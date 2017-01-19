Trump Grassroots Supporters Deploraball – 8:00pm Live Stream…

Tonight a group of dedicated grassroots organizers are hosting a “Deploraball” gathering. This is not an official event connected to the Trump administration, the inauguration or any entity therein. Exclusively hosted and presented by MAGA3X.
Live From Washington DC coverage of the event is presented by Right Side Broadcasting Network at 8:00pm – Live Stream Link –
.
Treehouse limbs are loaded tonight!
Oh Happy Day!
God Bless the U.S.A.
Lee Greenwood
Lyrics
Thanks
President Trump is ALREADY “Draining the Swamp”.
First installment: Democrats skipping the Inauguration.
Guest on Lou Dobbs mentioned that tonite. Too funny and so true!
All credit to Randy Evans!
Lou was so excited tonight! He actually knee-slapped two guests. First a lady, then he slapped the knee of his next guest twice!
He is so funny about being on the top of the Chamber of Commerce building too.
Contrast that to Anderson Cooper’s show, KBR. The banner under Cooper’s unhinged panel reads “Awaiting Trump’s comments from Donor’s Dinner” (in reference to the DeploraBall).
Lou Dobbs concurrently reported it as “Trump’s comments on dinner with supporters, friends and family, coming up ahead”.
Trump’s donors? Which is it, CNN, the narrative of the “donors” or the truth of “supporters, friends and family”? Get over it, CNN. You lost! We’re winning!
Be fair.
CNN may not have any understanding of politicians who spend any time with “friends,family and supporters” that AREN’T donors.
That is what I call looking on the BRIGHT side ☀️☀️☀️☀️😎😎😎
Deploraball special request:
“No I Won’t Back Down” by Johnny Cash
https://www.bing.com/search?q=I+Won%27t+Back+Down+Johnny+Cash&FORM=QSRE1
This is a nice version but Tom Petty
People coming in now.
Keln, your artwork is just too awesome. I hope they are using that at the Deploraball.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Good gosh I have tears on my cheeks.
Thanks. I’m surprised it still pops up now and again. Guess that “deplorable” thing never ran its course lol.
The silly left gives us the best meme ideas, don’t they folks?
Please do not tell me you were not invited all expenses paid?
No, but I wouldn’t expect to have been.
Besides, nobody knows who I am besides “Keln”. 😀
Well said, Keln. Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country. You fit that mold.
Nope, when it comes to inspiration, the left is full of it…
Always have been. lol
Haha, at least they’re good for something.
You were a very important part of The Movement. You did a great job. Hats off to you.
Les Deplorables will always pop up. Your handiwork is part of our national fabric 🙂
I enjoy Keln’s artwork every morning. Never fails to bring a smile to my lips!
This has been the most amazing day ever! We love all of you Wolverines at the CTH!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Love ya back!
Be Proud but be humble. Turn off the ugliness and help the country.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Do they have people that will be giving a speech?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is there going to be any coverage of any of the balls Trump is attending? Maybe photos posted or tweeted?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The official Inaugural Balls are tomorrow. This is a pre-Inauguration ball.
Tomorrow night is when Trump will attend.
Unless he surprises us.
Wow! Judge Jeanine brought out the Big Guns tonight!!!
Boom! Boom!
Message to fellow Deplorables:
The Deplorable Patriots’ victory in this WAR AGAINST ALL ODDS with President Trump puts the Trump Team Win on a par with our forefather Revolutionary Patriots’s victory General George Washington – without the casualties.
LikeLiked by 10 people
“Klaatu Barata Nicto”. You might want to remember that in case you run into one of these. Other than that, I haven’t found it particularly useful.
God bless America. I’m going to be in your Chapel In The Woods praying.
LikeLiked by 7 people
God Emperor Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews January 19th in the Year of Our Gracious Lord Two Thousand and Seventeen.
It’s a little jarring to see comments referring to “God Emperor Trump”, and even more jarring to notice the author is a self-proclaimed anarchist.
Yikes….I just ate. Off to barf lol. Obama eye bleach anyone?
Yep, the “God Emperor” thing is a YUGE turnoff for me. Don’t like it!
My President is a servant to We the People, and that’s how it needs to stay. Period!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I couldn’t agree more. President Elect Trump is the vessel. God is the potter.
Wew Lads (Lasses), relax – just a ‘r/The_Donald’ Pepe peep, dude, dudette, centipede or other savory critter.
Party on. President Trump awaits!
Elements of humor involved in the things pointed out, wouldn’t you suppose? Like words uttered by Trump himself, taking words too literally may lead to missing the boat…
Eh…it’s a millennial thing. I think.
I see younglings calling each other that when they have mastered a video game.
“God Emperor” is used as a bit of hyperbole, nothing more.
we can tell that you are a comet pizza eater, you know the place where they had a poster of a guy masturbating on pizza , now that is real class and to think obama had the pervert owner to the white house several times
what happened to the footage of waiting for the arrival of the trump family at the candlight dinner?
No idea what you are talking about? Riddles?
sorry, there is a candle light dinner tonight, people were shown as they arrived. kellyanne was interviewed walking in and basically a ‘wait for the trumps’ feed. i see on oreilly the trumps have left blair house and are enroute. watching on youtube is hard sometimes.
Lou just said nobody got a picture of them as they arrived. 😯
I love being a “Deplorable”! God Bless PRESIDENT Donald Trump!
LikeLiked by 2 people
KAC looks beautiful.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Her gait is of a go getter. You can tell a lot about someone if you study their gait.
Yes she has a determined and purposeful walk
KellyAnne is going to take the office in the WH that Valerie Jarrett used. I’m sure she loved making that public knowledge. In your face, ValJar!
I hope they are having the place thoroughly cleansed and disinfected!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I hope she has it exorcised first.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, in your face, take that ValJar!!! 😂😜
Wish I was there. But rest assured, me and Mrs. Shank will be having our own inaugural ball here in Gilbert, Arizona. Lots of champagne and finger food, and I’ll be wearing my tuxedo!
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes. Wonderful fireworks show. 🙂 Happy as the Fourth of July
The fireworks were spectacular! Unforgettable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the progressives said, “Oh, look, fireworks!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL!
Deploraball is being run by ebook sellers.
They claim THEY elected Trump, but Trump was always a vehicle for their own businesses.
Hard to support these guys band-wagoning with Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s a chance to celebrate win other Trump supporters. Who cares who is throwing the party, just enjoy it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yup, what you said 😁
Deplorables are gonna wangin’ chung bigly tonight!
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s pretty ugly outside.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Holy Scripture is playing out before our eyes…
“But the wicked are like the tossing sea;
for it cannot be quiet,
and its waters toss up mire and dirt.
There is no peace,” says my God,
“for the wicked.”
Isaiah 57:20-21
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent, Dommy!
~God’s ❤
Ignorant dumbasses doing the bidding of Communists, CAIR, and profiteer Soros. You really can’t fix stupid. A certain percentage is always going to be in the human gene pool.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So is this Rubinstein a protester?
I think so.
I wanted to know so I would know whether to feel sorry for him or gloat that he was hurt. 🙄
Haters
I’m wondering why the D.C. cops did not block the area around the ball to protestors?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wish I was there. I really tried to rearrange our schedules, but it just couldn’t happen. Such is life!
Will see my friends on RSBN! 😀 😀 😀
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yeah, wish I could have gone too. I could have easily scheduled it, but money is always tight after Christmas.
If there is ever another Deploraball, I am definitely going!
My problem is getting both my wife & I the days off AND getting somebody to come up to our property & watch the dog for 4 days. No way I’d attend a ball without my wife! 😀
I burned all my days off going to campaign events, not even thinking of the inauguration. Silly me!!!
No regrets. Ever.
Bluto you brought so much joy. Great, effective investment of your time. There will be another inauguration!
Yeah, I could never have taken my wife. She’s in the middle of retail hell right now and will be for weeks yet. Thanksgiving week through Valentine’s Day is just awful for retail workers.
Would be cool to take her to a ball someday. Any kind of ball. She’s too pretty to not get all dressed up from time to time. I don’t think we’ve formally danced either since our wedding over 17 years ago.
Why are they allowing this? Do these things have their permit and are they out of their location? The police have got to stop this!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I mean, they had to know this sh*t would happen. It’s reminding me of the Minneapolis mess that the cops allowed to happen.
Crack their heads and throw em in the tank. Tight pack.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If I were police, at the first sign of violence or even public unruliness/nuisance/endangerment, I would throw large nets over them and pull the nets shut, then drag them into a paddy wagon, haul them off to jail overnight, a big fine and warning never to be caught again or mandatory 30 days in jail and 3rd offense gets 6 months.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How bout we stop at “pull the nets shut” and move on to the next group.
Keep our cops on the scene and call for the paddy wagons at 5 a.m.
Sounds good to me. I’m talking about really big nets.
The key will be how the DC gov’t and Police brass want to handle this. It will go whichever way they have chosen. Hopefully they didn’t like the optics from Baltimore.
Most of that crowd is just useful idiots and kids looking to get into something that looks like it might be cool. Unfortunately, however, they end up acting as force multipliers for the hardcore trouble makers. However if LE doesn’t already know who the troublemakers are, and what they look like, then they haven’t been doing their homework for the last few weeks. But ultimately, if Democrat DC gov’t wants a distressing looking scene, that’s what’s going to happen.
My understanding is that it is the Marines, and not the D.C. police, who handle riots and the like in Washington.
“Barracks Marines may also be tasked with riot control in Washington, a mission that was first established in the 1800s and has continued throughout the decades, most notably during the late ’60s and early ’70s when widespread rioting broke out in D.C.”
So if that is the case, these “protesters” might not want to get too out of hand. I doubt the Marines would be quite as diplomatic as a police force.
Thank you but be safe Kassy Dillon and please update us later when you get safe home OK?
Killing me. The brainless birdbrain commie libs are so stupid they think we do not like them because of their assigned social justice identity group. They can not wrap their pea brains around the facts. We hate their ideology and behavior. Not their identity group.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Gorgeous. Both of them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She is definitely the hotness! Sizzlin’!
Deploraball was taken over by big money, Theil, and is already becoming politicized.
The death of the grass roots movement.
Oh please. Troll somewhere else.
The death of the grassroots movement? Hardly!!! Now the ball might be a wash, but that’s just a small number of people compared to how many of us there are.
At any rate, everyone stay safe!
Yikes! They are setting fires outside.
They need to all be arrested, pronto.
Protest Fail
LMAO!!! I could watch that over and over. That guy needs to be outside the deploraball
I’ve seen that gif before. What/where is happening? What is that weapon?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I know almost no one wants to hear this. Still I have to say it. For Christ’s sake, why on earth show up to a “BALL” on the eve of inauguration, which you know will be televised in yoga pants/ jeans/sweat pants, etc?? Are you completely unfamiliar with the the term “ball”?? Remember your storytime as a child and Cinderella? Did she show up in sweat pants?
I love and respect all “deplorables” who worked so hard for Trump and America. God Bless Them One and All. And I understand that not everyone can afford a designer dress, or many do not wish to fritter away their hard-earned savings for such things. But do you think you could at least wear your Sunday best?? Sorry folks. It’s embarrassing. Kudos to the men who, for the most part, found a way to dress appropriately,
LikeLiked by 3 people
Explosive!!!!
“Build the a wall.”
Mace and CS tear gas would be my deterrent of choice. DC police are going to get hurt because their Chief is a lib.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FIFTEEN HOURS
00 days, 15 hours, 00 minutes
900 minutes. 54,000 seconds.
There’s only three hours left in Obnoxious Odiferous Obstinate Odious Obola’s last full day of power.
Though the Violent Vacuous Left is rumbling.
Not that I’m counting, mind you.
(Note: Any claims that I am counting are FAKE NEWS. Defamation lawsuit against CNN filed.)
I think this is the live stream for the event where president Trump is. There, I said it. 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
This was the New Year’s party at Mar-A-Lago.
oops. haha Thanks 🙂
Hi guys,
How awesome is it to be here in D C?
Incredible! Uber is our mode of transportation
And a young Ethiopian driver spoke to my wife and
I about his first 2 years in the USA and his love for America and his faith in President Donald J Trump.
He gets it. The way he said America the beautiful
was “beautiful and special”
Proud to be an American. Tomorrow is the Big
Beginning…. with no end in sight.
Prayer breakfast at Trump International at 6:00am.
Nite nite
https://scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-0/p480x480/16105746_10155028139207682_7096054360136622608_n.jpg?oh=e6586698431a26f9e4e0e22e6cc1b318&oe=59174F31
Clicked to see what it is. Lovely photo of Ivanka Trump in a sort of Japanese-sash inspired gown. Nice, Irving! Thanks for posting that
Several people who are regular contributors here were going to the Deploraball tonight. It was a way for the everyday Trump supporter to celebrate in DC. Yup a bunch of bloggers started it, but most who are going are just enormous Trump supporters who want to party.
Not that I’m happy there are protesters, but they have been drawn to this event tonight because of all the publicity instead of the candlelight dinner at Union Station with Trump.
