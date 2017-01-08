Sunday Talks: Reince Preibus -vs- The Vast Russian Conspiracy…

The U.S. media continues to make Russia their primary focus of the news cycle for the fourth consecutive week. Apparently nothing else has been going on in/around the world of politics that is as important to the media as the “vast Russian conspiracy narrative”.
Incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus enters the echo-chamber and is immediately confronted with the Clapper/Brennan intelligence research into the schemes of Boris and Natasha.
First stop, Fox News and Chris Wallace:
Next stop, John Dickerson Face the Nation:
the Russia conspiracy is propaganda. nothing more of less.
Its laughable that the snowflakes, who have done nothing but bow and scrape to everyone, including Russia, is now in alleged crisis mode
Phony as a $3 bill. Fire Clapper, Brennan and all of their minions at all levels.
The funny thing is, and of course they are not repeating on the news, is that Clapper and Brennan stated the released emails are genuine. So they are apparently just mad that we know about the corruption. We should not have known and voted ignorantly for Hillary (wasn’t going to happen anyway, but I guess thats what they believe or want their sheep to believe).
Perjury King James Clapper some time ago announced his resignation. Whether his panties are in a twist over any Trump tweets is of no concern, although Dickheadson and Wallass (obviously working from the exact same outline) tried to invent another issue.
I didn’t watch these. I feel like if I did, I would get really mad. And I am having a pretty good day so far.
I feel that we would get along swimmingly, IOW you just expressed my very thoughts.
i minute of fox news sunday is all i could take. probably closer to 45 seconds.
I’m done watching any of these interviews until they get over the vast Russian conspiracy. Not going to raise my blood pressure not worth it. Will read the comments below instead.
In less than two weeks the remains of the almost completely destroyed evidence going to surface, there will be a major shake up within the failed intelligence agencies, some of the corrupt asses going to face prosecution, a few some prison time… Get a new start, life must go on.
Why does Wallace looks so mad? Holy smokes, get a life. You and Hillary lost.
You answered your own question.
I guess so!
which is why he looks so mad….winning.
Everyone knows it’s theater
Liberals who for years have called CIA liars are now suddenly CIA’s strongest supporters.
Why is Priebus conceding that Russia was behind the release of DNC emails? Even if someone in Russia hacked the DNC, it doesn’t preclude someone signing the DNC or within the NSA having leaked them to Wikileaks.
Autocorrect !!! Someone within the DNC or NSA…
Great question – Priebus needs a real short leash, and I hope Trump straightens him out fast.
I hate when our spokespeople go on these shows and concede to falsehoods.
Set the record straight and give no ground
Trump needs to read him the riot act or else show him the door after Jan 20.
And keep his coat.
I’m totally SICK of Priebus as well as the perpetually unprofessionally groomed KAC both of whom cannot step away from any camera/microphone ever! They are NOT doing well as spokespeople.
Step back from your personal feelings and look at this from above. Trump or his administration cannot be perceived to be full throatedly supporting Assange over the USofA. We know he is not, but the optics of the low information voters is really bad. …even some of the conservative ones.
He has to drain the swamp and argue it from a position of superiority. Put his intel people in place and release more details that are superior to the mushy mess they are currently calling a security report.
We don’t call him a nimble navigator for nothing.😉
1/21 my friend.
Well said.
yes
Since none of us were in Friday’s intelligence briefing to PE Trump, we can only speculate on the specific content and on what information he (they) received was classified or not classified. So . . . allow me to speculate.
It could be that the briefing contained specific info that Russia was behind getting the emails from the DNC: details classified, but the general statement of Russia involvement unclassified.
Trump has not (to the best of my knowldege) commented about Russian involvement since he attended that meeting. Perhaps he has allowed Priebus to go out and not deny, but allow for Russian involvement in the DNC email case.
There are many scenarios that don’t involve how stupid Priebus is to allow for or even support the fact of Russian involvement, or how stupid Trump is for not firing Priebus.
My point is that the facts of the situation are highly speculative on our part, so we should not think of ourselves so highly as to give PE Trump specific guidance.
Since US intelligence is never wrong or fabricated, we need to start looking in Iraq for all those WMDs that ISIS can use against us.
The Russians, BTW, have been blamed by American Intelligence heads for persuading us to think there were WMD’s in Iraq!
Let me get this straight – We have a dead man, a DNC insider by the name of Seth Rich, who was murdered and not robbed on a DC street. We have Julian Assange stating unequivocally that the material from the DNC/Podesta/HRC were not “leaks” but were hand-delivered. No evidence to refute that claim, yet no one in the Media cares to look at the dead body and why someone might want poor Seth dead. No one has denied the authenticity of the content of the Wikileaks material. None of that matters because the PTB want to provoke a war with Russia on behalf of Soros and the Globalist Money/War Machine. Pray Trump is what he says he is and not another Warmonger playing out the End Game.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You can’t make sense out of this when the media is corrupt. They are not interested in the truth
LikeLiked by 4 people
susanremer “We have a dead man, a DNC insider by the name of Seth Rich, who was murdered and not robbed on a DC street.”
Maybe just maybe the whole Russian CIA side track is to divert questioning “Who killed Seth Rich?”
I think it is strange that the DNC, Hillary Clinton or her campaign have NOT mentioned/praised this young man nor have they offered reward money for information about his murder.
That alone is very suspicious.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Assange offered an award and was pissed off about Seth’s death; long before the rooskies did it narrative was running. And, Seth was not the only strange recent death around Hillary.
Another murder case of a Clinton affiliate that went “cold” about two days after it happened. It’s not supposed to be solved, so, no new news there, I guess. It’s frustrating
Trump is not a war-monger.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wish the people speaking for Trump would say what you said.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seth Rich’s family said it wasn’t foul play and he had no grudge with Hillary Clinton. Whether it’s true or not, you won’t be able to fight his family on an investigation.
They don’t want to join him
“They don’t want to join him.” (Seth’s family)
Precisely – all the families of the dead ones executed during the Obama Regime have taken that road very quickly of “nothing to see here” : Breitbart, Hastings, Scalia, to name a few.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed. Some DNC lackey is their jailer…I mean their” lawyer..”
I can just imagine the gun to a family member’s head off-screen, as they make a public statement.
(Tsarnaev brothers are related to Uncle Jeh. Anyone remember FLOTUS visiting Tsarnaev in the Hospital bed with an Arabian Prince seated nearby? Yep. That happened.)
There is no evidence that the Russians helped Wikileaks release so much damaging information during the election — and Wikileaks has said on at least four occasions that the Russians were not involved. (nor any other nation’s operatives) And yet, the left-wingers, never noted for honesty, continue to try to delegitimize Donald Trump as president after they lost with one of the worst candidates in the nation’s history. This is par for the course for he “noble lies are ok” leftists and SOP for the Democrats.
The day is fast approaching where letting some states secede may be our best course. California would make a good first step.
Reince was good, got in several excellent points. Wallace came off as more stupid than usual, like he had a script and was sticking to it no matter what. One note johnny. He really is not a very smart man.
Wallass had the same script as the other Sunday hosts. He just couldn’t execute it very well today. Maybe Chrissy was menstruating today.
Expect Trump to tweet an image of cases of Russian black caviar and Tovaritch vodka being delivered for serving at his inaugural ball.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even if you concede the point that “Russia sent emails to Assange”, who cares? The big part of the DNC/Uniparty establishment narrative is that “Trump sides with the Russians”. A simple, “no, no we don’t”, takes the wind right out of their sails.
Trump has handled this masterfully. There is enough doubt and skepticism going around that Trump really doesn’t need to concern himself with this anti-Russian hysteria. Basically, “ok, Russia is a bad actor, and the intelligence community says they had exactly zero effect on the election outcome”. Chris Wallace looked really angry and frustrated but there is no there, there. Nothing for anyone on the left to legitimately get angry with Preibus or Trump about.
As soon as Trump appointees take over the intelligence positions, they will do a real non-political review, and forcefully refute the Obama politically crafted Russian hack propaganda. Then story will disappear.
WHY DOES TRUMP KEEP LETTING HIS PEOPLE DO PROPAGANDA MEDIA???
FREEZE THEM OUT!
Apologies for screaming but good lord this is getting old.
exactly.. move on.. we have things that we care about that the Trump admin should focus on.. immigration, trade, health care, ISIS!!
Why did Reince Priebus concede @ 1:32 to Chris Wallace’s demand that ‘Russia’ hacked the DNC. That has NOT been proved.
Played right into the Media smarmy narrative.
I am too mad to continue watching.
The whole ‘Russia is the villain’ is just a smokescreen to cover up Podesta’s prurient satanic cult and child abuse horrors.
Priebus may be under orders not to stringently combat the whole Russia thing as Trump may be just biding time while he waits for the confirmation of his cabinet appointments…then the battle will be enjoined….not against Russia, but against the Islamic terrorists.
That won’t fly. They are going to fight all his appointments, especially Tillerson and Sessions. This is the set up, the pretense for turning public opinion against Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I bet they will find that Trump hits back twice as hard. Trump probably has minutely detailed and documented research on each and every one of those corrupt so and sos.
I turned it off right there, too.
I tell everyone Russia had nothing to do with it…. I can’t do that anymore. Now
I expect a healing portion of “I told you so” from the folks I argued with…Thanks Reince.
I wish he had not conceded that point.
It teaches the lame stream they will get their way and can create their “facts” if they bray long and loud enough….not a good lesson. I pray it’s about saying whatever to just get to the 20th…but it can’t be forgotten President Trump is fighting GOPe within his party…and frankly, within his White House….
Dang the freaking auto misspelling….heaping portion.. . Not healing lord
Anybody notice all the “new” people on this thread?
I noticed them as well. I see more and more every day it seems. They are all so “concerned”.
I’m relatively new here myself and I’ve yet to learn that the trolls here are different to what I am used to. I’ve been suckered into some of that “concern” too, thinking the comments are legitimate. Thanks for that reminder to keep a watch out.
Thank you! I’m still getting used to everyone and haven’t yet got the hang of recognizing trolls yet. I’m used to WattsUpWithThat (WUWT) and the more open and aggressive abuse that pops up there. This tiptoe-in-and-act-concerned is new to me and I tend to walk into it.
And they doped up hillary too!
For shame!!
Could Trump use “potential Russian interference” as a reason to have DOJ take over the investigation into the Mark Rich death?
Seth Rich.
LOL. Clinton’s and their Riches. Thanks for the correction.
Chris Wallace is another example of the fact that faux news is NOT fair and balanced. RIP, faux news!
Reince blinked right out the gate. We have no evidence Russia hacked the DNC or Podesta. Wikileaks says their source was not a state actor or foreign government.
The FBI did not examine the DNC’s servers.
It was not 17 agencies who investigated.
Clapper and Brennan refused to brief Congress. Instead the FBI and CIA leaked anonymously to NBC, WaPo and NYT.
This is not how you present a slam dunk case to the public. It is a propaganda campaign.
I watched live only the one with Dickerson. As with all these interviews, the host is reading from a list of prepared questions. They don’t deviate, which means they don’t even listen to the answer that is being given. There are no logical follow-up questions or requests for clarifications.
Heck, an interview could even go like this:
Preibus: ….so therefore John, the President-elect’s statement released yesterday on this matter, speaks for itself. And by-the-way John, you have poop on your necktie.
Dickerson: My next question is when will the President-elect issue a statement, and why does he like Putin so much?
What a disastrous appearance. It was STUPID of Priebus to concede that Putin hacked into the election.
He did not. It appears he said a Russian got the emails and gave them to through someone who they gave them to, or something. He should talk about what is in the email. Typical shoot the messenger. WIKI and that they are all real and authentic emails. If they did they are owed a thank you note. If the truth hurt the democrats who cares AFAIC. I don’t believe a word any of them say anyway. This BS should be declassed.
The 3 MAJOR Crime Sets By Robert David Steele, former CIA agents, current Reformer.
“Phi Beta Iota: There are three major crime sets within the Hillary Clinton email debacle. The first, the one everyone is desperately trying to focus the public on, is the exposure of classified information. This is a crime that should be punished, but it is the least of the three crime sets.
“The second, which Donald Trump has finally gotten both the media and the FBI to focus on, aided by the latest Wikileaks contributions, is the “pay to play” influence peddling, easily within the bounds of certifiable treason before any jury with integrity, combined with massive charity fraud — wire and solicitation fraud — that is the major “traditional” crime set in this trio.
Buried deeply — and about to explode before the public as additional email sets come out and folks like Alex Jones and Wayne Madsen dig in (the mainstream media is completely compromised and probably managed by participating in the pedophilia and satanic networks). Pedophilia is the “seventh veil.” Pedophilia combined with evidence of Clinton participation in the importation of Haitian orphans for the explicit purpose of murdering them with impunity in front of small “privileged” audiences — with impunity — could be the final indictment of the elite that leads to a revolution in the USA (this is a huge problem in the UK, Germany, and some other countries including Russia. (This should be mentioned in every interview. ‘If even one child is saved…’)
Read more…
http://phibetaiota.net/2016/11/owl-john-podesta-emails-exposing-elite-pedophilia-and-satanic-rituals-including-child-murder-snuffing/
How the Pedophilia crimes continue to be ignored is astonishing, but not if all the Players are in some way compromised (most likely they are). This is one of the main reasons the Globalist Elites push for free migration/no borders. Then no one is the “wiser” about all of the child trafficking going on around the world – slavery, murder, abuse, among Satan’s soldiers. Shout it from the rooftops whenever you can just how depraved these people are.
I think it’s ignored because of the sheer numbers of those involved and really there is no one yet in place to prosecute the crimes…. the usual agencies are involved in the crime or cover up or both.. But it is why they so insistent Trump cannot be President….They will be then be exposed. Did people think it was just the RC priesthood?
who won? trump. relax. he will make us proud and no they won’t be able to impeach him.
This is all fine by me…
I’d MUCH rather they waste their time on this nonsensical witchhunt than tell LIES about Donald’s cabinet nominees and upcoming policy proposals.
So does PE Trump “accept” that Putin “hacked the election” or not? If not why are his surrogates going on Sunday TV saying he does?
It is completely USELESS for Preibus and Conway to argue that the DNC had poor cyber security or that “Russian hacks” didn’t change the results of the election .
Once they concede that Putin was behind the “hacks” they have deligitimized the Presidency of PE Trump in the eyes of MILLIONS of Americans FOREVER!
I wish Priebus and Conway would have slept in this morning and not gone on TV. They should have seen these ambushes coming (do they crave the limelight too much?).
RNC Chairman Soothsayer Reince Preibus fed to MSM Mafia’s blood-infested waters survives gaunlet!
Good Lord! Fear is such a strange thing to people who snack on babies. Fear is CIA, aka, Murder Inc. facing invisible walls of God’s protection surrounding the Trump Teams. Indivisible and under God.
So many simultaneously attacks happening around the whole world are happening right now are being under reported. The Trump-Putin relationship is unavoidable in the future. I wonder if Putin has beefed up his security as well?
Fear does not come from God. I’m actually wondering now if some of these events are CIA assets being taken out to keep from talking to Trump Transition Phase Teams?
Arch-Angel Michael, gather your mighty men! Gabriel, come blow your horn! God’s army is on the march! “Vengeance is Mine”, says the Lord. Amen!
Here’s the way I would handle Chuck Todd, Chris Wallace, George Stepincrapolous, John Dickeson, et al:
“When you ask me a question shut the hell up and I’ll give you an answer. Don’t interrupt me.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
How about the vast Mexican conspiracy? Has the CIA determined the origin of the Trump pinatas yet? What dies the NSA know about antiTrump programming on Univison?
