidity from the Pope and others as they bank millions from bringing almost all Muslims to your neighborhood……..
The amounts of money being grifted are staggering. All that’s missing are billion dollar websites.
Has McCain and Grahmn responded to her comments yet. To me it sounds like Obama and McCain were sending arms to Al Nusra and ISIS to topple Assad…….That needs to get out and shouted from the rafters. SD already has I’m sure but McCain is a sick old man and in charge of a big committee……..She is brave..
McLame and company are trashing her going over there without their blessing.
Always the unanswerable question to leftists: if you believe it is so good, how come you make no personal sacrifice to advance the cause, why demand that other people be forced to pay for your advocacy?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Lefty’s can’t answer that one or one Thomas Sowell pointed out (paraphrasing): “Just how many hours of my labor do you think you’re entitled to?”
What I like about Tucker is that he is data and fact based. It isn’t about his personality trying to talk over his guest. He comes well prepared and tackles people on their inaccurate news spin.
He doesn’t let the loons off the hook, points out their hypocrisy.
Odd how there is only concern about members of one religion becoming radicalized.
?
he’s proving a point
http://www1.cbn.com/thebrodyfile/archive/2017/01/27/brody-file-exclusive-president-trump-says-persecuted-christians-will-be-given-priority-as-refugees
Personally, the term “Muslim Ban” is music to my ears.
Muslims are forbidden to swear allegiance to any country that is not under Islamic rule.
So…why would we think that they would ever be good citizens?
They are encouraged to Lie to non-muslims, by their ‘religion’.
This is called ‘taqiyya’.
So even if they did swear allegiance to the US, how could we believe them?
The biggest problem is ‘Jihad’.
What kind of religion calls upon its followers to “kill non-believers”?
Not a peaceful one.
I suspect that the whole idea of ‘Jihad’ was thought up by the old men as a way to dispose of their surplus of young single men.
Polygamy has that side effect.
All polygamous societies have the problem of a surplus of young single men.
The young women are married off to older, wealthier men.
This leaves a lot of young men left out…single…with no hope of marrying.
Young, single men, often with no jobs…and no hope of marriage…are a recipe for civil unrest and even revolts against the ruling hierarchy.
What to do with them?
Fill them full of hatred for someone and send them off on suicide missions.
But who?
Ah yes…the infidel non-believers!
Then they will feel like they are doing it for Allah!
Until Islam drops the whole ‘Jihad’ thing, then they are not going to ever fit into the Western world.
Very interesting angle on the reason so many young single men seem so easily radicalized.
I believe we are watching your theory being proven out before our very eyes right now across Europe.
Yep. Several of them have admitted, on videos, that they are there to “breed with Europe’s women and turn Europe into a part of the muslim world”.
They are not ‘refugees’.
They are there on a mission.
It’s an invasion
This article relates one of Islam’s latest tactics used in trying to convince the gullible that the political end of Islam doesn’t exist, that the caliphate is not Islam’s goal, that Sharia law is a good thing…
“I’m a Muslim — Ask Me Anything”
January 27, 2017 by Hugh Fitzgerald
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/01/hugh-fitzgerald-im-a-muslim-ask-me-anything
and… islam will never drop the whole “jihad” thing, as that is its thing.
Glass the hot spots sand, end with “mecca”.
Anyobe else think this was Tucker’s best performance so far? Almost side splitting in some passages, the narratives just shot down one after another! ka-boom, ka-boom!
I think they basically just disagreed. Appleby thinks banning Muslims helps isis. Carlson and I don’t, but it may be unknowable. Islam is like an invasive species in an ecosystem. It should be kept out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Islam is like an invasive species in an ecosystem. It should be kept out.”
Perfect comment Sentient!
A parasitic organism that slowly devours its host. Yep.
🙂
Just a bit from the article in the above tweet re Tucker for those that aren’t into clicking links –
Since taking over on January 9, Tucker Carlson Tonight’s ratings are up 95 percent in the key 25-54 demo compared to the same period last year when Kelly held down the 9 p.m. time slot, and the show has seen a big jump in total viewers as well.
Carlson’s interviews—in which he skewers liberals—combined with his still boyish charm, has won over viewers, much to the relief of Fox News brass. There is no doubt they were concerned when Kelly bolted for NBC, leaving a big hole in their primetime lineup.
“He’s very quick and clever,” said co-host Mika Brzezinski whose political views are opposite to those of Carlson….
more re Tucker—
…“I’m hearing, it’s shocking to me, that his numbers actually are far outpacing anything Megyn Kelly’s ever done over there at 9 o’clock,” said co-host Joe Scarborough.
“America’s having a love affair with Tucker Carlson,” MSNBC panelist Mark Halperin said.
The Left never questions their assumptions, especially when they are being paid not to.
Tucker drove a coach and four through this idiot’s platform. Or, rather he drove a coach and four over this useful tool.
If anyone is a lover of schadenfreude, or the ‘splody heads’ phenomenon, the Guardian in its last gasp as a newspaper cum tabloid has at least 15 articles bashing Mr Trump with a fury of a room full of brats flailing and screaming vitriol.
We cannot even give them crayons or coloured pencils to soothe them since the EU has now banned them.
I’m having a laugh.
That was painful to watch. What an idiot that Appleby.
Don’t forget Lutheran Social Services, and I say this to my shame as a Lutheran. We might be a smaller denomination than Baptists but we are second only to Catholic Charities in charity size. We are responsible for the resettlements in places like Minnesota and the Dakotas. And Lutheran Social Services is a joint venture of the mostly conservative LC-MS (Lutheran Church- Missouri Synod) and the mostly liberal ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church of America). I try to earmark all my denominations for my local church and community so it does not go up to the liberal command center. Most Missouri Lutherans would be shocked their denomination participates in this. (I am ELCA, long story, and I consider myself the conservative Remnant.)
LikeLike
Tucker might be my 2nd favorite! Lou Dobbs is Best! this was the best interview I have ever seen! God is Amazing! HE is giving us the warriors we have been praying for,,,
Is Marie Harf still employed. I saw her one day.Is she still there and contributing lies. All her pals got fired at State. How did she land a gig at FOX..Very fishy……. Tucker rocked it tonight…..
because she’s pretty cute (for an Obama bot)
If it was about real refugees, that small number of people who truly can’t escape life threatening situations by moving to another place, country or safe zone, then OK, Americans have always welcomed them as long as they’re peaceful
Real refugees, those in life threatening situations, not economic, are historically very small in number & usually end up being either productive citizens or they go home once the threat is over
But today’s entire refugee racket is nothing but a scam. The “religious” organizations & their handmaidens are in it for profit, while our own government brings them in to alter the demographics in order to beef up the dependent class for political gain
Today’s “refugees” are mostly lazy, cowardly welfare moochers & other assorted miscreants who want a free ride on the taxpayer dime. Not too mention the thugs, criminals & terrorists who make it in because no one has any idea who they are
The whole thing is just another outrageous scam perpetrated on the American people by our government & various treasonous organizations who profit from the destructive policies
Shut it down, all of it. The refugee racket, illegal immigration, the visa lotteries, etc. It gotten so out of control
Today, illegal aliens, along with some politicians in Chicago, were demanding that Chicago get rid of it’s sanctuary loopholes that allow the police to arrest illegal alien gang bangers, those with felony convictions or if they have criminal warrants. They’re demanding no exceptions to the sanctuary mandate
So now they’re even saying that arresting & deporting criminal thugs with felony convictions & warrants is unfair & demanding we don’t do anything to them
This entire thing is utterly insane & has moved into the Twilight Zone arena
Oldest scam on the books. Save the children and help the women. Jesus said for you to do it it’s your duty. Then State Dept funds the grants to Catholic charities Lutherans etc who settle them. They buy real estate and good deals and charge by the head to fill them up and make millions. Make no mistake Catholic charities makes bank on this scam….They will never get off welfare and don’t fit in with Sharia and all and the ones who fail go out blazing for Allah……..Another liberal scam to pull at heart strings so they can make money and you feel good…I’m a Christian and I don’t fall for scammers or late night preachers like Tammy faye………..I knew a person killed in San Bernadino by the black widow herself……Believe me don’t take chances Islam is very sneaky and must be watched carefully…
Here’s the question that needs to be asked, or more to the point here’s what needs to happen. The question should be why is the US funding the so called rebels which caused and continues to cause the refugee problem. There may have been an organic civil war at the outset (although that is even questionable), but the US jumped in and attempted to affect regime change and in so doing caused all the death and destruction. The US needs to stop its underhanded meddling in other countries and it can start by cease and desisting it’s activities in Syria.
To understand the US duplicitous actions, one only has to recall the Iranian people who rose up against the Iranian mullahs and looked to the US for support only to be abandoned and lose their fight and in many cases their lives. The difference is the attempted Iranian revolution was trying to turn an Islamic government into a secular government whereas it is the opposite in Syria which is trying to oust a secular government and turn the country over to Islamists. Why?
Take this $$ and start building the wall
Funny how gabbard didnt run to Syria while obama was POTUS?
Extreme vetting!
Right, don’t think she was told to hold her horses. Nah
It looks like Tucker is smart in taking lessons from Trump. Has anyone else noticed how Faux is a changeling, dropping beggin meggin right after the election and seeming to go more conservative (Farage, Tucker, etc). It’s so obvious, their game. They lost viewers and of course moves like these are attempts at gaining some back. Sorry, Rupert and boys, we’re onto you. Even if you do have Tucker (and good for you), you still are the same smelly mess as before. Example: at todays White House briefing, President Trump gave the third or fourth question to a John somebody from Faux. What did he do? The obedient LSM twit that he is, posed a stupid question about Trump’s twitter tangle with Pieno Nieto and then asked Britain’s PM May what her thoughts were on America’s beef with her southern neighbor. What?! BBC did similar. It’s the game.
This kind of thing is why many of us STILL DO NOT WATCH after having stopped watching years ago. Boycott Faux like me. It’s like a diet that you know is good for you which makes it easier to get used to. I much prefer going to places like BB for the day’s leads and then here for the story within the story. If anyone has a reco for a better one that BB, fire away.
By the way, something about Gabbard gives me the creeps. She’s too likable, her father is/was in Hawaii politics forever, and then she came on the scene in a manner similar manner as O. The golden one all of a sudden and gets lots of media attention by accident surely.
She’s a veteran who wants to stop the carnage. That;s a plus.
Appleby makes a good living bringing refugees into the US. Now he is out of business. I would have asked him how much does he make doing his job.
A story described a farm community that was suddenly the host for 2500 refugees who overwhelmed their small health department, and their local school system. The refugee sponsors provided money in the beginning, and then it was bye-bye. It was unfair, and cruel to everyone. It was the UN Committee on Refugee Resettlement which had chosen their community.
Like Obama said, they need more Democrats out in the rural areas.
Today they bake, tomorrow they brew
Then all humanity in shariah and death they plan to stew
For still far too few understand the devious game
And fewer still will say it aloud, that simply Islam is the evil’s name!
Anyone who does not understand this understands nothing about Islam.
Islam is the greatest continuing crime against humanity, especially women, including little girls, the world has ever known.
At some point either Islam dies or Humanity dies.
“In the end, there can be only one.”
appleby is a lying tool
this guy right came into the US in the refugee program
BOISE, ID—Fazliddin Kurbanov, 30, was arrested Thursday morning in Boise, Idaho as part of a federal terrorism investigation. Federal terrorism charges were filed Thursday afternoon in Boise and Salt Lake City, Utah. Kurbanov, an Uzbekistan national legally present in the United States, was living in Boise at the time of his arrest.
How about this question: What do you think about female genital mutilation? Screen out a large majority that way.
OK, so Appleby thinks that America taking Syrian Muslim refugees off Turkey’s hands helps Turkey, and that’s good for America. How is helping Turkey good for America?
Turkey under Erdogan wants to re-establish the caliphate…bring back the Ottoman Empire, so to speak. How does our taking in refugees forestall Erdogan’s caliphate? If anything, bringing Muslim refugees to America–where they will NOT assimilate–is a step on the Islamic path toward establishing a WORLD-WIDE caliphate.
Insisting that Muslim nations take in Muslim refugees and retaining them in a culture more like the one they fled is, by far, a much better solution.
