Tulsi Gabbard Discusses Meeting With President-elect Trump…

Posted on January 13, 2017 by

Interesting interview.  It would appear she is not on Senator Rubio’s Christmas Card list…

Not all Democrats vote for Moonbats, but all Moonbats vote for Democrats.

8 Responses to Tulsi Gabbard Discusses Meeting With President-elect Trump…

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 13, 2017 at 4:14 am

    She’s a Democrat? Does not compute!

    

    
    • Illegal says:
      January 13, 2017 at 4:27 am

      She is a very extreme liberal. This is the John Kerry school of building your resume. She served in the military, but not in combat. She wants to advance her political career. Since Obama screwed up the ME it does not take a genius to figure out the US needs to get out now.

      

      
      • LP says:
        January 13, 2017 at 5:01 am

        I have several observations, taking your point about ‘advancing’ her political career and Sundance’s comment about no love will be lost between her ‘bill’ and Rubio.

        Since Rubio’s re-election he has made his raison d’être, human rights violations. I surmise an attempt to legitimise his political fortunes, most likely poll tested and donor supported. He chaired a session of the Congressional Committee on US-China relations that did not garner much media attention, that was (pardon the expression) a full-throated condemnation of China’s human rights violations. Not exactly news. Then, in the Mr Tillerson confirmation hearings, he was a boor and tried to present his opinion on human rights’ violations as adversarial to Mr Tillerson’s. A non- starter.

        Ms Gabbard is following this well worn path. Mr Tillerson has already addressed the gap between good intentions and outcomes.

        I have not read the bill she is proposing, but my instincts say there will be problems in execution, sentiments aside.

        I will be interesting to see her voting record and her support or non-support of Mr Tillerson.
        He has my trust. She is a passing phenomenon.

        

        
  2. FLOTUS Melania #1 Fan says:
    January 13, 2017 at 4:16 am

    Polynesian Athena wants to MAGA.

    

    
  3. Jason Ross says:
    January 13, 2017 at 4:33 am

    This Congresswoman needs more airtime. This sort of voice from the left will prove that Trump’s ideas are favorable to the majority of Americans. Common-sense patriotism.

    

    

