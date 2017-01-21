Making Moonbattery Great Again…

Most of America knows the organizers of the various “Women’s Marches” today did not construct women’s events, they constructed events for women who are anti-Trump and voted for Hillary Clinton, ie. liberal women. After all, billionaire George Soro’s financing is behind more than 50 groups who organized the various events.
There is a specific type of moonbattery exhibited by people demanding they must not be defined by their body parts, while they simultaneously hold up signs defining themselves by their body parts. An intellectual irony seemingly lost almost all the marchers. Do you think the person holding up that sign is aware of the inherent irony?
Another inconvenient truth that diminishes the overall political point is the lack of diversity amid the crowds. The irony grows exponentially when you realize the majority of white women voted for Donald Trump by substantial margins (52% Trump, 43% Clinton).
However, not everyone is blind to the political gender hypocrisy.
This non-white lady holding the sign is exactly correct. But apparently those in the background are incapable of seeing the irony:
Note the non Moonbat is not taking a silly selfie, nor is she wearing her defining body parts on top of her head. Mz. sign holder is likely more comfortable with race-driven identity political (BLM) marches, and just showed up at the rally to poke a little fun at the stupid white chicks while gaining some swag.
Probably.
Speaking of stupid white chicks…. There is so much moonbattery here it’s gob-smacking.
Does anyone know where I can pick up some free razors? Apparently, I’ve been doing it wrong for decades because I’ve been paying for them expensive razors all along.
Who knew.
I’m guessing this is supposed to be about a demand for equality or something, but I’m a little unsure if the bearer of the message actually thought it through. Are Tampons currently free?… I need to get out more.
This lady is also sending a rather dynamic message:
Someone passing by should ask her if we could provide greater equity for her concern by allowing children to buy guns? Maybe even babies should be allowed to concealed carry.
Hypothetical Me passing by: “Excuse me, what age would be considered most appropriate for a child’s right to keep it’s bare arms?”
She’d probably look at me funny.
Girl Power.
Just not baby girl power.
One size fits all, or do they make those knitted caps in fetal sizes? I digress…
Moving on…
Hypothetical me: “Um, ma’am, is your movement advocating for mass increases in birth rates, because your sign says “Uteruses Untie” depending on how you try to hold it.
But seriously, there’s a really odd dynamic here of mass moonbat level liberalism running amok. Again.
The good news is the professional moonbat left would not be utilizing larger aggregate check-boxes for identity politics if they didn’t need to cast a wide net.
An example is here, where an intellectual liberal woman, who keenly voted for Donald Trump for all the smart policy reasons, writes:
[…] “Much like post-election protests, which included a sign, “Kill Trump,” were not “spontaneous,” as reported by some media outlets, the “Women’s March” is an extension of strategic identity politics that has so fractured America today, from campuses to communities. On the left or the right, it’s wrong.
But, with the inauguration, we know the politics. With the march, “women” have been appropriated for a clearly anti-Trump day. When I shared my thoughts with her, my yoga studio owner said it was “sad” the march’s organizers masked their politics. “I want love for everyone,” she said” (more).
Which brings me to the final picture I noted in a day of skimming stories about this organized moonbattery.
This just might be Ms. Megyn Kelly’s husband. I can identify no reasonable measure to discount that possibility:
I have two sane daughters who think these freaks are demented.
Maybe I’m just too old and naive to understand, but I can’t fathom having that kind of rage in me that I had to create chaos in the streets….because of my rage.
I looked into the group from New Orleans who took the Amtrak to D.C. To participate in this nonsense. One of the organizers is the Gulf Coast Planned Parenthood director and the other two are adjunct professors at Tulane and Dillard. They are self-proclaimed activists in their 40s-50’s who recruited a handful of young and unattractive college girls to do their bidding. Funded by non profits –likely Soros and his ilk. I didn’t have time to trace the money. Too many layers. We need to do something about non-profits/NGOs. Way too political.
Insofar as a penny of tax money goes to any NGO, it needs to be removed. Much of this nonsense is simply the gift of government funds to favored political groups. Enough.
These feminist creatures have an empty purpose. Draft them! Ill go back to active duty and give them pink boots, to push them out on a red ball !
Pre -Schoolers at the Protest in Seattle:
This pic was from the Seattle Protest yesterday. They’ve been protesting out there for 2 days now…..!!
There’s not much else they’re good at here in Seattle besides bitching about their grievances over coffee. These lunatics never shut up.
Can you believe the idiocy of putting a “Keep Hope Alive” or “justice” poster into the hands of a 3 or 4 y.o.? “Peanut Butter and Jelly for Lunch” would make more sense.
Talk about getting kids into “victim mentality” before their time.
Poor little rug rats. What kind of upside down world do we live in where liberals now see justice as injustice, lawlessness as lawful, illegals as the new “citizen”, and citizens are second class people, who are to be exploited and discarded?
I have joined the rack of the face book unfriended. My sister unfriended me. She posted pictures of bho and michelle and how wonderful they are and how much they will be missed. I responded that yes he will be missed like a heart attack. My niece came back with “when they go low we go high”. So then I said well how about we we ask Christopher Stevens, Sean Smith, Tyrone Woods, Glenn Doughtery and the thousands of Christians who have been slaughtered in the middle east.
That got me unfriended.
Consider it a badge of honor!! Don’t back down. Sometimes it takes years….
Family is more important than politics. If they disown you over politics, were they really family? Sad!
The truth doesn’t hurt …..if you refuse to hear it.
Motto of the Left
I’m sorry to hear it. Liberals have almost no capacity for dealing with reality. Just before the election one of my daughter’s doctors told me, regarding open borders, that if Hillary wins open borders will be no big deal. She said there would just be little terrorist attacks going on here and there. Why worry? “Hillary will make a great president.” Oy.
I live in CA and once had many liberal friends (and used to be one myself). Because Obama and Hillary are so dangerous, I tried to explain to them what was happening in the world outside liberal awareness. That whittled my friend list down to only a few people.
I do hope, though, that your sister will rise above politics and take your offering to heart (offering of information). She is family. I worried for years that the liberals would all go crazy because they fill their minds with daily propaganda – and now it’s happened. It is a bit surreal to live with it.
Same experience as mine, Paris. At first, I thought they’d want to hear new information, new ideas. But they were very resistant to any suggestion or info that might alter their frozen world view. That shocked me, at first.
Now I know it’s “just the way they are”. I don’t even bother.
Sorry to hear that. It’s a damn shame that things have to be that way.
Liberalism is philosophy of the intolerant.
John Lewis – Guinness record holder for Hang-Time on a pair of Coat-tails: 50 years and counting..
What do we want?
Not sure….
When do we want it ?
Now!
More irony
Why would wearing a hat empower anyone. The hat was probably intended for Japanese cosplay. It makes the wearer look like a idiot.
https://drive.google.com/open?id=0BwBjtQGbV7gEZU1TdUd2b1JIZGM
A lot of these women are NOT single, and are NOT lesbians, but are married women with kids whom they abandoned for a weekend because making a political statement was more important than spending time with their kids. And a lot of these women with kids they left at home were at this demonstration to show their “solidarity” for abortion rights. Is there anything on earth more shameful or reprehensible than a mother who is raising kids of her own and at the same time championing the “right” to kill a defenseless child in the womb?
I don’t know which is worse, women leaving their kids at home, or bringing them to this even and exposing them to the vulgarity and the hate.
LikeLike
There are times when it is not in your best interest to embrace the word or phrase used to disparage you. This is one of them. Would they march under a banner that said “Sluts for equality”?
Never mind. The women out there calling themselves pussies and carrying uterine drawings probably would.
Think they already did that, or something similar, a few years back , Sam.
Slutwalk or something? Silly, silly people.
So glad I’m not living in a cold climate where you have to see these dummies walking around w/ these hats on. Like having a “Look at me, I’m stupid” sign around your neck.
Brainwashed dupes.
“There are times when it is not in your best interest to embrace the word or phrase used to disparage you. This is one of them. Would they march under a banner that said “Sluts for equality”?
Never mind. The women out there calling themselves pussies and carrying uterine drawings probably would.”
Indeed:
https://www.google.com/search?site=&tbm=isch&source=hp&biw=1024&bih=634&q=slut+walk&oq=slut+walk&gs_l=img.3…673.4156.0.4605.9.5.0.4.4.0.161.711.0j5.5.0….0…1ac.1.64.img..0.5.700…0.m_dPVwBQmzM
These women are the — uh — faces, yeah, that’s right, faces — of the Democrat Party.
LOl. Nailed it, Mike.
So funny and so true! http://i.imgur.com/IvD2rs3.jpg
Here’s who benefited most from today’s misguided demonstrations: whoever manufactures and sells those silly hats.
boy howdy on that
