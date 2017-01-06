January 6th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.
Transition Website HERE
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
Friday January 6 has begun on the East Coast.
14 days, 11 hours, 40 minutes.
Let every branch rejoice: Another day closer to freedom, Treepers!
Not that I’m counting, mind you.
Did you star in “Rainman”? Just wondering.
I crack myself up sometimes. Snort. Giggle.
For once in the past year and a half, there’s an upside to being in the Eastern Time Zone.
Those Primaries, Debates, and Election night was pretty brutal sometimes time-wise.
But this ones gonna be Awesome!!!!!
“WAR GAMES US sends special forces to RUSSIAN BORDER as Nato is poised to strike back against Vladimir Putin’s ‘aggression’” — https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/2531054/america-special-forces-russian-border-lithuania-obama-putin/
Why was it never a concern in the past when a theater (as opposed to the whole world) was uncovered?
An aircraft carrier in the Atlantic doesn’t help Taiwan. So why no concern when there were no carriers in the Pacific even though there were some in other parts of the world? Why wait until now to freak out over this?
Besides the concern of where they are not, is the concern where they are. Apparently our Navy is virtually entirely located on our Atlantic and Pacific Coasts. One of the questions raised regarding Pearl Harbor, is how could so much of our fleet be located in one area …
Okay, that’s a better concern but not the one that comes through with a headline like this.
And even so, Pearl Harbor was a case of jamming the entire pacific fleet into one harbor, which, as far as I know, isn’t the situation here. (Correct me if I’m wrong.)
Underlying everything is that I don’t trust our current leadership – starting with Obama …
Entirely understandable.
Ouch. Too much truth. That’s gotta hurt.
I’m beginning to like this Twitter thing.
Lou Dobbs Commentary
Chucky the head clown. Hahahaaaa
Somebody should start selling “Chucky the Clown” dolls (or maybe posable action figures). Alex Jones, are you there. This could help fund the infowar.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks Lou!
Schumer is a Puppet and has gotten his marching orders.
He, along with Chris Dodd, D. CT. and Barnie Frank, D. Mass., were the first 3 Senators to bow low to Ben Bernanke of the Federal Reserve during the Investment Bank, etc. Bailouts of the Housing Bubble Implosion. Hillary was the 4th Senator to join the Gang of Four.
He made it clear at that time whose side he was on. Hint: It was not the side of We the People.
Love that he is outing himself more publicly now. Back then, the only people who knew were us nerds who watched C-Span.
“Make America Sick Again” – a fitting caption for those Democrats standing next to the poster.
Perfect visual for what has actually made America Sick.
Head Clown & Company
Lou is right, of course. The fight is not really between politicians and Trump. We’re faced with an epic battle over philosophies and worldviews. While, thinks to Sundance, we weren’t all that surprised the rest of the world—and especially GOPe/Uniparty socialists globalists—were stunned that someone like Trump who for so many threatens everything they believe in—could be elected president. They aren’t going to go easily. Trump’s going to need us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every step of the way
Thanks for posting this — I missed seeing Dobbs tonight and you filled that gap. I also love Dobbs quote of the day right after he affirmed branding of the head clown.
LikeLike
I WOULDN’T WANT TO BE ALONE WITH ANY OF THE THESE ‘BLACK HATS’; MAY G-D PLEASE BLESS AND PROTECT, OUR HERO AND HOPE, PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD TRUMP.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen. But somehow I think it will actually be them quietly shaking in their boots. I think Trump is more than able to handle them, and is likely looking forward to it.
But may our God, who has delivered us and given us a leader in Trump for such a time as this, surround him and his family and his leadership, with an angelic host as well as giving him those near him wisdom and foreknowledge to overcome all their schemes, and may all their schemes and the words of their own mouths come back on their own heads. God if faithful, and unlike the evil intrusion of the enemy, He is omnipresent for good. Amen.
God IS faithful.
Tucker’s quick Elvis impression at 52:36🙂
Yikes. Takes balls to say/lie like that in front of a bunch of Military people.
He has NO respect for the intelligence of ANYBODY, apparently. Ft. Hood was attacked for cripes sake. Does he think that members of the Military didn’t notice?
Now, now, that was just “workplace violence”. Nothing terroristic at all! /s
‘no foreign terror organization’ is lawyer speak – Obama is claiming the terrorists were individuals or small groups not connected to Al Queda, ISIS or Al Shabaab, etc.
That is false, since the terrorists (individuals and cells) perpetrating attacks in US cities were connected through their mosques and local leaders who are connected to and support terror organizations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He absolutely needs to be charged with TREASON without a doubt! Our vets are committing suicide at the rate of 22 PER DAY and this Muslim-in-Chief does NOTHING!
LikeLiked by 1 person
watch this cnn witch Sara Ganim smirk
Wow. Disgusting.
LikeLike
“Steve Bannon Interview: “Hobbits and Deplorables Should Hold Us All Accountable”…” — https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/12/31/steve-bannon-interview-hobbits-and-deplorables-should-hold-us-all-accountable/
LikeLiked by 10 people
The Trump Effect! No, I’m not tired of winning! Nor will I ever be.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Now if we could just remove Murkowski…
LikeLike
Black Female TV Host Destroys Michelle Obama In An EPIC Fashion
Patriotic Folks Video Jan-4-2017:
LikeLiked by 5 people
Please somebody, what is this woman’s name? Can’t believe I don’t remember. That was a very good rant.
Deneen borelli
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
I believe I’ve seen this beautiful lady on Fox before, she’s HARDCORE man, always ready to tell it like it is.
She’s on Fox a LOT. I just haven’t watched much since their Primary Debate Fiasco more than a year ago.
LikeLike
Pending Trump Tweet: “At the start of today’s cyber security briefing, Brennan and Clapper confirmed that they had earlier LIED to Congress. Why trust them on Russia?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
anyone know what is the outcome of the case against Jose Andres and the other chef who tried to screw Trump at the Old Post Office Hotel in DC?
Moslems don’t have a heritage. That will last about 3 seconds.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That pesky 2nd amendment…
LikeLiked by 6 people
had to post this limerick from the comments section. lmao ::::bowing down to commenter Atilla the Pun:::
There was a paisan named Gabbana
said I’ll dress Mrs. Trump if I wanna
let the liberals whine
‘cuz it ain’t a crime
even gay men don’t need their drama
Poetry and Legal Expertise🙂
That’s pretty dolce of Gabbana
Only designer idiots would not hitch their wagon to this star
Their designs are very classy. I’ve watched designer clothing and sewed vogue since I was early teen. I stopped Simplicity at about age 12 when I met my first Vogue pattern.
Obama to Release 22 More Top Gitmo Detainees to Kill More Americans
The list includes an accused senior al Qaeda bomb-maker, the terror group’s top financial manager, and two intended 9/11 hijackers.
Obama will likely focus on moving the 23 detainees who have been ‘cleared for transfer’ – a group that includes the alleged head of al Qaeda’s bomb-manufacturing operation in eastern Afghanistan, the head of al Qaeda’s Tunisian faction in Afghanistan, and senior weapons trainers.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/01/obama-release-22-top-gitmo-detainees-kill-americans/
LikeLiked by 5 people
Holy smokes, Robert.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Search Engine Q: for the last few weeks, duck X 2 go has appeared to me to be filtering out most news sites that aren’t either outright left or the msm version. I’ve also noticed some virtually identical results in Bing, which as a micro soft entity I’d expect. Any suggestions for better search engines?
January 5, 2017
Countdown To President Trump Clock:
Right Side Broadcasting News – Live Stream & Chat – Began 8 Hours Ago:
The only problem is it’s laughably wrong. It’s 01:23 AM as I type this, and the clock says 14 days. 16 minutes to go right now which means they think the inauguration is at 1:39 AM on the 20th
not that we’re counting, though
Hey, if they’re going to go to all the trouble to set up a youtube video that at least some people are going to trust (even though it’s frigging simple arithmetic involved to check it), they can at LEAST get it right.
If they’re going to count, that is.
Even though you are NOT counting, of course not, I am glad you are keeping an eye out for those who are not counting correctly. Soldier on.
You can count on that.
Lou Dobbs with Charles Hurt — score. Absolute truth.
Hey, what’s going on with Guccifer, Guccifer 2.0, or who(what)ever?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh Goody, Lou’s on board with the “Clown” tag on Schumer!
LikeLike
Not sure I want someone on the Supreme Court who did not seem to understand that the American People get to decide who their President will be.
Wasn’t he a very vocal Anti- Trump person?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, he was. And he supported Cruz for President when he was most definitely NOT a NBC.
I’ve noticed how people with no chance are volunteering they’d accept …
I think Trump added him to the list, around the time Cruz endorsed Trump. I trust Trump, he’ll know if the guy’s capable or not.
I don’t trust ANY of the Cruz affiliates. John Roberts completely screwed us with Obamacare, you can’t trust any of these people that can be bought off. Cruz himself has proven time and time again he can be bought off.
It will be tough for Trump to find good justices that cannot be bought off. Anybody dealing with Cruz is suspect.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lee was a VERY vocal opponent of Trump. He also even when silent showed great opposition to Trump when he and his wife were delegates at the convention.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m beginning to like the ‘rule by executive order’ thing. Built in sunset clause. Actually it might be Obama’s signature achievement.
Test Post – sorry for the SPAM – WordPress issues?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t care for this one.
LikeLiked by 3 people
To all the men on the Treehouse, and the ladies handy with tools, what do you think of this?
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/05/stanley-black-decker-announce-opening-new-u-s-plant-trump-white-house-win/
When I was a teenager, I bought my first set of tools, and got Stanley, because it was nearly as good as Craftsman, and was American Made. At the time, Stanley and Craftsman had lifetime guarantees, if you even FOUND a broken tool you could take it to Sears (for Craftsman) and get a brand new shiny one off the shelf to replace it with for free.
Several years ago, they all started being made overseas.
Now, the CEO of Stanley is saying that 1. they’re BUYING Crafstman, and 2, they’re moving back to the U.S. !
This is actually exciting to a redneck like me. I’ve heard so many old men complain about this, and now it’s actually reversing!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I grew up in New Britain, Conn. where Stanley had it’s factory/headquarters. Lots Friends/classmates fathers worked at Stanley. Yeah, it was hard to see them, along with so many other American Manufacturers, go.
So stupid for a country to stop making nearly ever single thing within it’s own borders. Stupid for ANY country to do that.
These factories also had smaller spin-offs created in the areas they existed, Ron. Pratt and Whitney had their factory in New Britain and my grandpa started a small factory with his sons that provided them with ball bearings.
And when I say small, I mean small. The size of some peoples living rooms today!
Good times! It was so much fun to go in there!
Kind of reminds me of what I saw in Taiwan when I lived there. Teeny tiny factories and shops providing larger operations with stuff they needed, run by moms and pops. True Capitalism.
This, as crazy as it sounds, is the first real tangible way that’s hit me personally of how President Trump is helping to make America Great Again. I’ve literally heard so many friends at a point in time complain about how the tools they love (Craftsman, Stanley) have all moved overseas. Often they’d say something like “The country’s going to hell” or whatever, lol.
They can’t complain about that anymore! If Craftsman being out of country was one of the things making America worse off, then certainly them coming back is Making America Great Again.
Don’t get me wrong, I’ve appreciated and enjoyed all the other little things that have happened so far, but this is the first one that I can see will actually change my life a little bit on an everyday tangible level.
Whoops, may have been Fafners (sp?), not Pratt and Whitney – I was pretty young.
But I guess the real news is, there were so many factories that it’s hard to keep ’em straight.
Anyway, it was fun growing up in a “Manufacturing Town”. Lots of activity/productivity evident, to even a young kid.
Heck of a lot better than this stupid “Consumer Economy” of the past few decades. Not to mention the subsequent “Housing Bubble Economy”….GAG.
What an FU to the average American who just wants to contribute.
I work in a business where we repair things. There’s something to having a job, where at the end of the day you can SEE what you accomplished!
The idea that we could turn the entire economy into a service based economy, instead of a manufacturing based economy never made sense to me. Glad to see it reversing!
I’m still using the Craftsman box-end wrenches I acquired almost 50 years ago. They have served me well for all that time and are every bit as good as the SnapOn and Cornwell wrenches that are my other favorites. I grew up in a time where male children were expected to know how to fix things; mainly cars and motorcycles but the mechanical skills extended to other tasks as well. Acquiring those skills carried an appreciation for the difference between good and not-so-good tools. Getting your first set of Craftsman tools was kind of a rite-of-passage. RED NECKS RULE!!
I only buy tools at yard sales now. The new stuff is junk that falls apart.
Yup! I’ve seen sockets literally break in half. At least before with Craftsman if that happened you could take it back to the store and get a replacement. I think a few years ago they changed the warranty too, don’t know the specifics of it now. Stanley had the same warranty, I don’t know if there’s has changed. They were always a little cheaper but I liked them because the quality was as good.
I’ve never had a Black and Decker anything that didn’t break. Of course, it never occurred to me where anything was made…so there is hope,
SEPTEMBER 1973…little Washington PA, my rocking kool uncle who could fix anything and land a crop duster practically blindfolded, took me into the Sears store and bought me a Craftsmen toolbox with assorted tools. I still have them….rite of passage indeed!
Graduated to a red tall boy stack of craftsmen tools sitting in the man cave….life is good!
14 days, 09 hours, 26 minutes.
Not that I’m counting.
Goodnight, Treepers!
I know this is LC, but does anyone have any idea about this comment about Mike Pence?
Full post below:
“The treachery which has taken place in America is manifold in what neocons, liberals, the regime and what John McCain has been engaged in with Mike Pence is the pebbles and rocks of the avalanche fight against God.”
http://lamecherry.blogspot.com/2017/01/breaking-covenant.html
Well, if McCain is taking it to Mike Pence, then he’s even stupider than I thought. And that’s saying a LOT.
He’ll be down for the count soon if that’s the case.
Not a fan of Lamecherry, so I’m not going to read it but I’ll just say I have complete trust in Mike Pence. He hasn’t let us down yet and I don’t have any problems with him talking to whoever wants to talk to him. John McCain will have 0 power or pull with Pence OR Trump.
That is two hours from our border wake up folks
