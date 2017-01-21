A Better Class of Pundit – Fox News Replaces George Will With Nigel Farage…

Last night it was announced that British Brexit UKIP leader and Trump supporter Nigel Farage was hired by Fox News. Today, Fox News announces they have declined to renew the contract of the ‘nevertrumper‘ George Will.
Mr. Will famously railed against the candidacy of Donald Trump very early in 2015 and declared the Trump supporters were unfit to call themselves republicans:
“Trump Supporters Need To Come Into The Republican Party On Our Terms, Not Theirs” (link)
However, an honest review of what drives such media decision-making, vis-a-vis money, leans toward the conclusion the internal feud between George Will and Fox’s #1 rated pundit Bill O’Reilly over content within O’Reilly’s Killing Reagan book was more than likely a larger part of the corporate decision.
According to an outline within The Hill Fox News also refused to renew the contracts of Stacey Dash, Cal Thomas and Ed Rollins.
Nigel Farage recently attended the inauguration of President Donald Trump as a guest of Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant:
Now Twitter is lighting up with proposed “Media Boycotts of Trump Press Conferences”.
Blogger Headline:
“Trump Drains the Swamp: Media just began SELF-DEPORTATIONS”
LikeLiked by 14 people
Explosive situation.,,, On the Deplorable’s terms. Got a light?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOLOL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our Fake Stream Media are stupid enough to mount the spit before self-immolating.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If the media splits from President’s news conferences there are plenty of Internet media who would love to attend…:) Who needs these overpaid bimbos ( male/ female )
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great Point! Let them go! Actually, they don’t need the press conferences — they can just as easily make up their Fake News from their offices/desks! Bring on Sundance, Breitbart, Gateway Pundit and other trusted internet media!
LikeLiked by 4 people
With luck the boycott will take hold and it will hasten the demise of the legacy MSM.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great! Now GW will be poisining the internet with a stint at CRTV probably 🤡
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s always PBS…………………..
LikeLiked by 1 person
George Will has always been a self-important sob. IMHO
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep. More like “George Won’t”.
He used to be good, but now is just a RINO sellout…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
My favorite George
WillWon’t quote went something like this, spoken by the way, in his usual condescending, arrogant tone:
“You’ll all just ‘eat your peas’ because Jeb Bush will be your next president.” And, it would drive my poor wife crazy every time Georgie came, as I grabbed for the fast forward button, I would say, Eatcha’ peas Georgie and the air-slap him in the face….;)
LikeLiked by 4 people
George Will is a snob. That’s it.
LikeLike
This is great news! Will did not age well, and though he wrote convincingly on a variety of topics (among them the phony “rape culture” narrative) he just flat wore out his welcome entirely when he began shrieking about Trump. He became a man out of time, in both senses of the word. He had absolutely zero capacity for introspection, and was an elitist to his core. For all of his considerable experience studying and writing about politics, he was completely unable to grasp what was happening in the electorate. Will has had 40+ years in the public eye. Time to call it a career, George Porgie.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Will became the poster boy for our 21st-Century nattering nabobs of negativity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, and the bow tie sure didn’t help.
LikeLiked by 3 people
” . . .he just flat wore out his welcome entirely when he began shrieking about Trump. He became a man out of time, in both senses of the word.”
He’s not alone in this. There’s a whole group of “never Trumpers” like Bill Kristol and virtually the entire staff of The Weekly Standard and National Review magazine who have so discredited themselves that nobody wants to read or hear from them. Talk about shooting yourself in the foot.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are so right. They made it a war, not just endorsing another candidate, which would have been forgivable. They devoted entire issues to “Trump Must Be Defeated” and ran with the most outrageous stories. It was cowardly, because they never thought Trump had a chance, so they couldn’t conceive of a downside. They would assist in his defeat (which to them would happen anyway) and claim credit, as well as claiming “gatekeeper” status to the GOP and its policies. Well, you know what they say about “the best laid plans of mice and men.” Or in this case “rats and men.”
LikeLike
More like “Rats and Roaches”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sherlock, I think Will knew exactly what was happening in the electorate, it was just his job to stop it and sell Jeb or Hillary (it makes no difference.) Remember, Rupert Murdock was the fifth biggest contributor to open border causes in 2014 and ’15.
This is more likely to be his punishment for failing. The shrill part must make it more fun to sack his assistant though.
LikeLike
Sorry cut off the “istant”
LikeLike
You may be right, he may have seen a Trump win coming, though I don’t think so. You are definitely agree that he saw his role as piling on Trump to benefit Bush, Rubio, Clinton, or almost anybody else. How Will could conceive of Bush winning the nomination, however, is beyond me.
LikeLike
He has become a bitter hateful man and we the people did not agree with him we have no education or intelligence. Most trump supporters are well educated and professionals. Will became unbearable to watch.
LikeLike
Nigel Farage replacing George Will and President Trump returning the Churchill bust to the Oval Office. Yes, all this winning should just go on and on.
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jan/20/president-trump-returns-bust-churchill-oval-office/
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’m so high on winning, I don’t need Jack Daniels any more.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Joan, shut your mouth! You will ALWAYS need Jack Daniels! (If only for celebrating winning!) ; )
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well joanfoster I live in California so you can hand me the bottle. LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yet again more winning, don’t know how much more I can take! Keep it coming!!!
LikeLike
We need victories every day to check the disease that is liberalism that has infected this entire country. I only have to look in my own backyard here in Southern California to see the damage liberals are doing here. Once they take over a city, county, or state government it’s pretty much over. Ask us here in California, or the folks in Illinois, and New York how great liberalism is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nigel Farage is a most welcome addition to our political punditry….. He will add much to the dialogue!!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
You are quite right. There is currently no on-air commentator I trust on issues relating to European politics, and certainly none as expert as Farage. I couldn’t be happier.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good riddance Mr. Will. You’re either for us or against us. Guess we know which one is that. I consider myself an Independent anyway. Love Nigel Garage. 😁
LikeLiked by 4 people
Geeze really spell check? I meant Farage.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hahaha! The spellchecker goes nuts on all of us. We should get 5 minutes after we post to make corrections. Just 5 minutes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Discus allows editing of your posts. Why isn’t Discus used here? Of course this place is easier than the sites requiring Facebook accounts, I don’t have a Facebook account.
LikeLike
agree! SD can you please add an edit to our replies?
LikeLike
we know- but hey: nigel ‘garage’ is kind of cool, in a strange way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
George Will was always a Halfazzes Clown !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you think that in the end they figured out that We are Not Republicans?
WE ARE DEPLORABLES THRU AND THRU !
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you can’t beat ’em, join them. FOX is just getting set up for the next 8 – 16 years. But I have a long memory and will never forget how they treated President Trump on his election run.
LikeLiked by 5 people
they should also get rid of Shepard Shit and Juan
LikeLiked by 11 people
NOW!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
On no, no, no. Just get rid of 2/5s and keep 3/5s of Juan Williams. 😉
LikeLike
Smith is the worst on that station, other than the ridiculous hire of Neera Tanden from the scummy Clinton campaign. Smith hates Trump, makes it clear every moment he’s on, and simply cannot fairly cover him. So, he needs to leave or move to something he can handle professionally. Weather?
LikeLike
Geraldo too
LikeLike
Fox had good and bad people, I just skipped the nimrods, and so I never saw this guy George Will… I am glad Nigel is coming… that will be fun..
LikeLike
Nigel Farage brings his witty quips about American politics in that darling accent. I love it! I’m 100% certain I’ll be setting my recorder to capture what he has to say. As for the rest of the pundits on MSM, I’ll be waiting to see who passes the test of supporting, or at the very least, accurately reporting on the POTUS and those connected with the MAGA Presidency.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Dana Carvey frosted George Will on SNL years ago.
http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live/video/george-f-wills-sports-machine/n9910?snl=1
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for finding that clip. I remember laughing at the part where he throws the ball like a girl and runs off the stage. Classic.
LikeLike
Ugh, winning again? I can’t take all the winning President Trump, please stop. No really, haha, don’t let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya George. Hello Mr. Farage. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love Nigel Farage. He really “gets it” with the common sense, normal folks. Love his happy spirit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Getting rid of Obama and Will at the same time? How sweet it is! Winning!
LikeLike
Remember George Will never supported Reagan either. Retire George, no one will miss you.
LikeLike
Good riddance to George Will. Hello to Nigel Farage. However, I did like Stacey Dash and Cal Thomas. I also liked the banter between Rollins and Lou Dobbs. Dobbs really liked Rollins.
LikeLike
George Will delivered to the dust bin of history or better stated the sewer of political defeat. Rest comfortably, George . You made your own bed.
LikeLike
Stacey Dash. Swooooon.
LikeLike
January 20, 2017 George F. Will wrote in WaPo comic sheet, “The most dreadful inaugural address in history.”
The eye that’s altered, alters all. George, you are such a dreadful person, everything you see and hear is dreadful.
It’s nap time George.
LikeLike
George Will deserves shame and total rejection from conservative media. He’s a liberal in disguise and a total authoritarian. He’s been wrong more than he’s been right. Now that his ideas have been rejected, he’s become bitter. Someone needs to slap him up side of the head and tell him to get off the bus!!
LikeLike
Somebody already did: Murdoch
LikeLike
George, STFU and GTFO you miserable, hateful little atheist of a man, you.
LikeLike
Now if we can get Styne in there somewhere……:-)
LikeLiked by 1 person
A couple down, but…Juan Williams and Shep Smith should be next for the chopping block!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t forget Geraldo and Dana Parino
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t like – but can live – with Shep, Geraldo, and Dana. At least Geraldo and Dana make an attempt at backing up their opinions. Shep is funny at times.
But Juan . . .
The guy is an embarrassment. He is either very dishonest or just very dumb. I’m going with the latter. I’ve stopped watching The Five because of him. He undermines Fox’s credibility with his rolling eyes and vacant expressions. He is a depressing downer to what was once a fun show. He has added a tension to the set that is palpable. And uncomfortable to watch. On second thought, send Dana away with Juan. Buh Bye.
LikeLike
George Will should join the Obama Foundation where his beliefs will be a perfect fit. Traitor.
LikeLike
WINNING!!!
LikeLike
Hmmm. There might be a reason to tune in to one Fox segment now. It’ll be the first for me, if I do, since August 2015.
LikeLike
Now George gets to spend 24×7 with his hottie wife!!!
If the VIP box is rockin, don’t come a knockin!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Adios George. Maybe you can catch a gig with Glenn Beck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I bet dogs growl at that mfer as he walks by!
LikeLiked by 1 person
More good news on top of President Trump’s inauguration yesterday. George Will has been bitching about President Trump shortly after he entered the race and and now he is gone. Perhaps MSNBC would want him or he could do a few spots with Kelly now at NBC. Just go away George, we never want to see you again. And I have refused to read any of his columns for years.
LikeLike
There is an article on The Hill that Megyn Kelly may already be moving to CNN!
LikeLike
Now if Fox cans Rove, I might start watching again . . .
LikeLike
And BS Artist “Colonel” Rawff Peters.
Squeegee out the neocon sludge. Let MSNBC & CNN slurp them up.
LikeLike
This is some Serious Winning!
Who will replace Bill Kristol? Who to replace the entire staff at National Review? AT has gotten back on track (mostly) but Twitchy, National Review and many others seem determine to stick to their GOPe ways
LikeLike
Like others have said, I love Farage, he’s a fascinating speaker…but it won’t get me to watch FOX. I hope Nigel has more stuff lined up and this is just ‘a bit of a lark’.
I must say, when FOX goes fishing they use a damn good lure.
LikeLike
George Will cemented his status as a pure idiot when he called President Trump’s inaugural address the most dreadful in history. Hey George, Trump wasn’t talking to you, he was talking to the American people! WE understand and trust Trump, we don’t need your agreement or approval.
LikeLike
Does Will have a twitter? Is it getting right and properly hammered?
LikeLike
Farage and Mark Steyn would make a brilliant pair.
Let those two loose for a half hour recap of the days news @7:30PM
Any topic/topics. Perfect after dinner summary for working folks.
They would destroy everything else. Heck, run them at 6 against the network blowhards. Intellect & wit vs. droning pablum. No contest.
LikeLike
Hopefully Sauerkraut (Krauthammer) is next in line to be removed from Fox news and Rove after him. Hayes too as far as I’m concerned. These dinosaurs are trapped in the politics of the 1990s and haven’t got a clue how to interpret Trump and his supporters.
LikeLike
I agree. Dr. Kraut is too cutesy/clever by half.
LikeLike
Glad to see Will depart.
OTOH, Bret Baer had 3 newbies on the All Star Panel tonight, and they were all Lib snowflakes.
blech.
That show remains Unwatchable.
LikeLike