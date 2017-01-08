Sunday Talks: Reince Preibus -vs- The Vast Russian Conspiracy…

The U.S. media continues to make Russia their primary focus of the news cycle for the fourth consecutive week. Apparently nothing else has been going on in/around the world of politics that is as important to the media as the “vast Russian conspiracy narrative”.

Incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus enters the echo-chamber and is immediately confronted with the Clapper/Brennan intelligence research into the schemes of Boris and Natasha.

First stop, Fox News and Chris Wallace:

Next stop, John Dickerson Face the Nation: