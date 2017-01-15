Sunday Talks – Vice President Elect Mike Pence…

Vice-President-Elect Mike Pence appeared on Fox News Sunday and CBS News (Face The Nation) to discuss the upcoming inauguration and the Trump administration.

CBS NEWS FIRST:

Fox News Sunday Second Interview:

33 Responses to Sunday Talks – Vice President Elect Mike Pence…

  2. Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
    January 15, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    I am not in the mod today to watch our great VP get badgered. Will wait for my fellow Treepers to share their takes.

  3. Disgusted says:
    January 15, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    HOW MANY TIMES did this guy John something try to interrupt Pence, who simply did NOT let him do so? And how much longer do they think they should drag this Russia fakery into their programming? I started laughing immediately, the minute I realized he was going with it again! THEN, Wallace starts off with the Lewis garbage, within which he states Lewis “explains” his stance, which no, he NEVER EXPLAINS. He just says he doesn’t THINK Trump is legitimate. When does he really EXPLAIN ? Never. Something about Clinton “Campaign” somewhere, which is never expanded into an actual “EXPLANATION”. But that’s enough for Fox and Wallace, I guess.

  4. Coldeadhands says:
    January 15, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    A joy of having DJT as President is that he’s immune to the elite’s self-appointed mission as arbiters of what is good for the country.

  5. Mark Thimesch says:
    January 15, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Pence has far more patience than I.
    I would have reached across that desk and slapped the fake journalist.

  6. janc1955 says:
    January 15, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    I watched the Wallace interview with Pence. Sometimes Pence sets my teeth on edge because he’s just never going to call a spade a spade if he can avoid it. I need to see a little passion now and again. Love the guy, but sometimes his flatline approach makes me a little nuts.

  7. lorenetn says:
    January 15, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Put the “all talk, no action” in context! The context was helping his district. Trump said Lewis is all talk, no action with respect to Lewis’ district.

    More dishonest media taking statements out of context.

  8. BMG says:
    January 15, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Pence in the #2 slot with DJT calling the plays is fine, but Pence as a #1 would get rolled and flattened by the left wing scum; a bit too accommodating.

  9. beaujest says:
    January 15, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Ole Babs should have stayed with the porn industry that she started off in !

  10. M33 says:
    January 15, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    “Russia, Russia, Russia!!”

  11. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    January 15, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    The press is now irrelevant… I saw President Trump lob his tweets over the heads of the press, they are all abuzz and indignant about what he said, and now Vice President Pence and others are advancing their narrative. In business, you need to be pro-active, not reactive. President Trump is now setting the narrative. I keep asking if wonders will ever cease. Today, I resolve to stop asking and just keep the popcorn handy. Representative Lewis is a case in point – he did an admirable and courageous act quite a few years ago. What has he done or advanced lately to improve the lives of the people he represents?

  12. Pam says:
    January 15, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    What people need to realize like it or not, is that these interviews are part of the deal as a presidential candidate and even once you take the oath of office. I don’t necessarily like them but that’s life. I’ve seen Wallace when he was a lot worse than this. As far as what Pence did with Wallace, he was just being polite and respectful. He did serve with these individuals in congress whether he liked them or not and he was only doing what the bible teaches us to do which is to love our enemies. It doesn’t necessarily mean we like what they do. In fact, Wallace was pretty tame compared to Pence’s last interview with Brit Hume where Hume was outright rude and disrespectful.

  13. Keln says:
    January 15, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    These people are so obsessed with Russia. They need therapy.

    “OK Mr. Dickerson, show me on the doll where the big bad Putin touched you”

