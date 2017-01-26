Miami-Dade Complies With President Trump Drops Sanctuary City Policy…

Very busy day. Remember the political ideology exposed within the M-DSPD investigation, and the sunlight avoided by the MSM? Factual information, sworn affidavits etc., knowledge is leverage. Changes in approach are ideologically connected.
Miami-Dade reversal – STORY HERE
“In light of the provisions of the Executive Order, I direct you and your staff to honor all immigration detainer requests received from the Department of Homeland Security)
More winning!
Powerful endorsement of the new policy. This will put pressure on other mayors to follow suit. Now, Trump must have in place enough ICE and BP staffing to make certain that the mayor are obeying the mandate. If they play games, they pay the price.
Lines three and four of your comment are paramount, and the first thing I thought…
I had to wonder if this mayor is a former pimp once seeing his pic. Who else wears purple suits??? lol
Purple suits…Ha! It’s a “Miami thing”. Many still clinging to the glory days of Miami Vice.
It looks like something Jim Carrey would wear in a bad comedy. What was that again?
probably THE MASK … (smmmmmmmokin)
I actually like the suit. Wouldn’t dream of wearing it to work though. #OnlyInMiami
The suit is blue not purple lol
If the rest of the looney big citied do not cave in we can save billions of wasted money and still catch them.
Why the hell does “federal” money go to cities nationwide in the first place. $20T in debt, and climbing, says that there is no money.
“Why the hell does “federal” money go to cities nationwide in the first place.”
—Well, somebody has to pay for the pensions of the bureaucrats and public employee union personnel since no city has a tax base big enough to cover that massive accumulation of debt. After all, if the diverse cities had to cover their own expenses in such matters there’d be no money left over to fill Democrat coffers at election time and city workers would be stuck living on the same sort of incomes private sector employees get–which would be a disaster for them.
Oh yeah, you’re right, Joe. There for a minute, I forgot.
They’ll pay the price bigly. Watching this play out is major fun.
It’s great fun, Fe. My face is already sore from smiling all day and night!
I had to have a facial massage from the very same thing.
Yes! This is the kind of “togetherness” that I like.
Like a bug and a windshield.
Huge deal! Expect more to do this… thanks Miami for leading the way!
PAY ATTENTION CA…SHIT STORM GATHERING OVER THE PACIFIC MOVING WITH AN EAST WIND!
A west wind would blow from Pacific to Calif. Otherwise — EXECELLENT word-image!!.
I left Calif in 1973 — voted for Reagan as Gov. twice — used to be a great place
We’re still here 😦
I want it so bad, Jerry Brown needs to go down, remember Eric Holder has been hired to legalize the illegal immigrants… I live here and want it so bad, do it Trump defund….
That’s right Wend and I hope that our fellow countrymen do not forsake the remaining true Patriots still fighting the good fight and trying to restore this once great state. MAGA!
I am a native Ca as well and this is a beautiful state… We can make Ca GREAT again,
That’s the spirit!! Make California great again. It really is great. Just needs a bit of work
This should be a major wake up call to the Democrats in Miami – Dade.
It said in the article that the mayor was supposedly GOP or you might as well say, GOPe, and supported Hillary. Oh boy, winning sure is fun! 😀
dont forget the large cuban community is very pissed about the canceling that obama did of wet foot dry foot policy.
Hahahaha. Again – Dad’s home. Party’s over. Everybody OUT!!
I think the last piece of pizza dropped from the ceiling this morning…
When the cat’s away, the mice will play.
Big cat is back in town. Scurry, you rodents!
Say hello to my leetle pen.
AWESOME! BAM BAM BAM!😉
👽
😜
🙂
Comment of the Month!!!
Hilarious!
Hate to be cynical, but sounds like they may only enforce it for the Cubans escaping Castro.
In Florida, those are their illegals.
There are many different communities scattered across Florida. There are Haitians and Cubans in Metro – Dade. There are Mexicans and Cental Americans in Central Florida.
I may be wrong, but I believe immigration law provides a carve out for Cubans.
didnt obama cancel wet foot dry foot though?
Yeah but that I believe was one of his many illegal orders. I would have to research federal code to be sure.
I think there’s a special amnesty for Cubans-
Miami -Dade has a smarter then most a Mayor he see’s the writing on the wall.
The first Domino falls.
Only takes one to start!
Enforcing our nation’s laws..what a concept. Although I believe our president is extremely intelligent what he is doing is not rocket science. He has common sense and a brass pair. Keep at it Mr.President
Indeed not rocket science,
Merely following existing laws.
A brass pair is right, Preppin. Forged in America, for America.
Forged in US – tempered for 50 years in business in NYC.
I wish they would all follow Miami’s lead. But I fear imbeciles like Emanuel, DeBlasio and others will fight in court!!
True. That’s why Trump needs to fill the Supreme Court before these cases get there.
Bingo!!
They won’t fight any longer than their first missed Fed check.
That, my friend, is the bottom line. When the checks stop, who needs illegals?
Ain’t that the truth. I’m so sick of Chicago politics and that dang idiot mayor. Grrrrr.
They will miss that money
Even if they go to court, how are they going to keep the money flowing when they don’t control it?
And don’t get money
The law is not on their side. Under what statute does the law require that the federal government honor havens for illegals?
It’s a lib made up thing no doubt.
Mad Libs! C’mon kids, let’s play Mad Libs!
yeah I work in NYC. They are still not getting it! They are arrogant and filthy looking. Go home. I bring my lunch from home for a reason. BTW I am a legal immigrant and a proud American citizen.
God Bless! And ty for being a great addition to this country.
Thank you I hate to bring it up all the time but people need to know that we came here for your beautiful country to cherish American values and not to change or digress to the country we came from.
Absolutely most want to assimilate and work their way up the ladder, the way we all do.
They would lose in court. Legal precedent in many Ilegal Alien cases ruled that Feds set Immigration Law.
Trump has the lead in this. Miami Dade is being smart
I agree!
The tears of relief are coming back today. To see an effort to regain our balance as a nation had become almost beyond hope.
In that vein Kay, hubby downloaded a couple of Toby Keith CDs, to show our gratitude, we r listening to now just to bring back last weeks wonderful, blessed memories 😊
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Beautiful, Kay Emig.
Well that was easy!
This is fantastic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think trump should not only punish cities that ignore him but reward the ones that follow his directives. no infrastructure projects in any cities that dont adhere to new policy.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Lines form beginning yesterday.
Emmanuel, you still gonna hold out?
He’s an idiot … watch him drag this out making a bigger mess as a result. Watch the other idiots run out into the streets protesting again….only this time Chicago’s finest will hopefully start arresting and toss their butts in the slammer.
He really is an idiot, isn’t he?
Remember his “take it to the alley” suggestion to the gangs a couple years right after an exceptionally egregious shooting (I think it was the murder of the 8 year old on a south side playground)?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Plus, as more cities stop being sanctuary, the ones that are will become even more of a magnet. Like here in Los Angeles. We will be sanctuary after everyone else gives it up, sadly.
DeBlasio needs the illegal votes for re election. He will fight till the end for his sanctuary city.
btw, When ICE or Customs/Border Patrol encounter an individual with a state/local want/warrant, they contact the originating agency to see if they want the violator held and extradited. They don’t decide for themselves. They don’t moan and complain that catching and holdind murderers etc is not their job. They don’t ponder whether the arrest will break up families. They dont whine that the detention and arrest will drive a wedge between the feds and the criminal element
Next will probably be other states that Trump won…
did i see correctly, in the directives toward ending sanctuary cities, that mayors or officials not complying can be REMOVED? get ’em out!
Definitely keep their coats. 😂 I just love that line.
we’re going to have to come up with something new for the warmer months…lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m a cynic. How is DHS supposed to know the illegal is in custody in order to issue a detainer request? (if they’re not notified by the County/State first)
thru ncic
Wonder if any of these sanctuary city mayors would give me sanctuary from parking tickets in their fine cities???
That spells A N A R C H Y !!
No, it spells D E P O T I S M
Despotism
Seems I can’t spell either.
If you had kept quiet, no one would have noticed on that word.
Good point. If you don’t pay the penalrties and fines accrue until they can seize assets.
Once you are HOOKED on any intoxicant, then forget about acting independently. Federal funds are the intoxicant. The stupid idiots can’t bring them selves to shake the addiction. Stupid.
Agreed.
I bet many of these criminal mayors will resign rather than accept less crutch-money.
Too cowardly to do what is right.
Ha…ha…ha…ha…….
cut off the Federal tax dollars and watch them stampede to get in line……..
MAGA……more winning……with Trump45.
For once, a Florida Man makes the news for doing something sane.
Good point!
first Marco Rubio folds like a cheap disco polyester suit, then Mayor Gimenez, ah, those carrots are so much better than the stick, munch, munch
American carrots only; no pee carrots from Mexico.
Marco says “its the size that matters”
One down and hundreds more to go!
That is a YUGE domino
“you can have the money and the hammer, or you can leave”
Miami-Dade Knee Status: BENT
In honor of Trump45 being The Boss a song to bring back wonderful memories of Inaugural concert (not sung that night but Title says it all)!!!
Every day is like Christmas with Trump at the helm. Good old fashioned Christmas when you were a kid and you weren’t sure what was in the packages but you were hoping it was what you asked for. 🙂 And it was. 🙂
And now I’m recalling some of my favorite gifts, like the Jon Gnagy art set and the big head for hair styling.
lol – mask should have a pouty face now
It’s been so long since any president has had any common sense that I’m a little bewildered at how this Trump guy is getting away with this stuff. Something’s got to give.
Watch for California’s secession movement to catch fire pretty quickly. Radical Latinos and some whacko leftists have been looking for an excuse a long time and this offers the perfect alibi. How that issue is handled will be the most interesting development of all. Returning California to Mexican governance is a powerful lure for the SJWs of the Brown Power element. I see instability ahead for the Golden State. The public employee union pension bomb needs to be morphed and blamed on someone else other than those who created it. Sacramento has found an out. It’s going to be “Trump’s Fault” very soon. I think I’ll finally be moving back to the hinterland after living in SoCal for decades. Will miss the weather but I’m too old for the coming civil unrest and general disruptions.
California is about to be Crushed, and cave (Eric Holder)
Trump Election complaint on voter fraud in CA
USAG files suit
CA DMV sends to Court Driver Licenses held by Illegals
get Voter Registration and compare for Illegal votes
If this can be done it will finish off the corrupt politicians working for Mexico………….We need those records cross checked with ballots and reg cards…Now not later………..
What happened with that story about the officials wiping the CA DMV files of the green flags. Not verified. It sounded good for sure…….
Act 1 of William Shakespeare’s play “Lois Lerner and the missing IRS tapes”
Scene 2 “hammer damaged tapes”
Mayor does not even have a say about the jail. The jails in FL are run by the county sheriff. There is no Miami city jail it is the Miami-Dade County jail. Sheriff does not take orders from the mayor.
He is the Mayor of the County. The County is now called Miami – Dade.
You think the State dept is infected with Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR guys you’d be right . Same at the DHS and many radicals in the DOJ…Every know virus lurking in those agencies….Same in CA with La Raza..They own so many of the legislatures and assembly people taht it will take an undiscovered yet medication to cleasn that out…CA. is Mexican and tons of money from the south goes to these people…Mexico is a narco state and that’s because they are flush with cash from heroin and meth………..CA. will be a tough nut to crack cause the weirdo hippie liberals have sided with these morons in the name of diversity…I’m a minority now in my own state……The whole mess needs money and grants to continue and the corrupt welfare machine….Just start cutting there and watch the politicians get on their knees……De Blazio can’t produce any cash he will melt quickly…….
