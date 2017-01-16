BREAKING – Istanbul Reina Nightclub Terrorist Captured in Turkey…

Posted on January 16, 2017 by

terrorist-captured-turkeyInternational news agencies are reporting – the gunman who killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Day has been caught today in the city’s Esenyurt district, the Hurriyet newspaper website and other media reports said on Tuesday.  The suspect is pictured left shortly after he was captured by Turkish authorities.

Previously the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.  –developing story

39 people were killed and 69 injured on New Years Day as they celebrated in the Reina nightclub.

turkey-new-year-3

 

This entry was posted in Cultural Marxism, Death Threats, ISIS, Islam, Jihad, Muslim Grievance Industry - MGI, Terrorist Attacks, Turkey, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

80 Responses to BREAKING – Istanbul Reina Nightclub Terrorist Captured in Turkey…

  1. md070264 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Turkish interrogation and prison….ouch

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Orygun says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    It looks like the Turks didn’t treat him with kid gloves. Good!
    Lawyers here would be filing police brutality charges.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. freddiel says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    His eyes tell me that he lives in his head.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Newman says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    How long before we find out our FBI interviewed him?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Gail says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    It’s a great day. 2 terrorists arrested. This piece of work and the wife of Mateen.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. Johnny says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Burn him alive REAL SLOW

    Like

    Reply
  7. feralcatsblog says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Today they bake, tomorrow they brew
    Then all humanity in shariah and death they plan to stew
    For still far too few understand the devious game
    And fewer still will say it aloud, that simply Islam is the evil’s name!

    Anyone who does not understand this understands nothing about Islam.

    Islam is the greatest continuing crime against humanity, especially women, including little girls, the world has ever known.

    At some point either Islam dies or Humanity dies.

    “In the end, there can be only one.”

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. Rebel Mope says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Interestingly the gentleman that is taking the ‘selfie’ with the perp has a right hand that looks like a pugilist and a left hand that looks like a pianist’s. Terrorist looks kind of Uyghurish.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • james23 says:
      January 16, 2017 at 5:27 pm

      That right hand looks swollen. from impact no doubt

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Shadrach says:
      January 16, 2017 at 8:11 pm

      I think it’s two people. One holding his face towards the camera, and the second holding his head up. Does not bode well for his survival.

      Yes, he looks like a Uighur to me too. The Reuters link says he’s from Uzbekistan….

      Like

      Reply
  9. Sandra says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    They should have cut his head off.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. psadie says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Well they caught the Neanderthal…now leave him in the Turkish prison ala Midnight Express! Oh, boy!

    Like

    Reply
  11. The Boss says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Somehow I doubt the Turks will consider this shooting a case of workplace violence.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. BobW462 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    I guess Turkey deserves some credit, as this guy apparently was never able to flee across the border. If he had done the crime in Europe, he would have no doubt been able to move at will.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. barton2016 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Can I take a poke at him?

    Like

    Reply
  14. Bull Durham says:
    January 16, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Just a heads up on Turkey. They have close help now since the coup attempt from Russian Intel.
    FSB, SVR and GRU would have penetration into Uzbek ratlines to Turkey and Syria.
    There is the SCO and CSTO security organizations that Russia is a major player of both, and Uzbekistan is a member. They focus on anti-territory as the priority in their alliances.

    Unlike our useless alliance with NATO, the Russians are the world’s top nation at fighting radical Islamic terror. It is unseen deep penetration Intel work that keeps them one step ahead, though not batting 1.000 by any means.

    I hope Trump will work also in concert with those two organizations, instead of moving thousands of tanks and troops around Europe in useless chest-beating antics. He’s completely correct that NATO is a total waste of time and a delusion for security.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • MVW says:
      January 16, 2017 at 8:55 pm

      NATO top brass has been corrupted by Brownstone operations or just bribed. Clean up will require replacement just as a start, and clean up is required to stop the invasion.

      Like

      Reply
  15. Grace Anne says:
    January 16, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Perhaps I will be ostracized with my thoughts… we are a people that love law and order. And that must happen. I will not stoop to the ways of our enemy. I do not relish in the pain of others, including our enemies. May justice and the rule of law return in our country and world-wide.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Sandra says:
      January 16, 2017 at 7:25 pm

      I’m an eye-for-an-eye kind of person. This is a cruel world. There are some horrible people living in it. They’re not all nice like you. 🙂 But I do appreciate your outlook on life and there is much value in it, that’s for sure.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Bull Durham says:
      January 16, 2017 at 7:44 pm

      There are two classes of Law and Justice. One is for civilian life, our Rule of Law and equality under the Law. There also are Laws regarding War. These are few and international laws specific to war.

      Terror is war not crime. It sometimes looks like crime. It’s war.

      And in war, virtually anything goes. The bruising he received would be unacceptable in criminal capture if he had not resisted. But he did resist. And yet the Turks still got him alive and well. Now they will use battlefield interrogation. That it takes place in a police station or army base or black prison does not matter.

      In Chechnya when they catch a known killer like this they interrogate him with the intention of him not surviving. That’s what two massive terror wars paid for by foreign nations (Saudi Arabia and USA) against a Russian Federation republic produces.

      Battlefield actions are inherently inhumane. War is the organized horror of man’s worst nature.

      This terrorist would have killed more and kept killing and would kill you and me and as many people he could, but he ran out of ammo.

      He passed out of humanity that night in Istanbul. He’s no different than a rabid dog.
      What happens to him is what God would do. Send him to hell.
      Our concern should be for the families of the murdered and the wounded whose lives have been so destructively altered.

      Everyday as I cruise foreign websites for news of the world I see 18+ photos of the horrors inflicted in small villages and towns, in urban sectors and in sandy desert battlefields. All of it is from terrorists or nazis. They are not criminals for what they do. They are warriors for some Satanic ideologies. And they all have to be killed.

      The criminals are the national leaders and ideologues who pay them to do it. (Joe Biden is in Kiev, hugging and kissing Poroshenko, a mass murderer of his own people in Donbass.) Saudi princes are criminals. Qatar, Bahrain and the Gulf States leaders are criminals. We have Senators who are criminals and IC officials who are criminals.

      The notion that terrorists are criminals is Obama-talk.
      No country that is serious about anti-terror considers a terrorist a criminal.
      You’ll never win the war if you confuse Rule of Law and Rules of War.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Grace Anne says:
        January 16, 2017 at 8:08 pm

        BD you are a great source of information. This is war. I get that. War is cruel. I just don’t want to RELISH the pain of another human being, even the enemy. The enemy must be defeated. Some of the comments were disturbing. We are better than the enemy who has no respect of life.

        Like

        Reply
        • BlackKnightRides says:
          January 16, 2017 at 8:56 pm

          Grace Anne, your “comments were disturbing” observation seems bizarre in relation to the viciousness, scale and scope of Islamic Terrorism.

          Have you watched the videos of these terrorist animals torturing and maiming and dismembering people?

          Have you concluded how you will know when Islamic Terrorism has been defeated?

          How exactly would you make it happen while “respecting terrorists’ life”?

          If so, consider how long it will take, who you would put at risk of death on our side to get it done, and many noncombatant deaths at terrorists’ hands we might expect in the meantime.

          Like

          Reply
      • fuzzi says:
        January 16, 2017 at 8:12 pm

        Well written. Terrorists are like rabid dogs except for one thing: a rabid dog didn’t choose to be rabid.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  16. fuzzi says:
    January 16, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Looks like he resisted arrest. Tsk, tsk.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. free73735 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Does anyone else think these pictures look odd, especially the one where the person has their hand on his throat? The head looks too large for the body. Am not saying it is, just asking.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Bill says:
    January 16, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Every time I see one of his kind I feel that the gates between 2 worlds have opened. They don’t look like they have evolved with the rest of us for the last few centuries.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. RuckusTom says:
    January 16, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Looks like the Turks use the extended version of the Miranda rights. “You have the right to remain silent”. Smack ! “Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law.” Smack ! “You have the right to an attorney.” Smack ! …. Smack ! … Smack ! …. Smack !

    Like

    Reply
  20. Joan says:
    January 16, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    I would love to know how they found him.

    Like

    Reply
    • MVW says:
      January 16, 2017 at 8:58 pm

      They did not find him living two doors down from where he previously lived like happened in Brussels. Turks aren’t politically correct.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s