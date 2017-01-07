January 7th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

Posted on January 7, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.

trump-pence-banner-2

Transition Website HERE

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

104 Responses to January 7th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Hannity Opening Monolog

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. SteveInCO says:
    January 7, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Good night/morning, Treepers!

    13 days, 11 hours, 39 minutes.

    Or 323 hours 39 minutes.

    Less than two weeks to go!

    Not that I’m counting, mind you.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • Fe says:
      January 7, 2017 at 1:18 am

      Tucker smack down, love it. Sick to death of this stupid Russians narrative. Tucker’s congressman guest is completely out of his league. Hillary actually knows Putin and sold 20% of our uranium to him. Trump has never met Putin, but that insufferable narrative makes it sound like they are BFFs.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      January 7, 2017 at 2:01 am

      Loved the lady climate scientist, Dr. Judith Curry, that was on at 26:45.
      She was great!

      She’s been vilified for not towing the line on ‘man-caused-climate-change’.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • deanbrh says:
        January 7, 2017 at 2:37 am

        I loved what she said but feel sorry that she’s so nervous she wouldn’t be comfortable speaking out about her views as often as would be good for the Trump Administration.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • wheatietoo says:
          January 7, 2017 at 2:41 am

          That’s why she’s quitting her job at the University.

          She might be a lot more at ease if she were in a job where she was getting paid to tell the Truth.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
  4. andi lee says:
    January 7, 2017 at 12:28 am

    It’s time to bring Americans home, not let them rot away in foreign cells.

    ~Americans First!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Ron says:
    January 7, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Where’s Robert???!!!!????

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • andi lee says:
      January 7, 2017 at 1:01 am

      Exactly. Where is Robert? It is my hope Mr. Levinson is with Austin Tice and the other Americans left behind for dead.

      Mr. McCain has some explaining to do and I hope he gets that chance. I pray for their safety and their safe return. Godspeed!

      ~please make the call to bring American hostages home!

      Like

      Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. hugofitch1 says:
    January 7, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Nutters gonna nut:

    We resist because we refuse to allow Trump and his views on climate change and his deep investment in the oil industry lead us to the brink of human destruction with his “drill baby drill” and “burn baby burn” orientation. We will not allow the 6th great extinction to advance on our watch.

    We resist because the United States has always been a problematic project and we refuse to go backwards on the limited political, economic, and social gains that have been won by Indigenous and oppressed peoples, women, religious minorities, LGBTQI communities and individuals, workers, children, and in the protection of our life-giving environment. We refuse to accept the wanton reintroduction of white supremacy, right wing populism and fascism, state sanctioned patriarchy, and the expansion and consolidation of a neo-Confederacy.

    https://www.ungovernable2017.com/

    What does the I after LGBT stand for? Indifferent?

    Like

    Reply
  8. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 7, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Exciting year ahead of us/Great time to be ALIVE/God Bless the TREEPERS/ : )

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. NJF says:
    January 7, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Such a tragedy. I hope she comes around and I’m glad they keep trying.

    She guarded Trump’s star, but still hasn’t saved herself from LA streets | Fox News

    http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/01/06/guarded-trumps-star-but-still-hasnt-saved-herself-from-la-streets.html

    Like

    Reply
  10. wolfmoon1776 says:
    January 7, 2017 at 12:37 am

    I just love seeing this.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  11. trummpin says:
    January 7, 2017 at 12:38 am

    #FLOTUS Blows The Dog Whistle

    Michelle Obama to Muslims, immigrants: ‘This country belongs to you’
    http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/white-house/article124956869.html

    Like

    Reply
  13. Martin says:
    January 7, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • psadie says:
      January 7, 2017 at 2:26 am

      Yeah I saw that and the first thing I thought of was the DNC did it on purpose and so did Hillary so those folks could have access to the information in real time…they just helped themselves and the clowns in the DNC approved it!

      Like

      Reply
  14. velvetfoot says:
    January 7, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Looking forward to seeing Melania a little more.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Ho Hum (@Hohummm) says:
    January 7, 2017 at 12:49 am

    Meet Hope Hicks who has been named one of Forbes “30 under 30”

    http://www.forbes.com/video/5254646856001

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. Martin says:
    January 7, 2017 at 1:04 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2017 at 1:07 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. Mike says:
    January 7, 2017 at 1:10 am

    This whole moonbat “Russians hacked the election” conspiracy theory is turning out to be a big nothing-burger.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Joe Knuckles says:
    January 7, 2017 at 1:13 am

    Ok, I think I have this figured out now. According to Obama’s stooges, Putin wanted to destroy our confidence in our electoral system while still allowing a weakened Hillary Clinton to win, which would leave us with a weakened president who does not have the full support of the American people or the respect of other world leaders. Trump crossed him up by winning, so now Obama is trying to destroy our confidence in our electoral system and leave us with a weakened president who does not have the full support of the American people or the respect of other world leaders. It’s ironic that Obama is doing exactly what he is accusing Putin of doing. Fortunately, this will fail because of Trump’s iron will and strategical brilliance. I still wish somebody would call Obama out on his hypocrisy. He really is doing exactly what the “intelligence” reports say Putin was trying to do. If it’s true that Putin was trying to mess with our election for the reasons stated, then Obama is handing him a big victory. If it’s not true, then Obama is undermining the incoming government entirely on his own for his own twisted reasons.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. Texasranger says:
    January 7, 2017 at 1:13 am

    Breaking! Obama/DHS Preparing to Overturn Trump Election

    Unbelievable.!!

    InfoWars News Videos Jan-6-2017:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. keebler AC says:
    January 7, 2017 at 1:14 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  25. keebler AC says:
    January 7, 2017 at 1:17 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. keebler AC says:
    January 7, 2017 at 1:19 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. keebler AC says:
    January 7, 2017 at 1:21 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  28. wheatietoo says:
    January 7, 2017 at 1:21 am

    Obama encouraged illegal aliens to vote…remember that?
    He told them that “no one would come after them” if they voted, illegally, in our election.

    That is out-and-out election fraud.
    That is election tampering that is far worse than anything that the Russians did (or are accused of doing).

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  29. NJF says:
    January 7, 2017 at 1:21 am

    Whoa. These thugs are real low lifes.

    Gives a summary of their stellar backgrounds and other important info from today’s court proceedings. Thank goodness they were denied bail.

    Suspect in Facebook hate crime has history of violent videos | New York Post

    http://nypost.com/2017/01/06/suspect-in-facebook-hate-crime-has-history-of-violent-videos/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. William says:
    January 7, 2017 at 1:28 am

    I hope within a day or two of swearing in, President Trump will address the nation live on TV, radio, and internet simultaneously to lay down the law, particularly addressed to those in authority, letting them know in no uncertain terms beginning forthwith there will be consequences to law-breaking. The days of flouting the laws are over. We are still a nation of laws and not of men.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. realcapedcrusader says:
    January 7, 2017 at 1:30 am

    Geraldo, WERE GOING TO BUILD THE WALL! 🇺🇸 Oh, and fix the butt ugly mustache.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. keebler AC says:
    January 7, 2017 at 1:41 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2017 at 1:43 am

    Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Trashes Obamacare

    A video from CSPAN in 2014 of current Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer trashing Obamacare has surfaced.  Schumer is recorded in the video trashing the Democratic Party and Obamacare:

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/01/video-democrat-senate-minority-leader-chuck-schumer-trashes-obamacare/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. keebler AC says:
    January 7, 2017 at 1:44 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  35. areyoustillalive says:
    January 7, 2017 at 1:48 am

    So the Russians did it all.

    Much of the information about Hillary was already out there. The Weiner laptop would have supplied everything else.

    The Russians responsible for “Fake News”.

    Most fake news came from the alphabet soup division of the MSM. Just thinking that “Fake News” can even be a thing is embarrassing.
    If you’re going to report news, get proof. If you see, stop being so gullible, question it.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Cornpops says:
    January 7, 2017 at 2:02 am

    This movie intro from the 1980’s is eerily close to the world we live in now, and CORRECTLY represents how Trump and his kick ass admin will deal with the traitors, terrorists and globalist alike.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Howie says:
    January 7, 2017 at 2:36 am

    I am starting the party now. A two week party. Every day will get better and better. Less than two weeks now. He will begone. Mopping up operations will commence. We will have to root out his minions. The rats will abandon his sinking ship in droves.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  39. Howie says:
    January 7, 2017 at 2:38 am

    The killer in Lauderdale was a jihadi and posting in Muzz Terrorist forums for years. Why was he allowed to walk around in our country? He should have been in jail at Gitmo.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  40. anarchist335 says:
    January 7, 2017 at 2:46 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2017 at 3:04 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. andi lee says:
    January 7, 2017 at 3:07 am

    I made an error the other day I want to correct. Vicente Fox Qusada is the “former” President of Mexico. He is still foul.

    Nieto is the current President of Mexico.

    Like

    Reply
  43. citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2017 at 3:09 am

    Like

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      January 7, 2017 at 3:17 am

      That’s so cute.
      Rand Paul thinks it is “his plan” to repeal-and-replace ObamaCare on the same day.
      Heh.

      Oh, okay Rand. Sure, man. Let’s do that!

      Like

      Reply
  44. citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2017 at 3:13 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  45. wheatietoo says:
    January 7, 2017 at 3:27 am

    Leftists were ‘outraged’ about the hashtag #BLMKidnapping…claiming that there was “no connection” between BLM and the kidnapping-torture of the disabled white kid in Chicago.

    Paul Joseph Watson spells it out.
    In case you haven’t see it, it’s pretty good.

    Language Warning

    Like

    Reply
  46. citizen817 says:
    January 7, 2017 at 3:28 am

    Kellyanne Conway w/Eric Bolling

    Like

    Reply
  47. winky says:
    January 7, 2017 at 3:32 am

    When Bush was in office the liberals and Hollywood know nothings attacked him constantly and I hated that he never came out and defended himself. Of course knowing what I know now and hating him and the Bush’s for what I know now it was probably because he was laying low for all his bad deeds. I remember that horrible Pelosi would say things that would make my skin crawl…she best keep her mouth shout or President Trump will have to brand her Looney tune Nancy!!

    I hope to God these stupid vile liberals do not think they are going to attack President Trump like that.
    I find it amazing that they constantly attacked Bush for starting a war yet President Trump wants peace…..these vile creatures are such phony hateful POS.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s