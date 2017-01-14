Right Side Broadcast Network (RSBN) Heads To Washington DC…

Interesting, albeit snarkily constructed, article in Politico today highlighting the ‘rag tag bunch of media outsiders’ within Right Side Broadcast Network (RSBN) and their endeavors toward covering the Trump administration.
RSBN is able to continue operating due to viewer donations and contributions toward the business objective of raw, direct and full coverage, and they were intensely valuable in the 18 month long presidential campaign. A solid group of people.
RSBN on Facebook – RSBN on Twitter – RSBN Website
(Via Politico) […] The RSBN operation, which now employs 14 full-time employees and three contractors, began in July 2015, when Seales, a stay-at-home father at the time, grew frustrated with the lack of raw Trump rally footage online. He hired a freelancer to film what became the network’s first Trump rally broadcast and posted it on YouTube. When the video quickly amassed a million views, Seales realized that there was a robust demand for pure Trump footage—a feed that wasn’t clipped or talked over by mainstream outlets. “Show the full context,” he says. “People are smart enough to make up their own mind.” That was when, borrowing from a phrase he’s fond of using—“being on the right side of history”—Seales started Right Side Broadcasting Network, originally a livestream operation airing on YouTube. (read full article)
God bless ’em, too! Yea, RSBN!
I don’t know how we would have made it without them. Top notch. Many thanks to them.
We love the “rag tag bunch of media outsiders!” I wish them well and hope they continue to grow in viewership, stature, and success.
Great people indeed. #wolverines. It was so nice being able to watch the coverage of all Trump events without any filters of old. I hope the incoming administration rewards them Bigly/BigLeague.!
Happy to support them!!!
RSBN needs to be awarded full access to the Trump Administration.
My husband just spoke to his former boss. The boss has a son in Mordor Washington DC right now for training. The son is a Border Patrol agent. The son said that DC is crawling with crazy people – protesters. He said it is unsettling and he fears for the worst on January 20th.
If anyone knows how to contact the Trump team without using Twitter, please, contact them and Beg for Trump to be secretly sworn as soon as it is legal to be sworn in, before the public ceremony. If that means one second after midnight January 20th then it needs to be done. It can be set up ahead of time with only one or two people knowing about it. Thank you.
I agree, Trump should be secretly sworn in. Like someone posted the other day, then if all hell breaks loose at the ceremony on the 20th, Trump will be in charge, not Obama.
“Protesters” are planning/announcing that they intend to engage in destruction of property during the inauguration with their plan being totally disrupt it. WHY are these groups being allowed in?! I really don’t get it.
Because Obama is President.
THIS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Why did Obama fire the commander of the DC Nat’l Guard as soon as Trump’s sworn in?
Bikers for Trump are going to be there. They are planning on being a wall of meat (their words), in other words, a wall of protection for the people attending.
Bikers do have a way with words sometimes. LOL
Send a message via the Transition web site:
https://apply.ptt.gov/yourstory/
I’m suggesting that you do this since you are closest to the source of the information!
I have faith that all our national guardsmen, law enforcement officers, secret service agents, bikers, and white hats behind the scenes will ensure Trump gets sworn in out in the open.
Sweet. Love real, authentic information and not the lies meant to trick and deceive thrown out (or up) by the MSM.
Thanks for all the great work you do, Sundance and all.
Politico says “reporter Joe Biggs, who heavily promoted the false Pizzagate rumors.” Still trying to delegitimize Pizzagate.
RSBN should take CNN’s place in the Press Room.
RSBN should BE the press room.
Speaking of #pizzagate, this site offers some special insight, including the fact that hiding the pedophile rings was behind Waco inferno…and why HRC wants to be mayor of NYC (little Weiner’s laptop with incriminating pedophile evidence).
http://www.monsangelorum.net/?p=27917
Awesome! I wish them the very best and may God bless them.
Show the whole thing & let the people decide. Far better than most MSM – telling their viewers & readers what to think.
as far I can tell this the only member of RSBN not portrayed in a negative manner:
“Adam Taxin, who has just walked into the studio, to lend a hand. The son of a Philadelphia-area radiologist, Taxin is the proud holder of three Ivy League degrees: an AB from Harvard and a JD/MBA from Columbia. Sporting a baseball cap emblazoned with the RSBN microphone logo and a tucked-in button-down shirt”
is that called a cohencidence?
Besides, who would have ” turned the cameras” ????
RSBN and The Last Refuge are CORRECT! Thank you for being the best of what you represent, and also, for connecting so many dots…what a treasure trove of resources
I just dropped RSBN a donation.
These media and Internet outfits that shoestring it and work 24/7 to keep us connected and informed and grassroots-effective deserve support. Paypal took 30 seconds.
God bless the Seales family and RSBN team. Good luck to them.
OAN, CTH, Breitbart, Drudge and RSBN.
At least I have a chance to find the truth, know the truth and record the truth.
All the rest is like picking loose jewels out of a unraked barnyard.
(Tucker, Lou, Sharyl, ?) There are very few that are consistent and good.
Big league respect for Seales!
Politico is a liberal rag sheet who has/had Jonathan Soros on their board of directors. Now that’s disgusting. I’m sure Nazi lover George Soros is helping to fund this pos.
The altleft media is running scared as well they should as their days are over. Trump will go directly to the people.
If it weren’t for RSBN, I wouldn’t know very much at all about Trumps run. The MSM won’t report honestly on Trump. I spread the word about your channel to everyone I know.
RSBN”s coverage of the rallys was so great! I purchased their music and Coldwater Canyons too. As soon as I hear the beginning licks to American Dreamer a yuuge smile comes. I wish Jacob Seales would perform that song at the MAGA Celebration, for me it is the official Trump song. I realize of course that his official, official song will soon be Hail to the Chief…
I agree, The American Dreamer is my favorite, and I associate it with DJT. It gives me chills and the joy I feel is sometimes overwhelming, love it.
Do we anticipate OANN or RSBN be given a stronger voice after Jan 20.
The U.S. and Canada really need a powerful media outlet to counter the venom and lies that pour out of the MSM.
Thank You
RSBN was essential for us durring the campaign. RSBN is trying to transform into a 24/7 news / commentary entity. I help them with “likes” ,and even a donation.I hope they are successful in making the transition. They are also associated with Dennis Michael Lynch who I strongly recommend you check out. http://dennismichaellynch.com/
I visit his site daily.
Thank you.
RSBN was the only one to pan the crowds showing the massive size of each rally. They will continue to grow and become a force to reckon with. God bless them and be sure to throw a few dollars their way. They depend on us plus it’s another way to help President Trump. #MAGA
I don’t believe that Jacob Seales will be performing at any of next weeks events. It just won’t seem right w/o “American Dreamer” !
I am so happy to hear that RSBN will be documenting this momentous occasion for us. I believe after Jan. 20th we will be hearing more from RSBN and that company will continue to grow. They will become our trusted news network to watch. They should be given exclusive rights to press conferences as they are the only ones to give us the truth. I can’t wait to see them pan the crowd at the inauguration.
The comments on the Politico article are vile. It feels like I got some of their hatred on me just from reading them. I need a shower….
