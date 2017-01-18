President-Elect Donald Trump One-on-One Interview With Ainsley Earhardt…

President-elect Donald Trump sat down with Fox Morning host Ainsely Earhardt for an extended one-on-one interview which was broadcast this morning:
Ainsley Earhardt is easy on the eyes… MAGA!
Yes, but she hard on…I’ll stop right there.
LOL, allow me to quote Isaac Hayes:
“Shut your mouth…”
But, yeah, what he said.
#MAGA!!! Take us home, Donnie!
bad video with multiple repeats
Yep !
Agreed and it almost felt like some of the soft interviews the “other-side” gave to Obama for 8 years. She did ask some pointed questions but overall it was a bit fluffy.
Being said I so enjoy President Trump. he is going to rock.
that and I actually mean it seems to be a amateur cut, so for example the Lewis question and answer is like 4 times in this video
I turned it off after the repeats started. She’s very pretty but not much of an interview.
You’re right it was a softball question interview. But I think that is a time-honored tradition for interviews a couple of days before the inauguration of a new president. What makes this one stand out in my mind is that the media long ago departed from tradition — only democrats are extended the pre-inaugural courtesies in these last 25+ years. Personally I am delighted that she asked nothing but softball questions. This is a time for celebration, and it’s too bad that the hoaxing media can’t get over themselves even for a couple of days in the runup to the swearing in of the next president. How far they’ve fallen
I had seen part of the video the other day, so I was reading below. I don’t know what it’s called, but my Mom used to call it the ticket express or something like it. It said that Turkey is only a few months away from completing their Wall along Syria. It then went to mention one U.S. Soldier was killed and another injured during live fire exercises, and while I was reading that it got cut off and went on a loop. Frustrating.
It was a nice and easy interview, which I think Trump deserves once in awhile.
Just wanted to say “thank you” to the CTH people who provide this great website and spend so much of their time explaining the workings of how D.C. REALLY works. Know that you are making a difference and that it is much appreciated. You helped me and my parents make a decision to vote for our PE Donald Trump. God Bless you!
This place is the best!
I certainly agree with this “thank you.” I worked at fairly high level in California politics for 30 years, but Sundance and crew always catch things that most likely have always remained a few feet over my head and out of my discernment.
Now that Lewis has been caught lying, that will probably mean that media will just stop reporting on the matter.
Can’t say I feel sorry for Lewis after helped the Uniparty and corporate media smear Tea Partiers like myself as the KKK. The fact I am Black really hurt.
So major kudos to Trump for exposing Lewis as a liar and hypocrite.
I thought the interview was good. Ainsley’s interview with Pence at the governor’s mansion a few months ago was good as well. She’s one of the few on the network that I actually like.
I know it’s political, and expected of a gracious winner, and all that, but it really irks me when he calls 0zero and moose nice and whatever. Grrrrrrrrr.
This video loops 3x.
So they will not move the press briefings to a larger room because the press complained.
Instead Trump team will have to pick the people who can attend press briefings, meaning that a lot of the usual suspects will not be able to attend because of the large number of requests.
The MSM was panicked about being “kicked out” and raised a ruckus. PEOTUS says fine you can stay but I will pick who comes in. They then will freak out when many get left out and will beg him to get a bigger room so they can all go in. It becomes their idea and he takes the lumps out since he’s just being considerate of them and putting them in a bigger room. Genius. He plays them so easily.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I caught that, too! Hahaha!
Trump set up the White House press pool beautifully. I’m still laughing about it.
Press: “We demand free speech and freedom of the press”
Trump: “Okay, let’s move the Press Room to the Old Eisenhower Exec Bldg to make more room for press”
Press: “No, not for THEM, only for us”
Trump: “Okay, back to the Brady Room for press conferences, but there is not enough room so we will have to alternate who gets a seat”
Telegraphing, CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, are not guaranteed a seat by their own unwillingness to cooperate.
I voted for Trump and am still amazed by his tactical genius in his confrontations with the press.
It has been a long time coming but Friday is almost here! Thank you Sundance and Treepers for e incredible things I have learned.. folks, let’s MAGA! 🙂
Very easy interview for Trump but no different than what Obama was exposed to from the MSM.
True, but this was done for the morning show, which doesn’t do in-depth interviews.
