A Better Class of Pundit – Fox News Replaces George Will With Nigel Farage…

Last night it was announced that British Brexit UKIP leader and Trump supporter Nigel Farage was hired by Fox News. Today, Fox News announces they have declined to renew the contract of the ‘nevertrumper‘ George Will.

Mr. Will famously railed against the candidacy of Donald Trump very early in 2015 and declared the Trump supporters were unfit to call themselves republicans:

“Trump Supporters Need To Come Into The Republican Party On Our Terms, Not Theirs” (link)

However, an honest review of what drives such media decision-making, vis-a-vis money, leans toward the conclusion the internal feud between George Will and Fox’s #1 rated pundit Bill O’Reilly over content within O’Reilly’s Killing Reagan book was more than likely a larger part of the corporate decision.

According to an outline within The Hill Fox News also refused to renew the contracts of Stacey Dash, Cal Thomas and Ed Rollins.

Nigel Farage recently attended the inauguration of President Donald Trump as a guest of Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant:

In Washington D.C. for the Trump inauguration. Great to be with @PhilBryantMS, @LordAshcroft and the Brexit Bad Boys! pic.twitter.com/YirdlT2aNJ — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 19, 2017

A genuine political revolution has taken place in America https://t.co/WdTEFnJsHY — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 20, 2017