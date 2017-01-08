Sunday Talks: Kellyanne Conway -vs- The Vast Russian Conspiracy…

The U.S. media continues to make Russia their primary focus of the news cycle for the fourth consecutive week. Apparently nothing else has been going on in/around the world of politics that is as important to the media as the “vast Russian conspiracy narrative”.
To wit, President Elect Donald Trump’s Senior Adviser and Spokesperson Kellyanne Conway enters the Sunday talk circuit today and is immediately asked about Boris and Natasha’s dastardly intercepts.
First, Meet the Pus.
Next stop, Clinton News Network:
Is this the dems way of having the incriminating evidence thrown out by a court on later date because it was illegally obtained.
I wish they would all cut to chase and simply say that the report is basically arguing that “Russia Today” influenced the election, which is a ridiculous notion because people in PA, MI, FL, OH, WI, etc. don’t watch Russia Today.
Team Trump should argue that the corrupt corporate media is what attempted (and succeeded to a certain degree) in influencing the election. They picked sides. They were caught colluding with the DNC. This is the real story.
And if you consider foreign financial interest in our corporate media, one could argue the real treason is by the MSM.
“…the corrupt corporate media is what attempted (and succeeded to a certain degree) in influencing the election. They picked sides. They were caught colluding with the DNC. This is the real story.”
And, with the impending Trump presidency, the story they’re desperately trying to deflect.
And not only RT, but RT 2012. The last election.
Trump sends out tweets ridiculing the ‘intelligence report’ telling his voters his opinion.
And sends surrogates to talk to the liberal audience giving them what they would like to hear
FULL EXPLOSIVE INTERVIEWS!!!!
It’s like hitting your head against the wall to try and make sense to these presstitutes.
Actually, rather than “meet the pus”, that you wrote, I would use a Donaldism from NY, and call it “Meet the PUTZ”! Far more accurate than its original title.
Public Intelligence Blog by Robert David Steele, former CIA… here is more about him http://robertdavidsteele.com/
(SPEAKER: Co-Founder of the Information Warfare Conference, founder of the Open Source Solutions Conference, invited lecturer world-wide on topics of Cyber, Open Source Intelligence (OSINT), (All-Source) Intelligence Reform, and Applied Collective Intelligence inclusive of holistic analytics, true cost economics, and Open Source Everything Engineering (OSEE) focused on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).)
The Trump “Intelligence” Briefing Has No Proof Russians Hacked (or Leaked) Anything: Assessing Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent US Elections UPDATE 5
http://phibetaiota.net/
(BLOG: Phi Beta Iota Public Intelligence Blog is where he curates over 80 contributors who believe that the truth at any cost lowers all other costs.)
Last Friday he spoke with Kate Dalley for an hour….
A few days prior to him Kate Dalley had on 3 CIA Whistleblowers:
WikiLeaks press conference tomorrow could be very interesting. A chance to expose CIA
Can Sundance or someone explain to me why Trump’s people keep doing these shows? The perfect excuse to skip them is that we are keeping the Lord’s day holy and spending time with family. There should only be emergency communication on Sundays. Trump would gain much more by attending church each Sunday and encouraging his staff to do the same.
While I would agree with what you say, I’ve learned that if you allow rumors to continue and keep being repeated, they eventually become believed as facts. If the libtards are so dead set on wanting to make fools and idiots out of themselves at their own expense, then by all means, oblige them to the fullest so that they can continue to be exposed and discredited.
Let them continue to cut their own throats.
My guess is that because they realize that a SIGNIFICANT portion of the population still gets their news from MSM and not alternative sources… and they feel the need to push back.
But I would be so tempted to simply cut them off at the knees use the internet to go directly to the people.
It’s about being on offense and showing no fear. We’ve waited a long time to see the media taken down a notch by politically literate and decent people. Otherwise, the counter-narrative gets promoted by Chump Shumer and Nasty Pelosi. Go on offense. It’s the Trump way. No fear.
In the vast majority of the country, barely 30% of Americans attend weekly church services. There are clearly many very observant Christians who read this blog, but they are not representative of the majority of the country. Another factor is that “the Lord’s day” isn’t the same for everyone.
Considering that church attendance hasn’t been a major factor in Trump’s life up til now, were he to announce that he and his staff were no longer appearing on Sunday shows because they had all decided to attend church services instead, it would be viewed at best quizzically, and most likely be derided as a Ted Cruz-esque fake out to avoid dealing with the “tough questions.” Fairly or not, the Sunday talk shows are a major opportunity to try to attack the hostile MSM narrative, and are not likely to stop.
For Trump this is a WIN-WIN. Get out his message that the Russian hack is fake news, and/or get out his message that the media is corrupt. He can play this game all day.
Are the rest of the interview available to kellyanne for us to see?
If there was ever a Woman after or during this Presidential campaign, who deserved more recognition and respect, it would have to be Kellyanne Conway.
She didn’t just “break”the glass ceiling – SHE ABSOLUTELY SHATTERED IT!
I agree. She absolutely torpedoed the government commissioned USS Toddtapper, now listing badly.
I thought it was the USS Toddcrapper?🙂
Keep it up MSM and you will find yourselves getting pre-recorded videos after they are aired on Trump’s Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages….and the New Official White House Website post Inauguration Day.
Former CIA agent, Robert Davis Steele, says in his interview above with Kate Dalley, that Trump absolutely needs his own TV channel of shows to get out his message and stay on offense. I agree. Go whole enchilada, Donald.
From his website:
Robert Steele: Throw Press Out of White House — Create the Presidential Grand Strategy, Public Communications, & Open Source Intelligence Center (Trump Channel) UPDATE 1: Schumer Channel Created!
http://phibetaiota.net/2016/12/robert-steele-throw-the-press-out-of-the-white-house-create-the-presidential-media-open-source-intelligence-center-trump-channel/#more-122834
Notice how they use ONE guy (clapper) a lame duck obama appointee with an axe to grind and make him “the intelligence community”.
These yoyos are working off the Dems playbook, still. I guess that isn’t going to change. I think Kelleyanne does a really good job, but all the interviewers seems to be working off the same sheet.
Media and Uniparty are going to attack Trump for being a traitor every time he doesn’t play along with their ‘Russians are evil’ scheme.
It’s an evil plan
I’m more interested in gutting this fool and ‘the other one’. They will give Trump lots of grief until they are alienated.
Graham Calls Republicans Celebrating Russian Interference a ‘Political Hack’ — ‘You’re Not a Patriot’
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/01/08/graham-calls-republicans-celebrating-russian-interference-a-political-hack-youre-not-a-patriot/
Why is he permitted to talk like this? Why is he even in office? He is a national disgrace.
The media bypass the real foreign influence story: illegal aliens voting, aided and abetted by government officials
We need to start talking about Podesta’s creepy emails about children. They want to talk hacked emails….ok…..let’s talk CONTENT. Punish them for obsessing on the topic.
Robert David Steele sent a certified letter to FBI Director Comey suggesting the 4 AREAS where Comey needs to open investigations including into the DC pedophile ring. Here is Steele’s letter to Comey:
“Dear Director Comey,
“There are in my view four investigations that should be on-going, in the following rank order from most important to least important.
“PEDOPHILIA/SNUFFING USA. This is the game-changer going forward – the John Podesta emails are the opening we have all been waiting for – and there will be more. We are both devout Catholics, we both know the Church is part of the problem, but the impunity of the 1% — the financial elite and their political servant class – is the larger problem. I do not include Evelyn and Lynn Rothschild as persons of interest. I recommend you make this your top priority, and start by talking to Nick Bryant, author of The Franklin Scandal, and Danny Sheehan, top Jesuit lawyer now retired (and author of The People’s Advocate) who has been investigating the disappearance of 6,000 Lakota Indian children – he now has a map going back to NYC via certain corporate lawyers. Wayne Madsen has done some work on USAF flights from Asia importing children under Department of State cover. And of course you have the Clinton Foundation dealing in Haitian children, some of whom may have been snuff victims in NYC…”
ELECTORAL FRAUD
TREASON
CHARITY FRAUD
Read the rest…
http://phibetaiota.net/2016/11/robert-steele-certified-letter-to-james-comey/
*Robert David Steele bio…
UBLIC SERVICE: USMCR Infantry, Adjutant, Intelligence 1976-1996; CIA Clandestine Service 1979-1988; USMC Civil Service 1988-1993, #2 civilian in USMC Intelligence, responsible for creating the Marine Corps Intelligence Activity; CEO Open Source Solutions, Inc. 1993-2010, responsible for creating the Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) discipline world-wide, training over 7,500 mid-career officers from across 66+ countries; CEO Earth Intelligence Network, 2006 to date. External Researcher, US Army Strategic Studies Institute (SSI), 1998 to date. Now leading the OSINT Done Right – Active OSINT movement.
Read more about Steele:
http://robertdavidsteele.com/
Perhaps it is time to ask if the Democrats are helping or hurting their future chances by having their paid operatives (the main stream media) continue to pound this ridiculous theme. On the other hand, cognitive experts tell us that if something is repeated often enough, but enough different sources then people tend to start believing it. That works against us, of course.
The CIA is very dangerous; but at some point Team Trump will have to reduce their power or the dream of a “great America” will die.
KEY POINT: 4:09 – Obama punished Russia before the report was completed. In other words, the report was intended to support/defend Obama’s (and McCain’s) point of view.
However – the report and opinions of experts do not contend or prove Russia did anything to influence election.
Kellyanne Conway never conceded the idea (that Chuck Todd kept pushing and falsely asserting) that Russia succeeded in influencing/hacking/interferng with the election at all.
Robert David Steele, former CIA, and….
“Robert David Steele is the pro bono Chief Enabling Officer (CEO) of Earth Intelligence Network, a 501c3 devoted to teaching holistic analytics (HA), true cost economics (TCE), and open source everything engineering (OSEE). He seeks to create an Open Source (Technologies) Agency for local to global information-sharing and sense-making. His vision would restore prosperity to America while stabilizing foreign populations so they stay home happy and gainfully employed. ”
http://robertdavidsteele.com/
Fixing Intelligence: Seven Precepts
“Whoever Donald Trump picks as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), that person will be a placeholder and incapable of supporting the President with decision-support across all threats, policies, and budgets absent a Presidential decision to completely re-build and re-direct the the US Intelligence Community (US IC). As now constituted the US IC is an achipelago of out-of-control dysfunctional fiefdoms whose sole purpose in life is to keep the secret money moving while providing a foundation for Deep State operations against US politicians including the President and inclusive of the active protection of criminals and terrorists as well as the leveraging of US military assets and bases overseas to run drugs, guns, money, and children.”
http://phibetaiota.net/2016/12/fixing-intel-ii-seven-precepts-a-latino-view/
Voilà – there it is. Truth.
The Dishonest Media is understandably enraged that Russia would attempt to undermine Democracy and sway the 2016 election. That was supposed to be the exclusive job of the MSM.🙂
I would like to see Trump turn the tables on the news media by saying the following:
IF Russian media tried to influence the election = bad
Proof of American media influencing the election = much, much worse
I am so damned sick of this “Russia hacked/influenced” the election. Hillary lost because she is corrupt, dishonest and NOBODY LIKES HER!
And these stupid damn show hosts on CNN/MSNBC etc etc are doing a huge disservice to the American People by furthering a political agenda of the left.
Trump people should not do these shows anymore. In addition, why is KAC not pointing out that the data they use to prove their point about RT influence is BOGUS because it relies on 2012 info as well as defunct shows that are no longer on the air…
I want to see a fresh approach once President Trump is in charge. I want there to be a regular TRUTHFUL accounting presented to the people, without any media spin, on a regular basis of whatever is going on in the world. Time to cut out the middle men.
