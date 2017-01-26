President Donald Trump Speech – Philadelphia Republican Conference…

Very busy day. President Donald Trump attends and speaks GOP Retreat in Philadelphia Pennsylvania:
Nice to win.
Awesome speech!
That was really an incredible speech! I really hope our congress critters were paying attention and get with the program. The agenda he lays out is exactly what this country needs.
It seems the more he does, the younger and more vigorous he looks.
Hey congressman–actions, not words on behalf of the American people may be the fountain of youth.
He is running his staff ragged!
President Trump is so gracious to Mitch McConnell and the rest… considering they have been in charge while the take down of America and American citizens have occurred. It makes me extremely sad that our Congress and former presidents could be so easily bought or persuaded to go against the interests of the People they were sworn to uphold. Term Limits is a MUST or this level of corruption will continue.
May God Bless President Trump and his family.
And Lindsey Graham is already on Twitter whining about MUH MEXICO. Sigh.
Shame on South Carolina and Arizona.
is he still complaining that his little-girlie Coronitas are going to cost 20% more?
We should complain that his attitude is both insulting & racist.
He assumes us rednecks only care about beer & believes the only thing Mexico is good for is Coronas.
Where’s my pu$$y hat damn it!!!
not much of a team player is miss lindsay
He needs outing.
If he comes any further out, he’ll flit away.
Somebody please post that pic of Linda G. puttin’ on her lipstick.
Seems appropriate about now…
Please. We feel bad enough about Goober Graham, as it is. We tried, but fell victim to the splinter strategy in the primary. We saw it, but it was too late to control it. If we’re blessed by prosecutions for gunrunning to the enemy, maybe Goober will have to resign or disappear into a country with no extradition treaty. If we get to next time, I hope we’ll be better prepared to unite behind one candidate who’s never been in the same time zone as Juahadist McCain. Otherwise, please forgive us, for we did our best, at that point in time.
7delta, next time we’ll have TCH to help us primary him. 😀
Saw Jeff Flake on Phoenix 10 Fox doing the same thing. He was falsely saying that a wall wasn’t feasible for 2,000 miles. No kidding Jeff, POTUS Trump never said 2,000 miles. He thinks a wall won’t do the job but other measures would.
Sure Jeff, other measures that could easily be defunded and taken away. These people are so transparently phony.
This little idiot was telling Trump to stop whining about election fraud the other day. There is election fraud and everybody knows it. The only thing the don’t know is how rampant that fraud is. Is it a little or is it a lot?
I’m willing to guess it is a lot and they know it but don’t want to admit it.
well, gee, it’s not South Carolina’s fault…I never voted for him.
hopefully he will not last through the next cycle. maybe President Trump can offer him an ambassadorship to the arctic or something…like he did for haley.
Let’s hope so. McCain & Flake both gotta go. We need better candidates to take ’em down.
Add Head Clown Schumer to that list.
Excellent speech
Trump “What the he’ll is going on in Chicago?” Unidentified “democrats.” Who was that?
The president is awesome 👏. He isn’t even giving the whiny 😫 libs a chance to moan and groan. I’m sure the king of whiners Chuckie Schumer will be on MSNBC with a box of Kleenex and a nose hair cutter.
By the time they figure our what to whine about he has alredy move on and left them in the dust. They are yesterday’s news.
Yes and I have a Maine Coon cat 🐱
If he was pointing to Pat Meehan, from the 7th. Congressional District, when he said, “Right Congressman”; let it be know now that Patrick Meehan as well as our dear Republican Senator, Pat Toomey, DID NOT endorse President Trump nor did either of them attend his rally when he visited Delaware County( ahem, scheduling conflicts). Now Patrick Meehan is trying to ride on President Trump’s coattails and challenge Bobby Casey’s seat for senate. Bear in mind that Mr. Meehan has a 48% scorecard rating from the Heritage Foundation and kept hidden when he first ran for congress that his dear mentor was none other than Arlen ‘single bullet ‘ Spector. He is a first class Rhino and one that should be sent packing.
who cares…any Republican will be better than whiny slimy eye-fluttering Bob Casey. however we can do it turn PA even redder.
I care because I want to drain the swamp not maintain it.
I was chuckling about the 20% tax on imports. That was totally designed to get Mexico to the table for something less onerous. He defines the parameters of the debate. Pay cents on the dollar for money orders going to mexico, or pay 20% on everything coming across. haha. Just love this man. Cannot stop watching.
No matter which choice…Mexico is paying for the wall. God Emperor Dad has spoken. lol.
Mexico levies a 16% value added tax (IVA) to every good imported(from anywhere) into Mexico. In some cases on some goods, there may be an additional tariff added to the IVA. So the buyer of the good pays that plus any shipping costs. It’s exactly what Trump is considering.
Rather than a 20% import tax, I’d rather see a tax on the money wired from non-green card Mexicans working in the US back to Mexico. I think it’s something like $24 billion per year. A 3% tax on the amount being wired would build a lot of wall. It also would hit home to the sender that they are being penalized for being in the country illegally.
The Art Of The Deal…
It was an amazing speech. A continuation of the inaugural address, laying down the law to the politicians that their job is to serve the people, not themselves.
My favorite moment however was when the President asked, ‘where the hell is Pompeo… oh, he is working’.
In a speech brought live to the world. Hilarious
God Bless TRUMP! God Bless AMERICA!! WOW!!!
US Chamber of Commerce about to go on FUNDING DEATHWATCH.
America’s Globalist Corporations are now scrambling:
• Moving Manufacturing back to America
• Adjusting Pricing and Profits to cover the 20% Tariff for remaining Offshored Operations
• Suddenly competing to recruiting Americans to permanently replace H1B Visa workers who can no longer overstay their terms and whose Visas will not be renewed
• Frantically spinning to calm investors who are outraged that they jeopardized profits by screwing Americans out of jobs.
The US CoC and its Lobbyists can no longer get anti-competitive and monopolistic legislation and regulations passed – or even retained – to suck the jobs and financial lifeblood from Americans.
President Trump will brand these laws and regulations as the same kind of “MULTILATERAL DEALS” that have internationally screwed America, and will henceforth limit his corporate dealmaking to “BILATERAL DEALS”, too.
Why the hell would Corporate members continue to fund the US CoC, when our President has recognized it as an “ENEMY of the STATE”.
DEATH WATCH for the US CoC, and it’s about time!
From your keyboard to God’s ear.
POTUS45: DEEPSTATERS & Brennan’s conspirators, YOU’RE 🔥 FIRED!!
Benghazi/ Syria poison gasser supplier Nuland
Benghazi/Email protector Kennedy
REALITY SHOW CHART:
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-26/entire-senior-management-team-state-department-just-resigned
Trump: You are fortunate you are ONLY FIRED, YOU TRAITORS….
I love that 20% tax imports but if we ever have to, I would help pay for the wall rather than paying for illegal immigrants welfare among other things they’re getting!
I hated paying import taxes, but now that America is first again, I actually love the idea. Funny how money that is handle properly is not begrudged. I hated sending any money to the government before as it was used it against me. In one week that has changed 180 degrees.
Will be interviewed by @SeanHannity on @FoxNews at 10:00pm tonight. Enjoy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017
Will be interviewed by @SeanHannity on @FoxNews at 10:00pm tonight. Enjoy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017
Pre inauguration concert pic of Vanessa, Kai and me on the steps of The Lincoln Memorial a week ago today. #maga pic.twitter.com/qcACq4vnmv

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 26, 2017
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 26, 2017
Pre inauguration concert pic of Vanessa, Kai and me on the steps of The Lincoln Memorial a week ago today. #maga pic.twitter.com/qcACq4vnmv
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 26, 2017
Vanessa gorgeous, Kai cute as a button ALL WEEKEND long if you were watching her and her grandpa!! I guess Don Jr. is passable too. 🙂
Wow! It was just a week ago … Trump45 has achieved so much it seems like so much more time has passed! MAGA he is and MAGA he will continue. So blessed are we!
Watch Kai, she will be a star. She sees that the presidency is hers when she is ready to run. She loves her Grandpa, he is her hero.
I love the fact that our President is showing the American people views of him inside the White House and inside Air force One that we have never seen before. You get a sense of being there for the first time. And I think that’s his plan. For the first time the President is working hand in hand with us and for us.
The human mind can do funny things. I could have sworn he gave that speech wearing a hard hat and leaning on a pneumatic hammer.
I could have sworn he gave that spech a year ago.
I could have sworn that was his state of the union address.
He is so setting the agenda. It’s now only a matter of how long will it take for Paul Ryan to realize it.
He is such a natural.
Congress will bend to his will like silly putty.
'President Trump Releases National School Choice Week Proclamation'https://t.co/BUbZ4D1umR

— President Trump (@POTUS) January 26, 2017
— President Trump (@POTUS) January 26, 2017
'President Trump Releases National School Choice Week Proclamation'https://t.co/BUbZ4D1umR
— President Trump (@POTUS) January 26, 2017
Breathtaking speed, amazing
I cannot keep up with our POTUS and I’m just trying to READ about everything he’s doing each day!
Imagine the strokes in Washington who ACTUALLY have to WORK and keep up with him (literally) AND must still find time to whine to the media, who also are scrambling whiners. lolol! Love today! Love everyday! Thank God. Winning is glorious.
No sympathy for those DC arzes. They can finally work til they drop and make up for when they didn’t.
i agree with you. what goes around comes back around!
Did Trump defeat Alinsky? I have thought quite a bit about that since trump won. Alinsky has not been tested in real life as really winning. just a theory mostly. I think it won some battles, but people ultimately won’t put up with being battered and abused. Alinsky is no different than any abuser. He’s a bully. Bully tactics only go so far until the bullied respond. Bully goes away because they are weak beta humans at the end of the day. Democrats are bullies.
Josie, exactly, Dhimmocrats are leftist bullies, or bullies, pure and simple.
Alinsky is also nothing but a grifter, a con artist. I only appeared that his techniques were working because of the infiltration and usurpation of the government and non profit organizations, the unchecked disruption and violence, protected. Put a real patriot in charge and, poof, these bullies crumble.
The problem with Alinsky tactics is that eventually most people can see through the BS.
Alinskyites lucked out to have these hapless Republicans to use their tactics against. Had they simply fought back like Trump is fighting back (and Newt, Agnew and Reagan before him), our country would not be in the state that it is.
Did Trump defeat Alinsky?
Yes. The time was right. Past due, in fact.
but people ultimately won’t put up with being battered and abused.
Yep. Done with that, but the leftist know nothing else. They have no ability to adapt or to reason, because they have no legitimate argument, only emotional angst for their virtue signaling. It’s their religion, their identity, their tyrannical safe space. All other internal property is vacant.
Name calling and lies die once people have become desensitized to it. Their emotional angst breeds hard cold anger, because everybody else knows they’re full of crap and they’ve put up with it long enough. Safe spaces turn into timeout chairs.
Does Alinsky have a grave I can piss on?
I can’t tell you how stunned I am, still, that DJ Trump won and is now out president. Further, the rapidity of campaign promise completion, or initiation such as the wall construction project, or trade deal renegotiation (NAFTA), cancellation (TPP), I am completely ecstatic.
Everything. Total win. The past was a complete fraud, the losing, the humiliation, the stuck in the mire.
All I can say is, Thank you God!
If someone had written a book about a man like him becoming president, and doing what he’s doing, every ne would nave poo-pooed it saying it was unrealistic, no one could be like that in real life.
The good news is that generations after us will be reading such a book.
I wonder how many people would sign up for Trump University II if there was one?
I think about 5 million would stand in line for a week to get the “secret sauce” of success from the Donald.
Too much winning.
There is no “secret sauce”. It’s hard work combined with intelligence. Anybody who signs on to anything with the mindset they are getting “secrets to success” is certain to be disappointed.
Most importantly honesty, and the guts not to go along to get along.
Bravo Bravo !
Fellow treepers – we have all watched this speech for many months – imagine 2/3rds of that room hearing it for the 1st time.
They sit there and probably are thinking “why didn’t he say all this before? This sounds conservative”.
Morons.
Mexico’s Empty-Plant Roller Rinks gonna BOOM!
Ex President Obama said he’s going to keep up the fight ….
I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if the lack of a solid father figure in his life, will draw Obama to Trump for fatherly mentoring. He may even find himself working WITH some of President Trump’s initiatives, instead of against them.
Stranger things have happened.
Dream on.
Message to Sanctuary State-Governors and City-Mayors:
Congress will pass a law to hold YOU PERSONALLY LIABLE for Criminal & Civil Charges for ALL Crimes committed (including Damages incurred) by ANY UNREPORTED ILLEGAL or ANY RELEASED CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIEN.
Message to Red State Legislatures:
Pass a law to END LAWLESS PROTESTORS.
• Make it a Misdemeanor for ANY PROTESTER who IMPEDES PEDESTRIAN or VEHICLE TRAFFIC
• Impose a MANDATORY $1,000 FINE to cover the arrest and processing, plus a $500 CHARGE for every day incarcerated.
• Hold ALL VIOLATORS, ORGANIZERS and FINANCIERS PERSONALLY LIABLE for Criminal & Civil Charges for ALL Crimes committed, including both Public and Private Damages incurred by those affected.
• For EVERY OFFENDING PROTEST ORGANIZATION and FINANCIER, require a Permit with $500 Deposit per Participant for every future protest event.
Need to add:
Against the law to wear a mask to a protest..instant arrest!
Wow, i just read the article on Breitbart on why mexican president cancelled…..maybe i missed it, but am surprised to NOT see any comments about it on treehouse.
I cant copy links…article is about mex. president and drug cartels that own him and president TRUMP including the cartels in his executive order. Also mex prez orders his consulates here in OUR county to protect his illegal invaders!
I wonder who will be brave enough or will be allowed to report on this revelation on tv?
Treehouse Poet Laureate
