More Winning, With a Twist of Irony – Fiat/Chrysler To Invest $1 Billion in Michigan and Ohio w/ 2,000 Jobs…

Congratulations to Warren Michigan and Toledo Ohio !

…“and we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning, and eventually you will say we can’t take all of this winning, …please Mr. Trump …and I will say, NO, we will win, and we will keep on winning”. ~ Donald Trump

Elections have consequences – Fiat Chrysler announces a massive investment in two new auto manufacturing plants in Michigan and Ohio. More Winning, with a twist of Irony:

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler says it’s investing $1 billion in its U.S. factories to create 2,000 new jobs and add three new Jeep vehicles including a pickup truck.

The company says it will put modernize a factory in the Detroit suburb of Warren, Michigan, to make the new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer large SUVs. A plant in Toledo, Ohio, also will get new equipment to make a new Jeep pickup. The announcement is a continuation of efforts to increase production of SUVs and trucks as the company gets out of the small and midsize car businesses. (link)

The Fiat Chrysler announcement comes on the heels of Ford’s recent announcement that it has cancelled plans to build a $1.7 billion plant in Mexico and will instead expand operations in Wayne Michigan.

The downstream impacts from both decisions mean the subsidiary suppliers for both auto giants will also have significant future growth in both states, expanding operations in the U.S. Major Winning.

Obviously the auto workers and, more importantly, the communities which benefit from the expansive revitalization of the U.S. auto industry will consider their decision to support Donald Trump well placed.

Yes, Trump actually delivers. More winning.

The Irony is the Fiat purchase of Chrysler was part of the restructuring to save GM from bankruptcy and collapse. Fiat bought out the UAW trust in the Chrysler purchase – the free market at work. Now, amid a new economic outlook, Fiat-Chrysler is returning to investing a billion dollars toward Michigan and Ohio, the primary communities originally devastated by the collapse of GM.

Meanwhile, as directed by the Obama administration, the U.S. taxpayers bailed out GM (Chevy, Buick, GMC and Cadillac) and that construct facilitated a move to increase manufacturing in China via Buick etc.

DETROIT — Most Buick vehicles sold in the United States after 2016 could be imported from China and Europe, according to two sources familiar with parent General Motors Co.’s plans. (link)

Let that sink in…

BREAKING: Fiat Chrysler announces $1B investment in Michigan and Ohio plants, will also add 2,000 new American jobs. — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) January 8, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: Fiat Chrysler announces $1 Billion investment in Michigan & Ohio plants, will also add 2,000 new American jobs – CNBC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 8, 2017