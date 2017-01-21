A Better Class of Pundit – Fox News Replaces George Will With Nigel Farage…

Posted on January 21, 2017

Last night it was announced that British Brexit UKIP leader and Trump supporter Nigel Farage was hired by Fox News.  Today, Fox News announces they have declined to renew the contract of the ‘nevertrumper‘ George Will.

nigel-farage-5George Will crop

Mr. Will famously railed against the candidacy of Donald Trump very early in 2015 and declared the Trump supporters were unfit to call themselves republicans:

“Trump Supporters Need To Come Into The Republican Party On Our Terms, Not Theirs” (link)

However, an honest review of what drives such media decision-making, vis-a-vis money, leans toward the conclusion the internal feud between George Will and Fox’s #1 rated pundit Bill O’Reilly over content within O’Reilly’s Killing Reagan book was more than likely a larger part of the corporate decision.

trump-farage-2

According to an outline within The Hill Fox News also refused to renew the contracts of Stacey Dash, Cal Thomas and Ed Rollins.

Nigel Farage recently attended the inauguration of President Donald Trump as a guest of Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant:

nigel-farage-6

200 Responses to A Better Class of Pundit – Fox News Replaces George Will With Nigel Farage…

Older Comments
  1. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 21, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Now Twitter is lighting up with proposed “Media Boycotts of Trump Press Conferences”.

    Blogger Headline:
    “Trump Drains the Swamp: Media just began SELF-DEPORTATIONS”

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. SpanglishKC says:
    January 21, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Great! Now GW will be poisining the internet with a stint at CRTV probably 🤡

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. All American Snowflake says:
    January 21, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    George Will has always been a self-important sob. IMHO

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Wavetheshales says:
      January 21, 2017 at 6:39 pm

      Yep. More like “George Won’t”.

      He used to be good, but now is just a RINO sellout…..

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • TRiUMPh says:
      January 21, 2017 at 7:00 pm

      My favorite George Will Won’t quote went something like this, spoken by the way, in his usual condescending, arrogant tone:

      “You’ll all just ‘eat your peas’ because Jeb Bush will be your next president.” And, it would drive my poor wife crazy every time Georgie came, as I grabbed for the fast forward button, I would say, Eatcha’ peas Georgie and the air-slap him in the face….;)

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Patricia Cate says:
      January 21, 2017 at 7:53 pm

      George Will is a snob. That’s it.

      Like

      Reply
  4. Sherlock says:
    January 21, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    This is great news! Will did not age well, and though he wrote convincingly on a variety of topics (among them the phony “rape culture” narrative) he just flat wore out his welcome entirely when he began shrieking about Trump. He became a man out of time, in both senses of the word. He had absolutely zero capacity for introspection, and was an elitist to his core. For all of his considerable experience studying and writing about politics, he was completely unable to grasp what was happening in the electorate. Will has had 40+ years in the public eye. Time to call it a career, George Porgie.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      January 21, 2017 at 6:36 pm

      Will became the poster boy for our 21st-Century nattering nabobs of negativity.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Garrison Hall says:
      January 21, 2017 at 7:16 pm

      ” . . .he just flat wore out his welcome entirely when he began shrieking about Trump. He became a man out of time, in both senses of the word.”

      He’s not alone in this. There’s a whole group of “never Trumpers” like Bill Kristol and virtually the entire staff of The Weekly Standard and National Review magazine who have so discredited themselves that nobody wants to read or hear from them. Talk about shooting yourself in the foot.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Sherlock says:
        January 21, 2017 at 8:01 pm

        You are so right. They made it a war, not just endorsing another candidate, which would have been forgivable. They devoted entire issues to “Trump Must Be Defeated” and ran with the most outrageous stories. It was cowardly, because they never thought Trump had a chance, so they couldn’t conceive of a downside. They would assist in his defeat (which to them would happen anyway) and claim credit, as well as claiming “gatekeeper” status to the GOP and its policies. Well, you know what they say about “the best laid plans of mice and men.” Or in this case “rats and men.”

        Like

        Reply
    • Steve says:
      January 21, 2017 at 8:06 pm

      Sherlock, I think Will knew exactly what was happening in the electorate, it was just his job to stop it and sell Jeb or Hillary (it makes no difference.) Remember, Rupert Murdock was the fifth biggest contributor to open border causes in 2014 and ’15.
      This is more likely to be his punishment for failing. The shrill part must make it more fun to sack his assistant though.

      Like

      Reply
      • Steve says:
        January 21, 2017 at 8:08 pm

        Sorry cut off the “istant”

        Like

        Reply
      • Sherlock says:
        January 21, 2017 at 8:34 pm

        You may be right, he may have seen a Trump win coming, though I don’t think so. You are definitely agree that he saw his role as piling on Trump to benefit Bush, Rubio, Clinton, or almost anybody else. How Will could conceive of Bush winning the nomination, however, is beyond me.

        Like

        Reply
    • codasouthtexas says:
      January 21, 2017 at 8:37 pm

      He has become a bitter hateful man and we the people did not agree with him we have no education or intelligence. Most trump supporters are well educated and professionals. Will became unbearable to watch.

      Like

      Reply
  5. p'odwats says:
    January 21, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Nigel Farage replacing George Will and President Trump returning the Churchill bust to the Oval Office. Yes, all this winning should just go on and on.

    http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jan/20/president-trump-returns-bust-churchill-oval-office/

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. Jim Rogers says:
    January 21, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Nigel Farage is a most welcome addition to our political punditry….. He will add much to the dialogue!!!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Sherlock says:
      January 21, 2017 at 6:35 pm

      You are quite right. There is currently no on-air commentator I trust on issues relating to European politics, and certainly none as expert as Farage. I couldn’t be happier.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  7. Fe says:
    January 21, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Good riddance Mr. Will. You’re either for us or against us. Guess we know which one is that. I consider myself an Independent anyway. Love Nigel Garage. 😁

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. snailmailtrucker says:
    January 21, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    George Will was always a Halfazzes Clown !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. snailmailtrucker says:
    January 21, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Do you think that in the end they figured out that We are Not Republicans?
    WE ARE DEPLORABLES THRU AND THRU !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Awefense (@Awefense) says:
    January 21, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    If you can’t beat ’em, join them. FOX is just getting set up for the next 8 – 16 years. But I have a long memory and will never forget how they treated President Trump on his election run.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. seabrznsun says:
    January 21, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Nigel Farage brings his witty quips about American politics in that darling accent. I love it! I’m 100% certain I’ll be setting my recorder to capture what he has to say. As for the rest of the pundits on MSM, I’ll be waiting to see who passes the test of supporting, or at the very least, accurately reporting on the POTUS and those connected with the MAGA Presidency.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. shadowcole says:
    January 21, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Ugh, winning again? I can’t take all the winning President Trump, please stop. No really, haha, don’t let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya George. Hello Mr. Farage. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Terry Gilmour says:
    January 21, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Love Nigel Farage. He really “gets it” with the common sense, normal folks. Love his happy spirit.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Phil aka Felipe says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Getting rid of Obama and Will at the same time? How sweet it is! Winning!

    Like

    Reply
  16. MK Wood says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Remember George Will never supported Reagan either. Retire George, no one will miss you.

    Like

    Reply
  17. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Good riddance to George Will. Hello to Nigel Farage. However, I did like Stacey Dash and Cal Thomas. I also liked the banter between Rollins and Lou Dobbs. Dobbs really liked Rollins.

    Like

    Reply
  18. anarchist335 says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    January 20, 2017 George F. Will wrote in WaPo comic sheet, “The most dreadful inaugural address in history.”

    The eye that’s altered, alters all. George, you are such a dreadful person, everything you see and hear is dreadful.

    It’s nap time George.

    Like

    Reply
  19. J. R. says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    George Will deserves shame and total rejection from conservative media. He’s a liberal in disguise and a total authoritarian. He’s been wrong more than he’s been right. Now that his ideas have been rejected, he’s become bitter. Someone needs to slap him up side of the head and tell him to get off the bus!!

    Like

    Reply
  20. Guy K. says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    George, STFU and GTFO you miserable, hateful little atheist of a man, you.

    Like

    Reply
  21. coveyouthband says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Now if we can get Styne in there somewhere……:-)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. kathyfromnavarre says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    A couple down, but…Juan Williams and Shep Smith should be next for the chopping block!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • joanfoster says:
      January 21, 2017 at 7:38 pm

      Don’t forget Geraldo and Dana Parino

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • 813.52 says:
      January 21, 2017 at 8:30 pm

      I don’t like – but can live – with Shep, Geraldo, and Dana. At least Geraldo and Dana make an attempt at backing up their opinions. Shep is funny at times.

      But Juan . . .
      The guy is an embarrassment. He is either very dishonest or just very dumb. I’m going with the latter. I’ve stopped watching The Five because of him. He undermines Fox’s credibility with his rolling eyes and vacant expressions. He is a depressing downer to what was once a fun show. He has added a tension to the set that is palpable. And uncomfortable to watch. On second thought, send Dana away with Juan. Buh Bye.

      Like

      Reply
  23. Sedanka says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    George Will should join the Obama Foundation where his beliefs will be a perfect fit. Traitor.

    Like

    Reply
  24. OnlyInAmerica says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    WINNING!!!

    Like

    Reply
  25. RuckusTom says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Hmmm. There might be a reason to tune in to one Fox segment now. It’ll be the first for me, if I do, since August 2015.

    Like

    Reply
  26. 3x1 says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Now George gets to spend 24×7 with his hottie wife!!!

    If the VIP box is rockin, don’t come a knockin!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Travis McGee says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    Adios George. Maybe you can catch a gig with Glenn Beck.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. mikebrezzze says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    I bet dogs growl at that mfer as he walks by!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Skip says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    More good news on top of President Trump’s inauguration yesterday. George Will has been bitching about President Trump shortly after he entered the race and and now he is gone. Perhaps MSNBC would want him or he could do a few spots with Kelly now at NBC. Just go away George, we never want to see you again. And I have refused to read any of his columns for years.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Scoob says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Now if Fox cans Rove, I might start watching again . . .

    Like

    Reply
  31. Katherine McCoun says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    This is some Serious Winning!

    Who will replace Bill Kristol? Who to replace the entire staff at National Review? AT has gotten back on track (mostly) but Twitchy, National Review and many others seem determine to stick to their GOPe ways

    Like

    Reply
  32. Rudy Bowen says:
    January 21, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Like others have said, I love Farage, he’s a fascinating speaker…but it won’t get me to watch FOX. I hope Nigel has more stuff lined up and this is just ‘a bit of a lark’.
    I must say, when FOX goes fishing they use a damn good lure.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Nibbler Myers says:
    January 21, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    George Will cemented his status as a pure idiot when he called President Trump’s inaugural address the most dreadful in history. Hey George, Trump wasn’t talking to you, he was talking to the American people! WE understand and trust Trump, we don’t need your agreement or approval.

    Like

    Reply
  34. 3x1 says:
    January 21, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Farage and Mark Steyn would make a brilliant pair.

    Let those two loose for a half hour recap of the days news @7:30PM

    Any topic/topics. Perfect after dinner summary for working folks.

    They would destroy everything else. Heck, run them at 6 against the network blowhards. Intellect & wit vs. droning pablum. No contest.

    Like

    Reply
  35. CheeseHead says:
    January 21, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Hopefully Sauerkraut (Krauthammer) is next in line to be removed from Fox news and Rove after him. Hayes too as far as I’m concerned. These dinosaurs are trapped in the politics of the 1990s and haven’t got a clue how to interpret Trump and his supporters.

    Like

    Reply
  36. james23 says:
    January 21, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Glad to see Will depart.
    OTOH, Bret Baer had 3 newbies on the All Star Panel tonight, and they were all Lib snowflakes.
    blech.
    That show remains Unwatchable.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

