Right Side Broadcast Network (RSBN) Heads To Washington DC…

Interesting, albeit snarkily constructed, article in Politico today highlighting the ‘rag tag bunch of media outsiders’ within Right Side Broadcast Network (RSBN) and their endeavors toward covering the Trump administration.

RSBN is able to continue operating due to viewer donations and contributions toward the business objective of raw, direct and full coverage, and they were intensely valuable in the 18 month long presidential campaign. A solid group of people.

(Via Politico) […] The RSBN operation, which now employs 14 full-time employees and three contractors, began in July 2015, when Seales, a stay-at-home father at the time, grew frustrated with the lack of raw Trump rally footage online. He hired a freelancer to film what became the network’s first Trump rally broadcast and posted it on YouTube. When the video quickly amassed a million views, Seales realized that there was a robust demand for pure Trump footage—a feed that wasn’t clipped or talked over by mainstream outlets. “Show the full context,” he says. “People are smart enough to make up their own mind.” That was when, borrowing from a phrase he’s fond of using—“being on the right side of history”—Seales started Right Side Broadcasting Network, originally a livestream operation airing on YouTube. (read full article)