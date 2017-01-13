Leveraged Winning – Lockheed Martin CEO Visits Trump Tower…

A distinctly different reaction today as Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson exits Trump Tower and speaks to reporters.

Ms. Hewson’s first meeting with Mr. Trump was last month in Florida, and she emerged from that meeting without speaking to reporters. President-elect Trump later said they appeared to be engaging in “a little bit of a dance.”

BREAKING: Lockheed Martin CEO says company will add 1800 jobs at its Ft. Worth operation pic.twitter.com/EHExBdGoGR — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) January 13, 2017

Mr. Trump had publicly called out Lockheed Martin, saying the F-35 was over budget and behind schedule and directly stated his opinion the contract should be cancelled while asking Boeing to update its F-18 jet instead.

After meeting with President-elect Trump, today Ms Hewson signals she’s going to try to get the F-35 costs under control, and positioned the program as a way for Donald Trump to meet his manufacturing and jobs goals.

“I had the opportunity to tell him that we are close to a deal that will bring the cost down significantly from the previous lot of aircraft to the next lot of aircraft and moreover it’s going to bring a lot of jobs to the United States.” “In fact we are going to increase our jobs in Fort Worth by 1,800 jobs and when you think about the supply chain across 45 states in the US it’s going to be thousands and thousands of jobs. And I also had the opportunity to give him some ideas on things we think we can do to continue to drive the cost down on the F-35 program so it was a great meeting.”