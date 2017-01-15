January 15th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.

52 Responses to January 15th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

  1. SteveInCO says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Good Sunday oh-dark-thirty Treepers!

    This is the LAST Sunday that the malignant malevolent Mancurian Candidate, Obola, will pollute with his presence in the White House.

    05 days, 11 hours, 39 minutes.

    131 hours, 39 minutes.

    7899 minutes.

    Not that I’m counting, mind you.

  2. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:22 am

    “Commanding general of DC National Guard to be removed from post on inauguration day” — http://www.stripes.com/news/army/commanding-general-of-dc-national-guard-to-be-removed-from-post-on-inauguration-day-1.448836 ; “The top commander of the DC National Guard is being removed on inauguration day” – http://www.businessinsider.com/dc-national-guard-chief-removed-command-2017-1

  3. anarchist335 says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Where is Eric Braverman?

  4. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:22 am

  5. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:23 am

  6. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:24 am

  7. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:24 am

  8. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:25 am

    • ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
      January 15, 2017 at 12:26 am

      NOTE: JFK at approximately 18:40 states “Now the links between the nations have made us all CITIZENS OF THE WORLD …”
      Contrast this to President-elect Trump who stated “There is no global anthem, no global currency, NO CERTIFICATE OF GLOBAL CITIZENSHIP. We pledge allegiance to one flag and that flag is the American flag. From now one it’s going to be America First …”

    • sunnydaze says:
      January 15, 2017 at 12:32 am

      I can’t believe the truth Kennedy was saying out loud to the American People back then. I was too little to listen to and understand his speeches.

      It seems he was the last American Prez who was a Truth Teller….til TRUMP.

  9. sunnydaze says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:25 am

    It’s uncanny how appropriate so much of this song is for our times right now:

    • Sedanka says:
      January 15, 2017 at 12:46 am

      What goes around. I was just watching the Byrds’ version of this song on YouTube the other day, thinking the same thing.

      I’ve watched the hippie generation slowly destroy our country, our culture, our way of life for decades. Now it’s finally their turn to be destroyed.

  10. Joe Knuckles says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Judge Jeanine had that Coco lib lady on tonight and she looked absolutely deranged. No good will whatsoever. She kept saying Trump cheated and was not legitimate and he would be brought to trial and removed from office. She looked like she had been crying a lot or something.

  11. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:27 am

    National Park Service is MASSIVELY SABOTAGING the Trump Inauguration.
    [Reposted from Open Thread]

    I have a first-hand on-the-scene report from the contractor workforce responsible for providing all Inauguration facilities and equipment, describing how NPS Supervisors named “Robin and Amie” are sabotaging the Inauguration preparation at every turn.

    EXAMPLES:
    After the contractor used standard dust-away chalk to mark the locations where equipment was to be placed along the entire parade route, these NPS supervisors demanded that the markings be removed “to protect the sidewalks”.

    After the contractors finish erecting bleachers and placing equipment in PRE-APPROVED LOCATIONS, these NPS supervisors repeatedly show up to demand that they be moved.

    Tonight, contractors were erecting temporary light poles for sound systems along the route, powered by generators. Once the systems and generators had been positioned, these NPS supervisors demanded the generators be relocated because they were under leafless trees that the “Co2 emissions would damage”… no BS, that same Co2 required to sustain plant life … coming from our malicious National Park Service management.

    Observed with my own eyes.

    Please share with the Trump Team.
    They must know.

    The same NPS that blocked Veterans’ access to our War Memorials during the “budget crisis”, claiming lack of funding and concurrently using funds they didn’t have to hire security to physically prevent access.

    The NPS civil service needs to be replaced.
    Best Case: Hire ONLY VETERANS.

  13. irvingtwosmokes says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:34 am

    I can’t wait till the greenies pull their antics when the wall starts going up. It will be open season for the rattlesnakes.

  14. LP says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:38 am

    As an addendum to my previous posts on the ‘dossier’ and a whole lot of fakery going on, the foreign press has dropped it in the new ‘news’ cycle, primarily because it is becoming an international embarrassment.

    However, what is interesting is that the British National Security advisor to the PM, Mark Lyall Grant will ‘retire’ this year. This is the British equivalent of ‘get him outta here and take his coat’.

    The man designated to take his place is Mark Sedwill,who, wait for it, knows Mr Trump’s National Security advisor, Gen. Flynn from Afghanistan.
    I rest my case.

  15. Texasranger says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Bye Bye Obama! “Donald Trump Is Coming To Town!”

    Video:

  16. nwtex says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Memory lane. Such presence! Master at delivery!

  18. keebler AC says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:45 am

  19. keebler AC says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:46 am

  21. realcapedcrusader says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:49 am

    We have met the enemy and the enemy is Communism.
    “Tancredo: Report Reveals Massive Indoctrination of Students at Universities Through ‘Transformative Civic Engagement’”
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/14/tancredo-report-reveals-massive-indoctrination-students-universities-transformative-civic-engagement/

  22. Martin says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:50 am

  23. keebler AC says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Everyone else had a name except this one labelled by skin color to complete her so-called cabinet.

  24. keebler AC says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:52 am

  25. Sentient says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Have I told you guys I hate Paul Ryan? I hate Paul Ryan.

  26. keebler AC says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:57 am

