President-Elect Donald Trump One-on-One Interview With Ainsley Earhardt…

Posted on January 18, 2017 by

President-elect Donald Trump sat down with Fox Morning host Ainsely Earhardt for an extended one-on-one interview which was broadcast this morning:

trump-ainsley-earhardt

This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, Election 2017, media bias, Political correctness/cultural marxism, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

27 Responses to President-Elect Donald Trump One-on-One Interview With Ainsley Earhardt…

  1. Jack says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Ainsley Earhardt is easy on the eyes… MAGA!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Major Styles says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    #MAGA!!! Take us home, Donnie!

    Like

    Reply
  3. maga2016 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    bad video with multiple repeats

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • AFVet says:
      January 18, 2017 at 2:17 pm

      Yep !

      Like

      Reply
    • Give it Time says:
      January 18, 2017 at 2:31 pm

      Agreed and it almost felt like some of the soft interviews the “other-side” gave to Obama for 8 years. She did ask some pointed questions but overall it was a bit fluffy.

      Being said I so enjoy President Trump. he is going to rock.

      Like

      Reply
      • maga2016 says:
        January 18, 2017 at 2:34 pm

        that and I actually mean it seems to be a amateur cut, so for example the Lewis question and answer is like 4 times in this video

        Like

        Reply
        • IdahoDeplorable says:
          January 18, 2017 at 2:54 pm

          I turned it off after the repeats started. She’s very pretty but not much of an interview.

          Like

          Reply
          • Dakotacav says:
            January 18, 2017 at 5:11 pm

            You’re right it was a softball question interview. But I think that is a time-honored tradition for interviews a couple of days before the inauguration of a new president. What makes this one stand out in my mind is that the media long ago departed from tradition — only democrats are extended the pre-inaugural courtesies in these last 25+ years. Personally I am delighted that she asked nothing but softball questions. This is a time for celebration, and it’s too bad that the hoaxing media can’t get over themselves even for a couple of days in the runup to the swearing in of the next president. How far they’ve fallen

            Like

            Reply
    • maiingankwe says:
      January 18, 2017 at 4:24 pm

      I had seen part of the video the other day, so I was reading below. I don’t know what it’s called, but my Mom used to call it the ticket express or something like it. It said that Turkey is only a few months away from completing their Wall along Syria. It then went to mention one U.S. Soldier was killed and another injured during live fire exercises, and while I was reading that it got cut off and went on a loop. Frustrating.

      It was a nice and easy interview, which I think Trump deserves once in awhile.

      Like

      Reply
  4. Mark Thimesch says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Just wanted to say “thank you” to the CTH people who provide this great website and spend so much of their time explaining the workings of how D.C. REALLY works. Know that you are making a difference and that it is much appreciated. You helped me and my parents make a decision to vote for our PE Donald Trump. God Bless you!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. fedback says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Now that Lewis has been caught lying, that will probably mean that media will just stop reporting on the matter.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • fred2w says:
      January 18, 2017 at 4:22 pm

      Can’t say I feel sorry for Lewis after helped the Uniparty and corporate media smear Tea Partiers like myself as the KKK. The fact I am Black really hurt.

      So major kudos to Trump for exposing Lewis as a liar and hypocrite.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. Pam says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    I thought the interview was good. Ainsley’s interview with Pence at the governor’s mansion a few months ago was good as well. She’s one of the few on the network that I actually like.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Rudy Bowen says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    I know it’s political, and expected of a gracious winner, and all that, but it really irks me when he calls 0zero and moose nice and whatever. Grrrrrrrrr.

    Like

    Reply
  8. M33 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    This video loops 3x.

    Like

    Reply
  9. fedback says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    So they will not move the press briefings to a larger room because the press complained.
    Instead Trump team will have to pick the people who can attend press briefings, meaning that a lot of the usual suspects will not be able to attend because of the large number of requests.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • SpanglishKC says:
      January 18, 2017 at 3:47 pm

      The MSM was panicked about being “kicked out” and raised a ruckus. PEOTUS says fine you can stay but I will pick who comes in. They then will freak out when many get left out and will beg him to get a bigger room so they can all go in. It becomes their idea and he takes the lumps out since he’s just being considerate of them and putting them in a bigger room. Genius. He plays them so easily.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • missmarple2 says:
        January 18, 2017 at 3:54 pm

        I caught that, too! Hahaha!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • daughnworks247 says:
        January 18, 2017 at 4:02 pm

        Trump set up the White House press pool beautifully. I’m still laughing about it.
        Press: “We demand free speech and freedom of the press”
        Trump: “Okay, let’s move the Press Room to the Old Eisenhower Exec Bldg to make more room for press”
        Press: “No, not for THEM, only for us”
        Trump: “Okay, back to the Brady Room for press conferences, but there is not enough room so we will have to alternate who gets a seat”
        Telegraphing, CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, are not guaranteed a seat by their own unwillingness to cooperate.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  10. Janice says:
    January 18, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    It has been a long time coming but Friday is almost here! Thank you Sundance and Treepers for e incredible things I have learned.. folks, let’s MAGA! 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. daughnworks247 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Very easy interview for Trump but no different than what Obama was exposed to from the MSM.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s