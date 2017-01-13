January 13th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

Posted on January 13, 2017

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.

5 Responses to January 13th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

  1. Martin says:
    January 13, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Inauguration Day: 7 Days

  2. SteveInCO says:
    January 13, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Good Oh-Dark-Thirty Treepers!

    Happy Friday, but not the really happy Friday coming up.

    Less than seven and a half days, and Oligula is still looking for ways to shaft people. He finally found a group of immigrants he was willing to crack down on.

    But this torture will end, the Sun will come out.

    It will come out in 07 days, 11 hours, 39 minutes.

    179 hours, 39 minutes if you swing that way.

    Not that I’m counting, mind you.

  3. Sa_Bi says:
    January 13, 2017 at 12:23 am

    I guess once you were called fake news by the next president you don’t have to care anymore…

  4. Joe Knuckles says:
    January 13, 2017 at 12:30 am

    This letter from an anonymous member of our armed forces should be used in our schools to teach the history of the Obama presidency. Michelle Obama famously said “We need to change or whole history.” Well, at least this would add a little honesty to it. Enjoy
    http://www.yesimright.com/this-marines-epic-response-to-barack-obamas-farewell-speech-will-wake-america/?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=im#

