Sunday Talks: Reince Priebus -vs- Chris Wallace…

President Donald Trump’s White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus appeared on Fox News Sunday for an interview with DC swamp tour guide Chris Wallace. In this interview, Priebus actually does a great job pushing back against Wallace’s framework.
Good job Reince.
Agree. 100%.
Wallace and his ilk have never seen pushback like they’re seeing now from Republicans. Wallace probably soiled himself after Priebus landed multiple bitch-slaps almost effortlessly.
The game is unlimited ink vs the biggest microphone in the world. My money remains with Trump!!
Very Disappointing, priebus seems to imply no reversal of oblamers executive actions an illegals/amnesty.
failing to take on amnesties and deporting illegals will cost the party in the midterms and may very well stop a Trump Re-election.
where did you get there will be no deporting of illegals? Reince said he wasn’t getting into DACA right at the moment he did say there would be some talking about immigration this week, you do realize Trump’s complete cabinet has not been approved yet.
he says it will be dealt with the legislature (around 10 min mark) if thats the case, there will be NO reversal of oblamers amnesties, nor much in the way of deporting the 20-30 million illegals.
and that WILL cost the party in the midterms and may very well stop a Trump Re-election.
It must be dealt with in the legislature because Obama’s actions were, at the minimum, questionable and possibly illegal. Trump is taking the Constitutional approach to make sure things are legal. If he gets Congress to do it and pass a law, it’s much harder for it to be undone in the future. Don’t read so much into what Priebus is saying. Trump has proved trustworthy all along and we need to give him a chance to continue on that path without doubting everything he and his people say when there is often a much deeper meaning and plan behind it. Remember that Trump is not one to show his hand in advance.
if obamas actions were illegal than the reversals are just.
not to mention it was promised
pretzel logic there.
and there is NO WAY ryan/mcconnell will do anything to get rid of illegals legislatively.
we NEED NO LEGISLATION, only a reversal of obammys executive actions and then JUST FOLLOW EXISTING LAW and deport, deport, deport.
I caught that too. Made my stomach ache a bit. Of all the issues that absolutely have to be followed through with, it’s stopping all illegal immigration. That includes all lawbreakers…men, women and children. We will never have another opportunity like this to reverse our current course. DACA needs to be overturned by executive order immediately. He must keep these promises.
yep.
failure to act to rid us of illegals will again cost elections while creating more democrat voters.
myself and millions like me will not vote for that.
You are Wrong.
your proof?
azgary: you are right…
Boy – Wallace is really showing his angst against Pres. Trump/R’s more and more. Too bad so sad.
I hope he’s next to get shitcanned after George Will.
The press is so ridiculous!
Trump has a unique ability to bring best in people. Reince is clearly growing. I didn’t think he has it in him – but Trump apparently saw it.
This! Reince handled that interview extremely well, and I would have bet against him a short while ago.
If there’s one thing I learned in the USMC it’s that a leader who can read his Marines and match the talent to the task is a force multiplier of incalculable value. Trump can do this, and we are all going to benefit, even the poor, misguided soles who oppose him without knowing the good in his heart and his love of this country.
Go, Trump, go!
Chris Wallace still pushing lies.
Did he have his overhead screen to project the crowd size. We got his number and as you have seen WE can affect his show and advertisers if he wants to be a Chuck Todd type creep………Lets get him waste no time. Just like Trump we have to attack fake news purveyors and not support them…It’s evil and dangerous. These guys think we will lay down as they try to undermine our President we fairly elected… Take a ticket Wallace and bring a lunch…..They should hire Lindsay Grahmn to do the Trump bashing….
Fox needs to replace Chris Wallace with Maria Bartiromo. Her’s is the only Sunday show worth watching.
that’s FBN, can they cross the fence?…and don’t forget lou dobbs, i love his unbridled joy at supporting trump.
This Howie clown and Juan Williams and the ever filled with hate Wallace help us to see who and what the enemy is…It’s them. They think collectively they run the country. We know their bosses and who pays them to talk like they do. Nothing more than common media hos….They have no integrity and one group throws up a BS story then Wallace intercepts and throws spin on it and tries to run for a touchdown against Trump….Plain and simple Wallace and Williams are paid operative against Trump which means against us. I hope he trashes them again tomorrow….
Reince did a good job, a very good job, but he needs to do better. Not because his arguments and explanations weren’t legitimate, but because the MSM journalists are so rabidly partisan and anti-Trump. Good and honest arguments are inadequate because the media is so corrupt and deceitful. Kellyanne should organize rigorous bootcamp-like role play training for anyone speaking on behalf of POTUS.
Wallace seemed desperate to win the day for the anti-Trump crowd, being as the left stream media hasn’t won anything for quite some time now! And his media bias was showing for all to see!
I also have a new layer of respect for Reince Priebus who did an outstanding job pushing Wallace’s rhetoric back in his face! I do believe Reince is enjoying the constant winning and he now seems genuinely loyal to President Trump! And Trump is fully aware that the constant winning is going to bring him more and more loyalty from those around him because no one likes to lose… This country is going to win, and win “Big League/Bigly”! 🙂
I agree! I was flat out angry every time Sundance complimented Conway or covered her or Reince as though THEY were celebrities, but NOW, after seeing both of them handle themselves so perfectly, I can now agree to covering them as though they ARE celebs. Cuz, now they earned thier titles with me!
Reince managed to get under Wallace’s skin! At about the 6:40 mark Wallace looks a little flushed. He’s usually pretty good at maintaining his composure.
If it does not matter Chrissy, then why waste time bringing talking about it? Why not talk about the dems blocking key cabinet appointments? Blocking the winner, Trump who was ELECTED by we the people, from moving ahead? Did not OBumba already have the majority of his picks approved by this point in his first tenure? Chrissy is straining gnats.
Sundance’s article on this page reads “President Donald Trump’s White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus appeared on Fox News Sunday for an interview with DC swamp tour guide Chris Wallace”
“DC swamp tour guide”
LOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! Now THAT is funny 😀 …actually hilarious. I do believe Chris Wallace’s nickname has been established. Good one!
If you ever had any doubt whether phony wallace was a rino estab hack this should remove all doubt.
He never was a rino hack. Just a hack.
…And good bye Chris Wallace. When will Breitbart get their own TV program??
Megyn Wallace.
I would really like to see a network that is truly pro American and not a globalist/liberal agenda pushing corporation in the news and entertainment business.
You are the one who is embarrassing and a joke. You have repeatedly wrong about Trump. You continue to be way wrong.
Chris is a mewling leftist whore. Hang him out to dry in a sandstorm.
He wasn’t as bad as Chuck Todd…Todd was totally disrespectful and he should not get any more interviews at all from the Trump administration…none, until he begins to show some respect. A real snot head.
I am glad to hear that Chief of Staff Reince Preibus did a great job. I won’t even watch Chris Wallace on a video.
Whathisname can disappear and I won’t notice.
No need to watch, seen one swamp tour, seen ’em all!
Chris Wallace SWAMP TOUR GUIDE
Fake Stream Media SWAMP TOUR
I didn’t know Harry Reid was still in the pool. Typical Democrat trying to hitch a free ride…
Day 2 of a new era… I am really enjoying the heck out of this. At long last, the push back is begun…
Tweet News: 100% of the women marching on Washington were not aborted.
In many cases, that’s an excellent argument for abortion.
Or, why Darwinism is NOT working!
Chris Wallace is full of it. The lies are unrelenting. I can’t wait for CNN to be uninvited from tomorrow’s press conference. They are truly FAKE NEWS. Fox should ashamed as well. You can’t show an image from 10am Trump inaugural and compare it with noon Obama inaugural.
At the pass of Cirith Ungol one could find Shelob “weaving webs of shadows” and “feeding on her own children”.
Chris Wallace, Chuck Todd, Jake Tapper, etc, etc, etc….are worshippers at the altar of Shelob.
Shes a REAL babe!
LOL!
She could always get a job as a Scarecrow.
That old hag has been spewing her bilge since the l970s. She must be at least 110 years old. She’s still worried about her vagina, a body part probably not used in the past 50 years.
She looks like some sort of Mutant.
Look! Isn’t that Eva Braun?
Gloria Steinem gained national fame when she was hired by the same folks who marketed Timothy Leary et al. One of her first jobs was infiltrating Playboy as a ‘bunny’. It’s mostly hidden history, and rather than descend into that hellish rabbit-hole, I’d recommend getting a summary book or document that briefly explains the 1960’s “revolution” and its major players. Tom Wolfe the author even wrote an amusing book “Radical Chic” about Hollywood and major music celebs like Leonard Bernstein entertaining the Black Panthers. Like I said, a rabbit-hole to Hell.
Why didn’t the “Mcturtle” keep the senate in session through the weekend and get these appointees confirmed? Now that would be an appropriate question to ask Mr. Priebus.
LikeLiked by 4 people
First answer comes to mind is that Congress is lazy and they all know it, along with being entitled.
Priebus crushed Wallace. He told Wallace we ARE fighting back and twice on Sundays. MAGA.
Wallace IMHO got his butt handed to him.
We need to stop interviewing with hostile interrogators. I knew that Wallace was losing what amounted to a debate (not an interview) when he threw out the pejorative term “conspiracy”, which interviewers often use to browbeat the interviewee.
The media is failing. I don’t bother to watch their shows anymore – I just pick up the Trump interviews online. They are losing a huge part of the American people because we want to hear about winning. We want to hear news, not anti-Trump pseudo- experts
The next battle has begun – can Trump reform our non-working government? I hope so. It seems that he would not have embarked on this if he did not believe he will win. I’m hoping his track record and the grace of God will carry him through.
Trump’s Next Announcement:
• I hereby halt government funding of Planned Parenthood’s abortions of women, blacks and Hispanics.
• We will prosecute anyone who rips these aborted babies apart to sell their pieces to the highest bidder.
• This is worse than slavery.
• It’s BABY TORTURE.
• It’s RACIST GENOCIDE.
Hear ^^^^ hear!
I believe Planned Parenthood sells the murdered babies on the black market for those Frankensteinian “scientists” who do ghastly “experiments” and to those that eat their flesh and drink their blood. No wonder Obama has vowed to start another Planned Parenthood abroad. Trump taking away Obama’s lucrative business. Next to go will be the NGOs who front as child protection organizations but who are in fact child traffickers themselves. $75k per child and their wars and natural disasters are where they get their supply, among other ways.
They’ve been doing this to animals for over one hundred years. Animals are truly the canaries in the coalmine. If anyone wants to know the plans of the wicked, just look at what they’ve done to animals and you will see what they are doing to children and people. Of course it’s not “your baby or your dog,” it isn’t one or the other: BOTH stain humanity. Enlightened people don’t do either.
True, sadly. When corrupted enough, anything is possible.
So happy I boycott all MSM true I watch a tape here or there online but this is not journalism that is going on in the MSM
Wallace is a bad liar, in that he can’t even lie plausibly. I watched as much as I could, but honestly, we need interviewers who probe for truth honestly, rather than throw BS in the people’s faces. One classic example of pure disinformation on the part of Chris Wallace, which is heavily used as disinformation by most media: The term ‘conspiracy’. With Chris Wallace, that term was not put out for honest inquiry, it was purely a pejorative. This type of interview just raises the angst level between media and the White House, and serves no useful purpose.
I got some photos of the inauguration from “The Atlantic”, an anti-Trump rag. They published one photo showing the several large, “white spaces”, mostly empty of people, then right there in that same gallery they show the crowds filling every possible space as Trump walks out onto the platform. So there it is – Chris Wallace knew, and lied.
It’s amazing how the fake media has been thrown off their planned fawning over the Womyns March. POTUS is a genius. The press will begin to think twice before hitting that ‘Post’ button!!
#Winning!!
I used to think she was sort of attractive. Now she just looks like Phil Spector. What happened?
https://encrypted-tbn1.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcSFvS89bP0BWyArrxrmuJUkoA3X8N3V5bRJLtM_ke1IZBeMe_Xx
Who is she? I looked at posts above and below this – no answer. If you’re talking about Gloria Steinem, she worked for the same people as Timothy Leary. No credibility.
Reply posted in wrong spot. Gloria Steinem.
Who would have thought that after being elected, not only would President Trump NOT dial it back, but that he would release the attack dogs. Excellent!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Me. I didn’t think Trump & Team would roll over and play dead. He gave them an honest shot to report fairly & honestly. They failed. #War
Unbelievable. Wallace puts that comparative crowd photo shot up as some kind of proof…………and ignores Preibus’s comment about time frame….about as dishonest as it gets……
LikeLiked by 3 people
I found the real photos in the enemy camp itself – the ‘Atlantic’.
Yes. That was the – why are you guys hung up on crowd size? And by the way, here is what we say is your crowd size (with fake picture).
I think they should all get the piñata treatment week after week.
Reince was strong and confident. Excellent job! He is not a forceful person, but a quiet strength and force of will were evident today. I’m glad to have him working for us.
I don’t wish to watch either of these Sunday shows again to answer my own question, BUT did both Wallace AND Todd use the description RIDICULOUS, or was it only Todd?
The time has come to announce the winner of the first ever. Medal of the Red Star Award. With his performance on his show Fake News Sunday Cris Wallace has won it going away. Congratulations Cris and good luck in your new job. You are FIRED.
