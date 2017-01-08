More Winning, With a Twist of Irony – Fiat/Chrysler To Invest $1 Billion in Michigan and Ohio w/ 2,000 Jobs…

Congratulations to Warren Michigan and Toledo Ohio !
…“and we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning, and eventually you will say we can’t take all of this winning, …please Mr. Trump …and I will say, NO, we will win, and we will keep on winning”.
~ Donald Trump
Elections have consequences – Fiat Chrysler announces a massive investment in two new auto manufacturing plants in Michigan and Ohio. More Winning, with a twist of Irony:
DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler says it’s investing $1 billion in its U.S. factories to create 2,000 new jobs and add three new Jeep vehicles including a pickup truck.
The company says it will put modernize a factory in the Detroit suburb of Warren, Michigan, to make the new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer large SUVs. A plant in Toledo, Ohio, also will get new equipment to make a new Jeep pickup.
The announcement is a continuation of efforts to increase production of SUVs and trucks as the company gets out of the small and midsize car businesses. (link)
The Fiat Chrysler announcement comes on the heels of Ford’s recent announcement that it has cancelled plans to build a $1.7 billion plant in Mexico and will instead expand operations in Wayne Michigan.
The downstream impacts from both decisions mean the subsidiary suppliers for both auto giants will also have significant future growth in both states, expanding operations in the U.S. Major Winning.
Obviously the auto workers and, more importantly, the communities which benefit from the expansive revitalization of the U.S. auto industry will consider their decision to support Donald Trump well placed.
Yes, Trump actually delivers. More winning.
The Irony is the Fiat purchase of Chrysler was part of the restructuring to save GM from bankruptcy and collapse. Fiat bought out the UAW trust in the Chrysler purchase – the free market at work. Now, amid a new economic outlook, Fiat-Chrysler is returning to investing a billion dollars toward Michigan and Ohio, the primary communities originally devastated by the collapse of GM.
Meanwhile, as directed by the Obama administration, the U.S. taxpayers bailed out GM (Chevy, Buick, GMC and Cadillac) and that construct facilitated a move to increase manufacturing in China via Buick etc.
DETROIT — Most Buick vehicles sold in the United States after 2016 could be imported from China and Europe, according to two sources familiar with parent General Motors Co.’s plans. (link)
Let that sink in…
I wonder if the Russians will get blamed for this as well……👌
Naah, this is just Trump showing off is all. Doesn’t really mean much. Anybody can do this. //sarc//
Anybody with a magic wand that is.
😜
By golly, Putin has been working overtime lately!
Heh-heh! 🙂
Trump has one heck of a magic wand!!!
Love it!!! LOL!!! I don’t think I’m going to ever get tired of this. Just told my sons 18 and 22….. I’m jealous you being your age at the beginning of this. WOW!
Doncha know its da racist Russians causing us to have all dis winning, because dey mind controlled all of us know nuffings in da unwashed flyover country.
Oopsies… me’s got sooo excited about all dis winning, me’s forgot to mention what da racist Russians mind controlled us to do. Dey got us to love Trump, so we’d vote for him. Dem silly racist Russians wanted us ta have all dis winning. But me’s wonders why dey would want dat for us great unwashed Americans in flyover country.
Please, please, please Mr. Trump I just can’t take all the winning. Please make it stop! You’ve only been President for, oh wait a second, you haven’t even been sworn in yet!
Just kidding with the above, what an amazing time we are going to live through in the next 4 years. #MAGA
So this looks like President Elect Trump has just shown President Reject Ozero how his “magic wand” works. How anyone can be a loser for 8 years and still pat himself on the back is beyond me
Don’t forget he gave himself a medal, too! What a narcissistic megalomaniac!
I think he was joking. Nobody is so ridiculous.
And a pay raise.
I read somewhere that he upped the payout for when he leaves office.
Obama is NOT a loser. He has succeeded beyond the dreams of his handlers to batter the American dream into the dirt. Now its revenge time. Its going to be an interesting year!
President reject!!! alongside Pesident Elect!!! I am squealing with laughter!! Thank you!
And squealing means messin with muslims….Bonus!!! Winner winner chicken dinner!!
Some of you may not remember, but the CEO of Fiat was of the faces at the Bilderberg meeting in Germany back in June of last year. This is starting to remind me of the recent meeting of the CEO’s at Trump Tower especially the ones who were against Trump in the GE.
Oh boy this is too much winning! 😀
NEVER!!!!!!😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆
Did this meet with the union bosses approval? 😉
No jobs in US means there ain’t nuthin for the Unions to boss! Think of that.
I hope they name one of their new trucks MAGA.
Great news.
That is such a great idea!
They should name their new truck the “Trump Commander.”
That would be really cool!
MAGA a truck that delivers more than others and travels easily through swamps!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Incredible! Just the beginning for an American Century. America First!
American cars made by American workers for an American market!
WINNING…will have Michigan in 2020 for sure. Also one of the nation’s best-known toolmakers, Stanley Black & Decker, said Thursday that it will move more manufacturing back to the U.S. from overseas, including construction of a new $35 million factory after acquiring the Craftsman brand from ailing retailer Sears Holdings…..выигрыш!!
I hope Stanley Thermos come back to the USA. (My biggest disappointment upon scoring a Stanley Thermos coffee mug, clearanced for $1.50, was made in China. 😐)
Once Craftsman tools moved production to China I know people who bought nothing but Sears Craftsman socket sets who wouldn’t ever buy them again. You used to be able to take any Craftsman socket tools which broke back to Sears and get a replacement many years later. Once they started exchanging them for Chinese made tools people said they wore out and broke fast. Then Sears closed many stores and you couldn’t even find a store to exchange them at unless you lived in a large city. I don’t even know of any Sears stores anywhere around my location anymore when there used to be 3 in different towns within 20 miles.
Sears will be out of business before too long, the CEO knows nothing about retail and it shows. Their stores are a mess and they have no people working that know what they are doing either, a once great company sad. All they have left is real estate,
Not that im a big beer drinker but loved Budweiser the Clydesdale commercials Americana…once they sold to the Europeans they no longer represented America, so I no longer ordered/bought them. America First!!
This song keeps running through my mind with every one of these announcements. Charlie Daniels wrote this post Carter, but it truly rings true again today.
WARNING: There is one profane word in this song, so fair warning given
In AMERICA!!!
I played this until I wore the cassette out, back when I voted for President the First time.
I have it on CD now.
I will find out if I can wear a CD out, as
We are going to the Inauguration of the MAGA President Next Week! pinch…
It would be Awesome, if CDB would play.
I have cleared the hard drive in my video camera, and bought an Extra MAGA(mega) battery.
I. Am. STOKED!!
IN AMERICA INDEED!!!!
I never heard it before, I have played it twice now, most likely will play it a few more times before the night is over.
I may play it endless loop, leading up to 1/20!!
It was in my head all through the #bestelectionever!
Thanks JustMe!!
Wow good find.
There is a “bunch” of people just like me in this country. We are true natural born citizens.
Our parents lived through the war and the depression. They lived through it and lived it out and trusted our leaders through it all.
And they kept working for an honest living.
We had a roof over our head and food on the table and shoes on our feet – a pair for school and a pair for church. A new dress or two for each new school year or a couple pair of “Tough Nut” blue jeans…jeans that came with a free pocket knife.
Mother and Dad went to work to earn their pay. They worked hard every single day – no matter how they “felt” physically or mentally.
They had a huge garden in the summer and canned vegetables for the winter.
Did they have any investments in stocks or bonds or real estate? Nope.
Did they pay for their children’s higher education? No.
They taught us honesty and hard work and to never give up. They said no one could ever take our education and our good name from us. It was ours to earn and to keep.
They -somehow- made us want to earn self respect and the respect of others.
To this day, I am not sure how they did that.
When we were about 12 or so, we automatically understood that we needed to get a job of some kind….babysitting or lawn mowing. Something to do that would earn our spending money.
I held down 3 part time jobs in high school. I needed to work and save for college and I did. No regrets about those years. No resentment at all. I was proud of myself, although now, I realize I did not fully appreciate the work my parents did for me and my siblings.
I am ashamed to say that during that time, I felt no pride for my parents and their work ethic.
And so, to this day, and even in my old age, I still want to make my parents proud of me.
To this day, the thought of their sacrifices and their example setting brings me to tears.
So, for me and for countless others, (I believe) the selfishness and self centeredness of people on the east coast and the west coast? It is senseless and frustrating.
The ego driven politics and self serving interests of those who believe they are in power disgust me.
The people in power? They have no idea how most of us live. They have no respect for what we have to give this nation. They don’t understand our selfless love of God and country.
Yes, we may not be Ivy League educated. We may not have experienced summer camps and boarding schools and extensive travel and other cultures.
But we know who we are. We knew our people and what they believed and yes, the truths to which they clung. We know in Whom we have believed in…and yes…yes – we are persuaded.
In this day and time, for those of us natural born citizens, it is not about us.
It’s about those who will call us ancestors.
I want my heritage to be a source of pride for those who are blood of my blood.
And as far as I can tell, President Donald Trump understands me.
I am a Bible believing, 2nd amendment supporting American.
I pray every day that God will forgive us for straying from the old paths.
I ask Him to bless us, every one, and keep us safe.
I pray that He will strengthen us and enable us for this cause….MAGA!
And I pray that His Will be done always.
I love you, Lord and I lift my voice to worship You.
In the name of Jesus…my Lord and my Savior. Amen.
Frogstamper, I’ve read this site daily for more than a few years, and that post is the best one I’ve ever read. Bravo
Thank you Frogstamper. That is so well said and exactly the way I grew up,too. Brings tears to my eyes. I pray our country can turn these awful Obama,Bush and Clinton years around and get us back to the great country we used to be. With our new President I have faith and hope that we will.
Amen and Amen!
I always get most excited when the news involves getting beloved BIG U.S. cities like DETROIT back in the game! They will become the most visual and verifiable PROOF of Trump’s success! Come on Dr. Carson and your team! Get going!
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump (and America) is winning big league… and he’s not even president yet!
Imagine the winning that is to come after the 20th!
Woohoo!!!
Warmest congratulations to auto and peripheral workers in Michigan. The Uniparty wants you and all of us to think manufacturing jobs are history. Mr. Trump doesn’t agree.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
They can make it a selling point, but I think the more important thing to them is their bottom line, and trying to compete in America when you have a 35% tariff on your made-in-China cars while your made-in-America competition doesn’t pay that tariff is impossible. The only sensible business decision is to make in America.
And he accomplishes it without even having to impose the tariff. All it takes is the threat.
It’s not like he’s even starting a tariff war with China and others. Remember, these are American companies. It’s in their interest to come to heel.
When all their (Fiat/Chrysler) competitors are taking the carrots, they don’t want to be the ones to get the stick!
We need to start a list, I like winning.
This guy has experience with lists. Wonder if he’s got any plans??
I also wonder if he’s got a branch here…?
http://www.nachumlist.com
Found you in the spam bin…..😦
Ever vigilant!
Yup!
Thanks for the lifeline!!
just like the chart showing how many days left to inauguration i would love a chart showing the latest accomplishment/achievement (daily) for trump so i can share on FB. i can’t track so much winning simply in my head!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
We need a winning list, but there will probably be so much winning, the Obama losing list will look easy
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
The congress needs to get the financial package through ASAP more companies are waiting in the wings for the tax law to change.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When we had to get into WWII guess who made tanks, airplanes, motors, trucks? The auto makers….. People forget or never learn. Lose the manufacturing, lose the ability to defend yourself as a nation.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Exactly. The realization of how close we were to NOT being a nation is becoming more clear.
How true, but we still have along fight ahead of us.
It is more than the jobs for those announced as there is a flow on effect as manufacturing is a capital producing job. The local as well as national economy benefits in a multiplicative way.
Think many cups of coffee, sandwiches, chips, sodas will be sold by all of the shops that will open to provide them. Hey, thinking from the bottom up! 😂🤓
Pizza, office supplies, carpet, uniforms, machines, machine tools, raw materials…….
MAGA to the Nth power!
I e brought this point up several times too. When he began talking about 70,000 plants leaving the US, it made me think of this issue and how vulnerable it leaves us from a national security stand point.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
This ^^^^
Yes 2000 jobs , but that translates to a lot more jobs. These 2000 have families that buy groceries, cars, clothing, etc. Think of how many small businesses will be able/need more workers (jobs).
i agree…imagine in west texas where the huge wolf camp oil field was discovered! imagine real estate where there isn’t any, need for gasoline, groceries, work clothes, restaurants, etc….this happened in the eagle ford shale area of south texas…there was NOTHING down there except a courthouse. totally changes the economy! unfortunately, there is a dark side to any little town that never had a booming economy, too…ask the people in these formerly sleepy texas towns (and the reverberations when the oil/gas industry tanks)>
I’m so happy for the people in Michigan I could cry. . . and I’ve never been to Michigan.
I literally got teary eyed.
And, you, know, NJF? Shedding a few tears of happiness for people in a state that one has never visited, a state where one doesn’t know a single soul living there, a state miles and miles away from where one lives, but where there are fellow Americans needing to make a living…. well, those tears fall because we’re AMERICANs!
Exactly!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
For every manufacturing job created, it means 4 or 5 other ones are. I think this is in the ball park, although I forget where read this.
What a reversal from that 2015 NY Post article! The revitalization of Detroit has begun!
“Meanwhile, as directed by the Obama administration, the U.S. taxpayers bailed out GM (Chevy, Buick, GMC and Cadillac) and that construct facilitated a move to increase manufacturing in China via Buick etc.”
This reminds me of a paragraph in Peter Navarro’s book Death By China (Navarro is Trump’s pick to head the White House National Trade Council). Here is an excerpt:
“Trying to jumpstart our economy with a massive stimulus in the absence of a vibrant manufacturing base has been like trying to start a car without spark plugs or gain traction on slick tires. It just can’t be done. Sadder yet, a great portion of that stimulus money leaks right out of our economy and stimulates Guangzhou and Shanghai rather than Gary and Pittsburgh. Indeed, the false Keynesian vision of a virtuous cycle of spending just won’t play in Peoria when so much of what we buy isn’t made here and our biggest trading deficit partner never reciprocates.”
There was a time when Fiat was the weakest car maker in Europe. The received wisdom of the time was that it was so far gone that it wasn’t worth the trouble for the other car makers to even by at fire-sale prices. Fiat seemed to be doomed. Ah, but now . . . Fiat now owns Chrysler and the big boss is an Italian. This is a perfect example of market-capitalism at work.
Said in a whiny msnbc voice, “But it’s only a billion dollars. And it’s only 2000 jobs…”
CIA confirms Trump’s magic wand was hacked from Russia /s
This is wonderful news for both states! I am happy for all involved. Oh, and lest I forget thank you Mr Putin!
Thanks for keeping your word Mr. Trump!
God has given a Devine gift to us in DJT. Trust in the Lord with all your heart! Tell Him you trust Him, thank Him. He has delivered so much to me during trying times. I was calm during the election knowing DJT would win because i kept telling the Lord I trusted Him when I prayed….if you knew me, being calm has never been in my nature. The Lord truly will provide. Trust in Him and keep trusting in Him, Amen.
Momma came by tonight, she told me she would always be watching over me and she and the Lord have delivered time after time after time. Trust…
Amen
My greatest hope after the 8 years of President Trump’s Presidency is for a majority (65% or more) realizing that what he accomplished was something that could have been done by previous presidents but the reason it didn’t happen was because they never wanted it to happen. They wanted us to drown and accept what was happening to us.
If this occurs, expectations from Americans will forever be changed and accepting anything less than DJT’s legacy will be unacceptable. This is what Bannon has in mind when he says that Trumpism can last for 50+ years.
I hope this gives us something other than Russia to talk about…sigh…probably not unless there is some way of giving credit to Obama
Michigan? Those would be UNION jobs. Will the UAW send a thank you note to Trump?
Maybe Fiat will start building these cars (Alfa Romeos) here – but with vast improvements to them by good ol’ U.S.A. engineering.
That’s a beautiful looking car. Great lines.
Classic – will never go out of style. Gorgeous color, finish. Bet it hugs the curves.
Now that’s a State Trooper magnet if there ever was one!
My understanding is especially red cars are.
All Alfas are to be built in Italy. They would lose their cool if they were not. It’s why the FCA Miata became a Fiat.
I’ve said it before and I’m sure I’ll be saying it again:
The Pride is Back!
Born in America….Again!
LOL I see what you did there!
Great! MAGA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Sundance!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a shame they retired the Plymouth name, that was a good American brand. I’ve got an old Plymouth Valiant from the 60’s, great car!
Anyone have a list of all the manufacturing wins for PE Trump? I. LOVE. WINNING.
AND WINNING SOME MORE.
I wonder when my liberal family members are going to try to run an intervention with me for my WINNING addiction??????
Should have got on the Trump train, Mr. Macy.
These pundits that blame “automation” for manufacturing job loss never explain why doesn’t the “automation” take place in united states? why is the automated factories being constructed in China & Mexico? why are we importing good manufactured overseas? if manufacturing is automated why are companies leaving united states and opening plants in China or Mexico for lower wages? Lower wages for robots? These people are dishonest.. Even if the factories are automated why aren’t they being constructed in united states? They would still support a wide number of jobs including construction, maintenance, supply chain, surrounding community.. tax dollars!
Yup. In one of his interviews, some snotty talking head asked Trump “but what about the advancement of robotics?”
To which he replied, “well why aren’t we building the robots?”
Mic drop.
Robots have to be built, supervised, serviced, repaired. Can’t happen without human help.
And, as TRUMP pointed out, somebody has to build the robots…We will build them here.
I’ll be truthful, having a factory overseas makes it easy to syphon off money for the crooks and special interest groups. But now wih DJT building a whole new USA…that concept is slowly going to the wayside.
Dang I wish DJT had a more effective wand to wave!!/sarc 😉😉😂😂
I think it takes one Secret Service Agent to carry it around now. Just wait till he gets in office how big that wands going to get!
Amen!😉
Is it handcuffed to his wrist? Hope so wouldn’t want anyone stealing it.
#ThanksDonald!
MORE WINNING
Not since WWII that more employees are hired by the US Government than in manufacturing jobs in the USA.President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress are drawing up plans to take on the government bureaucracy they have long railed against, by eroding job protections and grinding down benefits that federal workers have received for a generation.
Hiring freezes, an end to automatic raises, a green light to fire poor performers, a ban on union business on the government’s dime and less generous pensions — these are the contours of the blueprint emerging under Republican control of Washington in January.
These changes were once unthinkable to federal employees, their unions and their supporters in Congress. But Trump’s election as an outsider promising to shake up a system he told voters is awash in “waste, fraud and abuse” has conservatives optimistic that they could do now what Republicans have been unable to do in the 133 years since the modern civil service was created.
What ?😉 so the have to go through all the brutal self exam/reinventing we all did in Business with Demming, Kaizen, Sig Sigma etc in order to keep it in the black and that it isn’t all cost-plus all the time? Good it is about time, I have been asking for it for at least 10 years…
Even with all this investment in Michigan in the past week, Michael Moore is still calling for Trump resistance. Clearly Michael Moore does not have Michigan’s (and the rest of the country’s) best interests in mind as he claims. What a hypocrite he is.
Sundance, we are on the verge of the NAIAS, ( North American International Auto Show ) at Cobo Hall and perhaps their are more “Winning” announcements to come. Also this puts Debbie Stabenow in a rough position because she is up for re-election in 2018. Does she go along with the “Head Clown” Chucky ( it’s not head, it is 180 degrees off in the vertical and horizontal axis, but let that go ) or go full bore on Trump Tax Relief ( 15% Corp Tax ), Corp Cash repatriation, Obamacare repeal and all the things that are reason for the Auto Makers to do this, these pro-productivity incentives have to pass, along with removing Obama’s new work rules. Tangent to this is potential relaxation of the Obama 54.5 mpg requirements. I live here in MI and with my background, I can talk to engineers. No they do not share anything proprietary the industry is far to tight lipped. Gone are the days of Popular Mechanics type spot shots, stories, and loose lips etc, but one get an overwhelming feeling from an engineering standpoint this is a hurdle that is very hard to get over. Sundance I owe you a private email which might get rather long as to what I see in regards to the auto industry. This includes the fuel mileage, electric cars, and the electric infrastructure. No I am not tired of winning! Prior to the election I was fond of saying No the line guys will not vote for someone that reminds them of their X-Mother In-law and that yes DJT WILL carry Michigan. Nailed it! BTW, I’d love to know who as at the DJT fundraiser in Down Town Detroit after the Novi Rally in late October. Could some of the major Auto Execs been their? The donor / guest list and who went in an out of the building has never seen the light of day. Oh to be a fly on the wall😉.
Trump for 8 years this helps seal that deal, good paying jobs
In the words of the immortal Jackie Gleason “how sweet it is!”
Oh, to bask in the implications…
Trump. Tweet. Imminent.
IT’S HAPPENING, PEOPLE!!!! We’ll be seeing more of this soon.
I’m so thrilled for Michigan and Ohio! It is jumping for joy, tears in my eyes, thrilled!
Now—can we have some big news for Wisconsin? Despite what our traitorous governor Scott Walker says, Wisconsin is hurting big time. I’ve never heard of such unemployment before in this state.
My brother is unemployed for now 15 mos., four of my neighbors unemployed for I don’t know how long. Its seeming to be very bleak. Literally the only thing holding one neighbor family together is the true hope something will break for them. For all those I know personally, they are so full of hope something great is truly happening, of course it will be fan-tab-u-lous when it occurs for them personally.
The one thing talked about is the possibility of mining iron ore in the northern part of the state. Something Walker DID push heavily but was trounced by the environmental activists from Madison. Get this–all five families I mentioned above, are degreed engineers, so this affect of no jobs is devastating for many other supporting parties, suppliers/vendors.
So when our compatriots in Ohio and Michigan get jobs, lets hope Chrysler has learned their lesson and build quality instead of the junk they have been peddling for more than a few years.
Big fan of DJT, but, this was a plan that was already in play. As noted in the article, this investment is “phase two” of a plan they’ve been moving forward with since 2015.
FCA has been having a tough time with small car sales but should slow down production of their small car line and rethink moving production to Mexico for the 40% profit boost. While I support the 45% tax PEDJT is proposing, it would be difficult for him to impose that tax on Toyota and not on FCA. Even more reason for FCA to reconsider production levels here in the United States instead of moving small car production to Mexico.
I don’t give a damn if Trump had anything to do with it or not.
STILL WINNING
They should focus more on marketing and sales. It’s more about providing what the people want than it is about the people wanting what they have now.
This is all just happening VERY fast. I have to wonder when it will slow down. It’s wonderful. I’m not complaining. I foresee a media complaining “yeah, but what have you done LATELY?”
The people will know and remember how bad it was and how much better it has gotten… except for those people on welfare addiction. At the very least, they will run low on friends. The public, at least within the first two years, will have really come around to Trump’s effect on the economy and the nation. The media will have lost even more effectiveness with the people. And yet there will remain some … a few. There always will be.
More Winning…from Maine to South Carolina and even Mississippi..the ship builders are gearing up to build the US Navy back to fighting strength. More jobs and sailors>>
Trump vowed to build the 350-ship fleet Republican defense hawks have long sought and reverse decades of fleet contraction which has yielded today’s battle force of 272 ships. And while the politics of large increases to the defense budget are dicey in the best of times, Trump sees a naval build-up as part of his agenda to create jobs, according to an October internal Trump campaign memo obtained by Navy Times.
