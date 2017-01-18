President Donald J Trump Inauguration – Schedule of Events…

Posted on January 18, 2017 by

trump-inauguration-4

President Donald J Trump Inauguration Links:

WEBSITE HERETWITTER HEREINSTAGRAM HEREFACEBOOK HERE

Thursday January 19th 2017

♦ 10:35 am – Performances begin at Lincoln Memorial. “Voices of the People,” the first act of a day-long public concert, will feature groups such as the DC Fire Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums, the Republican Hindu Coalition, high school marching bands, choirs and baton twirlers.

♦ 3:30 pm to 4 pm – Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in honor of the nation’s veterans.

♦ 4 pm to 6 pm – Trump will deliver remarks during the second act of the concert at Lincoln Memorial, dubbed the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration.” The event, broadcast live nationally, will be headlined by country stars Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood and feature a fireworks finale.

Trump is expected to spend Thursday night at Blair House, the presidential guest residence across the street from the White House.

trump-inauguration-5

Friday, January 20th 2017

Morning – Trump, Pence and their families are expected to attend services at St. John’s Episcopal Church, just steps from the White House.

Afterward, President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama welcome Trump and his wife Melania to the White House for morning tea. The two couples will then travel together to the Capitol by motorcade.

♦ 9:30 am – Inauguration ceremony begins on the west front of the Capitol with musical performances.

Attendees will include members of Congress, Supreme Court justices, diplomats and the public. Former presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will attend, as will Trump’s election opponent Hillary Clinton.

Former president George H.W. Bush is in frail health and will not be present.

Sixteen-year-old soprano Jackie Evancho will sing the national anthem. The Rockettes dance troupe will also be performing, at a time yet to be announced.

♦ 11:30 am – Opening remarks. Religious leaders will offer the invocation and readings.

Pence will be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

♦ Noon – Trump will recite the oath of office, administered by US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. He will use president Abraham Lincoln’s inauguration Bible, as well as the Bible that Trump’s mother gave to him at his Sunday school graduation in 1955. Afterward, Trump will deliver his inaugural address.

♦ 12:30 Ceremony ends.

Afterward, in keeping with tradition, Trump and Pence will attend the Congressional Lunch in the Capitol.

♦ 3 pm to 5 pm – Inaugural parade. The newly minted president and vice-president make their way 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) along Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House, trailed by some 8,000 parade participants. They will include members of all US military branches, as well as high school and university marching bands, equestrian corps, first responders, veteran groups and even a tractor brigade.

♦ 7 pm to 11 pm – Trump, Pence and their wives will make appearances at three official inaugural balls, two of which will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and the other at the National Building Museum. A number of semi-official and unofficial balls also will take place throughout the city.

trump-inauguration-1

Saturday, Jan 21 2017

♦ 10 am to 11 am – Trump and Pence attend the interfaith National Prayer Service, held at the Washington National Cathedral.

us-capitol-layout(click map to enlarge)

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, Election 2017, FLOTUS, Live Streaming, media bias, Mike pence, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

66 Responses to President Donald J Trump Inauguration – Schedule of Events…

  1. amjean says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Where are the protesters located? I read that the
    anti Trumpers gobbled up all the permits.

    Like

    Reply
    • Concerned says:
      January 18, 2017 at 4:49 pm

      The protesters will be corralled in the area marked L for losers.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • trumpsbamagirl says:
      January 18, 2017 at 5:03 pm

      One of my 6th grade students told me that she and her mother are going to the women’s march, or whatever its called! She also mentioned a pink backpack her mother made for her.

      After a very long, deep breath I simply said, “I can’t wait to hear about it.” I doubt that I managed to look sincere as I said it.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. tonyE says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    No mariachis?

    Like

    Reply
  3. Concerned says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Should we place bets on what color housecoat Hillary is going to wear?

    Btw, for those who are into women’s fashion, I read that Ralph Lauren is or may be creating Melania’s inauguration gown. Good choice, it will be super classy and Melania will look fantastic.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Concerned says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Who are the lucky people who get to stay in the Trump hotel? It’s brand new, the rooms will be most immaculate.

    Like

    Reply
    • Keln says:
      January 18, 2017 at 5:16 pm

      Probably those who jumped on booking a room as soon as it was available (probably before the election?). I’d imagine it’s first come, first served, not reserved for special guests, other than maybe a few rooms. But I don’t know this for a fact.

      Like

      Reply
  5. sundance says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • kinthenorthwest says:
      January 18, 2017 at 4:56 pm

      Wish I had one of those…

      Like

      Reply
    • Finalage says:
      January 18, 2017 at 5:15 pm

      That’s what everyone needs to keep in mind: the battle has just begun. The campaign was just to get to the battle. I would liken it to the regular season in any sports comparison you can understand.

      When Trump won in Nov, he just punched his ticket to the playoffs. Now the games really begins and he has elected congressional leaders and elected (some unelected) political leaders around the world to deal with. The first round of these playoffs will be the 1st hundred days. The 2nd round the midterm elections, third round re-election and the championship will be the 2024 election and if he has a successor.

      Trump will only achieve a championship if like Reagan he’s able to get a republican, hopefully Pence, to succeed him. Every historically great president has managed to turn it over to a successor of their own party (not counting those assasinated).

      Like

      Reply
  6. petszmom says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    reading through the schedule i stopped at : trump recites oath at noon and realized i’m going to need more hankies to dab at my tears of joy.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Part of me wishes I had bitten the bullet and gone.
    Then the other part says that I am safer here.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Concerned says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    One more comment … too bad Jennifer Holliday succumbed to the bullying of the plantation slaves and declined the invite to sing the National Anthem. It would have been great for everyone, she’s a fantastic singer.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Alleycats says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Thank you Sundance, for posting this schedule. Hubby and I are heading out at the crack of dawn tomorrow, staying through the weekend. Couldn’t score tickets to any of the balls unfortunately, but I’m certain we’ll find suitable entertainment nonetheless. At the very least, I’m having a drink in the bar at the Trump Hotel.

    I’ll be taking lots of pictures for my fellow Treepers, hopefully I can easily post them from my Dropbox. Wish me luck!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. sunnydaze says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    This so exciting!!!

    Like

    Reply
  11. msmelchizadek says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    I plan on watching the Friday festivities on RSBN. I don’t want anyone talking over the video!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Dale says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    “… and feature a fireworks finale.” Did they buy these fireworks from Hillary? lol.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. conservalicious says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    This is a local news story about Karen Pence’s Inaugural Ballgown that is being created by local seamstresses and the woman who made Karen Pence’s Wedding Gown. The article is so heartwarming and represents the Midwest traditional loyalty and practical thinking! After reading this I am dying to see her Ballgown!
    https://www.wthr.com/article/karen-pence-turns-to-indiana-dressmakers-for-handmade-inaugural-gowns

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. ladyliberty11 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Okay, Sundance, fellow Treepers, tell it . . . . did you ever believe this day would come to pass?? We, the people, would win the chance to take back our country – and with such an amazing, talented, fearless leader in President Donald J. Trump? Pinching myself and thanking God, over and over and over again! And all of you glorious, lovable and deplorable patriots. Amen!!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Other Events:
    10:30 – Obama to give one last speech
    11:30 – Obama to give one last speech part 2
    12:30 – Obama to give “I Promise It’s the Last One” speech
    1:30 – Obama to give “I Forgot to Mention” speech
    2:30 – Obama to give “Oh, & Another Thing” speech
    3:30 – Obama to hold “No Really, I’m the Greatest President” open forum
    4:30 – Obama will be removed from the grounds & told not to return

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. Pam says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Like

    Reply
  17. The Boss says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Events are starting tomorrow folks!!!
    Winning starts before Yabba Dabba Do time Friday!!!
    Will TGIF have any greater meaning than this week?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s