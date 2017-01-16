Prayer Requests
2017 – “No Fear”…
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Election 2017, Heros. Bookmark the permalink.
VERY cool.
LikeLiked by 1 person
#WAR
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am so worried about Trump’s safety.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Come on! ‘NO FEAR’
LikeLiked by 8 people
Sundance and all of the Wolverines are Andrew Breitbart.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Fear is the path to the dark side.
Yoda
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sure many have heard this:
FEAR
False
Expectation
Appearing
Real
LikeLiked by 6 people
Very cool!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know when I got here… April of 2012. Coincidentally that was just shortly after Andrew died. You also know that when I first arrived here, I was still under quite a bit of the effects of the “good liberal” brainwashing I had lived with my whole life. Among other things, that included a dislike of one Andrew Breitbart. But little by little, thanks to what was going on around me in the world, but primarily thanks to Sundance and other people right here at the Treehouse, my eyes were opened. And so I want to say again what I’ve said a couple times before:
I am SO sorry, Andrew, that I never gave you a chance while you were alive. I now consider you an absolute hero, and I’d give anything to be able to go back and say that to you while you were still with us. 😦
LikeLiked by 16 people
Its NEVER too late to come to the light……Welcome….
LikeLike
That gives me goosebumps. NO FEAR indeed. We fight alongside President Trump. He needs all of us.
LikeLiked by 9 people
After reading the obamacare post, seeing this depiction of Andrew is just what the doctor ordered!!!! Thank you SD.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Let us remember this photo as we head into this inaugural week and the many things that will need to be done in the days, weeks, months ahead.
May God be with PE Trump and us as evil continues to be exposed and as we fight it!
LikeLiked by 4 people
”L ‘audace, I’audace!
Toujours I’audace!”
There is no turning back now, not after we’ve come this far. We will neither retreat nor relent until we have our country returned to us. I’m ready!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t really have any fear, just rebulous excitement, that is a tad scarey. But I am not afraid.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He was an awesome human being…
An army of Patriots carries on his legacy.
Proud to be a part of that army.
LikeLike
Does anyone here know what is going to happen/truth of the possible Appentice out takes with PE Trump using the n word that is in the possession of Tim Arnold. Info Wars said they may be released right before the inauguration. Any thoughts or updated information?
LikeLike
Bless your heart!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Put down the bong, son.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My thoughts? Hmm…. what is that subatomic particle they talk about…. oh yeah, a quark. Really small, I mean really, really, REALLY unbelievably tiny…. approaching zero is total size, volume, mass. Yeah, think of that teensy weeny little quark, and then you’ll have some idea of just how much I CARE about any “dirt” they dig up on Donald.
LikeLike
It’s just amazing how a picture can say so much without any words. What a true patriot he was.
Thank God for President Trump!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No offense to all the current advocates for our Republic but, wow do I miss Andrew Breitbart!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He prepared us for today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This was on twitter by Paul j watson http://www.infowars.com/report-cnnbuzzfeed-to-release-damaging-new-trump-tape-48-hours-before-inauguration/. Claims it is being released by someone at nbc to cnn and buzzfeed at 3pm tomorrow..says he used n word called Barron retard…idk….anyone heard anything
LikeLike
This was going around for months during the primary and during the General election. It never came to be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You sound like a troll. Just saying.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lol…I’m not.. I just seen it and got scared I really don’t care what he has said or done…he is my president.
LikeLike
Then why are you scared? Sounds like you are concern trolling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because I don’t like him to be attacked. ..or myself.
LikeLike
“He was not just a threat to the political order–he was also a threat to the business of mainstream media.”…..(Andrew Breitbart regarding Matt Drudge) …
Righteous Indignation / Chapter three / Thank God For The Internet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great painting. What a loss this man’s early death was. I harbor suspicions that his demise was not natural.
LikeLike
Is it Andrew’s birthday today?
I love McNaughton’s artwork and I may just buy a print of this one.
LikeLike
The spirit of Andrew is with us.
LikeLike
You may imagine there aren’t brave souls in pursuit of noon day sunlight on the evil CIA self funding ‘Ops’ but this guy is going into the middle of it, to investigate in Haiti, where Monica Peterson was murdered for getting too close. His crowd sourced investigation is also insider sourced from people that are putting themselves and families lives on the line.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No doubt the ‘Deep CIA’ is debating whether or not to put this whole operation asleep while Trump is occupying the Whitehouse, then fire it up after he leaves, with most of the structure intact.
It is important to discover the seeds of the Ops resurrection or we will be in serious trouble with no Trump.
LikeLike
” I am in earnest — I will not equivocate — I will not excuse — I will not retreat a single inch — AND I WILL BE HEARD. ”
Willam Lloyd Garrison, Jan 1st, 1831.
LikeLike