Major Moment – The Trump Family Arrive at Andrews Air Force Base (video)…

The entire Trump family, including grandkids arrive at Joint Base Andrews.
Just landed at Andrews Air Force Base. Surreal experience so far. pic.twitter.com/BX3KdXSc9O
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 19, 2017
This has been a long hard fight for America by Americans…for me tears..and the slight bobbing of the head in a kind of a self comforting way that somehow knows everything is going to be ok….almost as if my brain is going in a million directions and it trying to absorb all of the amazing things that I see happening and that I hope to see happen in the days to come….No other election has affected me in this deep emotional way. It is almost like we have been held hostage.. bound and gagged. The door charge has been lit…the door has been breached and is now open. I can see the very welcome sign of an American Flag patch on the sleeve of a uniform…no.. wait it is a denim shirt. And I realize we have FREED ourselves. MAGA.
I can’t Like so I will simply say MAGA
Well said, Sayit2016!!! And I’ll add that we can never let them hold us “hostage” again. We cannot fall asleep behind the wheel like we have in the past. We are and need to stay awakened.
” STAY WOKE” lol
LOL!!!
; )
Sayit2016, I 100% relate to everything you’ve said. I’m at work and have to hold myself together otherwise I’d be an emotional wreck. I’ll save it for later tonight. #MAGA is here!!!
Amen and Amen….; )
It is emotional, this moment in history after the last 8 years & possible HRC win. What a relief.
MAGA. Now lets work on Congress and term limits.
Beautifully said Sayit2016. I too have similar feelings. Watching this amazing man and his beautiful family and what they are doing for US. For our country.
Of course I know that God had a YUGE hand in all of this. I am overwhelmed with gratitude.
I pray that the inauguration goes smoothly and everyone is protected from the dark forces at play.
Gail– I fully believe in my heart of hearts this is an answer to prayer… I really do. This man will need our prayers everyday for wisdom, guidance and protection.
You certainly painted a poetic word-picture! You described my thoughts and emotions exactly. Hats off to you Sayit.
Very impressive how President Trump stops, then salutes.
Obamatollah never stopped, never gave a real salute, would not even look at the soldiers. What a @$%#$
Making the First Family Great Again! 🙂
Wonderful to see a couple come out of AF1 that actually love this country. And it’s nice to see a real woman get off that plane (Melania) rather than a manly wookie (no offense to Chewbacca).
Time for a real woman in the White House. Melania is a First Lady we can all be proud of.
AND….No more BOOB BELT!
I love the sweet spot where the President and First Lady hand squeeze. True love if anyone ever saw it.
Thank You LORD!
Today and tomorrow I am glued to the TV as I watch history. I am humbled that God haß gloriously given us this man who bleeds red white and blue. A man who has installed proud Christians into his Cabinet. The tears and smiles are flowing. MAGA!
It's a great sight to see DC crawling with red #MAGA hats and the cheers as motorcade arrives. @realDonaldTrump #PresidentTrump pic.twitter.com/IhNjxHVG17
— Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) January 19, 2017
There we go.
THERE WE GO!!!
Now THAT is what an American First Family looks like.
“The Blue Collar Billionaire”, surrounded by loving and successful family.
I haven’t ever seen anything quite like this, even Reagan didn’t load up the whole clan.
Trump is a man of the American people.
4 years ago I stopped paying attention to politics completely, having given up after watching Romney throw the fight.
Today however, after watching this, all of a sudden I’m liking our chances ……
Make America’s Families Great Again!
The respect #PEOTUSTrump has for our military and LE is evident. They're giving it right back. Such a nice change. #MAGA
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 19, 2017
I am not an emotional guy…but was holding back tears at President Trump salute…ok I got my composure back…
MAGA
What a class act!!! The whole family.
We are on our way Mr President @realDonaldTrump me & mom pic.twitter.com/AZh6ERHe6M
— Antonio Sabáto Jr (@antoniosabatojr) January 18, 2017
Just imagine. This could have been Jeb Bush!!
No. No. No. Please don’t ever put that image in my imagination.
God bless and protect that family.
I am so enormously happy it is not HRC. Thank God and country.
MAGA.
President Donald J. Trump is “from the family of the lion and the tribe of the eagle.”
“…but such belong not to the family of the lion, or the tribe of the eagle. What! think you these places would satisfy an Alexander, a Caesar, or a Napoleon?–Never! Towering genius disdains a beaten path. It seeks regions hitherto unexplored.–It sees no distinction in adding story to story, upon the monuments of fame, erected to the memory of others. It denies that it is glory enough to serve under any chief. It scorns to tread in the footsteps of any predecessor, however illustrious. It thirsts and burns for distinction; and, if possible, it will have it…. Is it unreasonable then to expect, that some man possessed of the loftiest genius, coupled with ambition sufficient to push it to its utmost stretch, will at some time, spring up among us?” ~A. Lincoln
When Donald Trump first found out he won the election! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/gCiv4MhIW9
— 🇺🇸Cris 🇺🇸 (@ThePatriot143) January 19, 2017
Very emotional — so amazingly happy right now. Thanks again to Sundance & his/her critical part in educating the electorate and giving some ‘heads-up’ strategically in this election that I believe was snapped up by the Trump team.
I always wondered what it would have been like to live through the Reagan years; but never did I think I’d get to live through the presidency of someone even better. We are literally watching history being written. It’s truly awesome to experience.
MrE, The Reagan years were good, but there was not the excitement that there is in Donald. That is partly because Ron didn’t have to replace Obama. I suspect there would have been some louder cheering back then, but this is the put down of a fraud and it gives us the feeling of having been liberated from a dictatorship. MAGA!
Tomorrow is a new beginning and I can’t wait till it comes!
I wish I could be there in person, but I will be there in spirit; and I will blanket the Trump/Pence team with my prayers.
Thank you God …
As we embark on the future with President Trump set to lead us forward let us remember the wise words of the greatest President in my lifetime to date President Ronald Wilson Reagan.
I pray that President Trump will be an even greater President and leader of and for America.
“The true bulwark of our freedom and national independence is to be found in the souls of our people. Our greatest defense lies in their love of liberty and strength of character. It is this that makes us a mighty force for good on this planet. It is this on which our security and our free system of government rely. It is the willingness to accept the heavy burden of responsibility that comes with liberty. Freedom, you see, is not meant for the faint of heart.” ~ Ronaldus Magnus
Remarks to Members of the Reserve Officers Association, January 27, 1988
A real family so fresh ,so normal, so pleasant to look at wow we love em ! Amazing grace ! Has blessed our country again !
What a beautiful and glorious sight to see the Trump family arrive in DC! May God Bless each and every one of the new First Family!
Eagle (the lunar module): Houston, Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed.
Houston: Roger, Tranquility, we copy you on the ground. You’ve got a bunch of guys about to turn blue. We’re breathing again. Thanks a lot.
Tranquility base: Thank you.
Houston: You’re looking good here.
Tranquility base: A very smooth touchdown.
Houston: Eagle, you are stay for T1. [The first step in the lunar operation.] Over.
Tranquility base: Roger. Stay for T1.
Houston: Roger and we see you venting the ox.
Tranquility base: Roger.
Columbia (the command and service module): How do you read me?
Houston: Columbia, he has landed Tranquility Base. Eagle is at Tranquility. I read you five by. Over.
Columbia: Yes, I heard the whole thing.
Houston: Well, it’s a good show.
Columbia: Fantastic.
Tranquility base: I’ll second that.
Liberals, globalists, and leftists, eat your heart out! Today is nearly like that day.
What a glorious day PE Trump and family arrive in Washington DC on Air Force One. We have come a long way and finally the American People have WON BIGLEY.The Pride is back and Patriotism is among us GOD BLESS AMERICA
Sundance and staff thank you is not enough.But still I will say ,Thank You for all your hard work and every Article that was written You have enlightened every one of us here at THE TREE HOUSE. I will always be eternally grateful
TEA
A salute from President-Elect Trump , a conversation with the people waiting at the armored car – all smiling. Our gracious, kind, classy President-Elect and First Lady. Our beautiful nation will never be the same… thanks be to God.
I just heard that President-Elect Trump’s Transition Team expenses were under budget, and he will be returning $1.2 million to the U.S. govt. Anyone else hear that? Will try to confirm.
“On schedule and under budget…”
http://www.trump-conservative.com/news/under-budget-trump-team-to-return-20-of-unused-transition-costs-to-treasury/
Thank God Trump ran. Otherwise it would have been Bush or Clinton!!
Welcome home, Cap’n. Now, let’s get it on.
crying at work…
🙂 WOOT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The salute was my favorite.
“Jewish bolshevik leftist Hiroshima of open borders immigration” Wow, I have no idea what you are trying to say with that.
Treehouse Poet Laureate
