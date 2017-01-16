2017 – “No Fear”…

Posted on January 16, 2017 by

jmAndrewBreitbart 001

Details Here

This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Election 2017, Heros. Bookmark the permalink.

36 Responses to 2017 – “No Fear”…

  3. Joan says:
    January 16, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    I am so worried about Trump’s safety.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. justfactsplz says:
    January 16, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Sundance and all of the Wolverines are Andrew Breitbart.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. muffyroberts says:
    January 16, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Fear is the path to the dark side.
    Yoda

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. FofBW says:
    January 16, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Sure many have heard this:
    FEAR
    False
    Expectation
    Appearing
    Real

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. freepetta says:
    January 16, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Very cool!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. jello333 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    You know when I got here… April of 2012. Coincidentally that was just shortly after Andrew died. You also know that when I first arrived here, I was still under quite a bit of the effects of the “good liberal” brainwashing I had lived with my whole life. Among other things, that included a dislike of one Andrew Breitbart. But little by little, thanks to what was going on around me in the world, but primarily thanks to Sundance and other people right here at the Treehouse, my eyes were opened. And so I want to say again what I’ve said a couple times before:

    I am SO sorry, Andrew, that I never gave you a chance while you were alive. I now consider you an absolute hero, and I’d give anything to be able to go back and say that to you while you were still with us. 😦

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  9. Fe says:
    January 16, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    That gives me goosebumps. NO FEAR indeed. We fight alongside President Trump. He needs all of us.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  10. Oldschool says:
    January 16, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    After reading the obamacare post, seeing this depiction of Andrew is just what the doctor ordered!!!! Thank you SD.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Niagara Frontier says:
    January 16, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    ”L ‘audace, I’audace!
    Toujours I’audace!”

    There is no turning back now, not after we’ve come this far. We will neither retreat nor relent until we have our country returned to us. I’m ready!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. muffyroberts says:
    January 16, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    I don’t really have any fear, just rebulous excitement, that is a tad scarey. But I am not afraid.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. Guyver1 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    He was an awesome human being…
    An army of Patriots carries on his legacy.
    Proud to be a part of that army.

    Like

    Reply
  14. TheOldBear says:
    January 16, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Does anyone here know what is going to happen/truth of the possible Appentice out takes with PE Trump using the n word that is in the possession of Tim Arnold. Info Wars said they may be released right before the inauguration. Any thoughts or updated information?

    Like

    Reply
  15. Pam says:
    January 16, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    It’s just amazing how a picture can say so much without any words. What a true patriot he was.

    Thank God for President Trump!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Coldeadhands says:
    January 16, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    No offense to all the current advocates for our Republic but, wow do I miss Andrew Breitbart!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Grace Anne says:
    January 16, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    He prepared us for today.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. tvollrath66 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    This was on twitter by Paul j watson http://www.infowars.com/report-cnnbuzzfeed-to-release-damaging-new-trump-tape-48-hours-before-inauguration/. Claims it is being released by someone at nbc to cnn and buzzfeed at 3pm tomorrow..says he used n word called Barron retard…idk….anyone heard anything

    Like

    Reply
  19. quintrillion says:
    January 16, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    “He was not just a threat to the political order–he was also a threat to the business of mainstream media.”…..(Andrew Breitbart regarding Matt Drudge) …

    Righteous Indignation / Chapter three / Thank God For The Internet

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. skookumchuck55 says:
    January 16, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Great painting. What a loss this man’s early death was. I harbor suspicions that his demise was not natural.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Sandra-VA says:
    January 16, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Is it Andrew’s birthday today?

    I love McNaughton’s artwork and I may just buy a print of this one.

    Like

    Reply
  22. ledeplorable says:
    January 16, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    The spirit of Andrew is with us.

    Like

    Reply
  23. MVW says:
    January 16, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    You may imagine there aren’t brave souls in pursuit of noon day sunlight on the evil CIA self funding ‘Ops’ but this guy is going into the middle of it, to investigate in Haiti, where Monica Peterson was murdered for getting too close. His crowd sourced investigation is also insider sourced from people that are putting themselves and families lives on the line.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • MVW says:
      January 16, 2017 at 9:27 pm

      No doubt the ‘Deep CIA’ is debating whether or not to put this whole operation asleep while Trump is occupying the Whitehouse, then fire it up after he leaves, with most of the structure intact.

      It is important to discover the seeds of the Ops resurrection or we will be in serious trouble with no Trump.

      Like

      Reply
  24. TomR,Worc,Ma,USA (tb032004) says:
    January 16, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    ” I am in earnest — I will not equivocate — I will not excuse — I will not retreat a single inch — AND I WILL BE HEARD. ”

    Willam Lloyd Garrison, Jan 1st, 1831.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s