BREAKING – Istanbul Reina Nightclub Terrorist Captured in Turkey…

International news agencies are reporting – the gunman who killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Day has been caught today in the city’s Esenyurt district, the Hurriyet newspaper website and other media reports said on Tuesday. The suspect is pictured left shortly after he was captured by Turkish authorities.
Previously the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria. –developing story–
39 people were killed and 69 injured on New Years Day as they celebrated in the Reina nightclub.
Turkish interrogation and prison….ouch
Fell down the stairs…
All 110 floors and back up. Isaac Newton who?
That there’s some funny S#$%, I don’t who you are
Amazing how much he looks like his photo…….
I don’t care who you are………. That there’s some funny S$%#………….
He looks about as happy Before he was caught.
Caught me by surprise, md070264 – glad I was not in public when I barked that laugh. My heart breaks for the victims and families, and it helps to laugh at the “misfortune” of the feral monster who perpetrated this hideous crime.
There are no citizen oversight committees for the Turkish police. /s
I hope he didn’t damage anybody’s boot.
https://www.rt.com/news/373886-istanbul-nightclub-attacker-arrested/
Good report here.
“Midnight Express” if you want to see a taste of what Turkish police dish out.
(Oliver Stone screenwriter, awesome realism.)
He’ll be praying to the Devil for death.
Brutal flick.
Brutal.
I saw that when it came out. Just hearing the name makes me cringe even today.
Thanks for heads-up, Lastin and Auscitizen. I’ll skip it – enough ugliness scrolling across my mind’s eye.
Wise choice.
He’ll be begging for waterboarding.
I expect a “confession” motivating extradition of Fethullah Gulen.
Turkey now auditioning for “ISIS Interrogation Central”.
Smile for the camera, tough guy.
Say “Cheese.”
In the captured photo, he looks like he’s saying “that hurt a lot and I’m looking at a lot more and worse. sux to be me right now.”
It looks like the Turks didn’t treat him with kid gloves. Good!
Lawyers here would be filing police brutality charges.
And they shouldn’t have. He deserves even worse than what happened to all of those innocent victims.
Better put a slab of raw pork on that shiner.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can see that he will be prone to resisting arrest up until he is buried with the pigs.
His eyes tell me that he lives in his head.
BINGO! I was just about to say :”Look at the hate in his eyes” but I saw your comment and thought it was much more appropriate.
Cold dead eyes
“…a doll’s eyes ….”
…we’re gonna need a bigger President…
fortunately one is on the way!
How long before we find out our FBI interviewed him?
They would have released him, lack of evidence….He will promise to be good , like the Gitmo prisoners Obama just released…..
And then he beheading to college in Ohio.
Would not surprise me.
It’s a great day. 2 terrorists arrested. This piece of work and the wife of Mateen.
Not a great day for Obama and Brennan
Makes me wonder if the authorities are all saying:”Screw Obama! We’ve got a Lion coming into Office and he looks hungry. We don’t want to be his dinner so we better do our jobs!”
I like this, Mark, and I think it’s true. Feelin’ the changing tide, feelin’ the changing tide…
Burn him alive REAL SLOW
I lobe BBQ!
Somehow I don’t think even ‘low n slow’ would make this muzz meat taste good
Today they bake, tomorrow they brew
Then all humanity in shariah and death they plan to stew
For still far too few understand the devious game
And fewer still will say it aloud, that simply Islam is the evil’s name!
Anyone who does not understand this understands nothing about Islam.
Islam is the greatest continuing crime against humanity, especially women, including little girls, the world has ever known.
At some point either Islam dies or Humanity dies.
“In the end, there can be only one.”
Interestingly the gentleman that is taking the ‘selfie’ with the perp has a right hand that looks like a pugilist and a left hand that looks like a pianist’s. Terrorist looks kind of Uyghurish.
That right hand looks swollen. from impact no doubt
I think it’s two people. One holding his face towards the camera, and the second holding his head up. Does not bode well for his survival.
Yes, he looks like a Uighur to me too. The Reuters link says he’s from Uzbekistan….
They should have cut his head off.
Well they caught the Neanderthal…now leave him in the Turkish prison ala Midnight Express! Oh, boy!
Think Turkey allows visitation rights from victims’ friends and families?
Somehow I doubt the Turks will consider this shooting a case of workplace violence.
I guess Turkey deserves some credit, as this guy apparently was never able to flee across the border. If he had done the crime in Europe, he would have no doubt been able to move at will.
AP story said they’ve had him under surveillance for several days.
Did it say what they were waiting for?
Did turkey have to wait until Trump was done ripping Brennan a new A-hole so that they could ask The Donald what they should do with the killer ?
Said they wanted to see who he communicated with.
Three others arrested with him.
Child that was present taken into protective custody.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just a heads up on Turkey. They have close help now since the coup attempt from Russian Intel.
FSB, SVR and GRU would have penetration into Uzbek ratlines to Turkey and Syria.
There is the SCO and CSTO security organizations that Russia is a major player of both, and Uzbekistan is a member. They focus on anti-territory as the priority in their alliances.
Unlike our useless alliance with NATO, the Russians are the world’s top nation at fighting radical Islamic terror. It is unseen deep penetration Intel work that keeps them one step ahead, though not batting 1.000 by any means.
I hope Trump will work also in concert with those two organizations, instead of moving thousands of tanks and troops around Europe in useless chest-beating antics. He’s completely correct that NATO is a total waste of time and a delusion for security.
NATO top brass has been corrupted by Brownstone operations or just bribed. Clean up will require replacement just as a start, and clean up is required to stop the invasion.
Perhaps I will be ostracized with my thoughts… we are a people that love law and order. And that must happen. I will not stoop to the ways of our enemy. I do not relish in the pain of others, including our enemies. May justice and the rule of law return in our country and world-wide.
I’m an eye-for-an-eye kind of person. This is a cruel world. There are some horrible people living in it. They’re not all nice like you. 🙂 But I do appreciate your outlook on life and there is much value in it, that’s for sure.
This has nothing to do with nice. Your words are condescending.
Take a deep breath and read Sandra’s comment again.
It was especially considerate.
Your comment invited castigation, but you got none.
What was condescending?
Really?
She obviously Commended you.
Did you think she was nibbling at your bait?
Thank you for your comment.
There are two classes of Law and Justice. One is for civilian life, our Rule of Law and equality under the Law. There also are Laws regarding War. These are few and international laws specific to war.
Terror is war not crime. It sometimes looks like crime. It’s war.
And in war, virtually anything goes. The bruising he received would be unacceptable in criminal capture if he had not resisted. But he did resist. And yet the Turks still got him alive and well. Now they will use battlefield interrogation. That it takes place in a police station or army base or black prison does not matter.
In Chechnya when they catch a known killer like this they interrogate him with the intention of him not surviving. That’s what two massive terror wars paid for by foreign nations (Saudi Arabia and USA) against a Russian Federation republic produces.
Battlefield actions are inherently inhumane. War is the organized horror of man’s worst nature.
This terrorist would have killed more and kept killing and would kill you and me and as many people he could, but he ran out of ammo.
He passed out of humanity that night in Istanbul. He’s no different than a rabid dog.
What happens to him is what God would do. Send him to hell.
Our concern should be for the families of the murdered and the wounded whose lives have been so destructively altered.
Everyday as I cruise foreign websites for news of the world I see 18+ photos of the horrors inflicted in small villages and towns, in urban sectors and in sandy desert battlefields. All of it is from terrorists or nazis. They are not criminals for what they do. They are warriors for some Satanic ideologies. And they all have to be killed.
The criminals are the national leaders and ideologues who pay them to do it. (Joe Biden is in Kiev, hugging and kissing Poroshenko, a mass murderer of his own people in Donbass.) Saudi princes are criminals. Qatar, Bahrain and the Gulf States leaders are criminals. We have Senators who are criminals and IC officials who are criminals.
The notion that terrorists are criminals is Obama-talk.
No country that is serious about anti-terror considers a terrorist a criminal.
You’ll never win the war if you confuse Rule of Law and Rules of War.
BD you are a great source of information. This is war. I get that. War is cruel. I just don’t want to RELISH the pain of another human being, even the enemy. The enemy must be defeated. Some of the comments were disturbing. We are better than the enemy who has no respect of life.
Grace Anne, your “comments were disturbing” observation seems bizarre in relation to the viciousness, scale and scope of Islamic Terrorism.
Have you watched the videos of these terrorist animals torturing and maiming and dismembering people?
Have you concluded how you will know when Islamic Terrorism has been defeated?
How exactly would you make it happen while “respecting terrorists’ life”?
If so, consider how long it will take, who you would put at risk of death on our side to get it done, and many noncombatant deaths at terrorists’ hands we might expect in the meantime.
Well written. Terrorists are like rabid dogs except for one thing: a rabid dog didn’t choose to be rabid.
Looks like he resisted arrest. Tsk, tsk.
Does anyone else think these pictures look odd, especially the one where the person has their hand on his throat? The head looks too large for the body. Am not saying it is, just asking.
He looks dead in that picture.
Thank you.
I was thinking it doesn’t look like the same guy, but I’m bad analyzing pictures. 🙂
Thanks for your input.
I actually thought the resemblance was striking, when sometimes other stories it is not. Especially the extra photos that are on the links SD provided.
I looked at his nose and it appears wider in the capture picture. Then I realized it is swollen! My little world doesn’t prepare me for swollen noses! I’m glad there are men willing to do WHATEVER IT TAKES in order to stop these soulless pieces of satan’s trash.
My thought is that they are putting pressure on a neck wound to stop the bleeding.
inbreeding
Every time I see one of his kind I feel that the gates between 2 worlds have opened. They don’t look like they have evolved with the rest of us for the last few centuries.
Looks like the Turks use the extended version of the Miranda rights. “You have the right to remain silent”. Smack ! “Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law.” Smack ! “You have the right to an attorney.” Smack ! …. Smack ! … Smack ! …. Smack !
I would love to know how they found him.
They did not find him living two doors down from where he previously lived like happened in Brussels. Turks aren’t politically correct.
