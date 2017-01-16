Watch Pathetic Reporters Plead With Martin Luther King III To Attack Trump for News Cycle…

Martin Luther King III visited with President-elect Donald Trump today in New York. After the meeting PE Trump walked MLK III to the lobby. The media yelled at MLK III to come back and speak to the cameras. MLK III obliged the press.

Watch what happens – Listen to “the reporters” questions:

ABC correspondent Tom Llamas frantic bait question:

“Mr. King, as you know, Representative Lewis still has the scars from the March on Selma. Were you offended by the President-elect’s tweet that Representative Lewis is all talk and no action?”…

Unknown reporter continues urgent begging:

“Sir, you know many African Americans are very concerned about a Trump presidency. A woman came in here last week and told me he’s going to have black people up against the wall, both literally and figuratively. Did he allay your concerns that he’ll be a president for all people, black and white?”…

Jim Acosta CNN annoyed the bait is not being taken:

“Sir, but if I may follow up, isn’t there something that cuts to your core when you hear the President-elect refer to John Lewis as all talk and no action? I mean, nothing could be further from the truth, isn’t that right? John Lewis is not all talk and no action.”…