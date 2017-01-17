Senator Rand Paul Discussing: Obamacare, Russia, Intel Leaks and Inauguration Boycott…

Run silent, Run deep…

…until you reach a point where periscope depth is warranted as part of the plan.

Many people could naturally see an evolving ideological synergy between Donald Trump and Rand Paul back in 2015. Despite some divergences on international approach, Paul and Trump have a very similar domestic pragmatic Mercerism. T-Rex sealed the deal.

Today Senator Rand Paul surfaces on CNN to discuss current political events as they unfold against the background of an incoming Trump administration. Paul gives Wolf Blitzer a sad face.

…”one ping, … one ping only please”.