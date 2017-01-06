Vice-President-Elect Mike Pence Impromptu Presser Leaving Trump Tower (video)…

VPE Mike Pence briefly spoke to members of the praetorian press as he was leaving Trump Tower in New York earlier this evening. Pence spoke about the Jihadist attack in Fort Lauderdale and about the intelligence debrief he and President-Elect Trump received earlier in the day.

Meanwhile Pavlov’s triggered media shouts back: “muh Russians… can we haz pellet”?

…”Yeah, I agree. Best to avoid that media herd; they all taste like chicken”.