Baltimore Six – Federal Judge Allows Malicious Prosecution Case Against Marilyn Mosby To Proceed…

Interesting development in the aftermath of the Baltimore Six trials in the death of Freddie Gray. A federal judge, Marvin J Garbis, has allowed a “malicious prosecution and defamation” lawsuit against Baltimore Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby to proceed.
Ms. Mosby’s position was that she held absolute prosecutorial immunity from actions taken as a state’s attorney.
Under normal prosecutorial constructs her office would most likely be correct. However, the judge rightly pointed out that Mosby conducted an independent investigation using her office for more than just prosecution:
“Plaintiffs’ malicious prosecution claims relate to her actions when functioning as an investigator and not as a prosecutor,” Garbis wrote. –link–
You might remember, almost all of the initial findings -used to construct the original charging documents against the Baltimore officers- stemmed from Ms. Mosby’s own independent investigation of fact.
It appears Marilyn Mosby’s independent approach, to ensure the officer’s arrests and prosecution, could now be her own undoing. Judge Garbis attaches direct liability to her for actions, behaviors and decisions she exclusively controlled.
All claims against the state were dismissed by Garbis, but the claims against Ms. Mosby will go forward:
♦ […] Plaintiffs allege facts adequate to present a plausible claim that at least some of Mosby’s defamatory press conference statements were made with knowledge that they were false or made with reckless disregard of whether they were false or not, that is with the requisite malice for defamation purposes
[page 18 Garbis ruling pdf below]
♦ […] Plaintiffs have presented factual allegations adequate to present a plausible claim that Mosby knew of the falsity of her statements, or acted with reckless disregard of the truth and the false light, in which Plaintiffs would be placed
[page 20 Garbis ruling pdf below]
♦ […] Plaintiffs have alleged facts adequate to present a plausible claim that Mosby was instrumental in the investigation on which the Application was based and participated in writing the Application – even though Cogen signed it and submitted it to the Commissioner.
They have plausibly alleged that Mosby, in her press conference, read false statements in the Application that she had created and knew were false for such purposes as “appeasing the public and quelling the riots,” getting the benefit of national attention and media coverage, and promoting her political agenda.
**Thunderclap** That there is a pretty blistering affirmation by Judge Garbis to the position of the plaintiffs, the six police officers.
Obviously, Ms. Mosby will appeal this decision to a higher court. However, if continual rulings favor the plaintiffs, and there’s no reason under these very specific circumstances to believe they won’t, well, this means discovery in the lawsuit against her will begin.
Can you imagine the discovery in this case? Marilyn Mosby and all of the investigators she controlled, leveraged and pressured may soon find themselves being the subject of depositions, inquires and investigation.
Justice, in this malicious case, could yet be delivered.
.
In related news the US congressman from Chicago said today on NPR that lack of hope was the reason there was so much crime. Wow! Just wow!
yeah and open borders and heroin and meth had nothing to do with it all… End the drugs and end 80% of the shootings….
Bob, they’ve been saying it for years, making excuses. It used to be that if there was no future where you grew up, you would do everything you could to get out of that situation. People used to be motivated to improve their lit in life. We need to get back to that.
More like a lack of intelligence quotient and care for fellow human beings. Duh. These jackwagons are boring. “hope”. lmao
And, it had nothing to do with this being a part of the “culture”.
Wow! That means that O ‘s hope & change didn’t work, bcs Chicago’s violence happened for many years under his watch. 🙂
Obama promised that hope along with change.
She loved being in the limelight and her low IQ affords her an extended opportunity to remain there.
i suffered her insufferability through that fiasco… imho, freddy died from an injury sustained when he slipped and fell head-first into a retaining wall. but that’s all it is,. my opinion.
the prosecution ran on nothing more than opinion and assumption, used positions of political “power” to enforce their agenda and obama’s wishes.
i hope this investigation expands to the entire corrupt baltimore cabal and ends up on AG’s desk – jail them all.
She has the same low forehead and hairline crinklies as Sasquatch.
I am reminded of that one male participant in the Chicago atrocity this week, snarling into his mug shot.
May they all enjoy their life imprisonment. Obama’s no longer there to pardon them.
is she related to moochelle?
In what sense? 🙂
Het baby girl did ya all know your daddy will be gone in a week and Loretta too. Guess who’s gonna be there waitin’ for ya sunshine….Prison for starting riots and obstruction of so many laws that cost Baltimore millions…Hope they like you in there…..Loretta…..nope….Valerie….nope…..Barry…nope…….Pray the next headline is for Hillary……..
That’s why they’re beating the racist drum about Sessions.
our tribe’s bigger than their tribe.
our chief is far wiser than their chief.
we surround them. (you cannot win if you do not play – we’re playin’ now, baby)
A winning strategy, no doubt.
Very intelligent ruling by the judge. IMO, Mayor “give them space to destroy” will quickly throw Mosby under the bus and the ensuing back biting will be epic…Justice may yet be served.
Political fallout sufficient to preclude Mosby’s advancement to higher office is a consummation devoutly to be wished.
If I could find a star to wish upon…..
Political fallout sufficient to deter her political advancement, to ensure that she is never hired by a think tank or a lobbyist and to deny her any position in any field of education or academia.
Ole Steph is already GONE- DNC Secretary and President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
Mosby’s gonna be PO’d if she has to take the hit alone. Ms. “Space-to-destroy” was just as complicit as Marilyn in the rioting and miscarriage of justice.
“Ms. “Space to destroy” was just as complicit……”
Absolutely agree with you. In fact, I would go so far as to express my belief that Ol’ Steph was actually spearheading this with the express consent of Obama & Hillary.
The DOJ is still negotiating with Baltimore as to the expensive and Federally mandated overthrow of the city police force. As of yesterday, the police had 124 vacancies and the 225 positions that Steph budgeted for have been put on hold because of add’l costs being imposed by the CRS of the DOJ.
Ms. Blake is the Secretary of the DNC and everyone around her is up to their eyes in scandal, yet she remains under the radar. Yep, Steph is being protected and the DNC hopes her ‘participation’ in the riots will be forgotten. The DNC will do everything it can to keep the cameras pointed on Mosby and I expect she will find herself politically isolated, very, very quickly.
Last sentence….I expect Mosby will find herself politically isolated.
Jeff Sessions is gonna need a biiiiiiiiig staff…..
LikeLiked by 5 people
😄😄😄
Yep, there is a God, and the reckoning begins. I’ve been waiting so long I can’t hardly stand it.
This scumbag & those like her must be taken down by the law
What she & others of her ilk represent is BLM “justice”, a “social justice” mob rule form of a subversive government within a government. They were so emboldened by Obama & his subversive “Justice” Dept, they went wild & acted as judge, jury & executioner over anyone or anything they didn’t approve of
This is third world banana republic stuff, where a dictator & his cronies rule by fiat, disregarding the rule of law
But hey, that’s how Obama & his cronies roll
Let’s make a list:
Sasquatch
Valjar
Holder -(who was just hired by CA to take on Trump – probably by the next strong black woman being groomed for Dem royalty – Kamala Harris).
Lynch
Johnson
Whoopie
Oprah
Cummings
Jackson-Lee
Lee
POS
But she was in Vogue and Cosmopolitan Magazines…ha ha …dumass
Now the RIGHT people are feeling the pain. That’s what happens when an abusive relationship comes to an end. The City of Baltimore still hasn’t recovered. They are having a hard time attracting and keeping cops while criminals run the city.
Let this be a warning to all who would follow this path. http://www.cheatcc.com/imagesfeatures/vgf_ahoytherebepirates.jpg
LikeLiked by 3 people
We are looking for them to walk the plank!
Which one was it who spent a million dollars on publicity – Mosby or the hyphenated black female mayor of Baltimore?
Holy smoke, this is huge. You understand what this means, right? She was acting outside the scope of the authority of her office. That means no insurance coverage, no indemnification by or settlement with the government, and she pays her own lawyers’ bills and defense costs. They’re going after her house and her bank accounts. Watch for a personal bankruptcy. And I bet she still doesn’t understand what’s going on even after it is explained to her.
Yeah, she should have been thinking about that from Day 1. The former prosecutor warned her.
She understands. And she knows her career is over. Plaintiffs should file a lien on her assets.
The knives will come out for escapee Rawlings-Blake.
She has just been thrown to this..😄😄 NO MERCY!
Evil always over estimates it’s own power. This evil excuse for a female had it all. Bho in the White House, lynch at DOJ, the fake news drive by media singing her praises, soros bank rolling her street gangs and the installation of hildebeest as the 45th President. It was going to be beautiful. Nothing could stop her. She was going to teach police officers across the country a lesson. Stop holding black criminals responsible for their crimes or you will be dragged through the courts and persecuted. This was supposed to be a huge back off to Law Enforcement everywhere.
Then she met a judge who actually followed the law and who was not interested in scoring political points. Now the piper must be paid. She can wallow in her pit. Let’s see her cohorts in evil come to her rescue.
Great summary…
The Judge dropped 3 charges pertaining to the State; false charges; false imprisonment and, I think it was, abuse of office (prosecutoral misconduct?) or something like that. So, his view is to protect the State from further damages (reparations were already awarded) or he viewed her actions as a “lawyer” within the perimeters of the law. Thinking, the latter here.
Noting the Judge’s wording, the scope of charges is narrowed to her involvement as “investigator”. Disbarrment is possible, or no?
Federal Judge Allows Malicious Prosecution Case Against Marilyn Mosby To Proceed…
Ms. Mosby burnt her own toast by publicly claiming her own independent investigation.
Little Miss Smart Ass is in full panic mode by now. Just delightful.
And she wont have Lottie Lynch to save her.
Trump is going to do a whale of a job bringing people to justice.
Democrats playing in their little boat have no idea….
Good! Couldn’t happen to a more miserable person
I hear she has asked Algonquin J. Calhoun to take over her defense.
Kingfish covering legal.
Yes, absolutely!
She was an opportunistic lightweight from day one , enjoyed being feted at White House etc I bet her first desperate phone call after this decision went to Eric Holder , crying ” what do I do now!? ” He said don’t worry they will use his high powered law firm to protect / defend her . Actually a little like the Duke lacrosse case and that creep Nifong . At least her political aspirations , however so ridiculous , are pretty much deservedly finished for good . Amen
Mosley has just been thrown out for Bait,, Appeasement to the MOB, if you will. (the Mob on the right side of the Law)… No Obama or L. Lynch to save her…
It delicious.. So said..
Watch for leaks from her former henchmen/women. Should be a plethora.
That kind is so easy to predict. Dumb, entitled & corrupt.
Yes!
But..but…but…her family has law enforcement in their blood!
Yeah, a father and 2 uncles or something like that.
Three generations !!!
Hot Damn!
I hope there is justice for these persecuted officers.
Now to expose the Social Justice ringer in the Slager case.
She’s toast!
An important precedent will be set. One of these agenda-driven frauds needs to be made an example of.
Sad loss for the notorious morally depraved, ACLU, Mrs. Mosby may not have a license to practice with. Here’s to hoping, justice is just.
I too hope there is justice for these officers..
But this will never end….for instance, look at Al Sharpton, who has been exposed as a shake-down artist and a charlatan over and over again….
Oh well….sorry to be so pessimistic….
Jane, Sharpton had the blessing of Obama to a free rein. Word has it, Sharpton made restitution on back-taxes owed on Nov 09, which, if true, should be reopened for a closer scrutiny of restitution or if a pardon.
It would be so sweet for Mosby to go down hard. So sweet. BTW where in the world is Crump?
Hi BERNIE.
Since Mosby’s actions were outside the scope of her duties I would hope somebody in Maryland has the guts to refuse any monies from the State for her defense.
Mosby is more worried about the result of potential discovery proceedings. I wouldn’t be surprised to find her suicided with two bullets to the back of the head. Having been so close to DC and therefore Lynch, Obama, Jay etc,..her communications will undoubtedly lead to further implications from, to and for the liberal admin we’ve suffered under. These scumbags, one and all, play for keeps and keeping this woman from spilling the beans or having the prosection against her move forward are two outcomes that will not be tolerated. Sad but very, very true.
