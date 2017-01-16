Project Veritas Releases Undercover Video Highlighting Plots Against Trump Inauguration….

Posted on January 16, 2017 by

According to Project Veritas, shortly after the election they received many tips that radical groups were planning to derail President-elect Trump’s inaugural events. Various groups gathered together under the #DisruptJ20 umbrella. This particular meeting was with three guys from the group, D.C. Anti-Fascist Coalition.

In this video, Project Veritas investigators uncover a group known as the DC Anti-fascist Coalition plotting to disrupt President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration by deploying butyric acid at the National Press Club during the Deploraball event scheduled for January 19th.

The meeting, captured on hidden camera, was held at Comet Ping Pong, a DC pizza restaurant that is better known as the location of the Pizzagate controversy. The coalition members discuss the steps they would need to take to halt the Deploraball event. Project Veritas notified the FBI, Secret Service and DC Metro Police of the content of this video prior to its release.

trump-inauguration-3

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2017, Fabian Socialists - Modern Progressives, media bias, Police action, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

74 Responses to Project Veritas Releases Undercover Video Highlighting Plots Against Trump Inauguration….

  1. jokerizedpaul says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Project Veritas, or what I once thought “60 Minutes” was: gutsy, real journalism, now nowhere to be found in the so-called mainstream media.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • whuptdue says:
      January 16, 2017 at 3:02 pm

      How many of the boycotting elected officials who claim Trump is illegitimate are refusing to attend inauguration festivities because they are either aware or complicit with these threats?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Trumpmendous says:
        January 16, 2017 at 3:06 pm

        These people who would normally go to an Inauguration are not going this time because they are afraid of becoming collateral damage, because they know their kind and what they are able and willing to do.

        Like

        Reply
  2. ZZZ says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    butyric acid –>found in human vomit – so imagine the smell
    high school chemistry – terrible people

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Teah Allen says:
      January 16, 2017 at 2:39 pm

      This is serious. They think butyric acid will just cause a “stink bomb”. It is dangerous to put in the HVAC system. This acid when in contact with aluminum and other metals may release flammable and explosive HYDROGEN gas.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • ZZZ says:
        January 16, 2017 at 2:52 pm

        wow…even worse than I thought.
        someone in 11th grade screwed up a chemistry experiment and made butyric acid…I will NEVER forget how that whole science wing smelled.

        surely the authorities will stop this – or sit by like they did at the rallies?

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  3. Joan says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    I hope they find these guys and lock them up.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Good grief. Total insanity has gripped the leftist nation.

    And to think, your ol’ buddy Bluto here was trying to attend this event. Unfortunately I burned all my flexible scheduling during the campaign. Oh well! No regrets. I’d do it again.

    Glad my friends will be safe. They’ve increased the security & caught these dirtbags. Crazy!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. Oldschool says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    I am curious what part, if any, the owner of Comet Ping Pong plays in all this. There must be some reason this place attracts these types.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. 3x1 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Do the domestic terrorists (and that’s precisely what they are) have day jobs? Is somebody funding them? What’s their background?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • jdvalk says:
      January 16, 2017 at 2:40 pm

      “Luke Kuhn: ‘The message has to be, we do not recognize the city government either. If you try to close us down we will look for your house, we will burn it.'”

      Message received; ball in court of said government.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • TheseTruths says:
      January 16, 2017 at 2:42 pm

      That answers my question below about specific criminal charges. From your link:

      “Project Veritas also pointed out that the actions could constitute a violation of anti-terrorism laws. D.C. Code 22-3571.01(6). A felony with possible 5 year prison sentences and a significant fine.

      ‘It shall be unlawful for anyone to willfully or knowingly, with the intent of intimidating or frightening people, causing panic or civil unrest'”.

      Lock them up.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  8. TheseTruths says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Thank you, James O’Keefe! I’m curious to know what the specific crimes are that these people can be charged with before they take any action.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Sa_Bi says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Nice that the so-called anti-fascists use similar tactics like Goebbels and his storm troopers in Berlin during the Weimar Republic.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. FofBW says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    In my simple mind, it should be stated by law enforcement that the leaders and their financial backers will be held legally and criminally responsible for any violent disruption of the Inauguration. Know that we will have a “Law & Order” President at 12:01 on Friday, it will have some sting!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. SpanglishKC says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Can’t wait to see part two. Frankly when it comes to these astro-turfed protestors it would not suprise me to learn that most of the funding can be traced to the usual suspects Soros, DNC and Hussein’s OFA community agitating organization.

    How do we stop the funding of these hate groups???

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Tom W says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Left leadership is silent

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. ahem says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    All this for a guy that’s no more conservative than a JFK Democrat…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. phislamjam says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    I have lost all respoect for the left and for people who condone disruptive protest against Trump. I hope his administration deals swiftly with them.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Chip Bennett says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    …a group known as the DC Anti-fascist Coalition plotting to disrupt President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration by deploying butyric acid at the National Press Club during the Deploraball event…

    I’m not sure that this group knows what “anti-fascist” means. That, or they’re trying to be ironical.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. TwoLaine says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    The movie Carrie immediately comes to mind, except these aren’t children. These must be the “moderate” Muslims McCain and Team are arming for the American Spring.

    I would say this qualifies as terrorism, and they as a terrorist group. It’s time to get out the labels and slap them upside the head with ’em, since they all like labels so much. Talk about angry white men…..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. md070264 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    D.C. Holding cell till after inauguration . They will meet new friends thar will love them long time. / s

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. C. Lowell says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Is this the DC anti-Fascist coalition, or the DC coalition of anti-Fascists?

    Like

    Reply
  19. MfM says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    I hope we are seeing some arrests soon. O’Keefe never gives everything in his first videos.

    Law enforcement has it all now because there is more.

    What the left will say “It’s just ‘fun’ this wouldn’t hurt anyone”. Something like this happening would cause major disruptions. Panic, running, heart attacks, people being stomped on. People running out into the street and the possibility of being hit by cars.

    They could easily take it a little further… because the sprinkler system didn’t go off and they decided a little fire would do the trick.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Tbear says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    You can stop the funding when they are declared to be the terrorist organizations that they are. Hopefully the law and order president and his new cabinet will do this and send Soros to Putin.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. PatriotKate says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Lock them all up. Lock them up and throw away the key! Charge them with attempting to incite riots and terrorism.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Bull Durham says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    How long will it take for this to hit the big MSM?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. freepetta says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    I think it’s amazing that these fascists call themselves anti-fascists. They look like leftovers from the Abby Hoffman days.

    I’m sure their bible is Saul Alinsky. I hope law enforcement puts these idiots away before they can do any interference or damage.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  24. MfM says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    “If you try to close us down we will look for your house, we will burn it.”

    So if someone said this about Obama supporters what would have happened to them?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Paco Loco says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    This is a political and a cultural war. These spawn of the NWO are the real fascists wanting a one Party government that injects itself in all aspects of life. They want mind control from birth to death. They want you to be a slave to Big Brother(the controlling elite commissars) and are willing to commit mass murder(as called for by Bill Ayers) to erase the non-believers. They are a cancer on the body politic as are the Democrats, and unless they are eliminated, will do everything in their power to destroy the country.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. LULU says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Luke Kuhn (Rockville, MD) has been at this a long time. From a February 2006 counter-demonstration at a Minuteman Project rally in DC, he is in several frames in this gallery.
    http://www.gettyimages.fr/événement/minuteman-project-protests-guest-worker-amnesty-program-56768191?#luke-kuhn-of-rockville-maryland-leads-counterdemonstrators-at-a-rally-picture-id56786320

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. Rudy Bowen says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    How charming. A fascist group calling itself anti-fascist. It’s the times.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. ZZZ says:
    January 16, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Perhaps now we know why some are NOT attending…

    Like

    Reply
  29. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    “Addled by their hatred of Trump”/ simultaneously outing/exposing
    their own criminality in the process/ ALL will be rounded up/locked up SOON/

    Trump/ and supporters will be “tested again and again”/
    DON’T BET AGAINST US/ YOU WILL LOSE/

    Like

    Reply
  30. The Raven says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Everyone needs to be alert because this isn’t over until Trump takes his hand off the Bible.

    As it is, it looks as if the Left may be trying to get Obama to declare a “National Emergency” to have the election voided.

    Am I too off base, Sundance?

    Like

    Reply
  31. realgaryseven says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is hosting #DisruptJ20, even though the group is openly conspiring to commit crimes. You can email the church here: staff@saintstephensdc.org

    Like

    Reply
  32. usnveteran says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    January 15, 2016
    Pro-Trump Bikers Plan To Form A ‘Wall’ Against Violent Protesters At Inauguration:
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/15/pro-trump-bikers-wall-inauguration/

    Like

    Reply
  33. LULU says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    And here’s then 39-year-old psychopath Luke Kuhn at another protest in Washington DC July 7, 2008. He has to be on someone’s payroll.

    Other protestors were not so generous. Luke Kuhn, 39, said he would probably “try to block them away from the door.” Although there is no military draft in the U.S., Kuhn, who is from Rockville, Md., warned that one could be imposed in the future because “Bush is a fool.” In the event anyone ever arrives at Kuhn’s home with a draft notice, “they would be fired on,” he warned.

    During the protest, Kuhn announced that “this recruiting station is hereby closed.

    “Close the gates of hell,” he shouted. The weekend protests are targeting recruiting offices because “their recruiting is weak,” Kuhn said, pointing to recent news reports indicating that the Pentagon was failing to meet its recruiting goals.

    http://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/anti-war-protesters-target-military-recruitment

    Like

    Reply
    • LULU says:
      January 16, 2017 at 3:06 pm

      In O’Keefe’s video, Kuhn is now nearly 50 years old and still planning destruction, setting fire to houses, whatever, with a look on his face that is pure evil.

      Like

      Reply
  35. Sharon says:
    January 16, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Perhaps RSBN will provide a venue from time to time for Veritas. That could be a short range and long range benefit for both organizations..

    James O’Keefe is quiet but fearless. Like most truth tellers, he is not interested in attention for himself, at all.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s