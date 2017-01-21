Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – Live Stream…

Press Secretary Sean Spicer is scheduled to give a White House press briefing momentarily. Live Stream Link.

  1. daizeez says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    CNN quite upset that Trump went to the CIA and “made it all about himself”. Geez. When was the last time Obama worked on a Saturday. Trump tells the CIA he has their backs. Not good news for the outgoing administration. They also hated Spicer’s press conference…said it was awful that President Trump gave him the orders to say what he did. Oh my, what pearl clutching. I can’t wait until he starts calling them out by name.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Newman says:
      January 21, 2017 at 7:51 pm

      CNN upset again? That’s great news!! I want them lying currupt weasels upset everyday!

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • missmarple2 says:
      January 21, 2017 at 7:51 pm

      Andrea Mitchell quoting Brennan as saying Trump should be ashamed of speaking in front of that wall. There are pictures of Obama speaking in front of the same wall.

      In addition, the CIA is the one who put the podium, there and had the employees show up, not Trump.

      Andrea Mitchell needs to be called out on just taking Brennan’s quote without researching.

      Bah. Fake news is everywhere!

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      January 21, 2017 at 7:52 pm

      President Trump talked about being on Time magazine cover, and media coverage. It was a little aside…but he did not refer to himself as much as Obama always did.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • mw says:
        January 21, 2017 at 8:02 pm

        He was real and honest and conversational. This is not a politico. This is a dude who loves this land. So all the marshmallow-brained who want an elitist snob, as President, as Press Secretary, as anything, are gonna have 8 very long years

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • Abster says:
      January 21, 2017 at 8:12 pm

      CNN is just upset because President Trump was again calling out media for not being truthful.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    It seems to me that the liberal media posted “early” photos of the crowd size during the inauguration. As a result, it wasn’t filled in yet. They deliberately did that to make you think it was smaller in size. This is the same BS they did during the Trump rallies – they would post an earlier photo and say the room is half full, etc. Spicer explained that a lot of people were held up trying to get in from the metros. I noticed the crowd filled in all the way to the monument right before the ceremony started.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • nkmommy says:
      January 21, 2017 at 8:08 pm

      I had the honor of being a volunteer at President Trump’s inauguration yesterday. I had to be there early (practically the middle of the night) and work until the end. Our family’s plan was for my husband and children to come to the inauguration but at a more reasonable time. They arrived at the security check point at 10 or 10:15 and did not make it through unti 12:30 or 12:45, thereby missing the inauguration. They never made it onto the mall. They managed to hear the canons and see Obama’s helicopter flying off. We then tried to meet up so we could watch the parade together, and we did, but not before they had to spend another 30 minutes to get through a
      different security for the parade. Some ticketed guests did not have to go through the second security check point for the parade after having gone through the first for the inauguration but I think most attendees did.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • WeThePeople2016 says:
        January 21, 2017 at 8:20 pm

        Thank you for volunteering yesterday. I am so sorry for your husband and children in what they went through and they didn’t even get to see the Inauguration. That is just awful. I wonder how many others had a similar experience and did not make it.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
    • HarryJ says:
      January 21, 2017 at 8:20 pm

      You are absolutely right. NY times wrote that their pic was taken 45 min before. Based on discussion on delays due to extra security, I do believe that a lot of people went in there till the last minute. I am sure the spaces were full during speech. I am looking for a crowd view in different video streams. If i find a large enough view, i will report back.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Michelle says:
      January 21, 2017 at 8:33 pm

      I believe that about the photo because every time they showed it, nobody was moving or ever moved from one shot to the other.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. MaineCoon says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    No sound to the video. Nor via other links. Tired of the electronic Apple or otherwise crap.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. georgiafl says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    The vital difference between the Trump inauguration and the two Obama inaugurations:
    No one was trying to disrupt, harass, threaten, attack, block streets and public transportation, intimidate or impede the crowds at either Obama inauguration as they did at the Trump inauguration.

    These were not protestors, they were paid, organized agitators who had been photographed with Hillary Clinton’s campaign chief, John Podesta.

    The media is not interested in reporting that story.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. NHVoter says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Trump is a badass part 376543369

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. mw says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    That was awesome!!!! Hahahaha! We ain’t takin it no more!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. BobW462 says:
    January 21, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    So, let’s reflect… The “pink hats”, the WH Press Corps, the MSM, and millions of other liberal moonbats are even more pissed-off today than they were yesterday…

    That’s what I call a very successful first day!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  9. thesavvyinvester says:
    January 21, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    I have a different take on top of the many brilliant post. This is as much about the Establishment “Conservative Talk Radio” crowd, that want to be the Disgronifier on Monday’s to tell us what is really happening. Trump is dis-empowering them as well, It will be his message, not their interpretation of it. I warned everyone, they didn’t support him because he’d put them out of a job. This was their 1st “Employee Improvement Plan” exercise, they have 2 more and they are out….

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. MaineCoon says:
    January 21, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Previously o sound. Now have minimal sound. 3/10 on a scale. What’s up? Help!

    Like

    Reply
  11. 3x1 says:
    January 21, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    that audio track had audible chatter from “Satellite News” program directors. Eithet amateur hour or deliberate.

    Either way, good job Sean.

    Now compare the ridiculous coverage of today’s angry hag march. They are using every photographic trick in the book to make DC appear packed, wall to wall. Piece of cake to cut n paste the sea of pink hats over and over, and tougher to detect than the fake cut n paste Hillary crowds (remember those?)

    The media LIES. ALL of them. ALL the time.

    Trump needs to Live stream his and Sean’s speeches on his website.

    Call it the TrumpChannel. We’ll subscribe. To he!! with the networks.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Alexandra says:
      January 21, 2017 at 8:15 pm

      audio clear on Breitbart

      Like

      Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      January 21, 2017 at 8:19 pm

      That’s a good idea for one. But, he needs to come up with more than twitter to communicate with us. I caught a brief snippet on NPR today (I immediately turned the knob since it was anti-trump) it was a reporter saying that when Trump refused to acknowledge Acosta that the rest of the press should have just all started asking the question Acosta wanted to ask…so, in other words, they are working on ways to subvert him, and if that doesn’t work they may just stop covering him. So, POTUS needs to start immediately inviting other media to these press conferences…I think it would be hilarious if he invited Russia Today and Al Jazeera…the lefties would be so confused…

      Like

      Reply
  12. Paco Loco says:
    January 21, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    This is what’s called a paradigm shift from one plane of reality to another. The rules of the game have changed and the national press corp better recognize that It’s a whole new ball game. Sean Spicer will get better at this as time goes by. The ground rules are set now and if you want to play ball you get with the new rules or you don’t play.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Dash says:
    January 21, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    I love it. I need to hear the pushback 24/7. Reveal the fraud the MSM is.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. thesavvyinvester says:
    January 21, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    It dawned on me today, where are all the “Women’s Marches” today? In parts of the Country that lost or who are gonna loose Bigly. With the Wins in PA, OH, MI and WI, the Political Center of Gravity Changed, they are not “all that” anymore, those that build things, or want to rebuild their broken cities, states, and lives will be.. They can’t handle that they are not the Nexus & Lexus and the Omnipotent ones of all knowledge forcing their “change” down our throats. It is personal, but their angst is a source of my schadenfreude.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. kaste668 says:
    January 21, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    We are in for a daily fight from evil, we can not let our guard down and I think our Great President Trump knows that. The media has been like a plague throughout the campaign, lying all the time. Spicer told the truth, Trump tells the truth, evil hates the truth. Never believe the main stream media is going to give President Trump a chance as long as evil people own those orgizations. This website is one of the very few that believes in God and truth.

    Like

    Reply
  16. americalsgt says:
    January 21, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    I’ll like the press conferences better when Breitbart news and Sundance are there.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. moonsbreath says:
    January 21, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Best part for me was the end…he took no questions.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. redlegleader68 says:
    January 21, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Well, that was great! Loved the part of the press holding the administration accountable, but we will hold the press accountable as well!!!

    Anyone tired of winning yet?? 😉

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • BakoCarl says:
      January 21, 2017 at 8:26 pm

      Spicer did a good job , , , and with respect to the wise commenters who say Spicer should have done it later, should have said this, should have been less angry . . .

      In every thread and on every topic,
      There are posters, at least two or three,
      Who are so certain of all their wise thoughts,
      And oh so much smarter than you or me.

      They’re self-proclaimed experts in politics.
      Trumps O.K., but these guys are a whiz.
      They all have a “what, who, when, where, & how”
      That are infinitely better than his.

      Like

      Reply
  19. Mr.Right says:
    January 21, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Go to your router and block cnn.com
    Go to you cable lineup (if applicable) and remove / hide MSM channels

    There is nothing , absolutely nothing of value there. You will miss nothing.
    And some shows have also become unwatchable, even as an observer. Bill Maher and SNL.

    Sorry to say, but we are a divided country. And Trump should not even attempt to a unification.

    Instead we need to marginalize the people that want to destroy this country.

    I really wished entertainers would wait until they retire to use their status for political gain…
    Because for many, the hatred that they push make me unwilling to support any of their work.

    2017 will be the year of the great “Boycott”…
    We cannot support this machine that only knows how to divide and spew hate back.

    Like

    Reply
  20. kpm58 says:
    January 21, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    I have heard the Saturday marches were cancelled because of the size of the crowds.
    But I think they just realized the challenge of herding cats.

    Like

    Reply
  21. dizzymissl says:
    January 21, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    This video shows the press at the end of the briefing and they are none to pleased😂😂😂

    https://www.c-span.org/video/?422431-1/white-house-spokesman-criticizes-media-coverage-inauguration

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Dale says:
    January 21, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Rudy cut crime in New York with his “Broken Window” strategy of arresting people for every “small” crime like even a broken window.

    I think Trump’s strategy with the press is similar — don’t let them tell even one lie without calling them out on it. Keep their feet to the fire on everything they report. Total offense.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. CheeseHead says:
    January 21, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Spicer was AWESOME! Fake News reporters told to go sit in the corner for a timeout…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. georgiafl says:
    January 21, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Hey, MSM….

    Trump Media Update – 8pm

    Twitter
    21,010,728 – 8am – 1/21
    21,197,849 – 8pm – 1/21
    Facebook
    19,056,030 – 8am – 1/21
    19,203,139 – 8pm – 1/21
    Instagram
    5,027,308 – 8am – 1/21
    5,087,680- 8pm – 1/21
    Total:
    45,094,066 8am
    45,488,668 – 8pm +394,604

    Additional accounts:
    YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/Donaldtrump/
    105,109
    Twitter Inaugural – https://twitter.com/TrumpInaugural
    146,260
    Twitter Transition – https://twitter.com/transition2017
    182,446
    Twitter – White House
    13,477,354 – 8pm
    Twitter – POTUS

    14,228,667 – 8pm

    GRAND TOTAL
    GRAND TOTAL
    73,283,401 8am – 1/21
    73,628,505 – 8pm – 1/21 +545,104

    Continue your partisanship and dishonesty and you will force President Trump to find other ways to reach the American people and the international public.

    Consider Spicer’s press statement a warning.

    Like

    Reply
  25. burnett044 says:
    January 21, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Oh MSM…..

    Like

    Reply
