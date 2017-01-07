January 7th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.
Hannity Opening Monolog
With the CIA and other spy agencies so deeply compromised, is it really a good idea for Trump & Pence to move into the White House after the Inauguration? The place is like enemy territory – how to secure it? How to prevent whereabouts from being established? Or prevent information getting out on where these men are going (JFK anyone)?
I dunno, it feels too risky. Move the Oval Office to Trump Tower for a good long while, or other secure locations.
Guerillapatriot, today I read that Trump plans to keep his own security team he has had since 2004, in addition to the regular Secret Service assigned to him. At the same time, I read that Obama is having a wall built around the D.C. home he is moving into 1/20/17. Paul Ryan had the wall around his house expanded last Summer. But I’m sure Obama and ryan will loudly object to ANY move Trump makes for the sake of security.
The report he mentions at the beginning is shaky at best. See:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/06/declassified-dni-report-pdf-clappers-latest-claim-blames-russian-media-not-hackers-trump-doesnt-take-the-bait/
Good night/morning, Treepers!
13 days, 11 hours, 39 minutes.
Or 323 hours 39 minutes.
Less than two weeks to go!
Not that I’m counting, mind you.
Oh so sweet…smells like VICTORY!
By tomorrow at this time (or thereabouts) it will be under 200 Hours!!!!!!
I gotta say, that’s seeming closer!
Tucker smack down, love it. Sick to death of this stupid Russians narrative. Tucker’s congressman guest is completely out of his league. Hillary actually knows Putin and sold 20% of our uranium to him. Trump has never met Putin, but that insufferable narrative makes it sound like they are BFFs.
Loved the lady climate scientist, Dr. Judith Curry, that was on at 26:45.
She was great!
She’s been vilified for not towing the line on ‘man-caused-climate-change’.
I loved what she said but feel sorry that she’s so nervous she wouldn’t be comfortable speaking out about her views as often as would be good for the Trump Administration.
That’s why she’s quitting her job at the University.
She might be a lot more at ease if she were in a job where she was getting paid to tell the Truth.
It’s time to bring Americans home, not let them rot away in foreign cells.
~Americans First!
Where’s Robert???!!!!????
Exactly. Where is Robert? It is my hope Mr. Levinson is with Austin Tice and the other Americans left behind for dead.
Mr. McCain has some explaining to do and I hope he gets that chance. I pray for their safety and their safe return. Godspeed!
~please make the call to bring American hostages home!
Nutters gonna nut:
We resist because we refuse to allow Trump and his views on climate change and his deep investment in the oil industry lead us to the brink of human destruction with his “drill baby drill” and “burn baby burn” orientation. We will not allow the 6th great extinction to advance on our watch.
We resist because the United States has always been a problematic project and we refuse to go backwards on the limited political, economic, and social gains that have been won by Indigenous and oppressed peoples, women, religious minorities, LGBTQI communities and individuals, workers, children, and in the protection of our life-giving environment. We refuse to accept the wanton reintroduction of white supremacy, right wing populism and fascism, state sanctioned patriarchy, and the expansion and consolidation of a neo-Confederacy.
https://www.ungovernable2017.com/
What does the I after LGBT stand for? Indifferent?
Imbeciles
Funny you mention this, heard this on the radio today. The “I” is supposed to mean “Identifying”, in other words they are so effed-up they don’t know what they are. 🙂
I thought identifying was what we did on maps, satellite images, through rifle scopes, binoculars, and such… silly us.
But, but, but the Q stands for Questioning!!!!!!
At least that’s what my very in tune with the gay community daughter tells me.
Seriously, I really have no issue with them, and I’ve never been inclined to make jokes like this before. I’ve had quite a few gay friends over the course of my life, but this younger set is out of control.
In the future history will “question” our indulgence of this the way we view bloodletting, a barbaric practice that caused more suffering for the inflicted.
We’re gonna need a bigger alphabet.
Lol.
That had to be one of the saddest, lamest halftime show ever.
But no one was offended which is the most important thing ever.
They should have been, it contained Satanist Crowley inspired imagery.
The “identifying” is what gets you into the ladies room cause you felt girly that day!
LikeLike
Oh man they added another letter?
Why don’t they just list the whole alphabet and be done with it?
I call ’em LGBT BBQ they love it.
What is the Q?
(Sorry, that alphabet doesn’t compute with me.)
Queer. But I don’t think we’re allowed to call them that.
Not queer. It stands for questioning.
I renounce myself.
I renounce myself also because I thought it was for Queer.
Qwazy.
Oh, my. Derogatory labeling. What is up with the labels? Can they not be satisfied with being an American?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ungovernable=Unfunded by our tax dollars. Although that’s a handsome website…do I sense Soros?
Intersex.
Inane. Idiotic. Imbecilic. Insufferable.
Ignoramus. Wonder if the plural would be ignoramii? 🙂
These useless people need a helicopter ride. They call us fascists, then so be it! Might as well play the part.
Look on the bright side: We can start calling them “communists” instead of “liberals” again. They’re not even trying to hide who they really are anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just 20 more letters to go and they will have the entire alphabet.
It’s like they are wandering around in their own made up fantasy…the Matrix lives.
Exciting year ahead of us/Great time to be ALIVE/God Bless the TREEPERS/ : )
LikeLiked by 5 people
Such a tragedy. I hope she comes around and I’m glad they keep trying.
She guarded Trump’s star, but still hasn’t saved herself from LA streets | Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/01/06/guarded-trumps-star-but-still-hasnt-saved-herself-from-la-streets.html
I just love seeing this.
LikeLiked by 8 people
#FLOTUS Blows The Dog Whistle
Michelle Obama to Muslims, immigrants: ‘This country belongs to you’
http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/white-house/article124956869.html
Just shut up already!!!!!!!!!
Is this an indication she’s considering a run???? I mean seriously, what soon to be ex-FLOTUS has ever spewed so much propaganda nonsense?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Eh…Hillary?
She’s an ex-FLOTUS too, and Hillary spewed a lot of propaganda nonsense when the Clintons were on the way out.
Ha, I try to block her out.
Hillary is hillary everyone knew she was going to run someday down the road.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah I saw that and the first thing I thought of was the DNC did it on purpose and so did Hillary so those folks could have access to the information in real time…they just helped themselves and the clowns in the DNC approved it!
Looking forward to seeing Melania a little more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too! Yowza!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Meet Hope Hicks who has been named one of Forbes “30 under 30”
http://www.forbes.com/video/5254646856001
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
I have always detested Senor Fox Quesadilla or whatever the hell his name is.
Quesada. But I like yours’ better. LOL!
This whole moonbat “Russians hacked the election” conspiracy theory is turning out to be a big nothing-burger.
Ok, I think I have this figured out now. According to Obama’s stooges, Putin wanted to destroy our confidence in our electoral system while still allowing a weakened Hillary Clinton to win, which would leave us with a weakened president who does not have the full support of the American people or the respect of other world leaders. Trump crossed him up by winning, so now Obama is trying to destroy our confidence in our electoral system and leave us with a weakened president who does not have the full support of the American people or the respect of other world leaders. It’s ironic that Obama is doing exactly what he is accusing Putin of doing. Fortunately, this will fail because of Trump’s iron will and strategical brilliance. I still wish somebody would call Obama out on his hypocrisy. He really is doing exactly what the “intelligence” reports say Putin was trying to do. If it’s true that Putin was trying to mess with our election for the reasons stated, then Obama is handing him a big victory. If it’s not true, then Obama is undermining the incoming government entirely on his own for his own twisted reasons.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Breaking! Obama/DHS Preparing to Overturn Trump Election
Unbelievable.!!
InfoWars News Videos Jan-6-2017:
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s a nutbag looking for squirrels.
A mine clearing operation is needed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Snort…. :0)
He’s a descendant of the first black slave in America thru his white mother, dontcha know, and the first black president in a Rachel Dolezai way, first black editor of Harvard Review that is without a single Harvard Law Review article to his name.
Obama encouraged illegal aliens to vote…remember that?
He told them that “no one would come after them” if they voted, illegally, in our election.
That is out-and-out election fraud.
That is election tampering that is far worse than anything that the Russians did (or are accused of doing).
LikeLiked by 10 people
The Russians didn’t do anything wrong. Don’t let yourself be gas-lighted, folks.
Whoa. These thugs are real low lifes.
Gives a summary of their stellar backgrounds and other important info from today’s court proceedings. Thank goodness they were denied bail.
Suspect in Facebook hate crime has history of violent videos | New York Post
http://nypost.com/2017/01/06/suspect-in-facebook-hate-crime-has-history-of-violent-videos/
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope within a day or two of swearing in, President Trump will address the nation live on TV, radio, and internet simultaneously to lay down the law, particularly addressed to those in authority, letting them know in no uncertain terms beginning forthwith there will be consequences to law-breaking. The days of flouting the laws are over. We are still a nation of laws and not of men.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Geraldo, WERE GOING TO BUILD THE WALL! 🇺🇸 Oh, and fix the butt ugly mustache.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Trashes Obamacare
A video from CSPAN in 2014 of current Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer trashing Obamacare has surfaced. Schumer is recorded in the video trashing the Democratic Party and Obamacare:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/01/video-democrat-senate-minority-leader-chuck-schumer-trashes-obamacare/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, but the thing is….ObamaCare was never about healthcare reform.
It was about taking complete control of our lives.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
So the Russians did it all.
Much of the information about Hillary was already out there. The Weiner laptop would have supplied everything else.
The Russians responsible for “Fake News”.
Most fake news came from the alphabet soup division of the MSM. Just thinking that “Fake News” can even be a thing is embarrassing.
If you’re going to report news, get proof. If you see, stop being so gullible, question it.
FWIW it’s 13 Days, 9 Hours, 59 Min, and 11 Sec until Trump is sworn in, and Obama is history.
LikeLike
Too long….
It sure feels that way! Time it takes is what it is, but just think about all the amazing things that can happen between now and then, wouldn’t want to miss a second of it.
This movie intro from the 1980’s is eerily close to the world we live in now, and CORRECTLY represents how Trump and his kick ass admin will deal with the traitors, terrorists and globalist alike.
I am starting the party now. A two week party. Every day will get better and better. Less than two weeks now. He will begone. Mopping up operations will commence. We will have to root out his minions. The rats will abandon his sinking ship in droves.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hi Howie, here’s one for a late Friday night, feelin’ a little jazzy..
A jazzy Friday night two-fer..
The killer in Lauderdale was a jihadi and posting in Muzz Terrorist forums for years. Why was he allowed to walk around in our country? He should have been in jail at Gitmo.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I made an error the other day I want to correct. Vicente Fox Qusada is the “former” President of Mexico. He is still foul.
Nieto is the current President of Mexico.
LikeLike
That’s so cute.
Rand Paul thinks it is “his plan” to repeal-and-replace ObamaCare on the same day.
Heh.
Oh, okay Rand. Sure, man. Let’s do that!
Leftists were ‘outraged’ about the hashtag #BLMKidnapping…claiming that there was “no connection” between BLM and the kidnapping-torture of the disabled white kid in Chicago.
Paul Joseph Watson spells it out.
In case you haven’t see it, it’s pretty good.
—Language Warning—
Kellyanne Conway w/Eric Bolling
When Bush was in office the liberals and Hollywood know nothings attacked him constantly and I hated that he never came out and defended himself. Of course knowing what I know now and hating him and the Bush’s for what I know now it was probably because he was laying low for all his bad deeds. I remember that horrible Pelosi would say things that would make my skin crawl…she best keep her mouth shout or President Trump will have to brand her Looney tune Nancy!!
I hope to God these stupid vile liberals do not think they are going to attack President Trump like that.
I find it amazing that they constantly attacked Bush for starting a war yet President Trump wants peace…..these vile creatures are such phony hateful POS.
