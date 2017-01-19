Trump Grassroots Supporters Deploraball – 8:00pm Live Stream…

Posted on January 19, 2017 by

Tonight a group of dedicated grassroots organizers are hosting a “Deploraball” gathering. This is not an official event connected to the Trump administration, the inauguration or any entity therein.  Exclusively hosted and presented by MAGA3X.

Live From Washington DC coverage of the event is presented by Right Side Broadcasting Network at 8:00pm – Live Stream Link

134 Responses to Trump Grassroots Supporters Deploraball – 8:00pm Live Stream…

  1. Trumpstumper says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Treehouse limbs are loaded tonight!

    Oh Happy Day!

  2. Cee says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    God Bless the U.S.A.
    Lee Greenwood
    Lyrics
    If tomorrow all the things were gone
    I’d worked for all my life
    And I had to start again
    With just my children and my wife
    I’d thank my lucky stars
    To be living here today
    Cause the flag still stands for freedom
    And they can’t take that away
    And I’m proud to be an American
    Where at least I know I’m free
    And I won’t forget the men who died
    Who gave that right to me
    And I gladly stand up
    Next to you and defend her still today
    Cause there ain’t no doubt I love this land
    God bless the USA
    From the lakes of Minnesota
    To the hills of Tennessee
    Across the plains of Texas
    From sea to shining sea
    From Detroit down to Houston,
    And New York to L.A
    Well there’s pride in every American heart
    And its time we stand and say
    That I’m proud to be an American

  3. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    President Trump is ALREADY “Draining the Swamp”.
    First installment: Democrats skipping the Inauguration.

  4. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Deploraball special request:
    “No I Won’t Back Down” by Johnny Cash
    https://www.bing.com/search?q=I+Won%27t+Back+Down+Johnny+Cash&FORM=QSRE1

  5. sunnydaze says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    People coming in now.

  6. Concerned says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Keln, your artwork is just too awesome. I hope they are using that at the Deploraball.

  7. IdahoDeplorable says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    This has been the most amazing day ever! We love all of you Wolverines at the CTH!

  8. Sammy (@shakeyourhead66) says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Be Proud but be humble. Turn off the ugliness and help the country.

    Liked by 4 people

  9. Walt says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Do they have people that will be giving a speech?

  10. quintrillion says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Is there going to be any coverage of any of the balls Trump is attending? Maybe photos posted or tweeted?

  11. Pam says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:11 pm

  12. Pam says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:15 pm

  13. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Message to fellow Deplorables:

    The Deplorable Patriots’ victory in this WAR AGAINST ALL ODDS with President Trump puts the Trump Team Win on a par with our forefather Revolutionary Patriots’s victory General George Washington – without the casualties.

  14. Peter says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    God bless America. I’m going to be in your Chapel In The Woods praying.

  15. anarchist335 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    God Emperor Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews January 19th in the Year of Our Gracious Lord Two Thousand and Seventeen.

  16. petszmom says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    what happened to the footage of waiting for the arrival of the trump family at the candlight dinner?

  17. Mark Thimesch says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    I love being a “Deplorable”! God Bless PRESIDENT Donald Trump!

  19. The Great White Shank says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Wish I was there. But rest assured, me and Mrs. Shank will be having our own inaugural ball here in Gilbert, Arizona. Lots of champagne and finger food, and I’ll be wearing my tuxedo!

  20. Pam says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:25 pm

  21. Pam says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:27 pm

  22. highinformationvoter says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Deploraball is being run by ebook sellers.

    They claim THEY elected Trump, but Trump was always a vehicle for their own businesses.

    Hard to support these guys band-wagoning with Trump.

  23. Eric Kennedy says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:27 pm

  24. FLOTUS Melania #1 Fan says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Deplorables are gonna wangin’ chung bigly tonight!

  25. Pam says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:28 pm

  26. Eric Kennedy says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    It’s pretty ugly outside.

  28. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Wish I was there. I really tried to rearrange our schedules, but it just couldn’t happen. Such is life!

    Will see my friends on RSBN! 😀 😀 😀

    • Keln says:
      January 19, 2017 at 8:49 pm

      Yeah, wish I could have gone too. I could have easily scheduled it, but money is always tight after Christmas.

      If there is ever another Deploraball, I am definitely going!

      • Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
        January 19, 2017 at 8:54 pm

        My problem is getting both my wife & I the days off AND getting somebody to come up to our property & watch the dog for 4 days. No way I’d attend a ball without my wife! 😀

        I burned all my days off going to campaign events, not even thinking of the inauguration. Silly me!!!

        No regrets. Ever.

        • wondering999 says:
          January 19, 2017 at 8:58 pm

          Bluto you brought so much joy. Great, effective investment of your time. There will be another inauguration!

        • Keln says:
          January 19, 2017 at 9:01 pm

          Yeah, I could never have taken my wife. She’s in the middle of retail hell right now and will be for weeks yet. Thanksgiving week through Valentine’s Day is just awful for retail workers.

          Would be cool to take her to a ball someday. Any kind of ball. She’s too pretty to not get all dressed up from time to time. I don’t think we’ve formally danced either since our wedding over 17 years ago.

  29. Janice says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Why are they allowing this? Do these things have their permit and are they out of their location? The police have got to stop this!

    • Abster says:
      January 19, 2017 at 8:47 pm

      I expected protesters to be much further away from entrance. Doesn’t appear to be that many officers protecting doors.Curious if Obama had any say in number of officers and where they were to be stationed.

    • sunnydaze says:
      January 19, 2017 at 9:07 pm

      I’m wondering the same thing, Janice. D.C. cops seem to be really dropping the ball here.

      I mean, they had to know this sh*t would happen. It’s reminding me of the Minneapolis mess that the cops allowed to happen.

    • Howie says:
      January 19, 2017 at 8:46 pm

      Crack their heads and throw em in the tank. Tight pack.

    • georgiafl says:
      January 19, 2017 at 8:49 pm

      If I were police, at the first sign of violence or even public unruliness/nuisance/endangerment, I would throw large nets over them and pull the nets shut, then drag them into a paddy wagon, haul them off to jail overnight, a big fine and warning never to be caught again or mandatory 30 days in jail and 3rd offense gets 6 months.

    • bofh says:
      January 19, 2017 at 8:58 pm

      The key will be how the DC gov’t and Police brass want to handle this. It will go whichever way they have chosen. Hopefully they didn’t like the optics from Baltimore.

      Most of that crowd is just useful idiots and kids looking to get into something that looks like it might be cool. Unfortunately, however, they end up acting as force multipliers for the hardcore trouble makers. However if LE doesn’t already know who the troublemakers are, and what they look like, then they haven’t been doing their homework for the last few weeks. But ultimately, if Democrat DC gov’t wants a distressing looking scene, that’s what’s going to happen.

      • Keln says:
        January 19, 2017 at 9:09 pm

        My understanding is that it is the Marines, and not the D.C. police, who handle riots and the like in Washington.

        “Barracks Marines may also be tasked with riot control in Washington, a mission that was first established in the 1800s and has continued throughout the decades, most notably during the late ’60s and early ’70s when widespread rioting broke out in D.C.”

        So if that is the case, these “protesters” might not want to get too out of hand. I doubt the Marines would be quite as diplomatic as a police force.

  33. Howie says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Killing me. The brainless birdbrain commie libs are so stupid they think we do not like them because of their assigned social justice identity group. They can not wrap their pea brains around the facts. We hate their ideology and behavior. Not their identity group.

  35. Pam says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:48 pm

  36. Joe says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Deploraball was taken over by big money, Theil, and is already becoming politicized.

    The death of the grass roots movement.

  37. Pam says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Yikes! They are setting fires outside.

  38. Dale says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Protest Fail

  40. Guest says:
    January 19, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    I know almost no one wants to hear this. Still I have to say it. For Christ’s sake, why on earth show up to a “BALL” on the eve of inauguration, which you know will be televised in yoga pants/ jeans/sweat pants, etc?? Are you completely unfamiliar with the the term “ball”?? Remember your storytime as a child and Cinderella? Did she show up in sweat pants?

    I love and respect all “deplorables” who worked so hard for Trump and America. God Bless Them One and All. And I understand that not everyone can afford a designer dress, or many do not wish to fritter away their hard-earned savings for such things. But do you think you could at least wear your Sunday best?? Sorry folks. It’s embarrassing. Kudos to the men who, for the most part, found a way to dress appropriately,

  42. Paco Loco says:
    January 19, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Mace and CS tear gas would be my deterrent of choice. DC police are going to get hurt because their Chief is a lib.

  43. SteveInCO says:
    January 19, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    FIFTEEN HOURS

    00 days, 15 hours, 00 minutes

    900 minutes. 54,000 seconds.

    There’s only three hours left in Obnoxious Odiferous Obstinate Odious Obola’s last full day of power.

    Though the Violent Vacuous Left is rumbling.

    Not that I’m counting, mind you.

    (Note: Any claims that I am counting are FAKE NEWS. Defamation lawsuit against CNN filed.)

  44. Pam says:
    January 19, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    I think this is the live stream for the event where president Trump is. There, I said it. 😀

  45. SPMI says:
    January 19, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Hi guys,
    How awesome is it to be here in D C?
    Incredible! Uber is our mode of transportation
    And a young Ethiopian driver spoke to my wife and
    I about his first 2 years in the USA and his love for America and his faith in President Donald J Trump.
    He gets it. The way he said America the beautiful
    was “beautiful and special”
    Proud to be an American. Tomorrow is the Big
    Beginning…. with no end in sight.
    Prayer breakfast at Trump International at 6:00am.
    Nite nite

    • wondering999 says:
      January 19, 2017 at 9:15 pm

      Clicked to see what it is. Lovely photo of Ivanka Trump in a sort of Japanese-sash inspired gown. Nice, Irving! Thanks for posting that

  47. Pam says:
    January 19, 2017 at 9:06 pm

  48. MfM says:
    January 19, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Several people who are regular contributors here were going to the Deploraball tonight. It was a way for the everyday Trump supporter to celebrate in DC. Yup a bunch of bloggers started it, but most who are going are just enormous Trump supporters who want to party.

    Not that I’m happy there are protesters, but they have been drawn to this event tonight because of all the publicity instead of the candlelight dinner at Union Station with Trump.

  49. Pam says:
    January 19, 2017 at 9:16 pm

