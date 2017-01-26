President Donald Trump Speech – Philadelphia Republican Conference…

Posted on January 26, 2017 by

Very busy day.  President Donald Trump attends and speaks GOP Retreat in Philadelphia Pennsylvania:

78 Responses to President Donald Trump Speech – Philadelphia Republican Conference…

  2. Pam says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Awesome speech!

  3. Linda says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    That was really an incredible speech! I really hope our congress critters were paying attention and get with the program. The agenda he lays out is exactly what this country needs.

    • LP says:
      January 26, 2017 at 7:24 pm

      It seems the more he does, the younger and more vigorous he looks.
      Hey congressman–actions, not words on behalf of the American people may be the fountain of youth.

      • Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
        January 26, 2017 at 7:39 pm

        He is running his staff ragged!

      • redtreesquirrel says:
        January 26, 2017 at 8:15 pm

        President Trump is so gracious to Mitch McConnell and the rest… considering they have been in charge while the take down of America and American citizens have occurred. It makes me extremely sad that our Congress and former presidents could be so easily bought or persuaded to go against the interests of the People they were sworn to uphold. Term Limits is a MUST or this level of corruption will continue.
        May God Bless President Trump and his family.

  4. Michael says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    And Lindsey Graham is already on Twitter whining about MUH MEXICO. Sigh.

    Shame on South Carolina and Arizona.

  5. pcockroft says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Excellent speech

  6. freepetta says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    The president is awesome 👏. He isn’t even giving the whiny 😫 libs a chance to moan and groan. I’m sure the king of whiners Chuckie Schumer will be on MSNBC with a box of Kleenex and a nose hair cutter.

  7. Annie says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    If he was pointing to Pat Meehan, from the 7th. Congressional District, when he said, “Right Congressman”; let it be know now that Patrick Meehan as well as our dear Republican Senator, Pat Toomey, DID NOT endorse President Trump nor did either of them attend his rally when he visited Delaware County( ahem, scheduling conflicts). Now Patrick Meehan is trying to ride on President Trump’s coattails and challenge Bobby Casey’s seat for senate. Bear in mind that Mr. Meehan has a 48% scorecard rating from the Heritage Foundation and kept hidden when he first ran for congress that his dear mentor was none other than Arlen ‘single bullet ‘ Spector. He is a first class Rhino and one that should be sent packing.

  8. Josie says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    I was chuckling about the 20% tax on imports. That was totally designed to get Mexico to the table for something less onerous. He defines the parameters of the debate. Pay cents on the dollar for money orders going to mexico, or pay 20% on everything coming across. haha. Just love this man. Cannot stop watching.

    • Josie says:
      January 26, 2017 at 6:34 pm

      No matter which choice…Mexico is paying for the wall. God Emperor Dad has spoken. lol.

    • Paco Loco says:
      January 26, 2017 at 7:32 pm

      Mexico levies a 16% value added tax (IVA) to every good imported(from anywhere) into Mexico. In some cases on some goods, there may be an additional tariff added to the IVA. So the buyer of the good pays that plus any shipping costs. It’s exactly what Trump is considering.

      • Paco Loco says:
        January 26, 2017 at 7:44 pm

        Rather than a 20% import tax, I’d rather see a tax on the money wired from non-green card Mexicans working in the US back to Mexico. I think it’s something like $24 billion per year. A 3% tax on the amount being wired would build a lot of wall. It also would hit home to the sender that they are being penalized for being in the country illegally.

    • WeMakeOurStandHere says:
      January 26, 2017 at 7:46 pm

      The Art Of The Deal…

  9. fedback says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    It was an amazing speech. A continuation of the inaugural address, laying down the law to the politicians that their job is to serve the people, not themselves.

    My favorite moment however was when the President asked, ‘where the hell is Pompeo… oh, he is working’.
    In a speech brought live to the world. Hilarious

  10. jengancworld says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    God Bless TRUMP! God Bless AMERICA!! WOW!!!

  12. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    US Chamber of Commerce about to go on FUNDING DEATHWATCH.

    America’s Globalist Corporations are now scrambling:
    • Moving Manufacturing back to America
    • Adjusting Pricing and Profits to cover the 20% Tariff for remaining Offshored Operations
    • Suddenly competing to recruiting Americans to permanently replace H1B Visa workers who can no longer overstay their terms and whose Visas will not be renewed
    • Frantically spinning to calm investors who are outraged that they jeopardized profits by screwing Americans out of jobs.

    The US CoC and its Lobbyists can no longer get anti-competitive and monopolistic legislation and regulations passed – or even retained – to suck the jobs and financial lifeblood from Americans.

    President Trump will brand these laws and regulations as the same kind of “MULTILATERAL DEALS” that have internationally screwed America, and will henceforth limit his corporate dealmaking to “BILATERAL DEALS”, too.

    Why the hell would Corporate members continue to fund the US CoC, when our President has recognized it as an “ENEMY of the STATE”.

    DEATH WATCH for the US CoC, and it’s about time!

  13. furtive says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    POTUS45: DEEPSTATERS & Brennan’s conspirators, YOU’RE 🔥 FIRED!!

    Benghazi/ Syria poison gasser supplier Nuland
    Benghazi/Email protector Kennedy

    REALITY SHOW CHART:

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-26/entire-senior-management-team-state-department-just-resigned

    Trump: You are fortunate you are ONLY FIRED, YOU TRAITORS….

  14. AAA Triple says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    I love that 20% tax imports but if we ever have to, I would help pay for the wall rather than paying for illegal immigrants welfare among other things they’re getting!

    • MVW says:
      January 26, 2017 at 7:10 pm

      I hated paying import taxes, but now that America is first again, I actually love the idea. Funny how money that is handle properly is not begrudged. I hated sending any money to the government before as it was used it against me. In one week that has changed 180 degrees.

  15. Pam says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:47 pm

  16. Pam says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:48 pm

  17. OmaMAGA says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    I love the fact that our President is showing the American people views of him inside the White House and inside Air force One that we have never seen before. You get a sense of being there for the first time. And I think that’s his plan. For the first time the President is working hand in hand with us and for us.

  18. MIKE says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    The human mind can do funny things. I could have sworn he gave that speech wearing a hard hat and leaning on a pneumatic hammer.

  19. M33 says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    He is such a natural.
    Congress will bend to his will like silly putty.

  20. Pam says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:52 pm

  21. Josie says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Did Trump defeat Alinsky? I have thought quite a bit about that since trump won. Alinsky has not been tested in real life as really winning. just a theory mostly. I think it won some battles, but people ultimately won’t put up with being battered and abused. Alinsky is no different than any abuser. He’s a bully. Bully tactics only go so far until the bullied respond. Bully goes away because they are weak beta humans at the end of the day. Democrats are bullies.

    • MVW says:
      January 26, 2017 at 7:04 pm

      Josie, exactly, Dhimmocrats are leftist bullies, or bullies, pure and simple.

      Alinsky is also nothing but a grifter, a con artist. I only appeared that his techniques were working because of the infiltration and usurpation of the government and non profit organizations, the unchecked disruption and violence, protected. Put a real patriot in charge and, poof, these bullies crumble.

    • Joe Knuckles says:
      January 26, 2017 at 7:06 pm

      The problem with Alinsky tactics is that eventually most people can see through the BS.

      • tempo150101 says:
        January 26, 2017 at 7:24 pm

        Alinskyites lucked out to have these hapless Republicans to use their tactics against. Had they simply fought back like Trump is fighting back (and Newt, Agnew and Reagan before him), our country would not be in the state that it is.

    • 7delta says:
      January 26, 2017 at 7:18 pm

      Did Trump defeat Alinsky?

      Yes. The time was right. Past due, in fact.

      but people ultimately won’t put up with being battered and abused.

      Yep. Done with that, but the leftist know nothing else. They have no ability to adapt or to reason, because they have no legitimate argument, only emotional angst for their virtue signaling. It’s their religion, their identity, their tyrannical safe space. All other internal property is vacant.

      Name calling and lies die once people have become desensitized to it. Their emotional angst breeds hard cold anger, because everybody else knows they’re full of crap and they’ve put up with it long enough. Safe spaces turn into timeout chairs.

  22. MVW says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    I can’t tell you how stunned I am, still, that DJ Trump won and is now out president. Further, the rapidity of campaign promise completion, or initiation such as the wall construction project, or trade deal renegotiation (NAFTA), cancellation (TPP), I am completely ecstatic.

    Everything. Total win. The past was a complete fraud, the losing, the humiliation, the stuck in the mire.

    All I can say is, Thank you God!

  23. KitKat says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    If someone had written a book about a man like him becoming president, and doing what he’s doing, every ne would nave poo-pooed it saying it was unrealistic, no one could be like that in real life.

  24. Bull Durham says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    I wonder how many people would sign up for Trump University II if there was one?

    I think about 5 million would stand in line for a week to get the “secret sauce” of success from the Donald.

    Too much winning.

  26. Peter says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Fellow treepers – we have all watched this speech for many months – imagine 2/3rds of that room hearing it for the 1st time.

    They sit there and probably are thinking “why didn’t he say all this before? This sounds conservative”.

    Morons.

  27. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Mexico’s Empty-Plant Roller Rinks gonna BOOM!

  28. KitKat says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Ex President Obama said he’s going to keep up the fight ….

    I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if the lack of a solid father figure in his life, will draw Obama to Trump for fatherly mentoring. He may even find himself working WITH some of President Trump’s initiatives, instead of against them.

    Stranger things have happened.

  29. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Message to Sanctuary State-Governors and City-Mayors:

    Congress will pass a law to hold YOU PERSONALLY LIABLE for Criminal & Civil Charges for ALL Crimes committed (including Damages incurred) by ANY UNREPORTED ILLEGAL or ANY RELEASED CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIEN.

  30. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Message to Red State Legislatures:

    Pass a law to END LAWLESS PROTESTORS.
    • Make it a Misdemeanor for ANY PROTESTER who IMPEDES PEDESTRIAN or VEHICLE TRAFFIC
    • Impose a MANDATORY $1,000 FINE to cover the arrest and processing, plus a $500 CHARGE for every day incarcerated.
    • Hold ALL VIOLATORS, ORGANIZERS and FINANCIERS PERSONALLY LIABLE for Criminal & Civil Charges for ALL Crimes committed, including both Public and Private Damages incurred by those affected.
    • For EVERY OFFENDING PROTEST ORGANIZATION and FINANCIER, require a Permit with $500 Deposit per Participant for every future protest event.

  31. Trish in S.Illinois says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Wow, i just read the article on Breitbart on why mexican president cancelled…..maybe i missed it, but am surprised to NOT see any comments about it on treehouse.

    I cant copy links…article is about mex. president and drug cartels that own him and president TRUMP including the cartels in his executive order. Also mex prez orders his consulates here in OUR county to protect his illegal invaders!

    I wonder who will be brave enough or will be allowed to report on this revelation on tv?

