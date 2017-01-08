Sunday Talks: Kellyanne Conway -vs- The Vast Russian Conspiracy…

The U.S. media continues to make Russia their primary focus of the news cycle for the fourth consecutive week. Apparently nothing else has been going on in/around the world of politics that is as important to the media as the “vast Russian conspiracy narrative”.

To wit, President Elect Donald Trump’s Senior Adviser and Spokesperson Kellyanne Conway enters the Sunday talk circuit today and is immediately asked about Boris and Natasha’s dastardly intercepts.

First, Meet the Pus.

Next stop, Clinton News Network:

