Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – Live Stream…

Press Secretary Sean Spicer is scheduled to give a White House press briefing momentarily. Live Stream Link.
CNN quite upset that Trump went to the CIA and “made it all about himself”. Geez. When was the last time Obama worked on a Saturday. Trump tells the CIA he has their backs. Not good news for the outgoing administration. They also hated Spicer’s press conference…said it was awful that President Trump gave him the orders to say what he did. Oh my, what pearl clutching. I can’t wait until he starts calling them out by name.
CNN upset again? That’s great news!! I want them lying currupt weasels upset everyday!
Flipped the station briefly to CNN and it never fails. 100% of the time they are bitching about Trump.
Andrea Mitchell quoting Brennan as saying Trump should be ashamed of speaking in front of that wall. There are pictures of Obama speaking in front of the same wall.
In addition, the CIA is the one who put the podium, there and had the employees show up, not Trump.
Andrea Mitchell needs to be called out on just taking Brennan’s quote without researching.
Bah. Fake news is everywhere!
President Trump talked about being on Time magazine cover, and media coverage. It was a little aside…but he did not refer to himself as much as Obama always did.
He was real and honest and conversational. This is not a politico. This is a dude who loves this land. So all the marshmallow-brained who want an elitist snob, as President, as Press Secretary, as anything, are gonna have 8 very long years
CNN is just upset because President Trump was again calling out media for not being truthful.
CNN changed from news to tabloid news some time ago. Americans need to “let go” of the MSM.
It seems to me that the liberal media posted “early” photos of the crowd size during the inauguration. As a result, it wasn’t filled in yet. They deliberately did that to make you think it was smaller in size. This is the same BS they did during the Trump rallies – they would post an earlier photo and say the room is half full, etc. Spicer explained that a lot of people were held up trying to get in from the metros. I noticed the crowd filled in all the way to the monument right before the ceremony started.
I had the honor of being a volunteer at President Trump’s inauguration yesterday. I had to be there early (practically the middle of the night) and work until the end. Our family’s plan was for my husband and children to come to the inauguration but at a more reasonable time. They arrived at the security check point at 10 or 10:15 and did not make it through unti 12:30 or 12:45, thereby missing the inauguration. They never made it onto the mall. They managed to hear the canons and see Obama’s helicopter flying off. We then tried to meet up so we could watch the parade together, and we did, but not before they had to spend another 30 minutes to get through a
different security for the parade. Some ticketed guests did not have to go through the second security check point for the parade after having gone through the first for the inauguration but I think most attendees did.
Thank you for volunteering yesterday. I am so sorry for your husband and children in what they went through and they didn’t even get to see the Inauguration. That is just awful. I wonder how many others had a similar experience and did not make it.
You are absolutely right. NY times wrote that their pic was taken 45 min before. Based on discussion on delays due to extra security, I do believe that a lot of people went in there till the last minute. I am sure the spaces were full during speech. I am looking for a crowd view in different video streams. If i find a large enough view, i will report back.
I believe that about the photo because every time they showed it, nobody was moving or ever moved from one shot to the other.
No sound to the video. Nor via other links. Tired of the electronic Apple or otherwise crap.
The vital difference between the Trump inauguration and the two Obama inaugurations:
No one was trying to disrupt, harass, threaten, attack, block streets and public transportation, intimidate or impede the crowds at either Obama inauguration as they did at the Trump inauguration.
These were not protestors, they were paid, organized agitators who had been photographed with Hillary Clinton’s campaign chief, John Podesta.
The media is not interested in reporting that story.
I remember the mounds of trash on the Mall after Obama’s inauguration.
They are paid merc’s and terrorists. They should be arrested and treated as traitors to this nation
Trump is a badass part 376543369
Fmr.
That is all that saddens and angers him.
I wonder how many voluntary 5 minute standing ovations Brennan received from CIA staff.
Get ready for the whistles to blow. The safer these folks feel, the more truth will come out.
I think the Russian’s were somehow involved
The traitor needs to shut his yap and be bought up on charges
Brennan former CIA director is upset because President Trump wants to wipe out ISIS. I do not think the Muslim likes it and using the CIA to make it happen. The guy is a danger to our President.
He’s a real turd, isn’t he? Just bcuz Trump pulled down Brennan’s pants and smacked him with the tweet accusing him of leaking the salacious dossier……c’mon John, be a sport.
Brennan had better be careful of the comments he makes about wall. There is still much energy connected to those the stars represent.
It is not always just the wind that makes things go bump in the night.
Sciutto still sucks the *ss of the Intel frauds who feed him everything he says and use him like a $40 whore on a lice-laced mattress under a stairwell.
He’s an Intelligence reporter like your pet pooch or feline is. He eats and sh*ts what they feed him.
Joker. Like the FakeNewsNetwork he walks the streets for.
http://traffic.alexa.com/graph?o=lt&y=t&b=ffffff&n=666666&f=999999&p=4e8cff&r=1y&t=2&z=30&c=1&h=150&w=340&u=cnn.com
Uh oh! Alexa traffic metrics for cnn.com…
http://www.alexa.com/siteinfo/cnn.com
Down down down they go! CNN popularity and viewership tanking.
And half the CNN clicks are from Drudge links to their stories. If Drudge warned people the link was going to CNN nobody would click on it!
Drudge really needs to stop linking to them … all their stories have other sites you can reach for the same information
That was awesome!!!! Hahahaha! We ain’t takin it no more!!
So, let’s reflect… The “pink hats”, the WH Press Corps, the MSM, and millions of other liberal moonbats are even more pissed-off today than they were yesterday…
That’s what I call a very successful first day!
I have a different take on top of the many brilliant post. This is as much about the Establishment “Conservative Talk Radio” crowd, that want to be the Disgronifier on Monday’s to tell us what is really happening. Trump is dis-empowering them as well, It will be his message, not their interpretation of it. I warned everyone, they didn’t support him because he’d put them out of a job. This was their 1st “Employee Improvement Plan” exercise, they have 2 more and they are out….
Previously o sound. Now have minimal sound. 3/10 on a scale. What’s up? Help!
that audio track had audible chatter from “Satellite News” program directors. Eithet amateur hour or deliberate.
Either way, good job Sean.
Now compare the ridiculous coverage of today’s angry hag march. They are using every photographic trick in the book to make DC appear packed, wall to wall. Piece of cake to cut n paste the sea of pink hats over and over, and tougher to detect than the fake cut n paste Hillary crowds (remember those?)
The media LIES. ALL of them. ALL the time.
Trump needs to Live stream his and Sean’s speeches on his website.
Call it the TrumpChannel. We’ll subscribe. To he!! with the networks.
audio clear on Breitbart
That’s a good idea for one. But, he needs to come up with more than twitter to communicate with us. I caught a brief snippet on NPR today (I immediately turned the knob since it was anti-trump) it was a reporter saying that when Trump refused to acknowledge Acosta that the rest of the press should have just all started asking the question Acosta wanted to ask…so, in other words, they are working on ways to subvert him, and if that doesn’t work they may just stop covering him. So, POTUS needs to start immediately inviting other media to these press conferences…I think it would be hilarious if he invited Russia Today and Al Jazeera…the lefties would be so confused…
This is what’s called a paradigm shift from one plane of reality to another. The rules of the game have changed and the national press corp better recognize that It’s a whole new ball game. Sean Spicer will get better at this as time goes by. The ground rules are set now and if you want to play ball you get with the new rules or you don’t play.
I love it. I need to hear the pushback 24/7. Reveal the fraud the MSM is.
It dawned on me today, where are all the “Women’s Marches” today? In parts of the Country that lost or who are gonna loose Bigly. With the Wins in PA, OH, MI and WI, the Political Center of Gravity Changed, they are not “all that” anymore, those that build things, or want to rebuild their broken cities, states, and lives will be.. They can’t handle that they are not the Nexus & Lexus and the Omnipotent ones of all knowledge forcing their “change” down our throats. It is personal, but their angst is a source of my schadenfreude.
We are in for a daily fight from evil, we can not let our guard down and I think our Great President Trump knows that. The media has been like a plague throughout the campaign, lying all the time. Spicer told the truth, Trump tells the truth, evil hates the truth. Never believe the main stream media is going to give President Trump a chance as long as evil people own those orgizations. This website is one of the very few that believes in God and truth.
I’ll like the press conferences better when Breitbart news and Sundance are there.
Best part for me was the end…he took no questions.
Yes, I l loved it…they wanted to ask about the march so that they could write even more about it and now they can’t because POTUS did not respond..haha
Well, that was great! Loved the part of the press holding the administration accountable, but we will hold the press accountable as well!!!
Anyone tired of winning yet?? 😉
Spicer did a good job , , , and with respect to the wise commenters who say Spicer should have done it later, should have said this, should have been less angry . . .
In every thread and on every topic,
There are posters, at least two or three,
Who are so certain of all their wise thoughts,
And oh so much smarter than you or me.
They’re self-proclaimed experts in politics.
Trumps O.K., but these guys are a whiz.
They all have a “what, who, when, where, & how”
That are infinitely better than his.
Go to your router and block cnn.com
Go to you cable lineup (if applicable) and remove / hide MSM channels
There is nothing , absolutely nothing of value there. You will miss nothing.
And some shows have also become unwatchable, even as an observer. Bill Maher and SNL.
Sorry to say, but we are a divided country. And Trump should not even attempt to a unification.
Instead we need to marginalize the people that want to destroy this country.
I really wished entertainers would wait until they retire to use their status for political gain…
Because for many, the hatred that they push make me unwilling to support any of their work.
2017 will be the year of the great “Boycott”…
We cannot support this machine that only knows how to divide and spew hate back.
I have heard the Saturday marches were cancelled because of the size of the crowds.
But I think they just realized the challenge of herding cats.
This video shows the press at the end of the briefing and they are none to pleased😂😂😂
https://www.c-span.org/video/?422431-1/white-house-spokesman-criticizes-media-coverage-inauguration
Rudy cut crime in New York with his “Broken Window” strategy of arresting people for every “small” crime like even a broken window.
I think Trump’s strategy with the press is similar — don’t let them tell even one lie without calling them out on it. Keep their feet to the fire on everything they report. Total offense.
Spicer was AWESOME! Fake News reporters told to go sit in the corner for a timeout…
Hey, MSM….
Trump Media Update – 8pm
Twitter
21,010,728 – 8am – 1/21
21,197,849 – 8pm – 1/21
Facebook
19,056,030 – 8am – 1/21
19,203,139 – 8pm – 1/21
Instagram
5,027,308 – 8am – 1/21
5,087,680- 8pm – 1/21
Total:
45,094,066 8am
45,488,668 – 8pm +394,604
Additional accounts:
YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/Donaldtrump/
105,109
Twitter Inaugural – https://twitter.com/TrumpInaugural
146,260
Twitter Transition – https://twitter.com/transition2017
182,446
Twitter – White House
13,477,354 – 8pm
Twitter – POTUS
14,228,667 – 8pm
GRAND TOTAL
GRAND TOTAL
73,283,401 8am – 1/21
73,628,505 – 8pm – 1/21 +545,104
Continue your partisanship and dishonesty and you will force President Trump to find other ways to reach the American people and the international public.
Consider Spicer’s press statement a warning.
Oh MSM…..
