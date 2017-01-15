January 15th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.
Transition Website HERE
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
Good Sunday oh-dark-thirty Treepers!
This is the LAST Sunday that the malignant malevolent Mancurian Candidate, Obola, will pollute with his presence in the White House.
05 days, 11 hours, 39 minutes.
131 hours, 39 minutes.
7899 minutes.
Not that I’m counting, mind you.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Five days and eleven hours until Independence Day.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Keep his jacket.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Instead of Santa Claus Is Coming To Town it needs to be rewritten to Donald Trump is Coming to Washington….I feel like I did as a kid waiting for Santa…
And Steve who is not counting I calculated the seconds and the large number ed like forever….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Should be large number looked like forever…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I did note when the number of seconds dropped below half a million. That was 17:06:40 on Saturday.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here you go. Donald Trump Is Coming to Town.
http://www.deplorablepress.com/2016/12/30/parody-video-bye-by-obama-donald-trump-is-coming-to-town/
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think they should replace Holliday for musical talent!
LikeLike
“he’s makin’ a list, checking it twice. Gonna find out who’s naughty or nice!….”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Loooongest 5 days ever. Can’t wait to call that tyrant expotus.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, it’s incredible how it slows down the closer we get.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m so excited I can barely sleep! :):) 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know! It’s like Christmas Day over and over…endless loop.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Commanding general of DC National Guard to be removed from post on inauguration day” — http://www.stripes.com/news/army/commanding-general-of-dc-national-guard-to-be-removed-from-post-on-inauguration-day-1.448836 ; “The top commander of the DC National Guard is being removed on inauguration day” – http://www.businessinsider.com/dc-national-guard-chief-removed-command-2017-1
LikeLiked by 3 people
Where is Eric Braverman?
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s probably being protected in a missile empty silo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
NOTE: JFK at approximately 18:40 states “Now the links between the nations have made us all CITIZENS OF THE WORLD …”
Contrast this to President-elect Trump who stated “There is no global anthem, no global currency, NO CERTIFICATE OF GLOBAL CITIZENSHIP. We pledge allegiance to one flag and that flag is the American flag. From now one it’s going to be America First …”
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
I can’t believe the truth Kennedy was saying out loud to the American People back then. I was too little to listen to and understand his speeches.
It seems he was the last American Prez who was a Truth Teller….til TRUMP.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s uncanny how appropriate so much of this song is for our times right now:
LikeLiked by 1 person
What goes around. I was just watching the Byrds’ version of this song on YouTube the other day, thinking the same thing.
I’ve watched the hippie generation slowly destroy our country, our culture, our way of life for decades. Now it’s finally their turn to be destroyed.
LikeLike
Judge Jeanine had that Coco lib lady on tonight and she looked absolutely deranged. No good will whatsoever. She kept saying Trump cheated and was not legitimate and he would be brought to trial and removed from office. She looked like she had been crying a lot or something.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Geez louise these moonbats are insane
LikeLiked by 2 people
Never forget that liberalism is a mental disorder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And I don’t mean that as a joke.
LikeLiked by 1 person
National Park Service is MASSIVELY SABOTAGING the Trump Inauguration.
[Reposted from Open Thread]
I have a first-hand on-the-scene report from the contractor workforce responsible for providing all Inauguration facilities and equipment, describing how NPS Supervisors named “Robin and Amie” are sabotaging the Inauguration preparation at every turn.
EXAMPLES:
After the contractor used standard dust-away chalk to mark the locations where equipment was to be placed along the entire parade route, these NPS supervisors demanded that the markings be removed “to protect the sidewalks”.
After the contractors finish erecting bleachers and placing equipment in PRE-APPROVED LOCATIONS, these NPS supervisors repeatedly show up to demand that they be moved.
Tonight, contractors were erecting temporary light poles for sound systems along the route, powered by generators. Once the systems and generators had been positioned, these NPS supervisors demanded the generators be relocated because they were under leafless trees that the “Co2 emissions would damage”… no BS, that same Co2 required to sustain plant life … coming from our malicious National Park Service management.
Observed with my own eyes.
Please share with the Trump Team.
They must know.
The same NPS that blocked Veterans’ access to our War Memorials during the “budget crisis”, claiming lack of funding and concurrently using funds they didn’t have to hire security to physically prevent access.
The NPS civil service needs to be replaced.
Best Case: Hire ONLY VETERANS.
LikeLiked by 5 people
My cold anger just went up full tilt
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dang, that is disgusting. Robin and Amie’s butts need to be fired, pronto. Is that even possible with .gov workers, or do they have to assault several young children before their butts (might) get thrown out?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“National Park Service” 😦 … Also: What about the D.C. National Guard? The ‘black hats’? … Maybe Trump would be better off taking the Oath of Office in the U.S. Supreme Court Building.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
I can’t wait till the greenies pull their antics when the wall starts going up. It will be open season for the rattlesnakes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And Gila monsters, in some areas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As an addendum to my previous posts on the ‘dossier’ and a whole lot of fakery going on, the foreign press has dropped it in the new ‘news’ cycle, primarily because it is becoming an international embarrassment.
However, what is interesting is that the British National Security advisor to the PM, Mark Lyall Grant will ‘retire’ this year. This is the British equivalent of ‘get him outta here and take his coat’.
The man designated to take his place is Mark Sedwill,who, wait for it, knows Mr Trump’s National Security advisor, Gen. Flynn from Afghanistan.
I rest my case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bye Bye Obama! “Donald Trump Is Coming To Town!”
Video:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Memory lane. Such presence! Master at delivery!
LikeLike
Looks like Trump has fans in Turkey.
LikeLike
Oh look. Twitter backlash. Time to panic. /sarc
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/01/14/democrats-celebrities-and-republicans-defend-democratic-rep-lewis-after-trumps-tweets.html
This has happened before, hasn’t it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Dina Powell, appointed to work on small business entrepreneurship and women in global business.
https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-01-12/goldman-sachs-s-dina-powell-named-as-trump-s-economic-assistant?cmpid=socialflow-twitter-business&utm_content=business&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social
LikeLike
We have met the enemy and the enemy is Communism.
“Tancredo: Report Reveals Massive Indoctrination of Students at Universities Through ‘Transformative Civic Engagement’”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/14/tancredo-report-reveals-massive-indoctrination-students-universities-transformative-civic-engagement/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everyone else had a name except this one labelled by skin color to complete her so-called cabinet.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Have I told you guys I hate Paul Ryan? I hate Paul Ryan.
LikeLike
LikeLike