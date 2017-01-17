Senator Rand Paul Discussing: Obamacare, Russia, Intel Leaks and Inauguration Boycott…

Run silent, Run deep…
…until you reach a point where periscope depth is warranted as part of the plan.
Many people could naturally see an evolving ideological synergy between Donald Trump and Rand Paul back in 2015. Despite some divergences on international approach, Paul and Trump have a very similar domestic pragmatic Mercerism. T-Rex sealed the deal.
Today Senator Rand Paul surfaces on CNN to discuss current political events as they unfold against the background of an incoming Trump administration. Paul gives Wolf Blitzer a sad face.
…”one ping, … one ping only please”.
Clear the deck! Dive! Dive!
Love the submarine symbolism! Leagues and more big leagues!
Well the DC Swamp is certainly deep enough………….for that…….
Damn the torpedoes. Full speed ahead. MAGA.
When does Blitzer ever have a happy face? other than when he’s got wine, tunes and thinks hillary is going to win LOL
Wolfie hasn’t been right since he hid under the hotel bed in Baghdad !
the last time was at the dnc convention were he danced
And…despite McCain’s past words of disapproval for Tillerson, seems he’s coming around……
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) told Fox News’s Martha MacCallum that he’s leaning toward voting to confirm Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to head the State Department.
“Some of my concerns have been satisfied. I haven’t made up my mind completely,” McCain said.
When pressed Monday evening on whether he’ll support Tillerson going forward, McCain said, “Barely, yes.”
http://thehill.com/homenews/senate/314506-mccain-leans-toward-voting-for-tillerson
I think Trump has let “Old Song Bird Johnny” know either come around or your going down !
Completely agree! I saw his interview this morning on Fox & Friends (from which he’s been absent for quite a while) and he was almost conciliatory toward Mr. Trump. I think he knows he’d better tow the line or he’s history.
McCain is up to his eyebrows in Hillary’s CIA overseas adventures. Those adventures extend into child trafficking. Evil, evil stuff. McCain needs to be a team player. Really needs, badly, to be a team player, really badly. A few leaks, maybe just one leak…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think you’re right.
Somehow old senile McCain figured out he was about to be handed his head served on his…..donkey Kong!
John McCain has been a protected species for a long time. Kind of like John Lewis. We know he was.an advocate of the Arab Spring, a defender of the Muslim Brotherhood, an advocate of the Obama, Clinton, Powers, Rice Libya policy and the insane weapons transfers to Syrian “rebels”, a supporter of the Saudis, and the conveyer of the “fake news” Trump dossiers to the Intelligence Community.
We know Sen.McCain gets money from the Saudi’s, George Soros, defense contractors, and possibly the Hillary Clinton Campaign to thwart Trump from becoming President.
What other information about McCain is yet to surface?
Wonderful, how many more are there before we will be free of them?
Just dock their pay, and then hold their entire year’s paycheck till the make up for it by working 90 extra days with NO PAY!
58 – that’s a good start!
May be we can 1/2 of those seats in 2018. Trump train 🚂 unstoppable!
makes one wonder if they know something – ahem – sorta like the people who didn’t go in to work on 9-11?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Was thinking the same thing. Security needs to keep a big eye on those seats.
Or at the federal building in OKC in 1995.
Depends on whom they give their tickets to.
They’re on the wrong side of history.
Yes. They’re on the dung heap side of history.
Jennifer Hudson and Jenn Holiday cancel Trump Inaugural after death threats
A few days before Christmas, pursuing a store’s book section I open the biography of Dorothy Parker, “What Fresh Hell is This,” and the first sentence that my eye falls on states this.
“In 1937 the Communist Party decided to form alliances with the Democrat Party….”
I know many many more here are better read than I am. Maybe this issue bears investigating…….
They’ve not been this angry since 1861
Well President Elect Trump is a threat to their income stream. That’s some serious money they are about to loose.
I dunno Bill, I don’t think you’re really being very level headed about this.
They were also REALLY pissed off in the 60’s when we voted through the Civil Rights bill…
I’ll go in place of one of them. I promise to try to look unhappy and have a miserable time (probably won’t be able to keep that promise). Also, I won’t wear my MAGA hat, I’ll just carry it in my purse (maybe).
I think we can do better than that, just 30%???? We need to be up to at least 80% or so of those assholes freeing up seats for more Bikers, who, by the way, have a much higher position on the pecking order of class, integrity, and honor than “democrat representatives” do.
Boy did Wolf get “schlonged ” , great job by Senator Paul !
Rand Paul seems an independent mind. As our President elect.
Rand Paul rocks in these remarks — Wolf Blitzer gets nowhere with Rand. In the debates I was amazed at how many times Rand Paul agreed with Trump’s foreign policy positions — they have a lot in common.
Mark, much of what our fearless leader is fighting for, has been championed for years by Ron Paul and Pat Buchanan. I member these wonderful patriots.
Rand did not seem to relish talking with CNN , and would have been happier sticking pins into himself… Thats what I took away from Rands tone/comments..
And Wolf, screw him with his baiting questions………………
I could only watch about 2 minutes of this….love the way Rand sidestepped the “ethics violations” questions. I. Just. Can’t. Watch. CNN. Makes me physically ill.
Rand’s always like that, though, remember when he was running for president and was doing that live stream of a day in the life of Rand Paul, and he told the camera guy he was sick of it, lol…
CNN couldn’t pick the president they wanted. They can’t stop Trump from being sworn in. They can’t even get a Nazi soundbite from Rand Paul. They are going to need more puppies and play-doh.
The Senator did a professional job with that interview ! Very impressive!
Rand Paul is really good at interviews. He speaks in a very calm way, answers questions on how the issue relates to the Constitution, doesn’t take Wolfie’s bait.
Songbird McLame will soon be wistfully remembering the happy times in Hanoi.
Breaking News…..Obama pardons Manning……….does this mean Julian Assange will be coming to the USA as he indicated? Assange likes Paul….what does Rand Paul think of Assange?
Yes – wondering about this. Now does Assange turn himself in — concerning.
No here’s the tweet from Wikileaks. Pardon was the stipulation:
THIS is SSOOOOOOOoooooooooooooooooooo WINNING! Nothing like slapping CNN libtards in the face.
Reason number n to like Trump; some of the better opponents in the primaries like Rand Paul and Ben Carson can be counted on to help out in Trump’s presidency.
Wolf Blitzer is a complete dunce. Yes Wolf, the CIA leaked the dossier to defame Trump just as the Nazi’s used to leak and spread disinformation and lies to discredit their enemies. Rand was acting like a stand up guy defending Trump. Nice to see it.
Wulf is a CIA operative.
Thank you Senator Paul. You are helping lead the charge to Drain the Swamp! Hillary Clinton has set the bar so low for the protection of classified material, that people seemed to have forgotten why maintaining confidentiality is important. Thank goodness there is someone as eloquent as Rand Paul in Congress to explain the why’s and wherefores to Wolf Blitzer et al.
I haven’t been able to say this since Bevin’s run at McConnell’s seat but today it’s well deserved–
I #StandWithRand 😉
They should stay home, better seats up front for the patriots who very much want to attend.
…”one ping, … one ping only please”.
Hahahahahahahaha
“Run silent, Run deep…”
sundance your perspectives are so appreciated and I REALLY LOVE your humor and skill in crafting your headlines and sub-heads. thanks for everything.
I think I actually felt a breeze coming out of my device as I watched Woof huff, and puff, and whiff as he interviewed Rand Paul. But he did look like he had gas near the end, as RP refused to set up Woof’s nazzi germany/Trump comparison talking point for tonights’ news, and beyond. He tried two or three times, and didn’t get a nibble.
so Wolf knows who leaked it. My understanding journalist aren’t officially protected from revealing their sources but most would risk contempt of court so most courts/prosecutors don’t bother trying. Does anyone know how FISA(or similar courts) deals with this. Wolf looks too scared.
You know what’s funny, I could tell you every question Wolf was going to ask before he opened his mouth….their playbook is so predictable that virtually anyone could prepare for what the MSM is going to ask prior to going on air and then perform like Sen Paul just did. It is like seeing the Matrix and they have no other gameplan, this is going to be like shooting fish in a barrel for the next 8 years. I don’t even worry about them getting smart and changing their playbook because they are totally oblivious that it is a wore out piece of garbage, hence will never change. This is just too fun!
McCain is worse than “fundamentally flawed” in the political sense. There has always been something very wrong with his character, which is one of extreme “me-first-and-only” self-entitlement. He was wrongfully admitted to the Naval Academy with bad grades ahead of more qualified applicants because his daddy and granddaddy were admirals. Rules that apply to ordinary people don’t apply to him. He thumbed his nose at Annapolis because he couldn’t be kicked out or flunked out, because he was JOHN MCCAIN, son and grandson of ADMIRALS. He ignored orders and crashed planes, because he couldn’t be disciplined as the son and grandson of admirals. He ditched the wife who stood by him, when he wanted a rich blonde chick young enough to be his daughter, who could finance his political ambition.
He was caught taking bribes to his wife from the Keating 5, so tried to cover his tracks by imposing the McCain-Feingold nonsense on everyone else (laws only apply to everyone else, not to JOHN MCCAIN). He entertained a blonde lobbyist in ways that worried his staff, and improperly pressured the FCC for her in exchange for …., because he is JOHN MCCAIN!!!!!!. He yelled obscenities at other senators who questioned ramming his McCain-Kennedy amnesty through the Senate in the dead of night without debate, and screamed he knew more about it than anyone else – because he is JOHN MCCAIN, a legend in his own mind !!!!!! He has had secret no press allowed meetings to praise Mexico as our dearest friend and closest neighbor, calling enforcement of the laws “Rhetoric”.
As president, McCain, like the man he helped elect. Barack Obama, would have tried to rule by fiat and would make Hugo Chavez look like George Washington. Like the Alice in Wonderland Queen of Hearts, if any GOP congresscritter disagreed with him “OFF WITH HER HEAD- I’m JOHN MCCAIN, KING OF THE UNIVERSE!!!” There has always been something consistently very wrong with McCain’s character. Through it all, this lying unreliable self-aggrandizing megalomaniac poses as a “straight talker”, and is so sick, he probably believes it himself, because he is JOHN MCCAIN !!!!!!!!!!!!, son and grandson of ADMIRALS.
This is not the character of someone who could stand up to torture.
Oh dear!!! Senator Paul did not dump on President Elect Trump. Guess he won’t be invited back.
On the health insurance front: I think it is a lofty goal of our elected officials to find affordable ways for its citizens to choose and purchase health insurance. Obamacare is not the answer to providing that insurance. Last week on Pandora I heard a commercial for signing up for O’care before the deadline. The only thing the commercial could say to sell this product was that more than 60% qualify for assistance to purchase said insurance. 2 things on this: #1 No-one should be forced into purchasing a product he or she doesn’t want or cannot afford. That is not capitalism at work. Forcing someone to purchase something against their will is just plain wrong. #2 I do not want the Gov’t assisting me in any way, shape or form. I do not want to have my insurance (or anything) subsidized, nor should I be penalized if I choose not to purchase insurance. These to things are the at the heart of why people are so violently against it. And when our elected officials charge our tax department with punishing the tax payer b/c he or she hasn’t purchased an item that they either don’t want or cannot afford, there is something rotten at the heart of democracy .
Finally! Thanknyou Rand for defending our PE Mr. Trump.
Anybody could do Blitzers job. I feel sure he gets his questions from Obama and Hillary and he just has to ask. No prep work. It doesn’t even require a facial expression.
I like Rand. Always have.
So have I
Ugggghhh. I coukdnt listen as Wolfey boy is such an annoying dope.
It sounds like Rand handled him well.
I love it. Rand Paul is awesome. Wolf Blitzer looks like he just wet himself. CNN is such a garbage organization.
72 hours from now, the long national commie nightmare is over! I hope Trump investigates Obama and his entire corrupt administration.
“Run Silent, Run Deep”…a 1950s movie w/Clark Gable, right?
LikeLiked by 1 person
wow I’m really impressed by Paul
Wolfgang Blitzkrieg has the most Nazi like name ever, thats why he’s so obsessed about it
That’s what I was thinking the whole time. Seriously, Wolf, you’re going to bring up the word “Germany” ? He looks like something out of a World War II Video Game.
I don’t agree with Rand Paul on everything, but I do believe he’s a very honest man and not as ‘corrupt’ as most in Washington. Personally I’ve never had a problem with people I disagree with, just people who CLAIM they disagree but are actually paid off.
Rand Paul doesn’t have that problem. True Libertarianism (which doesn’t really exist) is a noble idea, most of the self proclaimed libertarians are frauds, though.
Pleasantly surprised at the way Rand Paul handled himself.
You shouldn’t be. Rand Paul is the very best the Senate has to offer.
That was an outstanding interview by Paul. He needs to be out front as much as possible.
One of the guys I thought might be freed from the uniparty shackles.
He conciously decided years ago to not go down the path of his father and made amends to McConnell to survive. Sadly if you weren’t a billionaire with a megaphone then it was very hard to go anywhere in D.C. opposing the uniparty.
The wind has changed.
I hope several follow.
DJT never attacked Rand Paul on his looks, though he could have because there’s plenty of subject matter there — that I can tell you…
He improved his haircut after that by several notches.
9:03 Paul’s reaction to the democrats not going to the Inauguration is to laugh at them, lol!
As I’ve said from the beginning, unlike Ted Cruz, Rand Paul is one of the (few) good guys.
