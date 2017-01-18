President Donald J Trump Inauguration – Schedule of Events…

President Donald J Trump Inauguration Links:
WEBSITE HERE – TWITTER HERE – INSTAGRAM HERE – FACEBOOK HERE
Thursday January 19th 2017
♦ 10:35 am – Performances begin at Lincoln Memorial. “Voices of the People,” the first act of a day-long public concert, will feature groups such as the DC Fire Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums, the Republican Hindu Coalition, high school marching bands, choirs and baton twirlers.
♦ 3:30 pm to 4 pm – Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in honor of the nation’s veterans.
♦ 4 pm to 6 pm – Trump will deliver remarks during the second act of the concert at Lincoln Memorial, dubbed the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration.” The event, broadcast live nationally, will be headlined by country stars Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood and feature a fireworks finale.
Trump is expected to spend Thursday night at Blair House, the presidential guest residence across the street from the White House.
Friday, January 20th 2017
Morning – Trump, Pence and their families are expected to attend services at St. John’s Episcopal Church, just steps from the White House.
Afterward, President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama welcome Trump and his wife Melania to the White House for morning tea. The two couples will then travel together to the Capitol by motorcade.
♦ 9:30 am – Inauguration ceremony begins on the west front of the Capitol with musical performances.
Attendees will include members of Congress, Supreme Court justices, diplomats and the public. Former presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will attend, as will Trump’s election opponent Hillary Clinton.
Former president George H.W. Bush is in frail health and will not be present.
Sixteen-year-old soprano Jackie Evancho will sing the national anthem. The Rockettes dance troupe will also be performing, at a time yet to be announced.
♦ 11:30 am – Opening remarks. Religious leaders will offer the invocation and readings.
Pence will be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
♦ Noon – Trump will recite the oath of office, administered by US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. He will use president Abraham Lincoln’s inauguration Bible, as well as the Bible that Trump’s mother gave to him at his Sunday school graduation in 1955. Afterward, Trump will deliver his inaugural address.
♦ 12:30 Ceremony ends.
Afterward, in keeping with tradition, Trump and Pence will attend the Congressional Lunch in the Capitol.
♦ 3 pm to 5 pm – Inaugural parade. The newly minted president and vice-president make their way 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) along Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House, trailed by some 8,000 parade participants. They will include members of all US military branches, as well as high school and university marching bands, equestrian corps, first responders, veteran groups and even a tractor brigade.
♦ 7 pm to 11 pm – Trump, Pence and their wives will make appearances at three official inaugural balls, two of which will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and the other at the National Building Museum. A number of semi-official and unofficial balls also will take place throughout the city.
Saturday, Jan 21 2017
♦ 10 am to 11 am – Trump and Pence attend the interfaith National Prayer Service, held at the Washington National Cathedral.
Where are the protesters located? I read that the
anti Trumpers gobbled up all the permits.
LikeLike
The protesters will be corralled in the area marked L for losers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of my 6th grade students told me that she and her mother are going to the women’s march, or whatever its called! She also mentioned a pink backpack her mother made for her.
After a very long, deep breath I simply said, “I can’t wait to hear about it.” I doubt that I managed to look sincere as I said it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No mariachis?
LikeLike
Los Ignorables
LikeLiked by 9 people
ROTHFLMAO!
LikeLike
😂😂😂
LikeLike
Ooooh, Sundance! That is a good one!!
LikeLike
Should we place bets on what color housecoat Hillary is going to wear?
Btw, for those who are into women’s fashion, I read that Ralph Lauren is or may be creating Melania’s inauguration gown. Good choice, it will be super classy and Melania will look fantastic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
i predict a suit, or a sheath dress with a long over coat, minimal jewelry. hair down in soft waves. basic pump although i don’t know if she can walk that length wearing such high heels but i know she will stand it for her husband. eat your heart out you miserable TOM FORD…you weren’t even asked to design her dress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She looks awesome in any color but I really like her in white, so I hope it’s white.
LikeLiked by 2 people
really striking to dress in white…imagine the pundits? it’s a sign for white supremacy…lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good guys.
LikeLiked by 1 person
petszmom, They’ve already done it.
“So on a strictly fashion note,” Wellington wrote, “the white sheath with its fluted sleeves and very cool exposed zipper down the back made for an exquisitely put together if not angelic look.”
However, on a political note, the dress made a “scary” statement, according to Wellington.
“Melania Trump was a not-so-subliminal billboard for what’s looking like the Trumpian view of an ideal America,” where the GOP view is that “white is always right,” she said.
Wellington, who is black, wrote:
http://www.bizpacreview.com/2016/07/23/liberal-writer-makes-scary-conclusion-seeing-melania-show-rnc-white-dress-368880
LikeLike
petszmom, if she wears white and any of the MSM idiots say something like that (which wouldn’t be at all surprising), I’m going to laugh so hard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Purple? That’s my bet.
LikeLike
Hopefully Department of Corrections Orange
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who makes these pictures? This one is so funny!
LikeLiked by 3 people
they better hurry. hours away lol.
LikeLike
Classy. Love Lauren since I buy a lot of his clothes myself. But Melania can look stunning even if she wears something from Walmart.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Orange jumpsuit.
She better not show up in purple…
LikeLike
Who are the lucky people who get to stay in the Trump hotel? It’s brand new, the rooms will be most immaculate.
LikeLike
Probably those who jumped on booking a room as soon as it was available (probably before the election?). I’d imagine it’s first come, first served, not reserved for special guests, other than maybe a few rooms. But I don’t know this for a fact.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wish I had one of those…
LikeLike
That’s what everyone needs to keep in mind: the battle has just begun. The campaign was just to get to the battle. I would liken it to the regular season in any sports comparison you can understand.
When Trump won in Nov, he just punched his ticket to the playoffs. Now the games really begins and he has elected congressional leaders and elected (some unelected) political leaders around the world to deal with. The first round of these playoffs will be the 1st hundred days. The 2nd round the midterm elections, third round re-election and the championship will be the 2024 election and if he has a successor.
Trump will only achieve a championship if like Reagan he’s able to get a republican, hopefully Pence, to succeed him. Every historically great president has managed to turn it over to a successor of their own party (not counting those assasinated).
LikeLike
reading through the schedule i stopped at : trump recites oath at noon and realized i’m going to need more hankies to dab at my tears of joy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I need to go someplace private to do my happy dance (don’t want to do it out in the open at work!). My happy dance is kind of like the hoedown jig. 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
lol…maybe the bathroom stall or parking lot!!! i don’t think my pets will care my jiggling and snorting, guffawing and screaming for joy! it’s going to be great!
LikeLike
Do it in the Open at Work, Concerned.
Do it for America.
And leave the vid here when you’re done!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hahah! “Do it for America”! Well maybe I will then. For America. lol
LikeLike
why not? are you afraid?
LikeLike
My coworkers have never seen me dance. They might think I’m having a seizure. 🙂
LikeLike
Do an Elaine! Lol
LikeLike
That’s the excuse if you get threatened for political activism at work. “Um, it was just a small seizure. You can’t touch me!” (Hammer Time) LOL
LikeLike
Part of me wishes I had bitten the bullet and gone.
Then the other part says that I am safer here.
LikeLike
One more comment … too bad Jennifer Holliday succumbed to the bullying of the plantation slaves and declined the invite to sing the National Anthem. It would have been great for everyone, she’s a fantastic singer.
LikeLike
She’s gonna regret her decision. It must be painful for her to see that little Jackie Evancho is a braver person than she is.
I kinda feel sorry for her.
LikeLike
Thank you Sundance, for posting this schedule. Hubby and I are heading out at the crack of dawn tomorrow, staying through the weekend. Couldn’t score tickets to any of the balls unfortunately, but I’m certain we’ll find suitable entertainment nonetheless. At the very least, I’m having a drink in the bar at the Trump Hotel.
I’ll be taking lots of pictures for my fellow Treepers, hopefully I can easily post them from my Dropbox. Wish me luck!
LikeLiked by 6 people
ENJOY! it will be a once in a lifetime experience for you and your hubs…and by all means, post pix.
LikeLike
Have fun!
LikeLike
This so exciting!!!
LikeLike
I plan on watching the Friday festivities on RSBN. I don’t want anyone talking over the video!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
imagine CNN? as trump steps up to take the oath, they cut to commercial or have one of their odious talking heads spew their ‘he’s a racist, mysogynist, xenophobe vomitus’.
LikeLike
Me too. RSBN all day.
LikeLike
“… and feature a fireworks finale.” Did they buy these fireworks from Hillary? lol.
LikeLiked by 2 people
5-cents on the dollar.
LikeLike
This is a local news story about Karen Pence’s Inaugural Ballgown that is being created by local seamstresses and the woman who made Karen Pence’s Wedding Gown. The article is so heartwarming and represents the Midwest traditional loyalty and practical thinking! After reading this I am dying to see her Ballgown!
https://www.wthr.com/article/karen-pence-turns-to-indiana-dressmakers-for-handmade-inaugural-gowns
LikeLiked by 3 people
thank you for sharing this…i was very touched that karen went back to her roots and stayed true to herself. from the little tidbits i saw it will be spectacular! can’t wait!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me either! I have got to see what a 57 yard hemline looks like!
LikeLiked by 2 people
me, too. did you see her wedding dress? classic beauty…reminded me of the duchess’s dress when she married william.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s awesome! I trust that all of her outfits are going to be lovely. The wedding photo is so cute. 🙂
LikeLike
That says it all
Instead of some big name Hollywood type designer, she chooses a hometown, salt of the earth working woman. That, along with Trump saying he wants veterans, police, fireman, regular Americans to be there
The times they are a changing
LikeLike
Wonderful story – can’t wait to see the dresses! We may have glimpsed one of them, or an earlier gown the dressmakers created in this photo:
LikeLike
Very sweet…❤️
LikeLike
Okay, Sundance, fellow Treepers, tell it . . . . did you ever believe this day would come to pass?? We, the people, would win the chance to take back our country – and with such an amazing, talented, fearless leader in President Donald J. Trump? Pinching myself and thanking God, over and over and over again! And all of you glorious, lovable and deplorable patriots. Amen!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I still can hardly believe we did it! We saved the US.
LikeLike
screaming: we did it, we DID it, WE DID IT!!!!
LikeLike
I might have to cry. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Other Events:
10:30 – Obama to give one last speech
11:30 – Obama to give one last speech part 2
12:30 – Obama to give “I Promise It’s the Last One” speech
1:30 – Obama to give “I Forgot to Mention” speech
2:30 – Obama to give “Oh, & Another Thing” speech
3:30 – Obama to hold “No Really, I’m the Greatest President” open forum
4:30 – Obama will be removed from the grounds & told not to return
LikeLiked by 4 people
5:00 till 10:00…trying to remove the huge doorknob that hit him on the way out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You forgot the event where he’s giving himself some awards.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hold up hold up hold up chew soap chew soap chew soap okie dokie.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Events are starting tomorrow folks!!!
Winning starts before Yabba Dabba Do time Friday!!!
Will TGIF have any greater meaning than this week?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never ever, unless Jesus returns on a Friday.
LikeLike