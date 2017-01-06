Vice-President-Elect Mike Pence Impromptu Presser Leaving Trump Tower (video)…

VPE Mike Pence briefly spoke to members of the praetorian press as he was leaving Trump Tower in New York earlier this evening.   Pence spoke about the Jihadist attack in Fort Lauderdale and about the intelligence debrief he and President-Elect Trump received earlier in the day.

Meanwhile Pavlov’s triggered media shouts back: “muh Russians… can we haz pellet”?

lions together

…”Yeah, I agree. Best to avoid that media herd; they all taste like chicken”.

  1. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    About that intelligence briefing. Doveryai, no proveryai.

  2. David says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Israel stands with America. Trump is a long time friend and Pence is a brother. Peace through strength. http://youtu.be/sQzp5wehA0Q

  3. fleporeblog says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    They want to have President Trump box himself into a corner based on this BS narrative. He will never allow it which infuriates these morons. What is also killing them is that a majority of Americans are over it! Folks could care less where it came from. What matters to them was the content of the emails.

    By pushing it, it infuriates everyone including Democrats. Especially Bernie’s children!

  4. MVW says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Wolf Blitzer should have been fired when Donna Brazile was fired for giving Hillary the advanced copy of the debate questions. But what does one expect from the CIA News Network (CNN)? Blitzer could be an operative, he might as well be if he isn’t.

  5. Ron says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    What they’ll never understand is, a sincere, kind, humble man like Mike Pence has more intellect than all of these gathered reporters put together, because he doesn’t think he’s smarter than everyone else.

    They all think they’re so intelligent, but they’re not smart enough to know their own shortcomings. Pence knows he’s not the smartest person around, and it makes him far more effective than the entire gathered gaggle of paparazzi.

  6. Pam says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Pence walks away and doesn’t take their ridiculous bait. Love it!

  7. SoCal Patriot says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Hmmmmm….I was just wondering if Tim Kaine would give you the same level of confidence that Mike Pence does? What say you Treepers?

  8. David says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Israel stands with Trump and America. Terrorists are in deeper trouble than they realize.

  9. El Torito says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    DJT knew going in that it would less credible than a Monmouth Poll.

  10. NHVoter says:
    January 6, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Pence is great.

    And, on a superficial note, so handsome.

  11. The Boss says:
    January 6, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    I like how Trump and Pence refer to “the leaders” of the intel community, without mentioning their names. I also noted Pence confirming the several calls from Florida Gov. Scott. Good impromptu briefing.

