Baltimore Six – Federal Judge Allows Malicious Prosecution Case Against Marilyn Mosby To Proceed…

Interesting development in the aftermath of the Baltimore Six trials in the death of Freddie Gray.   A federal judge, Marvin J Garbis, has allowed a “malicious prosecution and defamation” lawsuit against Baltimore Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby to proceed.

mosby you mad broMs. Mosby’s position was that she held absolute prosecutorial immunity from actions taken as a state’s attorney.

Under normal prosecutorial constructs her office would most likely be correct. However, the judge rightly pointed out that Mosby conducted an independent investigation using her office for more than just prosecution:

“Plaintiffs’ malicious prosecution claims relate to her actions when functioning as an investigator and not as a prosecutor,” Garbis wrote. –link

You might remember, almost all of the initial findings -used to construct the original charging documents against the Baltimore officers- stemmed from Ms. Mosby’s own independent investigation of fact.

It appears Marilyn Mosby’s independent approach, to ensure the officer’s arrests and prosecution, could now be her own undoing.  Judge Garbis attaches direct liability to her for actions, behaviors and decisions she exclusively controlled.

All claims against the state were dismissed by Garbis, but the claims against Ms. Mosby will go forward:

♦ […]  Plaintiffs allege facts adequate to present a plausible claim that at least some of Mosby’s defamatory press conference statements were made with knowledge that they were false or made with reckless disregard of whether they were false or not, that is with the requisite malice for defamation purposes

[page 18 Garbis ruling pdf below]

♦ […]  Plaintiffs have presented factual allegations adequate to present a plausible claim that Mosby knew of the falsity of her statements, or acted with reckless disregard of the truth and the false light, in which Plaintiffs would be placed

[page 20 Garbis ruling pdf below]

♦ […]  Plaintiffs have alleged facts adequate to present a plausible claim that Mosby was instrumental in the investigation on which the Application was based and participated in writing  the Application – even though Cogen signed it and submitted it to the Commissioner.

They have plausibly alleged that Mosby, in her press conference, read false statements in the Application that she had created and knew were false for such purposes as “appeasing the public and quelling the riots,” getting the benefit of national attention and media coverage, and promoting her political agenda.

[page 24 Garbis ruling pdf below]

**Thunderclap** That there is a pretty blistering affirmation by Judge Garbis to the position of the plaintiffs, the six police officers.

Obviously, Ms. Mosby will appeal this decision to a higher court.  However, if continual rulings favor the plaintiffs, and there’s no reason under these very specific circumstances to believe they won’t, well, this means discovery in the lawsuit against her will begin.

Can you imagine the discovery in this case?  Marilyn Mosby and all of the investigators she controlled, leveraged and pressured may soon find themselves being the subject of depositions, inquires and investigation.

Justice, in this malicious case, could yet be delivered.

Criminal Charges Announced Against Baltimore Police Officers In Freddie Gray's Death

.

 

 

195 Responses to Baltimore Six – Federal Judge Allows Malicious Prosecution Case Against Marilyn Mosby To Proceed…

  1. Bob says:
    January 7, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    In related news the US congressman from Chicago said today on NPR that lack of hope was the reason there was so much crime. Wow! Just wow!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. thirdand43 says:
    January 7, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    She loved being in the limelight and her low IQ affords her an extended opportunity to remain there.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. freddy says:
    January 7, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Het baby girl did ya all know your daddy will be gone in a week and Loretta too. Guess who’s gonna be there waitin’ for ya sunshine….Prison for starting riots and obstruction of so many laws that cost Baltimore millions…Hope they like you in there…..Loretta…..nope….Valerie….nope…..Barry…nope…….Pray the next headline is for Hillary……..

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. litenmaus says:
    January 7, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Very intelligent ruling by the judge. IMO, Mayor “give them space to destroy” will quickly throw Mosby under the bus and the ensuing back biting will be epic…Justice may yet be served.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • John Galt says:
      January 7, 2017 at 6:57 pm

      Political fallout sufficient to preclude Mosby’s advancement to higher office is a consummation devoutly to be wished.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • litenmaus says:
        January 7, 2017 at 7:28 pm

        If I could find a star to wish upon…..

        Political fallout sufficient to deter her political advancement, to ensure that she is never hired by a think tank or a lobbyist and to deny her any position in any field of education or academia.

        Like

        Reply
    • wyntre says:
      January 7, 2017 at 7:07 pm

      Ole Steph is already GONE- DNC Secretary and President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

      Mosby’s gonna be PO’d if she has to take the hit alone. Ms. “Space-to-destroy” was just as complicit as Marilyn in the rioting and miscarriage of justice.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • litenmaus says:
        January 7, 2017 at 7:20 pm

        “Ms. “Space to destroy” was just as complicit……”

        Absolutely agree with you. In fact, I would go so far as to express my belief that Ol’ Steph was actually spearheading this with the express consent of Obama & Hillary.

        The DOJ is still negotiating with Baltimore as to the expensive and Federally mandated overthrow of the city police force. As of yesterday, the police had 124 vacancies and the 225 positions that Steph budgeted for have been put on hold because of add’l costs being imposed by the CRS of the DOJ.

        Ms. Blake is the Secretary of the DNC and everyone around her is up to their eyes in scandal, yet she remains under the radar. Yep, Steph is being protected and the DNC hopes her ‘participation’ in the riots will be forgotten. The DNC will do everything it can to keep the cameras pointed on Mosby and I expect she will find herself politically isolated, very, very quickly.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  5. Rudy Bowen says:
    January 7, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Jeff Sessions is gonna need a biiiiiiiiig staff…..

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. Remington says:
    January 7, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Yep, there is a God, and the reckoning begins. I’ve been waiting so long I can’t hardly stand it.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 7, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    This scumbag & those like her must be taken down by the law

    What she & others of her ilk represent is BLM “justice”, a “social justice” mob rule form of a subversive government within a government. They were so emboldened by Obama & his subversive “Justice” Dept, they went wild & acted as judge, jury & executioner over anyone or anything they didn’t approve of

    This is third world banana republic stuff, where a dictator & his cronies rule by fiat, disregarding the rule of law

    But hey, that’s how Obama & his cronies roll

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • wyntre says:
      January 7, 2017 at 7:10 pm

      Let’s make a list:

      Sasquatch
      Valjar
      Holder -(who was just hired by CA to take on Trump – probably by the next strong black woman being groomed for Dem royalty – Kamala Harris).
      Lynch
      Johnson
      Whoopie
      Oprah
      Cummings
      Jackson-Lee
      Lee
      POS

      Like

      Reply
  8. md070264 says:
    January 7, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    But she was in Vogue and Cosmopolitan Magazines…ha ha …dumass

    Like

    Reply
  9. zephyrbreeze says:
    January 7, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Now the RIGHT people are feeling the pain. That’s what happens when an abusive relationship comes to an end. The City of Baltimore still hasn’t recovered. They are having a hard time attracting and keeping cops while criminals run the city.

    Let this be a warning to all who would follow this path. http://www.cheatcc.com/imagesfeatures/vgf_ahoytherebepirates.jpg

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. georgiafl says:
    January 7, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Which one was it who spent a million dollars on publicity – Mosby or the hyphenated black female mayor of Baltimore?

    Like

    Reply
  11. trapper says:
    January 7, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Holy smoke, this is huge. You understand what this means, right? She was acting outside the scope of the authority of her office. That means no insurance coverage, no indemnification by or settlement with the government, and she pays her own lawyers’ bills and defense costs. They’re going after her house and her bank accounts. Watch for a personal bankruptcy. And I bet she still doesn’t understand what’s going on even after it is explained to her.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • zephyrbreeze says:
      January 7, 2017 at 6:55 pm

      Yeah, she should have been thinking about that from Day 1. The former prosecutor warned her.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Sunshine says:
      January 7, 2017 at 6:55 pm

      She understands. And she knows her career is over. Plaintiffs should file a lien on her assets.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • crossthread42 says:
      January 7, 2017 at 7:03 pm

      She has just been thrown to this..😄😄 NO MERCY!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • CountryclassVulgarian says:
      January 7, 2017 at 7:56 pm

      Evil always over estimates it’s own power. This evil excuse for a female had it all. Bho in the White House, lynch at DOJ, the fake news drive by media singing her praises, soros bank rolling her street gangs and the installation of hildebeest as the 45th President. It was going to be beautiful. Nothing could stop her. She was going to teach police officers across the country a lesson. Stop holding black criminals responsible for their crimes or you will be dragged through the courts and persecuted. This was supposed to be a huge back off to Law Enforcement everywhere.

      Then she met a judge who actually followed the law and who was not interested in scoring political points. Now the piper must be paid. She can wallow in her pit. Let’s see her cohorts in evil come to her rescue.

      Like

      Reply
    • andi lee says:
      January 7, 2017 at 8:03 pm

      The Judge dropped 3 charges pertaining to the State; false charges; false imprisonment and, I think it was, abuse of office (prosecutoral misconduct?) or something like that. So, his view is to protect the State from further damages (reparations were already awarded) or he viewed her actions as a “lawyer” within the perimeters of the law. Thinking, the latter here.

      Noting the Judge’s wording, the scope of charges is narrowed to her involvement as “investigator”. Disbarrment is possible, or no?

      Like

      Reply
  12. irvingtwosmokes says:
    January 7, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Federal Judge Allows Malicious Prosecution Case Against Marilyn Mosby To Proceed…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Sunshine says:
    January 7, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Ms. Mosby burnt her own toast by publicly claiming her own independent investigation.
    Little Miss Smart Ass is in full panic mode by now. Just delightful.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. zephyrbreeze says:
    January 7, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Trump is going to do a whale of a job bringing people to justice.
    Democrats playing in their little boat have no idea….

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. Smurfet says:
    January 7, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Good! Couldn’t happen to a more miserable person

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Stringy theory says:
    January 7, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    I hear she has asked Algonquin J. Calhoun to take over her defense.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    January 7, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    She was an opportunistic lightweight from day one , enjoyed being feted at White House etc I bet her first desperate phone call after this decision went to Eric Holder , crying ” what do I do now!? ” He said don’t worry they will use his high powered law firm to protect / defend her . Actually a little like the Duke lacrosse case and that creep Nifong . At least her political aspirations , however so ridiculous , are pretty much deservedly finished for good . Amen

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. crossthread42 says:
    January 7, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Mosley has just been thrown out for Bait,, Appeasement to the MOB, if you will. (the Mob on the right side of the Law)… No Obama or L. Lynch to save her…
    It delicious.. So said..

    Like

    Reply
  19. Joe says:
    January 7, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Watch for leaks from her former henchmen/women. Should be a plethora.

    That kind is so easy to predict. Dumb, entitled & corrupt.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Plain Jane says:
    January 7, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Yes!

    Like

    Reply
  21. robertnotsowise says:
    January 7, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    But..but…but…her family has law enforcement in their blood!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. In AZ says:
    January 7, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Hot Damn!

    I hope there is justice for these persecuted officers.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Howie says:
    January 7, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Now to expose the Social Justice ringer in the Slager case.

    Like

    Reply
  24. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 7, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    She’s toast!

    Like

    Reply
  25. Sedanka says:
    January 7, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    An important precedent will be set. One of these agenda-driven frauds needs to be made an example of.

    Like

    Reply
  26. andi lee says:
    January 7, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    Sad loss for the notorious morally depraved, ACLU, Mrs. Mosby may not have a license to practice with. Here’s to hoping, justice is just.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. jane harris says:
    January 7, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    I too hope there is justice for these officers..
    But this will never end….for instance, look at Al Sharpton, who has been exposed as a shake-down artist and a charlatan over and over again….
    Oh well….sorry to be so pessimistic….

    Like

    Reply
    • andi lee says:
      January 7, 2017 at 8:12 pm

      Jane, Sharpton had the blessing of Obama to a free rein. Word has it, Sharpton made restitution on back-taxes owed on Nov 09, which, if true, should be reopened for a closer scrutiny of restitution or if a pardon.

      Like

      Reply
  28. Howie says:
    January 7, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    It would be so sweet for Mosby to go down hard. So sweet. BTW where in the world is Crump?
    Hi BERNIE.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Oldskool says:
    January 7, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Since Mosby’s actions were outside the scope of her duties I would hope somebody in Maryland has the guts to refuse any monies from the State for her defense.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Top_10 says:
    January 7, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Mosby is more worried about the result of potential discovery proceedings. I wouldn’t be surprised to find her suicided with two bullets to the back of the head. Having been so close to DC and therefore Lynch, Obama, Jay etc,..her communications will undoubtedly lead to further implications from, to and for the liberal admin we’ve suffered under. These scumbags, one and all, play for keeps and keeping this woman from spilling the beans or having the prosection against her move forward are two outcomes that will not be tolerated. Sad but very, very true.

    Like

    Reply
