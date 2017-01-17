Hyundai-Kia and GM Announce Separate Deals for Major U.S. Auto Investments….

Walking in a Winner Wonderland….
(Via Bloomberg) Hyundai Motor Co. and affiliate Kia Motors Corp. said they will spend $3.1 billion in the U.S. in the next five years, joining other vehicle manufacturers in announcing investment plans amid threats from President-elect Donald Trump of higher levies on auto imports from Mexico.
The planned U.S. investment by South Korea’s two largest automakers is about 50 percent more than the $2.1 billion they spent in the previous five-year period, Hyundai Motor President Chung Jin-haeng told reporters in Seoul on Tuesday. The group is considering building a new factory in the U.S. and may produce Hyundai Motor’s upscale Genesis vehicles and a U.S.-specific SUV in the country, said the executive, who also oversees the strategic planning for Kia.
“We expect a boost in the U.S. economy and increased demand for various models as President-elect Trump follows through on his promise to create one million jobs in five years,” Chung said. “We will actively consider introducing new models that have increasing demand and profits.” (read more)
(Via Reuters) General Motors Co (GM.N) will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.
The largest U.S. automaker is making the decision for business and not political reasons, said the person, who asked not to be identified.
The investment will help GM create or retain more than 1,000 jobs, while the automaker also plans to tout other efforts to boost U.S. employment, including adding engineers, the person added.
GM General Counsel Craig Glidden told the Wall Street Journal, which reported the company’s plans earlier on Monday, that any investment the company might disclose had been long planned and was not a response to Trump’s criticism. (read more)
…“and we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning, and eventually you will say we can’t take all of this winning, …please Mr. Trump …and I will say, NO; we will win, and we will keep on winning”.
~ Donald Trump
It will be nice to have a president that likes to make stuff.
Make America Make Again
AMERICAN MADE with pride again. More Winning
Just a song from the 1980’s that kind of has meaning once again!
Watched the movie, “Invincible” with Mark Walhberg this weekend. Not only a great American success story of one man’s determination, its a story abt how steel jobs left South Philadelphia in the ’70’s, devastating families and neighborhoods. They never lost heart or hope, though–their American spirit was bigger than their losses. These are the types of people that put Mr. Trump in the White House.
Another feel-good-about-being-an-American movie is “Creed” with Sly Stallone. If the negativity gets too much this week, take a little escape and watch one of these or any other movie with actors that actually love their country, tell a story of American exceptionalism and respect the good people that invest the time and money to watch.
After the mills shut down in my hometown of Lanett, Alabama, the Kia plant in West Point, Georgia has been the major employer for those who lost their jobs. I am thrilled to hear this news as the closing of the mills was devastating for my little neck of the woods.
Bush – stimulus of 2008: 170 billion. Obama: stimulus of 2009: 787 billion. For this, how many jobs were created? How did our GDP do? The national debt stands at WHAT???
Now, with President-Elect Trump, it’s almost as if we ain’t seen nothing yet!
IMHO a quiet pressure will continue to mount for Senator Stabenow and Peters to not be recalcitrant in the Senate in regards to blocking the economic agenda of President Trump, especially with Stabenow up in 18′. These are real jobs, including the Tier Suppliers, and don’t forget the downstream “turnover” jobs in the communities of these workers. How do they vote Nay?….
When Kia opened their plant near LaGrange GA years ago it was an absolutely huge boon to the area extending west to AL. It happened two to three years before they even broke ground. They’re not new comers to American investment.
Another magic wand that couldn’t be waved from Democrats for some reason.
GM really needs to get with the program. As noted, the $1 Billion isn’t anything in addition to what they already had on the table before the election. Not to mention that $1B is only going to HELP save 1000 jobs? Entirely unacceptable. There are two models they will be building in China to be sold here under the Buick and Cadillac brand. Pathetic. I’m hoping PEDJT is going to have something to say about GM and how they’re treating the American people.
To my GM fans following Sundance, ask a lot of questions at your GM dealer about the models you’re interested in.
http://money.cnn.com/2015/12/09/autos/gm-chinese-built-car/
The winners are the right to work states. The UAW presents a real obstacleto job creation. Their rules do not allow for inovation and cost effective production. They are the reason GM wants to make cars in China for the US market.
