Watch Pathetic Reporters Plead With Martin Luther King III To Attack Trump for News Cycle…

Martin Luther King III visited with President-elect Donald Trump today in New York. After the meeting PE Trump walked MLK III to the lobby. The media yelled at MLK III to come back and speak to the cameras. MLK III obliged the press.
Watch what happens – Listen to “the reporters” questions:
.
ABC correspondent Tom Llamas frantic bait question:
“Mr. King, as you know, Representative Lewis still has the scars from the March on Selma. Were you offended by the President-elect’s tweet that Representative Lewis is all talk and no action?”…
Unknown reporter continues urgent begging:
“Sir, you know many African Americans are very concerned about a Trump presidency. A woman came in here last week and told me he’s going to have black people up against the wall, both literally and figuratively. Did he allay your concerns that he’ll be a president for all people, black and white?”…
Jim Acosta CNN annoyed the bait is not being taken:
“Sir, but if I may follow up, isn’t there something that cuts to your core when you hear the President-elect refer to John Lewis as all talk and no action? I mean, nothing could be further from the truth, isn’t that right? John Lewis is not all talk and no action.”…
It’s surprising that Donald Trump would let that white trash loiter in the Trump Tower Lobby!
It’s public, but he doesn’t let them leave their benches. True story.
Kick those corrupt people to the curb. I don’t even classify them as humans anymore. They have no shame, no character, nothing! I am disgusted that Trump is put thru this on a daily basis. We would do well to not watch any news on tv or buy papers until Trump and Sessions can weed out the corruption and our news once again is true news and not Goebbels propaganda. The public is onto them.
Acosta is literally having a conversation with himself and nobody else.
“Mr. MLK, Don’t you think it’s horrible that Mr. Trump has a bunch of money because certainly your father never had that much money and since his theme song on teh Apprentice was Money Money Money and your father never had that much money don’t you agree since you agree on that part of it that Mr. Trump isn’t anything like your father and your father would have not went to the Inaguration? ……. Hello? “
Not the only way in which Acosta services himself and he’s the only one to do so.
It is true, there are jobs Americans wouldn’t do.
Underrated post.
Like what?
“there are jobs Americans wouldn’t do”
“Americans” would “do jobs” if it were required in order for those “Americans” to have a seat at the dinner table.
“jobs Americans wouldn’t do” narrows down substantially when the focus of our society shifts to placing more emphasis on individual initiative, independence and a “right” to be well off and physically comfortable that leads to changing self and country with the attitude of optimism — nothing is impossible — and leisure is a reward for hard work not a “way of life”.
A belief in helping others is a personal choice not a communal expectation is one of the results of this improved lifestyle that is free from dependence on the “whims of a government entity” that doles out $ with ever changing rules and exists only from $ extracted from those who know that we are best served when we just “start where we are” and constantly look for opportunities to achieve more.
I see that coming already! 🙂
So…white reporters think they can speak for black Americans & it is ok but Trump voicing the real concerns of black ghetto dwellers (crappy schools, rampant crime, unceasing fatherlessness, lack of hope…) and he works with real black leaders to accomplish something 0 never wanted to & he’s a bigot & Hitler with better hair & a worse tan.
I guess it all depends on your view of the narrative.
I do like all this winning…won’t ever get tired of it.
I was sitting in the waiting room of a car repair shop today with local news on — sounding like biased cable news — talking about Trump and Lewis ad nauseum. A black lady who was in the waiting room with me, but who had been on the phone for a while so we hadn’t spoken, stopped her phone chat, looked at me and smiled, raised her hands to the heavens, and did a Rodney King — “Can’t we all get along?” Loved it.
Love that. The more these Presstitutes press for their Race War, the more it is up to us regular Americans (you know, the ones who would actually have to live life in their beloved nightmare), the more it is up to us to communicate our love and respect for each other thru out the day.
I definitely have noticed these kinds of interactions between me and peeps at the stores, etc. on days when the Press is going whole hog with their disgusting message of division. People push back against it.
The media whores will do anything for attention because their ratings are so low.
And getting lower.
Keep building bridges MLK III. You and Donald Trump share a mission of bringing prosperity to ALL Americans. Don’t let the leftist agitators bait you into building divisions.
Amen to that comment, rsanchez1990.
I sincerely hope he was referring to the creation of jobs and people working to lift all boats up and not some welfare type redistribution of wealth programs like we’ve had in the past.
A rising tide lifts all boats is not used in reference to welfare or redistribution. JFK used it in a 1963 speech.
It supports the idea that general improvements to the economy benefit all participants in the economy; recommends focusing on macroeconomics first.
Based on PE Trump’s proposals, I dare say he’s a believer in that saying.
Yeah, ok…
How many bridges must we build though? How far do we have to bend for one group of people who still claim to be oppressed, when they have “black” everything, caucus, college, television, businesses (that only deal with other blacks!) etc…
And when does the talk end of “we need to feed people, we need to clothe people”??? This nation was founded on personal responsibility. End the perpetual leech system of “welfare” and get the “government” out of our way and off our backs. The rest would fall into place… naturally.
Another Acosta fail!
Too bad this entire video isn’t shown on the fakestream media because people need to see this as proof that the media are operatives of the DNC and are trying to take Trump down. John Lewis didn’t even need to be standing there. How outrageous that those hacks see themselves as hitmen rather than protectors of the truth.
Another great man Accosted by Acosta
I will refer to him as Accostya from now on.
I couldn’t have picked him out of a crowd before he Accosted President Trump.
So I reckin this is his 15 minutes.
Flush…
UnAccosted.
“I will refer to him as Accostya from now on.”
Has some similarity to the Sicilian Mafia, La Costa Nostra.
How about calling him Acosta Nostril? MSM is Mafia-like, right?
When you have MLK III getting sick of the one question over and over again–and he obviously was when he said “Well this is the final answer that I have because I am going to reiterate what I just said” you realize that the press isn’t asking these questions on behalf of black people, they’re just trying to bet people to say something bad about Trump. What garbage these people are.
When it’s getting so bad that African American Clergy are starting to get sick of the press, it’s BAD people, REAL BAD.
It’s time to set up a Trump TV/Radio network.
Totally agree. Then Trump can just bypass these fake media losers and speak directly to the people all of the time.
It’s called Twitter.
RSBN.
Lol…MSM is foaming out the mouth like a rabid dogs. MLK3 reiterated Trump’s message, we need to move on, solve problems, 60 million Americans live in provery. 60 million and whose fault is that Lewis? It sure as hell at Trump’s. Remind us again how long you’ve been in office?
Skeletor McCain was just on Fox. All this race-baiting the Dems are pursuing is a red herring and they know it. Trump’s and our beef is with anyone of any color and of any party that has been destroying this country and only feeding themselves at the trough. America First, and that means patriotic citizens of any color. Period.
Not journalism, but advocacy. We are done with the media. The hyper sensitivity is only going to get worse as the MSM crawls into a corner and dies. Trump doesn’t need to throw the media a bone, he needs to throw a wake. Irrelevant.
MLK III stands tall here. He is no jive. Real deal. Democrat welfare state hurts the people it professes to help. All in the name of controlling votes. Think different. Please.
Dirty little secret: His dad was a Republican
I was thinking the same thing while I was watching that. Don’t confuse the leftists with facts, their heads will explode. Wait! Maybe that is a good idea.
I have a little clue for the media..WE PUT TRUMP IN OFFICE. WE are the ones wanting him to do what we elected him to do. NEVER forget that. WE are VERY pleased so far.
WE LOVE YOU, DONALD!
Ah… Jim ACCOSTER…
Trump should allow Acosta one more press conference, not call on him again and blast him to pieces as he did last week. Immediately thereafter he should permanently remove him from The White House – by force if necessary.
I vote no Acosta. Maybe during Trump’s 2nd term, but not this one. 🙂
Put him in the penalty box for a year until he learns how to behave professionally and respectfully.
Not everyone at a press conference gets to ask a question. Let Accoster in, but don’t call on him. Once he starts being rude, ban him for life on account of his being rude.
Lewis is not the only civil rights activist with scars. The only reason people know of Lewis as an activist is because he is in Congress. I am not surprise with Lewis remarks of Trump. It is what Lewis does best. Lewis would have “NEVER” won the 5th district in Georgia from Julian Bond, had Lewis not made remarks that hit his fellow civil rights soldier brother below the belt, to expose Bond’s demons. Instead of meeting with Bond in privacy to show concern for Bond’s demon, Lewis chose to run against Bond. During the televised debate between the two, Lewis challenged Bond to a “Pee Test”. Lewis had created a daily televised black political soap opera for the media. This ended Bond’s political career in Atlanta. Lewis disrespected his fellow civil right brother; at the time, Bond was the most prominent civil right leader behind MLK, Jr. Why one would think that Lewis would be more respectful of Trump than Bond?
I grew up in the 5th district. Almost Lewis entire career, most of the black areas was impoverished and crime infested. I agree with Trump. Instead of Lewis working against Trump, he needs to work with Trump to improve conditions of his poor constituents.
Crime stats for the three counties which are partially in D5 are still not that wonderful. They’re lower (in 2015) than they were in 1988, about the time Lewis went to DC, but I doubt he did much of anything to get the numbers down. (Source: GBI)
Lewis never stopped being a communist. Communists do things anyone would approve the material substance of, like helping the poor, but this is just to gain credibility for themselves before their real agenda gets going. Lenin, Mao, Castro, Guevara, Alinski etc. all seemed to participate in “good works”. But their message and end is totalitarian.
“Lewis is not the only civil rights activist with scars.”
During the Civil War, 140,000 Union soldiers, sailors, and Marines gave their lives in combat to provide the likes of John Lewis with civil rights. Another 282,000 were scarred during battle.
As one of my clients is fond of saying, “You are only as good as your last job.” By this criterion Lewis is a nullity affirmed several times over.
The person with mlkiii was holding what looked like a plastic SS Card and was trying to talk about voter ID for everyone. This sounds like a reasonable fix to combat fraud. Glad it’s being discussed.
What “MLK3” should have said…
I hear your bait questions, but to answer them would be foolish. You’re here to defend a failed ideology & policies that have destroyed black Americans. I’m here looking for real solutions
John Lewis stood up for black Americans fifty years ago, & I appreciate that, but I’m interested in today, & how black Americans are going backward due to decades of being used by the same establishment you’re defending today
You don’t give a damn about black people. You only care about your pathetic ideology & protecting the status quo. Your little club has had fifty years to advance the progress of black Americans, & you failed miserably. You’ve done nothing but make things considerably worse in every regard
And you have the audacity to try to bait me into saying bad things about the only man that will actually try to improve the lives of black Americans?
Mr. Trump is a man of action. He has a proven track record & he’s a proven winner. He has specific plans to help black Americans & there’s no reason to doubt he won’t. Yet you stand here & expect me to defend someone who’s done next to nothing for blacks for the last forty years & besmirch a man ready & willing to fight for them?
Go away. You’re all a disgrace. All of us who care about America & Americans have a country to save. Stay out of our way as you offer nothing but roadblocks to that mission
And by the way, my father was a Republican. Boom!
The King Family is always so intelligent and civil.
Alveda King Supports PE DJT. Niece of MLK
I have heard her on various news programs and she always impressed me. Never heard a peep from MLK3, but it seems that is my fault. I read that he is more or less shy..anyway I hope he is a help to PE Trump, and that it is mutual, a win win… why not..
sorry didn’t finish my sentence…as compared to the race bating left wing press
Ty for your post and yet another reminder of Lewis disgraceful, disrespectful. I have lived in metro Atlanta/Fulton co. – his district – for 32 yrs. A day or so ago I posted my remembrances of Lewis’ actions in response to someone putting Lewis on a pedestal when they admittedly didn’t even live here.
As MLK3 said we shouldn’t have poverty still. Yeah, right here in Atlanta, Lewis’ district.
“Instead of Lewis working against Trump, he needs to work with Trump to improve conditions of his poor constituents.” Well said. That would include the huge homeless people in downtown Atlanta (who were carted off the streets and ‘displaced’ during the Olympics….out of sight/out of mind scenario).
So glad to see MLK3 meeting with PE Trump on this historic anniversary.
Two things: #1, I think that President Trump and Vice President Pence should dispose of talking at all with “the media”… Once a week, they should do a “Fire-Side Chat”, over the internet to inform the American people of the week’s events, activities and discuss things that are being worked on. This way, they can totally control the message by reaching out directly to us. #2, (Not likely…but I can dream… In light of the John Lewis situation, wouldn’t it be wonderful if President Trump and Vice President Pence took each and every senator aside and had a chat about their constituents, the projects they are actively working on and how they RATE as far as delivering the kind of representation we, as voters expect. John Lewis’s constituents continue to live in dire poverty, terrible neighborhoods, etc. What has John Lewis’s 30 years done for those he represents??
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
They’re not even being subtle about it anymore are they? Sink faster
All I could think of listening to them is that they were ObaMao’s little monkeys. Chattering away, shouting out race baiting questions.
Please please please pe trump if u let him in that new press room please please please make him sit in the back…maybe in a pen….
1) When was the last time Lewis took action on behalf of the good of America. Methinks the answer is measured in decades.
2) The last thing we need to do is make it easier for people to vote. Only the votes of interested and engaged citizens should count. If gou can’t arrange your priorities to register before an election, get appropriate ID, and get your ass to the poll on Election Day (or properly apply for an absentee ballot), then your vote is unwelcome and likely harmful noise.
I agree completely. Define ‘easier’….. Correct word should ‘legally’ and at the polls in person with ID.
Yes, voting must be done legally, but our laws need to restrict the ease of voting today. Motor Voter has to go. It makes lines at the DMV even longer, and registers illegal aliens. Having polls open for days or a month needs to go. The Constitution specifies an Election Day, not a week or month. Absentee ballots should be given for good cause only. And, states, such as mine, that have vote-by-mail only need to scrap that fraud-promoting practice. ID needs to be shown, because anyone voting who is not entitled, violates my civil rights. We need the death penalty for election and voter fraud. Only people with competent intelligence (eg, IQ > 70) should be allowed to vote, and only those with a basic familiarity of current affairs. Poll testing for general intelligence and civic awareness should be imposed. And, only those with a vested intetest in the nation should be allowed to vote. Military veterans should be enfranchised regardless, but anyone on welfare of any kind must be disenfranchised. Such disenfranchisement would apply to all employees, and their families, working for firms receiving corporate welfare.
An invested, informed, competent, and self-supporting electorate is a good electorate.
Stop the video right when the weasel starts with the question and see them look at each other in astonishment at the question….totally ignoring what they just said about voting and ID’s for voters.
The media is pathetic here and am wondering why PE Mr. Trump hasn’t filed restraining orders on certain fake media readers.
Second observation—all the discussion regarding “making it easier to vote” is also pathetic and seems like an alternate universe. My God how long do we have to pretend it is hard to vote? That is the least of the bridge problems.
