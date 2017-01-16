BREAKING – Istanbul Reina Nightclub Terrorist Captured in Turkey…

International news agencies are reporting – the gunman who killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Day has been caught today in the city’s Esenyurt district, the Hurriyet newspaper website and other media reports said on Tuesday. The suspect is pictured left shortly after he was captured by Turkish authorities.

Previously the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria. –developing story–

39 people were killed and 69 injured on New Years Day as they celebrated in the Reina nightclub.