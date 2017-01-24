Tuesday January 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Amen…oh, and God….Thank You for all our blessings!
#Wolverines
Now, back to work. I am so fortunate to have taken Friday and Monday off. What a moment in history to witness realtime, with such knowledgeable and incredible hosts.
Thanks TreeHome!
Chet Atkins & Mark Knopfler – “I’ll See You In My Dreams” – “Walk Of Life”
For those who must leave, returning home to those you love is a sacred promise . . .
T-Bone posts phony Ben Franklin quote on Twitter/Facebook…
http://dailycaller.com/2017/01/23/cory-booker-tweets-fake-benjamin-franklin-quote-to-attack-trump/
“Being ignorant is not so much a shame, as being unwilling to learn.”
–Benjamin Franklin, ca. 1755–
Vague theme association:
hey, look at this…
#CatsAreLiquid
🐱
Tell me, Obama has been gone several days now, did he ever grant Hillary a pardon ??
Maybe being so far away from the action, I missed it.
Not that we know of…just $221M to the Palestinians. Nice, huh?
I wonder why he didn’t just give it to the poor Christian, Syrian refugees stuck in the camps all over the ME ??
Maybe because Obama really is a Muslim, like we have all suspected.
We have so much Muslim Brotherhood infiltration, it is unimaginable. And traceable from names on the old White House website and other agency links.
More winning.
The DNC is eating itself alive. Now they are bashing white people.
https://news.grabien.com/story-dnc-chair-candidates-bash-white-people-racially-charged-foru
Say good-bye to your…
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/with-midnight-regulation-obama-energy-department-just-outlawed-your-three-way-bulb/article/2612397
Yep, saw that. Yet one more “final slap in the face”.
Wonder how many others will come to light? So to speak.
Ha!
That can be reversed! Most of my lamps are three-way. That little f|£#*%+|£<+%k.
OH, hell no they don’t. Wallyworld tomorrow. If I go early I can beat the rush.
F.D.R. in Hell ~
Now we can outlaw the 3-way gender restrooms.
😀
There is something about this election and Presidency/Trump that is drawing me closer to God. I have no idea why but it is real.
Wondering if anyone else has experienced this as well.
Also wondering if anyone is noticing any negative happenings – even small – to those who stand in Trump’s way. Like Obama’s plane being unable to land in Palm Springs – just what seem to be small signs. I’m starting to think it’s all in my head.
Perhaps Jimmy Jack, it is because we seeing God’s work up-close and in real time. This adds another dimension to our faith, seeing miracles being fulfilled by God’s will, in answer to our prayers. When our prayers are aligned with God’s will, miracles do happen. All glory, honor and praise are due our wonderful Lord.
January 23, 2017
By Kelleigh Nelson
Exposed! The Power Behind The Women’s March:
“Pro-Palestinian Islamic Heads The Women’s March – Linda Sarsour is a National Co-Chair of the Women’s March on Washington, which took place January 21, 2017, one day after the inauguration of Donald Trump as President of the United States of America.
Sarsour is a Palestinian-American activist who is the executive director of the Arab American Association of New York. …”
http://www.newswithviews.com/Nelson/kelleigh386.htm
January 23, 2017
By Jay Syrmopoulos
Globalist Soros Exposed Funding Over 50 Organizations In Women’s March On D.C.:
http://thefreethoughtproject.com/soros-exposed-funding-womens-march-dc/
January 22, 2017
By Pamela Geller
Stop Operation Soros (SOS) – Massive Movement To Overthrow George Soros Explodes In Macedonia:
http://pamelageller.com/2017/01/stop-operation-soros.html/
January 22, 2017
By Renee Nal
Women’s March Sponsored By Communist Party USA Among Others:
http://www.trevorloudon.com/2017/01/womens-march-sponsored-by-communist-party-usa-among-others/
Communist Party USA — {Check to see if your State is listed…}:
http://www.keywiki.org/Communist_Party_USA
January 21, 2017
By Trevor Loudon
Top Communist Calls To “Make Country Ungovernable”:
http://www.trevorloudon.com/2017/01/top-communist-calls-to-make-country-ungovernable/
January 19, 2017
America Under Siege: Civil War 2017:
It took just 1 day… Isis mastermind abu bakr al-baghdadi was said to have been critically wounded after a US-led coalition bombing raid in Al-Ba’aj in northern Iraq.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/2688006/isis-leader-abu-bakr-al-baghdadi-critically-injured-air-strike-iraq/
quite an image 🙂
and there are more…
US Military Base “Taking Down Obama Portraits, Replacing Them With Trump Memes”
Jan 23, 2017
https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=56160
pictures included in article, along with Saint Mattis 🙂
Don’t you just love Drudge Headlines?
Seattle voters get $100 in Democracy Vouchers
January 03, 2017
SEATTLE – More than half a million Democracy Vouchers will be mailed out to registered voters in Seattle Tuesday. $100 worth of vouchers will go to registered voters and will help fund participating candidate’s campaigns in the city council and city attorney’s elections in 2017.
The Democracy Voucher program came as a result of a vote for a property tax increase in 2015. That increase funded the program that hopes to help bring out the best candidates for the top public offices in this city.
Each registered voter will get $100 assigned to their name, and if they do not use it, they lose it. You can only give your donation to participating candidates who take all the proper steps to run for office.
http://www.king5.com/news/local/seattle-voters-get-100-in-democracy-vouchers/381522341
Ut oh. Trannies’ panties in a bunch over Women’s March:
The “saturation of vagina-related messages and imagery,” such as a giant hand-knit uterus, “set the tone for a march that would focus acutely on genitalia at the expense of the transgender community,” writes Mic.com staff writer Marie Solis.
http://freebeacon.com/culture/white-cis-women-march/
Oh, really? 🙂
trannie march
