Making Moonbattery Great Again…

Most of America knows the organizers of the various “Women’s Marches” today did not construct women’s events, they constructed events for women who are anti-Trump and voted for Hillary Clinton, ie. liberal women. After all, billionaire George Soro’s financing is behind more than 50 groups who organized the various events.

There is a specific type of moonbattery exhibited by people demanding they must not be defined by their body parts, while they simultaneously hold up signs defining themselves by their body parts. An intellectual irony seemingly lost almost all the marchers. Do you think the person holding up that sign is aware of the inherent irony?

Another inconvenient truth that diminishes the overall political point is the lack of diversity amid the crowds. The irony grows exponentially when you realize the majority of white women voted for Donald Trump by substantial margins (52% Trump, 43% Clinton).

However, not everyone is blind to the political gender hypocrisy.

This non-white lady holding the sign is exactly correct. But apparently those in the background are incapable of seeing the irony:

Note the non Moonbat is not taking a silly selfie, nor is she wearing her defining body parts on top of her head. Mz. sign holder is likely more comfortable with race-driven identity political (BLM) marches, and just showed up at the rally to poke a little fun at the stupid white chicks while gaining some swag.

Probably.

Speaking of stupid white chicks…. There is so much moonbattery here it’s gob-smacking.

Does anyone know where I can pick up some free razors? Apparently, I’ve been doing it wrong for decades because I’ve been paying for them expensive razors all along.

Who knew.

I’m guessing this is supposed to be about a demand for equality or something, but I’m a little unsure if the bearer of the message actually thought it through. Are Tampons currently free?… I need to get out more.

This lady is also sending a rather dynamic message:

Someone passing by should ask her if we could provide greater equity for her concern by allowing children to buy guns? Maybe even babies should be allowed to concealed carry.

Hypothetical Me passing by: “Excuse me, what age would be considered most appropriate for a child’s right to keep it’s bare arms?”

She’d probably look at me funny.

Girl Power.

Just not baby girl power.

One size fits all, or do they make those knitted caps in fetal sizes? I digress…

Moving on…

Hypothetical me: “Um, ma’am, is your movement advocating for mass increases in birth rates, because your sign says “Uteruses Untie” depending on how you try to hold it.

But seriously, there’s a really odd dynamic here of mass moonbat level liberalism running amok. Again.

The good news is the professional moonbat left would not be utilizing larger aggregate check-boxes for identity politics if they didn’t need to cast a wide net.

An example is here, where an intellectual liberal woman, who keenly voted for Donald Trump for all the smart policy reasons, writes:

[…] “Much like post-election protests, which included a sign, “Kill Trump,” were not “spontaneous,” as reported by some media outlets, the “Women’s March” is an extension of strategic identity politics that has so fractured America today, from campuses to communities. On the left or the right, it’s wrong. But, with the inauguration, we know the politics. With the march, “women” have been appropriated for a clearly anti-Trump day. When I shared my thoughts with her, my yoga studio owner said it was “sad” the march’s organizers masked their politics. “I want love for everyone,” she said” (more).

Which brings me to the final picture I noted in a day of skimming stories about this organized moonbattery.

This just might be Ms. Megyn Kelly’s husband. I can identify no reasonable measure to discount that possibility:

…poor kids.