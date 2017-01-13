Leveraged Winning – Lockheed Martin CEO Visits Trump Tower…

A distinctly different reaction today as Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson exits Trump Tower and speaks to reporters.
Ms. Hewson’s first meeting with Mr. Trump was last month in Florida, and she emerged from that meeting without speaking to reporters. President-elect Trump later said they appeared to be engaging in “a little bit of a dance.”
BREAKING: Lockheed Martin CEO says company will add 1800 jobs at its Ft. Worth operation pic.twitter.com/EHExBdGoGR
Mr. Trump had publicly called out Lockheed Martin, saying the F-35 was over budget and behind schedule and directly stated his opinion the contract should be cancelled while asking Boeing to update its F-18 jet instead.
After meeting with President-elect Trump, today Ms Hewson signals she’s going to try to get the F-35 costs under control, and positioned the program as a way for Donald Trump to meet his manufacturing and jobs goals.
“I had the opportunity to tell him that we are close to a deal that will bring the cost down significantly from the previous lot of aircraft to the next lot of aircraft and moreover it’s going to bring a lot of jobs to the United States.”
“In fact we are going to increase our jobs in Fort Worth by 1,800 jobs and when you think about the supply chain across 45 states in the US it’s going to be thousands and thousands of jobs. And I also had the opportunity to give him some ideas on things we think we can do to continue to drive the cost down on the F-35 program so it was a great meeting.”
We just won again.
Trump is going to make every previous president look incompetent.
He already has, As well as Congress.
Yep. For sure. Another reason why the hissy fits are raging in congress and the media. He is showing how easy things really are to fix instead of the political BS always cited as an excuse.
And he’s not even in office yet!!!!! Stop for just a minute and let THAT sink in!
EXACTLY!!!
From your statement to my happy ears :).
I’ll never get tired of winning!!
God Bless America!!!
I will never tire of this!
Is anyone getting tired of all this winning yet? I didn’t think so!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Noooo.
The CIA, apparently.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sad but apparently true!
At least at this moment the CIA seems to be playing checkers at a chess match. To be sure, checkers requires a great deal of skill to be very good, but it’s the wrong game with the wrong opponent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The CIA is a dangerous snake, that needs to be beheaded.
Never!
MAGA
Fun for sure.. And no, I won’t get tired of it at all. It makes for awesome headlines and bolsters his support and the 1800+ people with jobs aren’t complaining one bit, but.. It’s small-ball compared to what needs to be done with healthcare costs.. He’s gotta whack a 4Trillion dollar industry down to about 1Trillion or that problem is going to consume us in a matter of years. He can do it, but it’s gonna take a massive set of brass b@lls. If anyone’s got em he does… We’re talking Mt. Rushmore type stuff if he can save us from that beast.
this is great. Can I use this?
MAGA!!! Trumps has done more good in 8 weeks then that POS ODUMBO has done in eight years… As a matter of fact ODUMBO has been trying to destroy the country, that God we are resilient!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s been said before and should have been said much more often:
“Once you understand that he’s not on our side everything he does makes sense.”
LikeLiked by 13 people
No truer words have been spoken!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is real isn’t it? A President who works for us? I’m only in my 30s so I don’t know what that is like. But I’m enjoying the hell out of it!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I am 60, and I never knew what is was like, until now.
Reagan was excellent, but not this good.
LikeLiked by 10 people
This is real. I’m almost twice your age and I’ve seen this movie before. As with the first president like this in my lifetime, this one will draw lots of hate and spite. God Bless the USA and Make American Great Again! Morning in America once more. Respect through Strength.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re gonna love it!
LikeLike
Leebelieu, you’d have to be more like in your HUNDRED and thirties… we haven’t had a President who “worked for us” since Grover Cleveland (well, MAYBE Calvin Coolidge at least a bit).
Hoover was the real architect of the New Deal, and every President since has been worse.
LikeLike
I should probably add that Reagan almost certainly TRIED to be much better, but he appointed CFR members to almost all his posts.
… and you will note that Trump has not appointed a SINGLE ONE!!! (I’m almost delirious with joy over that).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reagan had the CIA and HW working behind his back all the time he was in office. Nancy saying No to drugs while the CIA is dumping drugs all over America. This country needs a real thorough house cleaning.
LikeLike
Reagan did not have the internet. That is a real game changer. Reagan had to go on TV or radio or talk through the press. Who know if the press really accurately reported what he said. The press was just as hostile to him then as they are to Trump now. Trump is a master of using the internet and trolling the press. He uses social media to go straight to the people completely bypassing the self-appointed information gate keepers in the propaganda media. This drives them insane. Even the hated GWB did not do this. Trump will have all of the usual suspects gunning for him, but with Trump’s flamboyant and abrasive “take no prisoners” style, he will have them looking for their gonads most of the next four years.
LikeLike
I saw the video of her arrival but I was curious about the meeting. This is just too much winning! Just wait until next Friday, we haven’t seen nothing yet! 😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
I saw the video without paying attention to the label along the bottom, thinking she was Carlie.So happy now to realize I was mistaken!
LikeLike
This is the last weekend before Trump will move in, and Obama will move out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
hope Trump fumigates first.
LikeLike
He will gut it and remodel, most likely.
LikeLike
but when is he going to get the cost of commode seats and hammers down from their current costs? worry me a great deal…./s
LikeLiked by 1 person
Zero percentage of our Military Hardware should be manufactured in a Foreign Country..!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Next up: re-open the F-22 line with updates.
LikeLiked by 1 person
the number of high powered, leveraged, asset controlling movers and shakers who have already caved is startling.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Right?! Stunning. Buckle up – Inauguration only a week away, when Winning goes into overdrive. 👊🏻
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am surprised. Trump did say, in the rallies, that it would happen quickly, though.
LikeLike
Next!
This is beyond my wildest dreams. Reagan was great but DJT is going to be much, much better.
Reagan was not a business man. Trump is , he negociated all his life. It must’ve been hell for him in the past to give money to those politicians who were so unable to fulfill their duties and say nothing about it. He is a very disciplined man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oboozo: What magic wand do you have?
As most of you know I started tracking these wins and am starting to think I bit off more than I can chew.
IF you are new here please read these three previous posts that provide a BIG PICTURE view of the economic revolution that is happening right before our very eyes:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/12/17/a-third-dimension-in-american-economics/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/12/20/modern-economics-cont-the-space-between-two-economies/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/07/economic-tripwire-3-homeownership-rates-bottom-out/
Great post, Dave.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great Job, Dave. Thanks for the work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Marilyn Hewson/real class act in the above TT interview/
an accomplished woman/ check out her career bio/
great to see an enthusiastic attitude working with Trump/Military/
Career[edit]
Hewson joined Lockheed Martin in 1983. She has held a variety of increasingly responsible executive positions with the company, including President and Chief Operating Officer, and Executive Vice President of Lockheed Martin’s Electronic Systems business area. On November 9, 2012 she was elected to Lockheed Martin’s Board of Directors.[3] She has been the CEO since January 2013.[4][5] She also serves on the Board of directors for Sandia National Laboratories since 2010 and DuPont since 2007.[6] Since becoming CEO in 2013, Lockheed’s market cap has doubled.[7]
In July 2015, Hewson announced the purchase of Sikorsky Aircraft, the producers of Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, giving Lockheed its own helicopter building capability. Hewson has also shifted more company efforts towards building military hardware.[7]
In 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2015 she was named by Fortune magazine as one of the “50 Most Powerful Women in Business”.[8] In the September 15, 2015 issue of Fortune magazine, Hewson was ranked 4th.[7] She was named the 21st most powerful woman in the world by Forbes in 2014. She rose one spot to the 20th most powerful woman in the world in Forbes’ 2015 ranking.[9]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marillyn_Hewson
Plus she has fabulous hair!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now THOSE are some actual GLASS CEILINGS. Wow. So TAKE THAT, HRC! She worked to do this while YOU just thought you’d ascend to whatever location you assumed you’d be given, didn’t you? Didn’t happen this time, Loser!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So she’s been bending over the US taxpayer and financially raping us for a LONG time… is that your point?
LikeLike
🙄 Doesn’t appear Ms. Hewson is sleeping very well these days.
LikeLike
https://mobile.twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/818586286034485250/photo/1
I’m angry I clicked on this, Muffy. Why subject people here to those tweets attached to the photo? Even the photo wasn’t worth seeing since it cut Trump right off? Thanks for absolutely nothing.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Muffy forgot to remove the “mobile” out of her link. It happens.
Do try, Disgusted, to have a great day!
It is a great picture! [Click it to enlarge!]
Thank you, Muffy!
“To Donald Trump With best wishes, Nancy & Reagan Reagan”
I agree. Trump has accomplished a lot. more However, Obama’s looks at his work as a masterwork. He took America down a notch and got even with everyone. The latest rule change about Cubans not getting visas if they make it to Florida is clear shot at them. They didn’t vote for for Hillary. So, they can’t come in anymore. He is so devious. Even Trump can’t criticize him for defending the border.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sure he can. It’s a clear ideological double standard, and Trump will still stick by rule of law, but show O can’t and only will when it suits his needs. Sicko-phant!
LikeLike
A notch?? More like a bunch of notches.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need some new aircraft carriers and subs too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We also need our PARTS ‘MADE IN AMERICA’, too, booger!
Calling someone “booger” would be a terrible insult almost anywhere else, but not here! (LOL).
…and the left thinks THEY are the tolerant ones!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I am astounded at how easy President Trump makes everything look.
This may sound hyperbolic, but I think he will become not only the greatest president of all time, but also one of the greatest figures in recorded history. Tingles running up my whole body.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Depends what he does with the healthcare time bomb that will destroy this nation if it’s not dealt with quickly and correctly… If he truly fixes it, Mt. Rushmore. If he kicks the can.. well, we’ll be dead meat and he’ll have missed his opportunity to save this nation. I’m betting on him to do the right thing: https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=231763
LikeLiked by 1 person
THIS is a GOD thing and you ain’t seen nothing yet!!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
People banning together is God.
“I am astounded at how easy President Trump makes everything look.”
Isn’t it amazing what a simple phone call, face-to-face meeting, or tweet can accomplish?
O’Blah-blah…the most eloquent, brilliant president in history…never figured it out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amongst his plethora of failings was the simple inability to understand the power of interpersonal relationships and the leverage that friendship creates.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama didn’t care. Valerie surrounded him with sycophants so she could maintain control. The enemedia published the approved articles discussing his brilliance. Why would he need to work with anyone when he clearly believes he is sooo much smarter than everyone else?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Choom Boy never figured out that relationships are about much more than just sharing a blunt.
Well, there was that Beer Summit thing early on. Wasn’t that a success, of sorts?
She bobs her head like Carly. Are they both from the same mold?
LikeLike
Yes, Jane! This is exactly why I thought she WAS Carlie!
All aboard the train to Winnersville! I think we should start calling the WH Winnersville
That is why we hired a CEO
When the congress hears these stories about job creation they are confused because 95 % of them have never worked a real job !
LikeLiked by 2 people
I read Eisenhower’s “Crusade in Europe” in 7th grade, wore an “I Like Ike” button in 9th grade in 1956, walked neighborhoods for Goldwater, voted for Reagan 4 times (as a Calif. resident), but Trump??? UNBELIEVABLE — JUST TOO MUCH WINNING!!
And he hasn’t even taken office yet!!!
Obama has to be crying in a pillow and hugging his therapy dog.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Haha! Love it!
Don’t forget “rare earths” — China has done their usual job of killing US mines and monopolizing over 90% I think (60 minutes story??).
We cannot make our war machines using electronic components made in Malaysia using Chinese rare earths.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We need to mine rare earth metals here? I never thought of that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’ve been bleeding us dry for decades. Time to get it all under control. And if they won’t play ball, widen open bidding, for the lowest bidder that meets specifications and hold them to the agreement and not a penny more, with penalties for going past deadlines, the way it was supposed to be.
I can guarantee you, there are plenty of companies out there who would be happy to oblige. Boeing and Lockheed haven’t worried about it because they have favored status and our government has let them get away with it. Of course they are going to drag their feet and take more money. It’s their business model.
And that goes for every company that manufactures for our military. That is how you cut costs. That is how you get the equipment under budget and ahead of schedule.
And I’m guessing Trump told her basically that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
TOO MUCH WINNING!!
Just kidding. 😉
All govt contracts will be expected to be on time and on budget. .So this is what competent leadership looks like. The Donald is on a roll.
Does technology theft pose a threat to our pilots?
Really interesting tug-o-war spotted in twitterverse over the F-35 program.
Why are military Generals all in, while pilots are definitely expressing a passionate plea in their views to wanting to scrap the program or other plane variations to liking the F-35?
(Also noted, loud rumblings of some kind of corruption within the F-35 program.) Hm.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perhaps the quality of the F-35 has something to do with it? This would certainly be something the hands-on pilots would know, but the hands-off generals wouldn’t!!!
LikeLike
This is important. I think the Chinese hack forced Lockheed to a redesign of the aircraft, especially the software. Either that or the F35’s would be like moths to a flame in against the Chinese, AND the North Koreans.
Problem is they charged us for their cyber security incompetence. Not good!
LikeLike
“In fact we are going to increase our jobs in Fort Worth by 1,800 jobs and when you think about the supply chain across 45 states in the US it’s going to be thousands and thousands of jobs.”
This part to me is what gets overlooked by those that say the number of jobs he is saving/ creating is insufficent..(not sure how to bold highlight on a cellphone)
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just had an amazing afternoon with a story I want to share, so I’ll share it right here, now! I was driving with a client with whom I’ve never talked politics, even though we’ve worked together for about 15 years. I didn’t know why she said this, but she said “Obama made such an eloquent farewell speech, yesterday,” (ME, beside her: “Um.”) THEN she followed with THIS: “Yeah, but even so, I think everything is about to get much better!” (ME: “OMG, it absolutely will! I don’t think you and I think the same way about Obama! Because….”) THEN, SHE QUICKLY SAID: “Oh, I never voted for HIM, and believe me, even though I want a woman president some day, it wasn’t gonna be Hillary if up to me!” That drive home just got better and better! I decided she was sending out a feeler by generously complimenting the only thing she could, a speech!, to see how I felt! We then learned we were in total agreement! I don’t know about everyone else here, but this kind of thing happened very, very frequently before November 8th, which is astonishing, since I live in Connecticut!!! Little, Blue Connecticut was FULL of Trump supporters who admitted it to each other when they found ways to bring him up! ~~~Now we have to get rid of Blumenthal somehow!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Frankly, it is too late to get the F-35’s costs under control. It is a grossly overpriced and over-tasked aircraft, which, designed to do everything, actually does very little. Disguising it as a jobs program won’t make it a good aircraft.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s this, Iran? Calling Ms Hewson! Or, Boeing! What you got to smoke the 313?
(Going the extra mile, for Disgusted. Smile, dang it! – just for you! 😆)
Lockmart was Tony Podestas biggest funding source.
They survive by bribing Congress. All of Congress. Sorry, making “campaign contributions” to all of congress.
The F35 is a turd. Kill it.
The Chicom F35 is actually better, as it doesn’t have the dang VTOL fan, which compromises all three variants. Software is hosed. Money sink. Kill it. Restart F22 + A10. Use the superbug for the rest. Navy gets new boomers. That’s it.
Blank Lockmart. They’ve been blanking us for decades. Rotten company loaded with crooked O6 and up. Boeing ain’t much better.
LikeLike
Linky. http://www.opensecrets.org/lobby/clientsum.php?id=D000000104
Companies like Lockmart THRIVE on endless war.
Russia no longer a threat? Let’s get the muzzies spun up. That should be good for a decade or three of continued profit.
These companies are parasites.
LikeLike
F-35 just needs to go away. We can build 4 older craft for the price. There is no air arms race. Just build a couple of thousand more of our current stuff Don and call it good.
