Major Moment – The Trump Family Arrive at Andrews Air Force Base (video)…

Posted on January 19, 2017 by

The entire Trump family, including grandkids arrive at Joint Base Andrews.

trump-arrival

  1. Sayit2016 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    This has been a long hard fight for America by Americans…for me tears..and the slight bobbing of the head in a kind of a self comforting way that somehow knows everything is going to be ok….almost as if my brain is going in a million directions and it trying to absorb all of the amazing things that I see happening and that I hope to see happen in the days to come….No other election has affected me in this deep emotional way. It is almost like we have been held hostage.. bound and gagged. The door charge has been lit…the door has been breached and is now open. I can see the very welcome sign of an American Flag patch on the sleeve of a uniform…no.. wait it is a denim shirt. And I realize we have FREED ourselves. MAGA.

    Liked by 25 people

    Reply
  2. In AZ says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Very impressive how President Trump stops, then salutes.

    Obamatollah never stopped, never gave a real salute, would not even look at the soldiers. What a @$%#$

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. Bonitabaycane says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Making the First Family Great Again! 🙂

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. Binkser1 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Wonderful to see a couple come out of AF1 that actually love this country. And it’s nice to see a real woman get off that plane (Melania) rather than a manly wookie (no offense to Chewbacca).

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. All American Snowflake says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    I love the sweet spot where the President and First Lady hand squeeze. True love if anyone ever saw it.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. Steele81 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Thank You LORD!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Janice says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Today and tomorrow I am glued to the TV as I watch history. I am humbled that God haß gloriously given us this man who bleeds red white and blue. A man who has installed proud Christians into his Cabinet. The tears and smiles are flowing. MAGA!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. NHVoter says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. lastinillinois says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    There we go.
    THERE WE GO!!!

    Now THAT is what an American First Family looks like.

    “The Blue Collar Billionaire”, surrounded by loving and successful family.

    I haven’t ever seen anything quite like this, even Reagan didn’t load up the whole clan.
    Trump is a man of the American people.

    4 years ago I stopped paying attention to politics completely, having given up after watching Romney throw the fight.
    Today however, after watching this, all of a sudden I’m liking our chances ……

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. NHVoter says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. tsforex says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    I am not an emotional guy…but was holding back tears at President Trump salute…ok I got my composure back…
    MAGA

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. Charles says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    What a class act!!! The whole family.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. NHVoter says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. barton2016 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Just imagine. This could have been Jeb Bush!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. 180daysofkindergarten says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    God bless and protect that family.
    I am so enormously happy it is not HRC. Thank God and country.
    MAGA.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. All American Snowflake says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    President Donald J. Trump is “from the family of the lion and the tribe of the eagle.”
    “…but such belong not to the family of the lion, or the tribe of the eagle. What! think you these places would satisfy an Alexander, a Caesar, or a Napoleon?–Never! Towering genius disdains a beaten path. It seeks regions hitherto unexplored.–It sees no distinction in adding story to story, upon the monuments of fame, erected to the memory of others. It denies that it is glory enough to serve under any chief. It scorns to tread in the footsteps of any predecessor, however illustrious. It thirsts and burns for distinction; and, if possible, it will have it…. Is it unreasonable then to expect, that some man possessed of the loftiest genius, coupled with ambition sufficient to push it to its utmost stretch, will at some time, spring up among us?” ~A. Lincoln

    Like

    Reply
  17. NHVoter says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. mark4trump says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Very emotional — so amazingly happy right now. Thanks again to Sundance & his/her critical part in educating the electorate and giving some ‘heads-up’ strategically in this election that I believe was snapped up by the Trump team.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. MrE says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    I always wondered what it would have been like to live through the Reagan years; but never did I think I’d get to live through the presidency of someone even better. We are literally watching history being written. It’s truly awesome to experience.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • skyborn78 says:
      January 19, 2017 at 3:42 pm

      MrE, The Reagan years were good, but there was not the excitement that there is in Donald. That is partly because Ron didn’t have to replace Obama. I suspect there would have been some louder cheering back then, but this is the put down of a fraud and it gives us the feeling of having been liberated from a dictatorship. MAGA!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  20. aprilyn43 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Tomorrow is a new beginning and I can’t wait till it comes!
    I wish I could be there in person, but I will be there in spirit; and I will blanket the Trump/Pence team with my prayers.
    Thank you God …

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. Tazz2293 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    As we embark on the future with President Trump set to lead us forward let us remember the wise words of the greatest President in my lifetime to date President Ronald Wilson Reagan.

    I pray that President Trump will be an even greater President and leader of and for America.

    “The true bulwark of our freedom and national independence is to be found in the souls of our people. Our greatest defense lies in their love of liberty and strength of character. It is this that makes us a mighty force for good on this planet. It is this on which our security and our free system of government rely. It is the willingness to accept the heavy burden of responsibility that comes with liberty. Freedom, you see, is not meant for the faint of heart.” ~ Ronaldus Magnus
    Remarks to Members of the Reserve Officers Association, January 27, 1988

    Like

    Reply
  22. Mike diamond says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    A real family so fresh ,so normal, so pleasant to look at wow we love em ! Amazing grace ! Has blessed our country again !

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. floridawoman4trump says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    What a beautiful and glorious sight to see the Trump family arrive in DC! May God Bless each and every one of the new First Family!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. William says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Eagle (the lunar module): Houston, Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed.
    Houston: Roger, Tranquility, we copy you on the ground. You’ve got a bunch of guys about to turn blue. We’re breathing again. Thanks a lot.
    Tranquility base: Thank you.
    Houston: You’re looking good here.
    Tranquility base: A very smooth touchdown.
    Houston: Eagle, you are stay for T1. [The first step in the lunar operation.] Over.
    Tranquility base: Roger. Stay for T1.
    Houston: Roger and we see you venting the ox.
    Tranquility base: Roger.
    Columbia (the command and service module): How do you read me?
    Houston: Columbia, he has landed Tranquility Base. Eagle is at Tranquility. I read you five by. Over.
    Columbia: Yes, I heard the whole thing.
    Houston: Well, it’s a good show.
    Columbia: Fantastic.
    Tranquility base: I’ll second that.

    Liberals, globalists, and leftists, eat your heart out! Today is nearly like that day.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. teaforall says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    What a glorious day PE Trump and family arrive in Washington DC on Air Force One. We have come a long way and finally the American People have WON BIGLEY.The Pride is back and Patriotism is among us GOD BLESS AMERICA
    Sundance and staff thank you is not enough.But still I will say ,Thank You for all your hard work and every Article that was written You have enlightened every one of us here at THE TREE HOUSE. I will always be eternally grateful
    TEA

    Like

    Reply
  26. JC says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    A salute from President-Elect Trump , a conversation with the people waiting at the armored car – all smiling. Our gracious, kind, classy President-Elect and First Lady. Our beautiful nation will never be the same… thanks be to God.

    I just heard that President-Elect Trump’s Transition Team expenses were under budget, and he will be returning $1.2 million to the U.S. govt. Anyone else hear that? Will try to confirm.

    Like

    Reply
  27. barton2016 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Thank God Trump ran. Otherwise it would have been Bush or Clinton!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. grlangworth says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Welcome home, Cap’n. Now, let’s get it on.

    Like

    Reply
  29. ZZZ says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    crying at work…

    🙂 WOOT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    The salute was my favorite.

    Like

    Reply
  30. auscitizenmom says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    “Jewish bolshevik leftist Hiroshima of open borders immigration” Wow, I have no idea what you are trying to say with that.

    Like

    Reply
