Leveraged Winning – Lockheed Martin CEO Visits Trump Tower…

Posted on January 13, 2017 by

A distinctly different reaction today as Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson exits Trump Tower and speaks to reporters.

Ms. Hewson’s first meeting with Mr. Trump was last month in Florida, and she emerged from that meeting without speaking to reporters. President-elect Trump later said they appeared to be engaging in “a little bit of a dance.”

Mr. Trump had publicly called out Lockheed Martin, saying the F-35 was over budget and behind schedule and directly stated his opinion the contract should be cancelled while asking Boeing to update its F-18 jet instead.

After meeting with President-elect Trump, today Ms Hewson signals she’s going to try to get the F-35 costs under control, and positioned the program as a way for Donald Trump to meet his manufacturing and jobs goals.

“I had the opportunity to tell him that we are close to a deal that will bring the cost down significantly from the previous lot of aircraft to the next lot of aircraft and moreover it’s going to bring a lot of jobs to the United States.”

“In fact we are going to increase our jobs in Fort Worth by 1,800 jobs and when you think about the supply chain across 45 states in the US it’s going to be thousands and thousands of jobs. And I also had the opportunity to give him some ideas on things we think we can do to continue to drive the cost down on the F-35 program so it was a great meeting.”

97 Responses to Leveraged Winning – Lockheed Martin CEO Visits Trump Tower…

  2. BobinFL says:
    January 13, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Is anyone getting tired of all this winning yet? I didn’t think so!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. tsforex says:
    January 13, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    MAGA!!! Trumps has done more good in 8 weeks then that POS ODUMBO has done in eight years… As a matter of fact ODUMBO has been trying to destroy the country, that God we are resilient!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. leebelieu says:
    January 13, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    This is real isn’t it? A President who works for us? I’m only in my 30s so I don’t know what that is like. But I’m enjoying the hell out of it!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • muffyroberts says:
      January 13, 2017 at 5:48 pm

      I am 60, and I never knew what is was like, until now.

      Reagan was excellent, but not this good.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
    • cdquarles says:
      January 13, 2017 at 5:49 pm

      This is real. I’m almost twice your age and I’ve seen this movie before. As with the first president like this in my lifetime, this one will draw lots of hate and spite. God Bless the USA and Make American Great Again! Morning in America once more. Respect through Strength.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Lisashotscakes says:
      January 13, 2017 at 6:34 pm

      You’re gonna love it!

      Like

      Reply
    • Rex Brocki says:
      January 13, 2017 at 6:34 pm

      Leebelieu, you’d have to be more like in your HUNDRED and thirties… we haven’t had a President who “worked for us” since Grover Cleveland (well, MAYBE Calvin Coolidge at least a bit).
      Hoover was the real architect of the New Deal, and every President since has been worse.

      Like

      Reply
      • Rex Brocki says:
        January 13, 2017 at 6:37 pm

        I should probably add that Reagan almost certainly TRIED to be much better, but he appointed CFR members to almost all his posts.
        … and you will note that Trump has not appointed a SINGLE ONE!!! (I’m almost delirious with joy over that).

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Orygun says:
          January 13, 2017 at 7:38 pm

          Reagan had the CIA and HW working behind his back all the time he was in office. Nancy saying No to drugs while the CIA is dumping drugs all over America. This country needs a real thorough house cleaning.

          Like

          Reply
          • daddio says:
            January 13, 2017 at 7:49 pm

            Reagan did not have the internet. That is a real game changer. Reagan had to go on TV or radio or talk through the press. Who know if the press really accurately reported what he said. The press was just as hostile to him then as they are to Trump now. Trump is a master of using the internet and trolling the press. He uses social media to go straight to the people completely bypassing the self-appointed information gate keepers in the propaganda media. This drives them insane. Even the hated GWB did not do this. Trump will have all of the usual suspects gunning for him, but with Trump’s flamboyant and abrasive “take no prisoners” style, he will have them looking for their gonads most of the next four years.

            Like

            Reply
  5. Pam says:
    January 13, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    I saw the video of her arrival but I was curious about the meeting. This is just too much winning! Just wait until next Friday, we haven’t seen nothing yet! 😀

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. joshua says:
    January 13, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    but when is he going to get the cost of commode seats and hammers down from their current costs? worry me a great deal…./s

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Nick Whayne (@Nick_W_Whayne) says:
    January 13, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Zero percentage of our Military Hardware should be manufactured in a Foreign Country..!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. redlegleader68 says:
    January 13, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Next up: re-open the F-22 line with updates.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. don welch says:
    January 13, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    the number of high powered, leveraged, asset controlling movers and shakers who have already caved is startling.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Phil aka Felipe says:
    January 13, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Next!

    Like

    Reply
  11. annieoakley says:
    January 13, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    This is beyond my wildest dreams. Reagan was great but DJT is going to be much, much better.

    Like

    Reply
    • Luck is not all says:
      January 13, 2017 at 5:52 pm

      Reagan was not a business man. Trump is , he negociated all his life. It must’ve been hell for him in the past to give money to those politicians who were so unable to fulfill their duties and say nothing about it. He is a very disciplined man.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  12. maga2016 says:
    January 13, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Oboozo: What magic wand do you have?

    Like

    Reply
  13. Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
    January 13, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    As most of you know I started tracking these wins and am starting to think I bit off more than I can chew.

    IF you are new here please read these three previous posts that provide a BIG PICTURE view of the economic revolution that is happening right before our very eyes:

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/12/17/a-third-dimension-in-american-economics/

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/12/20/modern-economics-cont-the-space-between-two-economies/

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/07/economic-tripwire-3-homeownership-rates-bottom-out/

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  14. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 13, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Marilyn Hewson/real class act in the above TT interview/
    an accomplished woman/ check out her career bio/
    great to see an enthusiastic attitude working with Trump/Military/

    Career[edit]
    Hewson joined Lockheed Martin in 1983. She has held a variety of increasingly responsible executive positions with the company, including President and Chief Operating Officer, and Executive Vice President of Lockheed Martin’s Electronic Systems business area. On November 9, 2012 she was elected to Lockheed Martin’s Board of Directors.[3] She has been the CEO since January 2013.[4][5] She also serves on the Board of directors for Sandia National Laboratories since 2010 and DuPont since 2007.[6] Since becoming CEO in 2013, Lockheed’s market cap has doubled.[7]

    In July 2015, Hewson announced the purchase of Sikorsky Aircraft, the producers of Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, giving Lockheed its own helicopter building capability. Hewson has also shifted more company efforts towards building military hardware.[7]

    In 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2015 she was named by Fortune magazine as one of the “50 Most Powerful Women in Business”.[8] In the September 15, 2015 issue of Fortune magazine, Hewson was ranked 4th.[7] She was named the 21st most powerful woman in the world by Forbes in 2014. She rose one spot to the 20th most powerful woman in the world in Forbes’ 2015 ranking.[9]

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marillyn_Hewson

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. andi lee says:
    January 13, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    🙄 Doesn’t appear Ms. Hewson is sleeping very well these days.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Dean Schechinger says:
    January 13, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    I agree. Trump has accomplished a lot. more However, Obama’s looks at his work as a masterwork. He took America down a notch and got even with everyone. The latest rule change about Cubans not getting visas if they make it to Florida is clear shot at them. They didn’t vote for for Hillary. So, they can’t come in anymore. He is so devious. Even Trump can’t criticize him for defending the border.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. booger71 says:
    January 13, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    We need some new aircraft carriers and subs too.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Wm. Jonathan Smith-Jones III says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    I am astounded at how easy President Trump makes everything look.

    This may sound hyperbolic, but I think he will become not only the greatest president of all time, but also one of the greatest figures in recorded history. Tingles running up my whole body.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. Sherry Higdon says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    THIS is a GOD thing and you ain’t seen nothing yet!!!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. mcfyre2012 says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    “I am astounded at how easy President Trump makes everything look.”

    Isn’t it amazing what a simple phone call, face-to-face meeting, or tweet can accomplish?

    O’Blah-blah…the most eloquent, brilliant president in history…never figured it out.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Plain Jane says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    She bobs her head like Carly. Are they both from the same mold?

    Like

    Reply
  23. ystathosgmailcom says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    All aboard the train to Winnersville! I think we should start calling the WH Winnersville

    Like

    Reply
  24. DeWalt says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    That is why we hired a CEO

    Like

    Reply
  25. beaujest says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    When the congress hears these stories about job creation they are confused because 95 % of them have never worked a real job !

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. fred5678 says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    I read Eisenhower’s “Crusade in Europe” in 7th grade, wore an “I Like Ike” button in 9th grade in 1956, walked neighborhoods for Goldwater, voted for Reagan 4 times (as a Calif. resident), but Trump??? UNBELIEVABLE — JUST TOO MUCH WINNING!!

    And he hasn’t even taken office yet!!!

    Obama has to be crying in a pillow and hugging his therapy dog.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. fred5678 says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Don’t forget “rare earths” — China has done their usual job of killing US mines and monopolizing over 90% I think (60 minutes story??).

    We cannot make our war machines using electronic components made in Malaysia using Chinese rare earths.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  28. Keln says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    They’ve been bleeding us dry for decades. Time to get it all under control. And if they won’t play ball, widen open bidding, for the lowest bidder that meets specifications and hold them to the agreement and not a penny more, with penalties for going past deadlines, the way it was supposed to be.

    I can guarantee you, there are plenty of companies out there who would be happy to oblige. Boeing and Lockheed haven’t worried about it because they have favored status and our government has let them get away with it. Of course they are going to drag their feet and take more money. It’s their business model.

    And that goes for every company that manufactures for our military. That is how you cut costs. That is how you get the equipment under budget and ahead of schedule.

    And I’m guessing Trump told her basically that.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. MrE says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    TOO MUCH WINNING!!

    Just kidding. 😉

    Like

    Reply
  30. Preppin247 says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    All govt contracts will be expected to be on time and on budget. .So this is what competent leadership looks like. The Donald is on a roll.

    Like

    Reply
  31. andi lee says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Does technology theft pose a threat to our pilots?

    Really interesting tug-o-war spotted in twitterverse over the F-35 program.

    Why are military Generals all in, while pilots are definitely expressing a passionate plea in their views to wanting to scrap the program or other plane variations to liking the F-35?

    (Also noted, loud rumblings of some kind of corruption within the F-35 program.) Hm.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • K2P2 Ribbing says:
      January 13, 2017 at 7:34 pm

      Perhaps the quality of the F-35 has something to do with it? This would certainly be something the hands-on pilots would know, but the hands-off generals wouldn’t!!!

      Like

      Reply
    • JAS says:
      January 13, 2017 at 7:53 pm

      This is important. I think the Chinese hack forced Lockheed to a redesign of the aircraft, especially the software. Either that or the F35’s would be like moths to a flame in against the Chinese, AND the North Koreans.

      Problem is they charged us for their cyber security incompetence. Not good!

      Like

      Reply
  33. Dreadboi says:
    January 13, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    “In fact we are going to increase our jobs in Fort Worth by 1,800 jobs and when you think about the supply chain across 45 states in the US it’s going to be thousands and thousands of jobs.”

    This part to me is what gets overlooked by those that say the number of jobs he is saving/ creating is insufficent..(not sure how to bold highlight on a cellphone)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. Disgusted says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    I just had an amazing afternoon with a story I want to share, so I’ll share it right here, now! I was driving with a client with whom I’ve never talked politics, even though we’ve worked together for about 15 years. I didn’t know why she said this, but she said “Obama made such an eloquent farewell speech, yesterday,” (ME, beside her: “Um.”) THEN she followed with THIS: “Yeah, but even so, I think everything is about to get much better!” (ME: “OMG, it absolutely will! I don’t think you and I think the same way about Obama! Because….”) THEN, SHE QUICKLY SAID: “Oh, I never voted for HIM, and believe me, even though I want a woman president some day, it wasn’t gonna be Hillary if up to me!” That drive home just got better and better! I decided she was sending out a feeler by generously complimenting the only thing she could, a speech!, to see how I felt! We then learned we were in total agreement! I don’t know about everyone else here, but this kind of thing happened very, very frequently before November 8th, which is astonishing, since I live in Connecticut!!! Little, Blue Connecticut was FULL of Trump supporters who admitted it to each other when they found ways to bring him up! ~~~Now we have to get rid of Blumenthal somehow!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  35. JoAnn Leichliter says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Frankly, it is too late to get the F-35’s costs under control. It is a grossly overpriced and over-tasked aircraft, which, designed to do everything, actually does very little. Disguising it as a jobs program won’t make it a good aircraft.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. andi lee says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    What’s this, Iran? Calling Ms Hewson! Or, Boeing! What you got to smoke the 313?

    (Going the extra mile, for Disgusted. Smile, dang it! – just for you! 😆)

    Like

    Reply
  37. 3x1 says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Lockmart was Tony Podestas biggest funding source.

    They survive by bribing Congress. All of Congress. Sorry, making “campaign contributions” to all of congress.

    The F35 is a turd. Kill it.

    The Chicom F35 is actually better, as it doesn’t have the dang VTOL fan, which compromises all three variants. Software is hosed. Money sink. Kill it. Restart F22 + A10. Use the superbug for the rest. Navy gets new boomers. That’s it.

    Blank Lockmart. They’ve been blanking us for decades. Rotten company loaded with crooked O6 and up. Boeing ain’t much better.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Bob says:
    January 13, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    F-35 just needs to go away. We can build 4 older craft for the price. There is no air arms race. Just build a couple of thousand more of our current stuff Don and call it good.

    Like

    Reply

