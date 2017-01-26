Miami-Dade Complies With President Trump Drops Sanctuary City Policy…

Very busy day. Remember the political ideology exposed within the M-DSPD investigation, and the sunlight avoided by the MSM? Factual information, sworn affidavits etc., knowledge is leverage.  Changes in approach are ideologically connected.

miami-dade-tweet-sanctuary-city

Miami-Dade reversalSTORY HERE

“In light of the provisions of the Executive Order, I direct you and your staff to honor all immigration detainer requests received from the Department of Homeland Security)

  1. Martin says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    More winning!

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  2. joanfoster says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Powerful endorsement of the new policy. This will put pressure on other mayors to follow suit. Now, Trump must have in place enough ICE and BP staffing to make certain that the mayor are obeying the mandate. If they play games, they pay the price.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  3. Doug says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Huge deal! Expect more to do this… thanks Miami for leading the way!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. Pam says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    It said in the article that the mayor was supposedly GOP or you might as well say, GOPe, and supported Hillary. Oh boy, winning sure is fun! 😀

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. trapper says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Hahahaha. Again – Dad’s home. Party’s over. Everybody OUT!!

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  6. hugofitch1 says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Say hello to my leetle pen.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  7. Dale says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Hate to be cynical, but sounds like they may only enforce it for the Cubans escaping Castro.

    Like

    Reply
  8. snaggletooths says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Miami -Dade has a smarter then most a Mayor he see’s the writing on the wall.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. TAS says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    The first Domino falls.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  10. Preppin247 says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Enforcing our nation’s laws..what a concept. Although I believe our president is extremely intelligent what he is doing is not rocket science. He has common sense and a brass pair. Keep at it Mr.President

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  11. freepetta says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    I wish they would all follow Miami’s lead. But I fear imbeciles like Emanuel, DeBlasio and others will fight in court!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Kay Emig says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    The tears of relief are coming back today. To see an effort to regain our balance as a nation had become almost beyond hope.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  13. jbrickley says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Well that was easy!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. NHVoter says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    This is fantastic.

    So much winning!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. sundance says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  16. chuffedbeyondwords says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    I wonder which mayor will follow suit? Surely not the mayor of San Francisco, he’s too much of a fool.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Rudy Bowen says:
      January 26, 2017 at 7:29 pm

      There will be resistance in Seattle, most likely. The current mayor is a total lefty nut job.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • BobW462 says:
      January 26, 2017 at 7:32 pm

      The mayors of cities that are in states that went to Hillary will hold-out as long as they can (but will eventually come around). The mayors in red states won’t be able to last very long at all.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Joe Knuckles says:
      January 26, 2017 at 7:38 pm

      Politicians don’t give a damn about their cities. All they care about is getting re-elected. If they need the illegal votes to stay in power, they will not change their policy.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Lburg says:
        January 26, 2017 at 8:05 pm

        Illegals aren’t supposed to vote, right? So stay tuned when the next shoe drops and voter ID becomes an America First winning strategy.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • LCSmom says:
        January 26, 2017 at 8:05 pm

        There is a lot they won’t be able to do without that federal money, however. I say they will hold out for a while, and then the dominos will start falling. They will want the money more than the illegals.

        Plus, as more cities stop being sanctuary, the ones that are will become even more of a magnet. Like here in Los Angeles. We will be sanctuary after everyone else gives it up, sadly.

        Like

        Reply
      • Luck is not all says:
        January 26, 2017 at 8:10 pm

        DeBlasio needs the illegal votes for re election. He will fight till the end for his sanctuary city.

        Like

        Reply
  17. emet says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    btw, When ICE or Customs/Border Patrol encounter an individual with a state/local want/warrant, they contact the originating agency to see if they want the violator held and extradited. They don’t decide for themselves. They don’t moan and complain that catching and holdind murderers etc is not their job. They don’t ponder whether the arrest will break up families. They dont whine that the detention and arrest will drive a wedge between the feds and the criminal element

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Dale says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Next will probably be other states that Trump won…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. petszmom says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    did i see correctly, in the directives toward ending sanctuary cities, that mayors or officials not complying can be REMOVED? get ’em out!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. muffyroberts says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Dobbs just quoted Reagan, “When they won’t see the light, make them feel the heat”.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  21. TrumpFanGirl says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    “honor all immigration detainer requests received from the Department of Homeland Security”

    I’m a cynic. How is DHS supposed to know the illegal is in custody in order to issue a detainer request? (if they’re not notified by the County/State first)

    Like

    Reply
  22. fred5678 says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Wonder if any of these sanctuary city mayors would give me sanctuary from parking tickets in their fine cities???

    NO?? Oh, you mean he can pick and choose what laws he wants to enforce??
    That spells A N A R C H Y !!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  23. bruce says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Once you are HOOKED on any intoxicant, then forget about acting independently. Federal funds are the intoxicant. The stupid idiots can’t bring them selves to shake the addiction. Stupid.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. ed357 says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Ha…ha…ha…ha…….

    That didn’t take long…..

    cut off the Federal tax dollars and watch them stampede to get in line……..

    MAGA……more winning……with Trump45.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  25. Joe Knuckles says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    For once, a Florida Man makes the news for doing something sane.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  26. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    One down and hundreds more to go!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. 2x4x8 says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    “you can have the money and the hammer, or you can leave”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. Keln says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Miami-Dade Knee Status: BENT

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    In honor of Trump45 being The Boss a song to bring back wonderful memories of Inaugural concert (not sung that night but Title says it all)!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  31. Concerned says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Every day is like Christmas with Trump at the helm. Good old fashioned Christmas when you were a kid and you weren’t sure what was in the packages but you were hoping it was what you asked for. 🙂 And it was. 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. Regina says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    lol – mask should have a pouty face now

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Joe says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    It’s been so long since any president has had any common sense that I’m a little bewildered at how this Trump guy is getting away with this stuff. Something’s got to give.
    Watch for California’s secession movement to catch fire pretty quickly. Radical Latinos and some whacko leftists have been looking for an excuse a long time and this offers the perfect alibi. How that issue is handled will be the most interesting development of all. Returning California to Mexican governance is a powerful lure for the SJWs of the Brown Power element. I see instability ahead for the Golden State. The public employee union pension bomb needs to be morphed and blamed on someone else other than those who created it. Sacramento has found an out. It’s going to be “Trump’s Fault” very soon. I think I’ll finally be moving back to the hinterland after living in SoCal for decades. Will miss the weather but I’m too old for the coming civil unrest and general disruptions.

    Like

    Reply
    • 2x4x8 says:
      January 26, 2017 at 8:21 pm

      California is about to be Crushed, and cave (Eric Holder)

      Trump Election complaint on voter fraud in CA
      USAG files suit
      CA DMV sends to Court Driver Licenses held by Illegals
      get Voter Registration and compare for Illegal votes

      Like

      Reply
      • freddy says:
        January 26, 2017 at 8:25 pm

        If this can be done it will finish off the corrupt politicians working for Mexico………….We need those records cross checked with ballots and reg cards…Now not later………..

        Like

        Reply
        • freddy says:
          January 26, 2017 at 8:28 pm

          What happened with that story about the officials wiping the CA DMV files of the green flags. Not verified. It sounded good for sure…….

          Like

          Reply
      • 2x4x8 says:
        January 26, 2017 at 8:32 pm

        Act 1 of William Shakespeare’s play “Lois Lerner and the missing IRS tapes”

        Scene 2 “hammer damaged tapes”

        Like

        Reply
  34. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Mayor does not even have a say about the jail. The jails in FL are run by the county sheriff. There is no Miami city jail it is the Miami-Dade County jail. Sheriff does not take orders from the mayor.

    Like

    Reply
  35. freddy says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    You think the State dept is infected with Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR guys you’d be right . Same at the DHS and many radicals in the DOJ…Every know virus lurking in those agencies….Same in CA with La Raza..They own so many of the legislatures and assembly people taht it will take an undiscovered yet medication to cleasn that out…CA. is Mexican and tons of money from the south goes to these people…Mexico is a narco state and that’s because they are flush with cash from heroin and meth………..CA. will be a tough nut to crack cause the weirdo hippie liberals have sided with these morons in the name of diversity…I’m a minority now in my own state……The whole mess needs money and grants to continue and the corrupt welfare machine….Just start cutting there and watch the politicians get on their knees……De Blazio can’t produce any cash he will melt quickly…….

    Like

    Reply

