Kellyanne Conway Discusses Specific Plans Donald Trump Has for Immediate Execution…

Kellyanne Conway appeared on Sean Hannity (I know, I know…) show last night and began to outline the plans of the Trump administration.

The immediacy of execution is perhaps the least discussed Trump aspect that highlights a very different approach for the first ever election of a successful private sector business executive.

President Donald Trump doesn’t head to Washington DC as a winning presidential political candidate in or unto itself. Unlike all preceding modern presidents’ Trump is approaching the role as a job demanding successful execution of a well developed and well executed business plan. There are real action priorities, actual deliverables and specific objectives that can be identified as measurable within the strategy to Make America Great Again.