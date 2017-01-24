January 24th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #5…

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

117 Responses to January 24th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #5…

  1. grainofsalt2 says:
    January 24, 2017 at 3:14 am

    This man named Big Joe deserved a standing ovation.

    ‘Not My Pres’ Libs Ask Black Man About Trump, Shocked By His 6-Word Reply
    http://madworldnews.com/libs-black-man-trump-reply/

  2. Trumppin says:
    January 24, 2017 at 3:15 am

    Bernie Sanders democrat eats the DNC candidates & Democrat party for breakfast.. Deliciously good!

