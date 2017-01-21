Making Moonbattery Great Again…

Posted on January 21, 2017 by

Most of America knows the organizers of the various “Women’s Marches” today did not construct women’s events, they constructed events for women who are anti-Trump and voted for Hillary Clinton, ie. liberal women. After all, billionaire George Soro’s financing is behind more than 50 groups who organized the various events.

womens-march-6

There is a specific type of moonbattery exhibited by people demanding they must not be defined by their body parts, while they simultaneously hold up signs defining themselves by their body parts.  An intellectual irony seemingly lost almost all the marchers.   Do you think the person holding up that sign is aware of the inherent irony?

Another inconvenient truth that diminishes the overall political point is the lack of diversity amid the crowds.  The irony grows exponentially when you realize the majority of white women voted for Donald Trump by substantial margins (52% Trump, 43% Clinton).

However, not everyone is blind to the political gender hypocrisy.

This non-white lady holding the sign is exactly correct.  But apparently those in the background are incapable of seeing the irony:

womens-march-4

Note the non Moonbat is not taking a silly selfie, nor is she wearing her defining body parts on top of her head.  Mz. sign holder is likely more comfortable with race-driven identity political (BLM) marches, and just showed up at the rally to poke a little fun at the stupid white chicks while gaining some swag.

Probably.

Speaking of stupid white chicks…. There is so much moonbattery here it’s gob-smacking.

womens-march-2

Does anyone know where I can pick up some free razors?  Apparently, I’ve been doing it wrong for decades because I’ve been paying for them expensive razors all along.

Who knew.

I’m guessing this is supposed to be about a demand for equality or something, but I’m a little unsure if the bearer of the message actually thought it through.  Are Tampons currently free?…  I need to get out more.

This lady is also sending a rather dynamic message:

womens-march-5

Someone passing by should ask her if we could provide greater equity for her concern by allowing children to buy guns?   Maybe even babies should be allowed to concealed carry.

Hypothetical Me passing by:   “Excuse me, what age would be considered most appropriate for a child’s right to keep it’s bare arms?”

She’d probably look at me funny.

Girl Power.

Just not baby girl power.

One size fits all, or do they make those knitted caps in fetal sizes?  I digress…

Moving on…

Hypothetical me:  “Um, ma’am, is your movement advocating for mass increases in birth rates, because your sign says “Uteruses Untie” depending on how you try to hold it.

womens-march-7

womens-march-3But seriously, there’s a really odd dynamic here of mass moonbat level liberalism running amok.  Again.

The good news is the professional moonbat left would not be utilizing larger aggregate check-boxes for identity politics if they didn’t need to cast a wide net.

An example is here, where an intellectual liberal woman, who keenly voted for Donald Trump for all the smart policy reasons, writes:

[…] “Much like post-election protests, which included a sign, “Kill Trump,” were not  “spontaneous,” as reported by some media outlets, the “Women’s March” is an extension of strategic identity politics that has so fractured America today, from campuses to communities. On the left or the right, it’s wrong.

But, with the inauguration, we know the politics. With the march, “women” have been appropriated for a clearly anti-Trump day. When I shared my thoughts with her, my yoga studio owner said it was “sad” the march’s organizers masked their politics. “I want love for everyone,” she said” (more). 

Which brings me to the final picture I noted in a day of skimming stories about this organized moonbattery.

This just might be Ms. Megyn Kelly’s husband.  I can identify no reasonable measure to discount that possibility:

womens-march…poor kids.

liberal-menatl-disorder-275x75

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, Big Stupid Government, Clinton(s), Culture, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, media bias, Occupy Type Moonbats, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

318 Responses to Making Moonbattery Great Again…

Older Comments
  1. Bull Durham says:
    January 21, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    I have two sane daughters who think these freaks are demented.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. jackphatz says:
    January 21, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    Maybe I’m just too old and naive to understand, but I can’t fathom having that kind of rage in me that I had to create chaos in the streets….because of my rage.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Truthfilter says:
    January 21, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    I looked into the group from New Orleans who took the Amtrak to D.C. To participate in this nonsense. One of the organizers is the Gulf Coast Planned Parenthood director and the other two are adjunct professors at Tulane and Dillard. They are self-proclaimed activists in their 40s-50’s who recruited a handful of young and unattractive college girls to do their bidding. Funded by non profits –likely Soros and his ilk. I didn’t have time to trace the money. Too many layers. We need to do something about non-profits/NGOs. Way too political.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Sherlock says:
      January 22, 2017 at 12:30 am

      Insofar as a penny of tax money goes to any NGO, it needs to be removed. Much of this nonsense is simply the gift of government funds to favored political groups. Enough.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. Bursterer says:
    January 21, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    These feminist creatures have an empty purpose. Draft them! Ill go back to active duty and give them pink boots, to push them out on a red ball !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. sunnydaze says:
    January 21, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    Pre -Schoolers at the Protest in Seattle:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      January 22, 2017 at 12:00 am

      This pic was from the Seattle Protest yesterday. They’ve been protesting out there for 2 days now…..!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • we300 says:
        January 22, 2017 at 12:29 am

        There’s not much else they’re good at here in Seattle besides bitching about their grievances over coffee. These lunatics never shut up.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • sunnydaze says:
          January 22, 2017 at 1:24 am

          Can you believe the idiocy of putting a “Keep Hope Alive” or “justice” poster into the hands of a 3 or 4 y.o.? “Peanut Butter and Jelly for Lunch” would make more sense.

          Talk about getting kids into “victim mentality” before their time.

          Like

          Reply
      • paris23 says:
        January 22, 2017 at 12:41 am

        Poor little rug rats. What kind of upside down world do we live in where liberals now see justice as injustice, lawlessness as lawful, illegals as the new “citizen”, and citizens are second class people, who are to be exploited and discarded?

        Like

        Reply
  6. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:06 am

    I have joined the rack of the face book unfriended. My sister unfriended me. She posted pictures of bho and michelle and how wonderful they are and how much they will be missed. I responded that yes he will be missed like a heart attack. My niece came back with “when they go low we go high”. So then I said well how about we we ask Christopher Stevens, Sean Smith, Tyrone Woods, Glenn Doughtery and the thousands of Christians who have been slaughtered in the middle east.
    That got me unfriended.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Ruth says:
      January 22, 2017 at 12:11 am

      Consider it a badge of honor!! Don’t back down. Sometimes it takes years….

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • cliff says:
      January 22, 2017 at 1:02 am

      Family is more important than politics. If they disown you over politics, were they really family? Sad!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      January 22, 2017 at 1:09 am

      The truth doesn’t hurt …..if you refuse to hear it.

      Motto of the Left

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • paris23 says:
      January 22, 2017 at 1:22 am

      I’m sorry to hear it. Liberals have almost no capacity for dealing with reality. Just before the election one of my daughter’s doctors told me, regarding open borders, that if Hillary wins open borders will be no big deal. She said there would just be little terrorist attacks going on here and there. Why worry? “Hillary will make a great president.” Oy.

      I live in CA and once had many liberal friends (and used to be one myself). Because Obama and Hillary are so dangerous, I tried to explain to them what was happening in the world outside liberal awareness. That whittled my friend list down to only a few people.

      I do hope, though, that your sister will rise above politics and take your offering to heart (offering of information). She is family. I worried for years that the liberals would all go crazy because they fill their minds with daily propaganda – and now it’s happened. It is a bit surreal to live with it.

      Like

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        January 22, 2017 at 1:29 am

        Same experience as mine, Paris. At first, I thought they’d want to hear new information, new ideas. But they were very resistant to any suggestion or info that might alter their frozen world view. That shocked me, at first.

        Now I know it’s “just the way they are”. I don’t even bother.

        Like

        Reply
    • Major Styles says:
      January 22, 2017 at 2:54 am

      Sorry to hear that. It’s a damn shame that things have to be that way.

      Liberalism is philosophy of the intolerant.

      Like

      Reply
  7. coveyouthband says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:08 am

    John Lewis – Guinness record holder for Hang-Time on a pair of Coat-tails: 50 years and counting..

    What do we want?
    Not sure….

    When do we want it ?

    Now!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Tejas Rob says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:12 am

    More irony

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Illegal says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Why would wearing a hat empower anyone. The hat was probably intended for Japanese cosplay. It makes the wearer look like a idiot.

    https://drive.google.com/open?id=0BwBjtQGbV7gEZU1TdUd2b1JIZGM

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Guy K. says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:17 am

    A lot of these women are NOT single, and are NOT lesbians, but are married women with kids whom they abandoned for a weekend because making a political statement was more important than spending time with their kids. And a lot of these women with kids they left at home were at this demonstration to show their “solidarity” for abortion rights. Is there anything on earth more shameful or reprehensible than a mother who is raising kids of her own and at the same time championing the “right” to kill a defenseless child in the womb?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • gringz says:
      January 22, 2017 at 2:45 am

      I don’t know which is worse, women leaving their kids at home, or bringing them to this even and exposing them to the vulgarity and the hate.

      Like

      Reply
  12. Sam says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:52 am

    There are times when it is not in your best interest to embrace the word or phrase used to disparage you. This is one of them. Would they march under a banner that said “Sluts for equality”?

    Never mind. The women out there calling themselves pussies and carrying uterine drawings probably would.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. ZurichMike says:
    January 22, 2017 at 1:18 am

    These women are the — uh — faces, yeah, that’s right, faces — of the Democrat Party.

    Like

    Reply
  14. conservalicious says:
    January 22, 2017 at 1:42 am

    So funny and so true! http://i.imgur.com/IvD2rs3.jpg

    Like

    Reply
  15. Nibbler Myers says:
    January 22, 2017 at 1:59 am

    Here’s who benefited most from today’s misguided demonstrations: whoever manufactures and sells those silly hats.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s