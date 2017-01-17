Senator Rand Paul Discussing: Obamacare, Russia, Intel Leaks and Inauguration Boycott…

Run silent, Run deep…

…until you reach a point where periscope depth is warranted as part of the plan.

Many people could naturally see an evolving ideological synergy between Donald Trump and Rand Paul back in 2015.   Despite some divergences on international approach, Paul and Trump have a very similar domestic  pragmatic Mercerism.  T-Rex sealed the deal.

Today Senator Rand Paul surfaces on CNN to discuss current political events as they unfold against the background of an incoming Trump administration.  Paul gives Wolf Blitzer a sad face.

 

trump-rand-paulrobert mercertrump-magic-wand-1

…”one ping, … one ping only please”.

87 Responses to Senator Rand Paul Discussing: Obamacare, Russia, Intel Leaks and Inauguration Boycott…

  1. RedBallExpress says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Clear the deck! Dive! Dive!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. Jedi Clampett says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Damn the torpedoes. Full speed ahead. MAGA.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. trummpin says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    When does Blitzer ever have a happy face? other than when he’s got wine, tunes and thinks hillary is going to win LOL

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. truthandjustice says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    And…despite McCain’s past words of disapproval for Tillerson, seems he’s coming around……

    Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) told Fox News’s Martha MacCallum that he’s leaning toward voting to confirm Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to head the State Department.

    “Some of my concerns have been satisfied. I haven’t made up my mind completely,” McCain said.

    When pressed Monday evening on whether he’ll support Tillerson going forward, McCain said, “Barely, yes.”

    http://thehill.com/homenews/senate/314506-mccain-leans-toward-voting-for-tillerson

    Like

    Reply
    • TheOldBear says:
      January 17, 2017 at 4:33 pm

      I think Trump has let “Old Song Bird Johnny” know either come around or your going down !

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • StrandedinCA says:
        January 17, 2017 at 4:42 pm

        Completely agree! I saw his interview this morning on Fox & Friends (from which he’s been absent for quite a while) and he was almost conciliatory toward Mr. Trump. I think he knows he’d better tow the line or he’s history.

        Like

        Reply
      • notamemberofanyorganizedpolicital says:
        January 17, 2017 at 4:53 pm

        I think you’re right.

        Somehow old senile McCain figured out he was about to be handed his head served on his…..donkey Kong!

        Like

        Reply
      • Mr. Morris says:
        January 17, 2017 at 5:09 pm

        John McCain has been a protected species for a long time. Kind of like John Lewis. We know he was.an advocate of the Arab Spring, a defender of the Muslim Brotherhood, an advocate of the Obama, Clinton, Powers, Rice Libya policy and the insane weapons transfers to Syrian “rebels”, a supporter of the Saudis, and the conveyer of the “fake news” Trump dossiers to the Intelligence Community.
        We know Sen.McCain gets money from the Saudi’s, George Soros, defense contractors, and possibly the Hillary Clinton Campaign to thwart Trump from becoming President.
        What other information about McCain is yet to surface?

        Like

        Reply
  5. Pam says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Boy did Wolf get “schlonged ” , great job by Senator Paul !

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. fedback says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Rand Paul seems an independent mind. As our President elect.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. mark4trump says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Rand Paul rocks in these remarks — Wolf Blitzer gets nowhere with Rand. In the debates I was amazed at how many times Rand Paul agreed with Trump’s foreign policy positions — they have a lot in common.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. lurker99 says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Rand did not seem to relish talking with CNN , and would have been happier sticking pins into himself… Thats what I took away from Rands tone/comments..

    And Wolf, screw him with his baiting questions………………

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • BobinFL says:
      January 17, 2017 at 4:42 pm

      I could only watch about 2 minutes of this….love the way Rand sidestepped the “ethics violations” questions. I. Just. Can’t. Watch. CNN. Makes me physically ill.

      Like

      Reply
    • Ron says:
      January 17, 2017 at 5:20 pm

      Rand’s always like that, though, remember when he was running for president and was doing that live stream of a day in the life of Rand Paul, and he told the camera guy he was sick of it, lol…

      Like

      Reply
  10. meadowlandsview says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    CNN couldn’t pick the president they wanted. They can’t stop Trump from being sworn in. They can’t even get a Nazi soundbite from Rand Paul. They are going to need more puppies and play-doh.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. beaujest says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    The Senator did a professional job with that interview ! Very impressive!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Sally says:
      January 17, 2017 at 5:00 pm

      Rand Paul is really good at interviews. He speaks in a very calm way, answers questions on how the issue relates to the Constitution, doesn’t take Wolfie’s bait.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  12. Peter G. says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Songbird McLame will soon be wistfully remembering the happy times in Hanoi.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Bob Thoms says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Breaking News…..Obama pardons Manning……….does this mean Julian Assange will be coming to the USA as he indicated? Assange likes Paul….what does Rand Paul think of Assange?

    Like

    Reply
  14. Mark Thimesch says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    THIS is SSOOOOOOOoooooooooooooooooooo WINNING! Nothing like slapping CNN libtards in the face.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. aredtailblog says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Reason number n to like Trump; some of the better opponents in the primaries like Rand Paul and Ben Carson can be counted on to help out in Trump’s presidency.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Paco Loco says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Wolf Blitzer is a complete dunce. Yes Wolf, the CIA leaked the dossier to defame Trump just as the Nazi’s used to leak and spread disinformation and lies to discredit their enemies. Rand was acting like a stand up guy defending Trump. Nice to see it.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. moray watson says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Thank you Senator Paul. You are helping lead the charge to Drain the Swamp! Hillary Clinton has set the bar so low for the protection of classified material, that people seemed to have forgotten why maintaining confidentiality is important. Thank goodness there is someone as eloquent as Rand Paul in Congress to explain the why’s and wherefores to Wolf Blitzer et al.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. ginaswo says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    I haven’t been able to say this since Bevin’s run at McConnell’s seat but today it’s well deserved–

    I #StandWithRand 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. telerider says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    They should stay home, better seats up front for the patriots who very much want to attend.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. redsequin4 says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    …”one ping, … one ping only please”.

    Hahahahahahahaha

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    “Run silent, Run deep…”

    sundance your perspectives are so appreciated and I REALLY LOVE your humor and skill in crafting your headlines and sub-heads. thanks for everything.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Pam says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. MIKE says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    I think I actually felt a breeze coming out of my device as I watched Woof huff, and puff, and whiff as he interviewed Rand Paul. But he did look like he had gas near the end, as RP refused to set up Woof’s nazzi germany/Trump comparison talking point for tonights’ news, and beyond. He tried two or three times, and didn’t get a nibble.

    Like

    Reply
  24. practicingrite says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    so Wolf knows who leaked it. My understanding journalist aren’t officially protected from revealing their sources but most would risk contempt of court so most courts/prosecutors don’t bother trying. Does anyone know how FISA(or similar courts) deals with this. Wolf looks too scared.

    Like

    Reply
  25. 1footballguru says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    You know what’s funny, I could tell you every question Wolf was going to ask before he opened his mouth….their playbook is so predictable that virtually anyone could prepare for what the MSM is going to ask prior to going on air and then perform like Sen Paul just did. It is like seeing the Matrix and they have no other gameplan, this is going to be like shooting fish in a barrel for the next 8 years. I don’t even worry about them getting smart and changing their playbook because they are totally oblivious that it is a wore out piece of garbage, hence will never change. This is just too fun!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. feralcatsblog says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    McCain is worse than “fundamentally flawed” in the political sense. There has always been something very wrong with his character, which is one of extreme “me-first-and-only” self-entitlement. He was wrongfully admitted to the Naval Academy with bad grades ahead of more qualified applicants because his daddy and granddaddy were admirals. Rules that apply to ordinary people don’t apply to him. He thumbed his nose at Annapolis because he couldn’t be kicked out or flunked out, because he was JOHN MCCAIN, son and grandson of ADMIRALS. He ignored orders and crashed planes, because he couldn’t be disciplined as the son and grandson of admirals. He ditched the wife who stood by him, when he wanted a rich blonde chick young enough to be his daughter, who could finance his political ambition.

    He was caught taking bribes to his wife from the Keating 5, so tried to cover his tracks by imposing the McCain-Feingold nonsense on everyone else (laws only apply to everyone else, not to JOHN MCCAIN). He entertained a blonde lobbyist in ways that worried his staff, and improperly pressured the FCC for her in exchange for …., because he is JOHN MCCAIN!!!!!!. He yelled obscenities at other senators who questioned ramming his McCain-Kennedy amnesty through the Senate in the dead of night without debate, and screamed he knew more about it than anyone else – because he is JOHN MCCAIN, a legend in his own mind !!!!!! He has had secret no press allowed meetings to praise Mexico as our dearest friend and closest neighbor, calling enforcement of the laws “Rhetoric”.

    As president, McCain, like the man he helped elect. Barack Obama, would have tried to rule by fiat and would make Hugo Chavez look like George Washington. Like the Alice in Wonderland Queen of Hearts, if any GOP congresscritter disagreed with him “OFF WITH HER HEAD- I’m JOHN MCCAIN, KING OF THE UNIVERSE!!!” There has always been something consistently very wrong with McCain’s character. Through it all, this lying unreliable self-aggrandizing megalomaniac poses as a “straight talker”, and is so sick, he probably believes it himself, because he is JOHN MCCAIN !!!!!!!!!!!!, son and grandson of ADMIRALS.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Oh dear!!! Senator Paul did not dump on President Elect Trump. Guess he won’t be invited back.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. justbabbingagain says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    On the health insurance front: I think it is a lofty goal of our elected officials to find affordable ways for its citizens to choose and purchase health insurance. Obamacare is not the answer to providing that insurance. Last week on Pandora I heard a commercial for signing up for O’care before the deadline. The only thing the commercial could say to sell this product was that more than 60% qualify for assistance to purchase said insurance. 2 things on this: #1 No-one should be forced into purchasing a product he or she doesn’t want or cannot afford. That is not capitalism at work. Forcing someone to purchase something against their will is just plain wrong. #2 I do not want the Gov’t assisting me in any way, shape or form. I do not want to have my insurance (or anything) subsidized, nor should I be penalized if I choose not to purchase insurance. These to things are the at the heart of why people are so violently against it. And when our elected officials charge our tax department with punishing the tax payer b/c he or she hasn’t purchased an item that they either don’t want or cannot afford, there is something rotten at the heart of democracy .

    Like

    Reply
  29. LKA in LA says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Finally! Thanknyou Rand for defending our PE Mr. Trump.

    Anybody could do Blitzers job. I feel sure he gets his questions from Obama and Hillary and he just has to ask. No prep work. It doesn’t even require a facial expression.

    Like

    Reply
  30. NHVoter says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    I like Rand. Always have.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  31. NJF says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Ugggghhh. I coukdnt listen as Wolfey boy is such an annoying dope.

    It sounds like Rand handled him well.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Mac says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    I love it. Rand Paul is awesome. Wolf Blitzer looks like he just wet himself. CNN is such a garbage organization.

    72 hours from now, the long national commie nightmare is over! I hope Trump investigates Obama and his entire corrupt administration.

    Like

    Reply
  33. SezPlez says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    “Run Silent, Run Deep”…a 1950s movie w/Clark Gable, right?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. maga2016 says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    wow I’m really impressed by Paul

    Wolfgang Blitzkrieg has the most Nazi like name ever, thats why he’s so obsessed about it

    Like

    Reply
    • Ron says:
      January 17, 2017 at 5:15 pm

      That’s what I was thinking the whole time. Seriously, Wolf, you’re going to bring up the word “Germany” ? He looks like something out of a World War II Video Game.

      Like

      Reply
  35. Ron says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    I don’t agree with Rand Paul on everything, but I do believe he’s a very honest man and not as ‘corrupt’ as most in Washington. Personally I’ve never had a problem with people I disagree with, just people who CLAIM they disagree but are actually paid off.

    Rand Paul doesn’t have that problem. True Libertarianism (which doesn’t really exist) is a noble idea, most of the self proclaimed libertarians are frauds, though.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. Dukas says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Pleasantly surprised at the way Rand Paul handled himself.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Andrew E. says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    That was an outstanding interview by Paul. He needs to be out front as much as possible.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Trumped1 says:
      January 17, 2017 at 5:17 pm

      One of the guys I thought might be freed from the uniparty shackles.
      He conciously decided years ago to not go down the path of his father and made amends to McConnell to survive. Sadly if you weren’t a billionaire with a megaphone then it was very hard to go anywhere in D.C. opposing the uniparty.
      The wind has changed.
      I hope several follow.

      Like

      Reply
  38. C. Lowell says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    DJT never attacked Rand Paul on his looks, though he could have because there’s plenty of subject matter there — that I can tell you…

    Like

    Reply
  39. Ron says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    9:03 Paul’s reaction to the democrats not going to the Inauguration is to laugh at them, lol!

    Like

    Reply
  40. Pam says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Like

    Reply
  41. sammyhains says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    As I’ve said from the beginning, unlike Ted Cruz, Rand Paul is one of the (few) good guys.

    Like

    Reply
  43. Pam says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Like

    Reply
  44. Pam says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Like

    Reply

