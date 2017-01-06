Vice-President-Elect Mike Pence Impromptu Presser Leaving Trump Tower (video)…

VPE Mike Pence briefly spoke to members of the praetorian press as he was leaving Trump Tower in New York earlier this evening. Pence spoke about the Jihadist attack in Fort Lauderdale and about the intelligence debrief he and President-Elect Trump received earlier in the day.
Meanwhile Pavlov’s triggered media shouts back: “muh Russians… can we haz pellet”?
…”Yeah, I agree. Best to avoid that media herd; they all taste like chicken”.
About that intelligence briefing. Doveryai, no proveryai.
I think he got a fake report, didn’t he?
If jonathan grueber had a father…..
Israel stands with America. Trump is a long time friend and Pence is a brother. Peace through strength. http://youtu.be/sQzp5wehA0Q
They want to have President Trump box himself into a corner based on this BS narrative. He will never allow it which infuriates these morons. What is also killing them is that a majority of Americans are over it! Folks could care less where it came from. What matters to them was the content of the emails.
By pushing it, it infuriates everyone including Democrats. Especially Bernie’s children!
What were in the hacked emails that caused her to lose?
Everyone knows.
Wolf Blitzer should have been fired when Donna Brazile was fired for giving Hillary the advanced copy of the debate questions. But what does one expect from the CIA News Network (CNN)? Blitzer could be an operative, he might as well be if he isn’t.
Pence is the anti-lump Trump, he smoothes things over after the Trump hammer hits the nail (Twitter, meet the CIA run media).
Some people really are operatives for the CIA. People like Blitzer are just “useful idiots” for the CIA.
What they’ll never understand is, a sincere, kind, humble man like Mike Pence has more intellect than all of these gathered reporters put together, because he doesn’t think he’s smarter than everyone else.
They all think they’re so intelligent, but they’re not smart enough to know their own shortcomings. Pence knows he’s not the smartest person around, and it makes him far more effective than the entire gathered gaggle of paparazzi.
BTW, not saying Pence isn’t intelligent, just saying he doesn’t have illusions of grandiose…
Exactly.
I understood you perfectly.
Pence walks away and doesn’t take their ridiculous bait. Love it!
Hmmmmm….I was just wondering if Tim Kaine would give you the same level of confidence that Mike Pence does? What say you Treepers?
uh…. HELL NO
TK gives me confidence that the democrats will continue to lose.
Bazinga!
I’m confident Mike Pence isn’t a pervert. Kaine, not so much.
Israel stands with Trump and America. Terrorists are in deeper trouble than they realize.
DJT knew going in that it would less credible than a Monmouth Poll.
Pence is great.
And, on a superficial note, so handsome.
I like how Trump and Pence refer to “the leaders” of the intel community, without mentioning their names. I also noted Pence confirming the several calls from Florida Gov. Scott. Good impromptu briefing.
