Tuesday January 24th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

39 Responses to Tuesday January 24th – Open Thread

  4. MaryfromMarin says:
    January 24, 2017 at 12:21 am

  5. carterzest says:
    January 24, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Amen…oh, and God….Thank You for all our blessings!

    #Wolverines

    Now, back to work. I am so fortunate to have taken Friday and Monday off. What a moment in history to witness realtime, with such knowledgeable and incredible hosts.

    Thanks TreeHome!

  6. Lucille says:
    January 24, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Chet Atkins & Mark Knopfler – “I’ll See You In My Dreams” – “Walk Of Life”

  7. Garrison Hall says:
    January 24, 2017 at 12:25 am

    For those who must leave, returning home to those you love is a sacred promise . . .

  9. Bull Durham says:
    January 24, 2017 at 12:31 am

  10. Chris in Australia says:
    January 24, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Tell me, Obama has been gone several days now, did he ever grant Hillary a pardon ??
    Maybe being so far away from the action, I missed it.

  11. WSB says:
    January 24, 2017 at 12:34 am

    More winning.

    The DNC is eating itself alive. Now they are bashing white people.

    https://news.grabien.com/story-dnc-chair-candidates-bash-white-people-racially-charged-foru

  13. Jimmy Jack says:
    January 24, 2017 at 1:10 am

    There is something about this election and Presidency/Trump that is drawing me closer to God. I have no idea why but it is real.

    Wondering if anyone else has experienced this as well.

    Also wondering if anyone is noticing any negative happenings – even small – to those who stand in Trump’s way. Like Obama’s plane being unable to land in Palm Springs – just what seem to be small signs. I’m starting to think it’s all in my head.

    • DEGinTN says:
      January 24, 2017 at 2:46 am

      Perhaps Jimmy Jack, it is because we seeing God’s work up-close and in real time. This adds another dimension to our faith, seeing miracles being fulfilled by God’s will, in answer to our prayers. When our prayers are aligned with God’s will, miracles do happen. All glory, honor and praise are due our wonderful Lord.

  14. usnveteran says:
    January 24, 2017 at 1:25 am

    January 23, 2017
    By Kelleigh Nelson
    Exposed! The Power Behind The Women’s March:
    “Pro-Palestinian Islamic Heads The Women’s March – Linda Sarsour is a National Co-Chair of the Women’s March on Washington, which took place January 21, 2017, one day after the inauguration of Donald Trump as President of the United States of America.

    Sarsour is a Palestinian-American activist who is the executive director of the Arab American Association of New York. …”
    http://www.newswithviews.com/Nelson/kelleigh386.htm

    January 23, 2017
    By Jay Syrmopoulos
    Globalist Soros Exposed Funding Over 50 Organizations In Women’s March On D.C.:
    http://thefreethoughtproject.com/soros-exposed-funding-womens-march-dc/

    January 22, 2017
    By Pamela Geller
    Stop Operation Soros (SOS) – Massive Movement To Overthrow George Soros Explodes In Macedonia:
    http://pamelageller.com/2017/01/stop-operation-soros.html/

    January 22, 2017
    By Renee Nal
    Women’s March Sponsored By Communist Party USA Among Others:
    http://www.trevorloudon.com/2017/01/womens-march-sponsored-by-communist-party-usa-among-others/

    Communist Party USA — {Check to see if your State is listed…}:
    http://www.keywiki.org/Communist_Party_USA

    January 21, 2017
    By Trevor Loudon
    Top Communist Calls To “Make Country Ungovernable”:
    http://www.trevorloudon.com/2017/01/top-communist-calls-to-make-country-ungovernable/

    January 19, 2017
    America Under Siege: Civil War 2017:

  15. conservalicious says:
    January 24, 2017 at 1:28 am

    It took just 1 day… Isis mastermind abu bakr al-baghdadi was said to have been critically wounded after a US-led coalition bombing raid in Al-Ba’aj in northern Iraq.

    https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/2688006/isis-leader-abu-bakr-al-baghdadi-critically-injured-air-strike-iraq/

  16. conservalicious says:
    January 24, 2017 at 1:36 am

    Don’t you just love Drudge Headlines?

  17. nwtex says:
    January 24, 2017 at 1:39 am

    Seattle voters get $100 in Democracy Vouchers
    January 03, 2017

    SEATTLE – More than half a million Democracy Vouchers will be mailed out to registered voters in Seattle Tuesday. $100 worth of vouchers will go to registered voters and will help fund participating candidate’s campaigns in the city council and city attorney’s elections in 2017.

    The Democracy Voucher program came as a result of a vote for a property tax increase in 2015. That increase funded the program that hopes to help bring out the best candidates for the top public offices in this city.

    Each registered voter will get $100 assigned to their name, and if they do not use it, they lose it. You can only give your donation to participating candidates who take all the proper steps to run for office.

    http://www.king5.com/news/local/seattle-voters-get-100-in-democracy-vouchers/381522341

  18. hugofitch1 says:
    January 24, 2017 at 1:56 am

    Ut oh. Trannies’ panties in a bunch over Women’s March:

    The “saturation of vagina-related messages and imagery,” such as a giant hand-knit uterus, “set the tone for a march that would focus acutely on genitalia at the expense of the transgender community,” writes Mic.com staff writer Marie Solis.

    http://freebeacon.com/culture/white-cis-women-march/

