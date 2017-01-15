Sunday Talks – Vice President Elect Mike Pence…

Vice-President-Elect Mike Pence appeared on Fox News Sunday and CBS News (Face The Nation) to discuss the upcoming inauguration and the Trump administration.
CBS NEWS FIRST:
.
Fox News Sunday Second Interview:
.
Vice-President-Elect Mike Pence appeared on Fox News Sunday and CBS News (Face The Nation) to discuss the upcoming inauguration and the Trump administration.
CBS NEWS FIRST:
.
Fox News Sunday Second Interview:
.
Repeat the lie often & again – Joseph Goebbels
http://takimag.com/article/top_10_trump_myths_gavin_mcinnes#axzz4VknoGZQw
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hey Babs!
Put in your reading glasses, &…. DONT RAIN IN OUR PARADE, BABYCAKES!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
This hag thinks and feels?
LikeLike
I am not in the mod today to watch our great VP get badgered. Will wait for my fellow Treepers to share their takes.
LikeLiked by 5 people
HOW MANY TIMES did this guy John something try to interrupt Pence, who simply did NOT let him do so? And how much longer do they think they should drag this Russia fakery into their programming? I started laughing immediately, the minute I realized he was going with it again! THEN, Wallace starts off with the Lewis garbage, within which he states Lewis “explains” his stance, which no, he NEVER EXPLAINS. He just says he doesn’t THINK Trump is legitimate. When does he really EXPLAIN ? Never. Something about Clinton “Campaign” somewhere, which is never expanded into an actual “EXPLANATION”. But that’s enough for Fox and Wallace, I guess.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I haven’t seen Fox News Sunday with Wallace yet, but I didn’t like when Pence said, “present company excluded” a couple of times when talking about the dishonest media. Hopefully he’s playing good cop to Trump’s bad cop, but even with that I wish he hasn’t said it. I don’t think he should be contentious, but I do like it better when he turns baiting interviewers on their ear by only responding with positive statements.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s terminally polite.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I know but it will not work with these ugly people. They see it as being weak. (like muzz)
LikeLike
I don’t think the Sunday talks, or perhaps any of these types of sit-downs, are a good format for Pence right now. Everyone on Team Trump has a right to be absolutely indignant at they way they’re being treated, and imo, there’s power in showing their indignance (don’t think that’s an actual word, but you get my point!).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indignation.
I have a part-time job as grammar police 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, officer! Have no idea how it escaped me!
LikeLike
It’s a Mid-West US thing. City people and East Coast people just don’t get it.
LikeLike
Agreed, it’s the Midwest equivalent of “bless your heart.” Translation — you’re an idiot but we’ll both pretend like you aren’t because my mom taught me manners.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A joy of having DJT as President is that he’s immune to the elite’s self-appointed mission as arbiters of what is good for the country.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Pence has far more patience than I.
I would have reached across that desk and slapped the fake journalist.
LikeLiked by 6 people
…and taken HIS coat too!
LikeLiked by 4 people
At some very determined and publicly obvious point, patience becomes weakness.
LikeLiked by 7 people
TRUTH!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I watched the Wallace interview with Pence. Sometimes Pence sets my teeth on edge because he’s just never going to call a spade a spade if he can avoid it. I need to see a little passion now and again. Love the guy, but sometimes his flatline approach makes me a little nuts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m already worn out. Not my kind of guy. Could be wonderful man, great father, etc, etc., but just not my kind of leader.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think it would be a good idea to have others do the media appearances – others who are less inhibited in the way they speak and less fearful of defending DJT’s tweets and point of view.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree with this. However, he’s not supposed to be the leader. He’s the #1 follower.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps this is a useful counterpoint to Trump’s style.
LikeLiked by 5 people
^^^This.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes. They’re a balanced team. I have great hope for them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d say sometimes it is … but not this time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Put the “all talk, no action” in context! The context was helping his district. Trump said Lewis is all talk, no action with respect to Lewis’ district.
More dishonest media taking statements out of context.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pence in the #2 slot with DJT calling the plays is fine, but Pence as a #1 would get rolled and flattened by the left wing scum; a bit too accommodating.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ole Babs should have stayed with the porn industry that she started off in !
LikeLike
“Russia, Russia, Russia!!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
The press is now irrelevant… I saw President Trump lob his tweets over the heads of the press, they are all abuzz and indignant about what he said, and now Vice President Pence and others are advancing their narrative. In business, you need to be pro-active, not reactive. President Trump is now setting the narrative. I keep asking if wonders will ever cease. Today, I resolve to stop asking and just keep the popcorn handy. Representative Lewis is a case in point – he did an admirable and courageous act quite a few years ago. What has he done or advanced lately to improve the lives of the people he represents?
LikeLiked by 1 person
What people need to realize like it or not, is that these interviews are part of the deal as a presidential candidate and even once you take the oath of office. I don’t necessarily like them but that’s life. I’ve seen Wallace when he was a lot worse than this. As far as what Pence did with Wallace, he was just being polite and respectful. He did serve with these individuals in congress whether he liked them or not and he was only doing what the bible teaches us to do which is to love our enemies. It doesn’t necessarily mean we like what they do. In fact, Wallace was pretty tame compared to Pence’s last interview with Brit Hume where Hume was outright rude and disrespectful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These people are so obsessed with Russia. They need therapy.
“OK Mr. Dickerson, show me on the doll where the big bad Putin touched you”
LikeLike