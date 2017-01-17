Undercover Video Shows Plans To Disrupt Trump Inauguration Using Chains on Metro Railways…

Project Veritas has released a second undercover video showing left-wing anarchists and professional agitators planning multiple coordinated attacks upon Washington DC infrastructure and mass transit.
The second video exposes the collusion between the various groups under the DisruptJ20 umbrella. The video shows that DJ20 is not simply a movement of fringe groups but instead a nefarious organization.
Ok, fellow Treepers – these leftist commies have had enough time to invent an excuse and are saying … “We knew it was O’Keefe and his Project Veritas all the time and ‘played along’ “
LikeLike
Sure, sure, sure…… and God didn’t make little green apples and it doesn’t rain in Indianapolis in the summer time…….
LikeLike
Breaking. Obama commuted sentence of Chelsea Manning.
Lol
The talking head on FBN can’t keep the pronouns straight!
LikeLike
Obama’s children don’t know how to behave.
LikeLike
Are they Twerping again?
LikeLike
“Chelsea” will now be free to commit suicide or be murdered
LikeLike
O’keefe was just interviewed by Hannity. Hannity is going to try to get HuffPo reporter on with O’keefe for tomorrow’s show. That would be nice to hear someone from HuffPo get ripped to shreds based on the facts.
LikeLike
The HuffPo reported that the deviant terrorists claim to have set up O’keefe. Of course, the deviant terrorists’ story will turn out to be BS.
LikeLike
But how can we believe the deviant terrorist Puff HO?
LikeLike
These are the radical left. Were are there rules.
Saul Alinsky’s 12 Rules for Radicals
Here is the complete list from Alinsky.
* RULE 1: “Power is not only what you have, but what the enemy thinks you have.” Power is derived from 2 main sources – money and people. “Have-Nots” must build power from flesh and blood. (These are two things of which there is a plentiful supply. Government and corporations always have a difficult time appealing to people, and usually do so almost exclusively with economic arguments.)
* RULE 2: “Never go outside the expertise of your people.” It results in confusion, fear and retreat. Feeling secure adds to the backbone of anyone. (Organizations under attack wonder why radicals don’t address the “real” issues. This is why. They avoid things with which they have no knowledge.)
* RULE 3: “Whenever possible, go outside the expertise of the enemy.” Look for ways to increase insecurity, anxiety and uncertainty. (This happens all the time. Watch how many organizations under attack are blind-sided by seemingly irrelevant arguments that they are then forced to address.)
* RULE 4: “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.” If the rule is that every letter gets a reply, send 30,000 letters. You can kill them with this because no one can possibly obey all of their own rules. (This is a serious rule. The besieged entity’s very credibility and reputation is at stake, because if activists catch it lying or not living up to its commitments, they can continue to chip away at the damage.)
* RULE 5: “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.” There is no defense. It’s irrational. It’s infuriating. It also works as a key pressure point to force the enemy into concessions. (Pretty crude, rude and mean, huh? They want to create anger and fear.)
* RULE 6: “A good tactic is one your people enjoy.” They’ll keep doing it without urging and come back to do more. They’re doing their thing, and will even suggest better ones. (Radical activists, in this sense, are no different that any other human being. We all avoid “un-fun” activities, and but we revel at and enjoy the ones that work and bring results.)
* RULE 7: “A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag.” Don’t become old news. (Even radical activists get bored. So to keep them excited and involved, organizers are constantly coming up with new tactics.)
* RULE 8: “Keep the pressure on. Never let up.” Keep trying new things to keep the opposition off balance. As the opposition masters one approach, hit them from the flank with something new. (Attack, attack, attack from all sides, never giving the reeling organization a chance to rest, regroup, recover and re-strategize.)
* RULE 9: “The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself.” Imagination and ego can dream up many more consequences than any activist. (Perception is reality. Large organizations always prepare a worst-case scenario, something that may be furthest from the activists’ minds. The upshot is that the organization will expend enormous time and energy, creating in its own collective mind the direst of conclusions. The possibilities can easily poison the mind and result in demoralization.)
* RULE 10: “If you push a negative hard enough, it will push through and become a positive.” Violence from the other side can win the public to your side because the public sympathizes with the underdog. (Unions used this tactic. Peaceful [albeit loud] demonstrations during the heyday of unions in the early to mid-20th Century incurred management’s wrath, often in the form of violence that eventually brought public sympathy to their side.)
* RULE 11: “The price of a successful attack is a constructive alternative.” Never let the enemy score points because you’re caught without a solution to the problem. (Old saw: If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem. Activist organizations have an agenda, and their strategy is to hold a place at the table, to be given a forum to wield their power. So, they have to have a compromise solution.)
* RULE 12: Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions. (This is cruel, but very effective. Direct, personalized criticism and ridicule works.)
LikeLike
They are claiming it was a set up. They knew they had been infiltrated so they gave the “spy” the “evidence” he/she was looking for. I don’t believe it. This was no joke. They were planning disruptions and didn’t care whether anyone got hurt or worse.
LikeLike
No, it wasn’t a joke. If it were a joke, would they have bought tickets to the ball? It’s not like they had any other reason to go….
“The three men in the video are: Colin Dunn, Luke Kuhn and Scott Green.
“These three men in the Veritas video also purchased tickets to the DeploraBall – according to organizer Mike Cernovich.”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/01/breaking-deploraball-organizer-plans-file-charges-disruptj20-thugs-conspiracy-commit-terrorism/
LikeLike
I am simply reporting their claim. I clearly said I do not believe it.
LikeLike
@CCV – Yes! Understood you didn’t believe it. I was just being rhetorical while bringing up the tickets also. 😉
Having gone through too many riots and curfews in my lifetime, it just infuriates me that our “authorities” have allowed this mayhem to continue for decades. And now, NYC denizen that I am, I have to put up with our friggin’ MAYOR protesting PEOTUS on Thursday at Columbus Circle. sigh
LikeLike
Two of them also cased the venue to prepare their attack. Then emailed the reporter bragging it would be easy.
At that point the reporters spoke with the FBI and local authorities.
LikeLike
MORE: Ads in Two Dozen Cities Offer Protesters Up to $2,500 to Agitate at Trump Inaugural
http://nation.foxnews.com/2017/01/17/ads-two-dozen-cities-offer-protesters-2500-agitate-trump-inaugural?cmpid=NL_foxnation
LikeLiked by 1 person
The image of the ‘Hope and Change’ Obama-logoed jackboots is spot-on with this story.
We are getting a look into the plottings of modern-day SDS anarchist rebel terrorists. Same kind of people now as then, just different names.
Notice how the one organizer referred to his “comrade”.
Notice the hate-label they put on their opponents (us): “Nazis”
Let us pray that the evil plots of these villains are thwarted, and that no one is hurt on Jan. 20.
LikeLike
It will be interesting to see law enforcements response. Curious why no arrests have been made as yet. Lock them all up on terrorism charges.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did anyone else notice how many of the twenty-somethings sprinkled random “like” through out their rantings? It was like they couldn’t, like, speak without randomly, like, throwing in a placeholder word.
It got to the point were half of them weren’t even in the subtitles because they were so random!
The second time I watched this, I started laughing. How can you, like, take them, like, seriously? I know what they are doing could be deadly serious, but they are just, like, so young and, like, so immature.
I certainly think they are dangerous, and what they are talking and planing is criminal.
LikeLike
If proven that there is a conspiracy to cause harm and/or to disrupt the inauguration, stiff criminal penalties should be imposed and should continue to be imposed to others who have decided that peaceful protests are not suitable for them. LAW and ORDER without it there is nothing.
LikeLike
I was at the 2012 Republican convention in downtown Tampa on my bicycle. I decided to go over when leftists started talking about hurting convention attendees. I was allowed to carry a concealed weapon ( pepper spray, Browning Hi-Power) after Governor Scott refused the democrat mayors request to suspend concealed carry law for the convention. As soon as the mayors request was denied, left-wing groups scaled back their plans……coincidence, I don’t think so.
Florida Governor Rejects Gun Ban Requested by Tampa Mayor for Republican National Convention
Florida Gov. Rick Scott has turned down Mayor Bob Buckhorn’s request to ban the carrying of guns in downtown Tampa during this summer’s Republican National Convention
http://dailycaller.com/2012/05/03/florida-governor-rejects-gun-ban-requested-by-tampa-mayor-during-republican-national-convention/
LikeLike
May want to pass on to transition team.
Huge group of Stalkers forming!
LikeLike