Monday January 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
It’s cold out, the snow falls heavily enough that you can hear its soft imprint. You think of that night long ago, the stark and encompassing stillness of that midnight’s snow. Should you wake her up to share this quiet beauty? No, probably not. She’d had a longer day than you and, moreover, unlike you she wasn’t much of a night-owl. You wondered then, if it was going to last. The courtship, you realized, wasn’t the kind of stuff she might have dreamed about, although you did find that she liked cars and flying kites. But did she like you well enough to stick around? And did you? The thing about a midnight snow’s pristine stillness is that it invites you to push your thoughts into places you probably wouldn’t want to go—like wondering if your brand new bride cared enough about you to really stick around. And now. . . 49 years later. . . with another midnight snow to remind you, it looks like she did. As did you. Time to finish off the single-malt and head off to bed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jesus Christ is Lord.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I live on the Space Coast a couple of hours from Ft Lauderdale in a straight line WHERE has the reporting on this gone????? It is almost like it NEVER HAPPENED what is going on only 1 source is calling this out saying he was a terrorist whose ties go back to before he enlisted that he posted on Myspace with qn islamic name WHERE IS THE OUTRAGE WHERE IS THE COVERAGE WHAT IS GOING ON
LikeLike
Never Forget the heinous murder of this young couple by a gang.
10 years later: Remembering Christian-Newsom
“Newsom was almost immediately raped, fatally shot in the head, and set afire along nearby railroad tracks between Ninth Avenue and Cherry Street.
“Christian was tortured and raped for several days before suffocating in a trash can with plastic bags over her head.
“The afternoon of Jan. 7, a railroad employee spotted Newsom’s body. The next day, Christian’s family found her silver 2005 Toyota 4Runner at the intersection of Chipman Street and Glider Avenue.”
http://www.wbir.com/news/local/10-years-later-remembering-christian-newsom/381967577
LikeLike