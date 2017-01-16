Project Veritas Releases Undercover Video Highlighting Plots Against Trump Inauguration….

According to Project Veritas, shortly after the election they received many tips that radical groups were planning to derail President-elect Trump’s inaugural events. Various groups gathered together under the #DisruptJ20 umbrella. This particular meeting was with three guys from the group, D.C. Anti-Fascist Coalition.
In this video, Project Veritas investigators uncover a group known as the DC Anti-fascist Coalition plotting to disrupt President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration by deploying butyric acid at the National Press Club during the Deploraball event scheduled for January 19th.
The meeting, captured on hidden camera, was held at Comet Ping Pong, a DC pizza restaurant that is better known as the location of the Pizzagate controversy. The coalition members discuss the steps they would need to take to halt the Deploraball event. Project Veritas notified the FBI, Secret Service and DC Metro Police of the content of this video prior to its release.
Project Veritas, or what I once thought “60 Minutes” was: gutsy, real journalism, now nowhere to be found in the so-called mainstream media.
How many of the boycotting elected officials who claim Trump is illegitimate are refusing to attend inauguration festivities because they are either aware or complicit with these threats?
These people who would normally go to an Inauguration are not going this time because they are afraid of becoming collateral damage, because they know their kind and what they are able and willing to do.
butyric acid –>found in human vomit – so imagine the smell
high school chemistry – terrible people
This is serious. They think butyric acid will just cause a “stink bomb”. It is dangerous to put in the HVAC system. This acid when in contact with aluminum and other metals may release flammable and explosive HYDROGEN gas.
wow…even worse than I thought.
someone in 11th grade screwed up a chemistry experiment and made butyric acid…I will NEVER forget how that whole science wing smelled.
surely the authorities will stop this – or sit by like they did at the rallies?
I hope they find these guys and lock them up.
Good grief. Total insanity has gripped the leftist nation.
And to think, your ol’ buddy Bluto here was trying to attend this event. Unfortunately I burned all my flexible scheduling during the campaign. Oh well! No regrets. I’d do it again.
Glad my friends will be safe. They’ve increased the security & caught these dirtbags. Crazy!
Have they been caught or just fingered??
sorry…fingered. You’re correct.
Just crazy we have to deal with this at all.
Cassandra Fairbanks, a new media reporter, is so frustrated because she wanted to take her daughter to the inauguration ceremony and is worried now. We shouldn’t have to be worried to take our kids to a public event in AMERICA. WTF???
I and my future hubby are going to the DeploraBall. I figured we’d have some loons at the entrance, but this is too much. We can’t let these butt wipes win. We’re still going.
My entire family is going to the inauguration and now I have a weird feeling I will have to deal with a insane liberal!
Bluto, Question… Do these imbeciles not realize that the Secret Service and Metro Police would scour all facilities for potential LETHAL gas cannisters? And they’re smarter than us?
I am curious what part, if any, the owner of Comet Ping Pong plays in all this. There must be some reason this place attracts these types.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Like…maybe the rumors are true?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Fake News – according to the NYT.
I’m sure they picked it on purpose to make some point.
Do the domestic terrorists (and that’s precisely what they are) have day jobs? Is somebody funding them? What’s their background?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Soros funded.
They look like drug addicted slime
Gateway Pundit on this and the criminality of it:http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/01/james-okeefe-strike-undercover-video-reveals-radical-leftists-plotting-potential-terrorist-acts-inauguration/
“Luke Kuhn: ‘The message has to be, we do not recognize the city government either. If you try to close us down we will look for your house, we will burn it.'”
Message received; ball in court of said government.
That answers my question below about specific criminal charges. From your link:
“Project Veritas also pointed out that the actions could constitute a violation of anti-terrorism laws. D.C. Code 22-3571.01(6). A felony with possible 5 year prison sentences and a significant fine.
‘It shall be unlawful for anyone to willfully or knowingly, with the intent of intimidating or frightening people, causing panic or civil unrest'”.
Lock them up.
Thank you, James O’Keefe! I’m curious to know what the specific crimes are that these people can be charged with before they take any action.
Nice that the so-called anti-fascists use similar tactics like Goebbels and his storm troopers in Berlin during the Weimar Republic.
In my simple mind, it should be stated by law enforcement that the leaders and their financial backers will be held legally and criminally responsible for any violent disruption of the Inauguration. Know that we will have a “Law & Order” President at 12:01 on Friday, it will have some sting!!
Can’t wait to see part two. Frankly when it comes to these astro-turfed protestors it would not suprise me to learn that most of the funding can be traced to the usual suspects Soros, DNC and Hussein’s OFA community agitating organization.
How do we stop the funding of these hate groups???
I would start with sending Soros to Russia.
I was going to say Jail instead but on second thought…yeah, Russia.
Russia will send him to jail.
And it won’t be as pleasant as ours.
So that way, you accomplish both.
And then RICO every Soros related enterprise.
Have an Attorney General with a pair who’ll bring RICO charges all the way up the ladder, even if it leads to Soros funded groups.
Left leadership is silent
All this for a guy that’s no more conservative than a JFK Democrat…
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL So true…
How far we have fallen…
I have lost all respoect for the left and for people who condone disruptive protest against Trump. I hope his administration deals swiftly with them.
And harshly. I hope his administration deals swiftly and harshly with them.
Sorry. Left a word out
Trump said in an interview that he inherited liking order and strength from his German ancestors.
I’m not sure that this group knows what “anti-fascist” means. That, or they’re trying to be ironical.
They keep using that word. I do not think it means what they think it means.
copycats applying their own version of the European “antifa” label which they think lends them some form of legitimacy.
The movie Carrie immediately comes to mind, except these aren’t children. These must be the “moderate” Muslims McCain and Team are arming for the American Spring.
I would say this qualifies as terrorism, and they as a terrorist group. It’s time to get out the labels and slap them upside the head with ’em, since they all like labels so much. Talk about angry white men…..
D.C. Holding cell till after inauguration . They will meet new friends thar will love them long time. / s
Gitmo holding cell for the next 8 years
D.C. First, they need to experience the Brotherly love before the honeymoon in gitmo./s
Is this the DC anti-Fascist coalition, or the DC coalition of anti-Fascists?
More like DC Fascists.
Splitter!!!
I hope we are seeing some arrests soon. O’Keefe never gives everything in his first videos.
Law enforcement has it all now because there is more.
What the left will say “It’s just ‘fun’ this wouldn’t hurt anyone”. Something like this happening would cause major disruptions. Panic, running, heart attacks, people being stomped on. People running out into the street and the possibility of being hit by cars.
They could easily take it a little further… because the sprinkler system didn’t go off and they decided a little fire would do the trick.
You can stop the funding when they are declared to be the terrorist organizations that they are. Hopefully the law and order president and his new cabinet will do this and send Soros to Putin.
Lock them all up. Lock them up and throw away the key! Charge them with attempting to incite riots and terrorism.
How long will it take for this to hit the big MSM?
not holding my breath Bull.
Lee Stranahan had a periscope event about these domestic terrorists, btw who also was behind the Milo event that was cancelled due to violence, his investigating shows that the Kellogs Foundation is a major backer of the terrorists.
Twenty years?
I think it’s amazing that these fascists call themselves anti-fascists. They look like leftovers from the Abby Hoffman days.
I’m sure their bible is Saul Alinsky. I hope law enforcement puts these idiots away before they can do any interference or damage.
“If you try to close us down we will look for your house, we will burn it.”
So if someone said this about Obama supporters what would have happened to them?
In my book, that’s volunteering for two to the chest…
Sooner or later we’ll get around to doing things instead of saying them.
This is a political and a cultural war. These spawn of the NWO are the real fascists wanting a one Party government that injects itself in all aspects of life. They want mind control from birth to death. They want you to be a slave to Big Brother(the controlling elite commissars) and are willing to commit mass murder(as called for by Bill Ayers) to erase the non-believers. They are a cancer on the body politic as are the Democrats, and unless they are eliminated, will do everything in their power to destroy the country.
Luke Kuhn (Rockville, MD) has been at this a long time. From a February 2006 counter-demonstration at a Minuteman Project rally in DC, he is in several frames in this gallery.
http://www.gettyimages.fr/événement/minuteman-project-protests-guest-worker-amnesty-program-56768191?#luke-kuhn-of-rockville-maryland-leads-counterdemonstrators-at-a-rally-picture-id56786320
How charming. A fascist group calling itself anti-fascist. It’s the times.
Perhaps now we know why some are NOT attending…
“Addled by their hatred of Trump”/ simultaneously outing/exposing
their own criminality in the process/ ALL will be rounded up/locked up SOON/
Trump/ and supporters will be “tested again and again”/
DON’T BET AGAINST US/ YOU WILL LOSE/
Everyone needs to be alert because this isn’t over until Trump takes his hand off the Bible.
As it is, it looks as if the Left may be trying to get Obama to declare a “National Emergency” to have the election voided.
Am I too off base, Sundance?
I’m not Sundance, but you’re WAY off base.
This only gets started when Trump takes his hand off the Bible.
Then it’s off to the races.
And If Obama declares a NE and puts troops in the streets? He has the power until the ceremony is complete…
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is hosting #DisruptJ20, even though the group is openly conspiring to commit crimes. You can email the church here: staff@saintstephensdc.org
send them the video
January 15, 2016
Pro-Trump Bikers Plan To Form A ‘Wall’ Against Violent Protesters At Inauguration:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/15/pro-trump-bikers-wall-inauguration/
And here’s then 39-year-old psychopath Luke Kuhn at another protest in Washington DC July 7, 2008. He has to be on someone’s payroll.
Other protestors were not so generous. Luke Kuhn, 39, said he would probably “try to block them away from the door.” Although there is no military draft in the U.S., Kuhn, who is from Rockville, Md., warned that one could be imposed in the future because “Bush is a fool.” In the event anyone ever arrives at Kuhn’s home with a draft notice, “they would be fired on,” he warned.
During the protest, Kuhn announced that “this recruiting station is hereby closed.
“Close the gates of hell,” he shouted. The weekend protests are targeting recruiting offices because “their recruiting is weak,” Kuhn said, pointing to recent news reports indicating that the Pentagon was failing to meet its recruiting goals.
http://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/anti-war-protesters-target-military-recruitment
In O’Keefe’s video, Kuhn is now nearly 50 years old and still planning destruction, setting fire to houses, whatever, with a look on his face that is pure evil.
Lee Stranahan has a good article out also about the protests
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/16/leftist-groups-plotting-disrupt-inauguration-attacked-trump-supporters/
Perhaps RSBN will provide a venue from time to time for Veritas. That could be a short range and long range benefit for both organizations..
James O’Keefe is quiet but fearless. Like most truth tellers, he is not interested in attention for himself, at all.
