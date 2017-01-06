January 6th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.

116 Responses to January 6th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

  1. SteveInCO says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Friday January 6 has begun on the East Coast.

    14 days, 11 hours, 40 minutes.

    Let every branch rejoice: Another day closer to freedom, Treepers!

    Not that I’m counting, mind you.

  2. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Lou Dobbs Commentary

    • gamecock123 says:
      January 6, 2017 at 12:40 am

      Chucky the head clown. Hahahaaaa

      • Joe Knuckles says:
        January 6, 2017 at 12:57 am

        Somebody should start selling “Chucky the Clown” dolls (or maybe posable action figures). Alex Jones, are you there. This could help fund the infowar.

    • sunnydaze says:
      January 6, 2017 at 1:09 am

      Thanks Lou!

      Schumer is a Puppet and has gotten his marching orders.

      He, along with Chris Dodd, D. CT. and Barnie Frank, D. Mass., were the first 3 Senators to bow low to Ben Bernanke of the Federal Reserve during the Investment Bank, etc. Bailouts of the Housing Bubble Implosion. Hillary was the 4th Senator to join the Gang of Four.

      He made it clear at that time whose side he was on. Hint: It was not the side of We the People.

      Love that he is outing himself more publicly now. Back then, the only people who knew were us nerds who watched C-Span.

    • Phil aka Felipe says:
      January 6, 2017 at 1:34 am

      “Make America Sick Again” – a fitting caption for those Democrats standing next to the poster.

      Perfect visual for what has actually made America Sick.

      Head Clown & Company

    • Garrison Hall says:
      January 6, 2017 at 1:47 am

      Lou is right, of course. The fight is not really between politicians and Trump. We’re faced with an epic battle over philosophies and worldviews. While, thinks to Sundance, we weren’t all that surprised the rest of the world—and especially GOPe/Uniparty socialists globalists—were stunned that someone like Trump who for so many threatens everything they believe in—could be elected president. They aren’t going to go easily. Trump’s going to need us.

    • Alexsandra says:
      January 6, 2017 at 1:58 am

      Thanks for posting this — I missed seeing Dobbs tonight and you filled that gap. I also love Dobbs quote of the day right after he affirmed branding of the head clown.

  4. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:21 am

    • ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
      January 6, 2017 at 12:30 am

      I WOULDN’T WANT TO BE ALONE WITH ANY OF THE THESE ‘BLACK HATS’; MAY G-D PLEASE BLESS AND PROTECT, OUR HERO AND HOPE, PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD TRUMP.

      • Alexsandra says:
        January 6, 2017 at 2:05 am

        Amen. But somehow I think it will actually be them quietly shaking in their boots. I think Trump is more than able to handle them, and is likely looking forward to it.

        But may our God, who has delivered us and given us a leader in Trump for such a time as this, surround him and his family and his leadership, with an angelic host as well as giving him those near him wisdom and foreknowledge to overcome all their schemes, and may all their schemes and the words of their own mouths come back on their own heads. God if faithful, and unlike the evil intrusion of the enemy, He is omnipresent for good. Amen.

  6. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:22 am

  7. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:22 am

  9. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:23 am

  10. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:24 am

    • sunnydaze says:
      January 6, 2017 at 1:17 am

      Yikes. Takes balls to say/lie like that in front of a bunch of Military people.

      He has NO respect for the intelligence of ANYBODY, apparently. Ft. Hood was attacked for cripes sake. Does he think that members of the Military didn’t notice?

    • georgiafl says:
      January 6, 2017 at 2:33 am

      ‘no foreign terror organization’ is lawyer speak – Obama is claiming the terrorists were individuals or small groups not connected to Al Queda, ISIS or Al Shabaab, etc.

      That is false, since the terrorists (individuals and cells) perpetrating attacks in US cities were connected through their mosques and local leaders who are connected to and support terror organizations.

  11. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:24 am

    • psadie says:
      January 6, 2017 at 12:34 am

      He absolutely needs to be charged with TREASON without a doubt! Our vets are committing suicide at the rate of 22 PER DAY and this Muslim-in-Chief does NOTHING!

  12. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:25 am

  13. angryduc says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:31 am

  14. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:32 am

    “Steve Bannon Interview: “Hobbits and Deplorables Should Hold Us All Accountable”…” — https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/12/31/steve-bannon-interview-hobbits-and-deplorables-should-hold-us-all-accountable/

  15. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:33 am

  16. Martin says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:33 am

    The Trump Effect! No, I’m not tired of winning! Nor will I ever be.

  17. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:33 am

  18. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:35 am

  19. Texasranger says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Black Female TV Host Destroys Michelle Obama In An EPIC Fashion

    Patriotic Folks Video Jan-4-2017:

  20. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:37 am

  21. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Pending Trump Tweet: “At the start of today’s cyber security briefing, Brennan and Clapper confirmed that they had earlier LIED to Congress. Why trust them on Russia?”

  22. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:50 am

  23. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:50 am

  24. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:51 am

  25. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:52 am

  26. llyod says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:52 am

    anyone know what is the outcome of the case against Jose Andres and the other chef who tried to screw Trump at the Old Post Office Hotel in DC?

  27. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:52 am

  28. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:53 am

  29. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:54 am

  30. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:55 am

  31. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Obama to Release 22 More Top Gitmo Detainees to Kill More Americans

    The list includes an accused senior al Qaeda bomb-maker, the terror group’s top financial manager, and two intended 9/11 hijackers.

    Obama will likely focus on moving the 23 detainees who have been ‘cleared for transfer’ – a group that includes the alleged head of al Qaeda’s bomb-manufacturing operation in eastern Afghanistan, the head of al Qaeda’s Tunisian faction in Afghanistan, and senior weapons trainers.

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/01/obama-release-22-top-gitmo-detainees-kill-americans/

  33. SteveInCO says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:57 am

    Holy smokes, Robert.

  34. jdvalk says:
    January 6, 2017 at 1:03 am

    Search Engine Q: for the last few weeks, duck X 2 go has appeared to me to be filtering out most news sites that aren’t either outright left or the msm version. I’ve also noticed some virtually identical results in Bing, which as a micro soft entity I’d expect. Any suggestions for better search engines?

  35. usnveteran says:
    January 6, 2017 at 1:04 am

    January 5, 2017
    Countdown To President Trump Clock:
    Right Side Broadcasting News – Live Stream & Chat – Began 8 Hours Ago:

  36. Martin says:
    January 6, 2017 at 1:13 am

  37. velvetfoot says:
    January 6, 2017 at 1:18 am

    Hey, what’s going on with Guccifer, Guccifer 2.0, or who(what)ever?

  38. Martin says:
    January 6, 2017 at 1:19 am

  39. Martin says:
    January 6, 2017 at 1:20 am

    • sunnydaze says:
      January 6, 2017 at 1:32 am

      Not sure I want someone on the Supreme Court who did not seem to understand that the American People get to decide who their President will be.

      Wasn’t he a very vocal Anti- Trump person?

      • Paula says:
        January 6, 2017 at 1:44 am

        Yes, he was. And he supported Cruz for President when he was most definitely NOT a NBC.

      • Ron says:
        January 6, 2017 at 2:14 am

        I think Trump added him to the list, around the time Cruz endorsed Trump. I trust Trump, he’ll know if the guy’s capable or not.

        I don’t trust ANY of the Cruz affiliates. John Roberts completely screwed us with Obamacare, you can’t trust any of these people that can be bought off. Cruz himself has proven time and time again he can be bought off.

        It will be tough for Trump to find good justices that cannot be bought off. Anybody dealing with Cruz is suspect.

      • Alexsandra says:
        January 6, 2017 at 2:48 am

        Lee was a VERY vocal opponent of Trump. He also even when silent showed great opposition to Trump when he and his wife were delegates at the convention.

  40. Martin says:
    January 6, 2017 at 1:21 am

  41. Martin says:
    January 6, 2017 at 1:23 am

  42. SAFVet says:
    January 6, 2017 at 1:23 am

    Test Post – sorry for the SPAM – WordPress issues?

  44. decisiontime16 says:
    January 6, 2017 at 1:36 am

  45. Ron says:
    January 6, 2017 at 1:39 am

    To all the men on the Treehouse, and the ladies handy with tools, what do you think of this?

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/05/stanley-black-decker-announce-opening-new-u-s-plant-trump-white-house-win/

    When I was a teenager, I bought my first set of tools, and got Stanley, because it was nearly as good as Craftsman, and was American Made. At the time, Stanley and Craftsman had lifetime guarantees, if you even FOUND a broken tool you could take it to Sears (for Craftsman) and get a brand new shiny one off the shelf to replace it with for free.

    Several years ago, they all started being made overseas.

    Now, the CEO of Stanley is saying that 1. they’re BUYING Crafstman, and 2, they’re moving back to the U.S. !

    This is actually exciting to a redneck like me. I’ve heard so many old men complain about this, and now it’s actually reversing!

    • sunnydaze says:
      January 6, 2017 at 1:58 am

      I grew up in New Britain, Conn. where Stanley had it’s factory/headquarters. Lots Friends/classmates fathers worked at Stanley. Yeah, it was hard to see them, along with so many other American Manufacturers, go.

      So stupid for a country to stop making nearly ever single thing within it’s own borders. Stupid for ANY country to do that.

    • sunnydaze says:
      January 6, 2017 at 2:06 am

      These factories also had smaller spin-offs created in the areas they existed, Ron. Pratt and Whitney had their factory in New Britain and my grandpa started a small factory with his sons that provided them with ball bearings.

      And when I say small, I mean small. The size of some peoples living rooms today!

      Good times! It was so much fun to go in there!

      Kind of reminds me of what I saw in Taiwan when I lived there. Teeny tiny factories and shops providing larger operations with stuff they needed, run by moms and pops. True Capitalism.

      • Ron says:
        January 6, 2017 at 2:18 am

        This, as crazy as it sounds, is the first real tangible way that’s hit me personally of how President Trump is helping to make America Great Again. I’ve literally heard so many friends at a point in time complain about how the tools they love (Craftsman, Stanley) have all moved overseas. Often they’d say something like “The country’s going to hell” or whatever, lol.

        They can’t complain about that anymore! If Craftsman being out of country was one of the things making America worse off, then certainly them coming back is Making America Great Again.

        Don’t get me wrong, I’ve appreciated and enjoyed all the other little things that have happened so far, but this is the first one that I can see will actually change my life a little bit on an everyday tangible level.

      • sunnydaze says:
        January 6, 2017 at 2:44 am

        Whoops, may have been Fafners (sp?), not Pratt and Whitney – I was pretty young.

        But I guess the real news is, there were so many factories that it’s hard to keep ’em straight.

        Anyway, it was fun growing up in a “Manufacturing Town”. Lots of activity/productivity evident, to even a young kid.

        Heck of a lot better than this stupid “Consumer Economy” of the past few decades. Not to mention the subsequent “Housing Bubble Economy”….GAG.

        What an FU to the average American who just wants to contribute.

        • Ron says:
          January 6, 2017 at 2:54 am

          I work in a business where we repair things. There’s something to having a job, where at the end of the day you can SEE what you accomplished!

          The idea that we could turn the entire economy into a service based economy, instead of a manufacturing based economy never made sense to me. Glad to see it reversing!

  46. Garrison Hall says:
    January 6, 2017 at 2:05 am

    I’m still using the Craftsman box-end wrenches I acquired almost 50 years ago. They have served me well for all that time and are every bit as good as the SnapOn and Cornwell wrenches that are my other favorites. I grew up in a time where male children were expected to know how to fix things; mainly cars and motorcycles but the mechanical skills extended to other tasks as well. Acquiring those skills carried an appreciation for the difference between good and not-so-good tools. Getting your first set of Craftsman tools was kind of a rite-of-passage. RED NECKS RULE!!

    • sunnydaze says:
      January 6, 2017 at 2:10 am

      I only buy tools at yard sales now. The new stuff is junk that falls apart.

      • Ron says:
        January 6, 2017 at 2:22 am

        Yup! I’ve seen sockets literally break in half. At least before with Craftsman if that happened you could take it back to the store and get a replacement. I think a few years ago they changed the warranty too, don’t know the specifics of it now. Stanley had the same warranty, I don’t know if there’s has changed. They were always a little cheaper but I liked them because the quality was as good.

      • WSB says:
        January 6, 2017 at 2:37 am

        I’ve never had a Black and Decker anything that didn’t break. Of course, it never occurred to me where anything was made…so there is hope,

    • donebydesign says:
      January 6, 2017 at 2:32 am

      SEPTEMBER 1973…little Washington PA, my rocking kool uncle who could fix anything and land a crop duster practically blindfolded, took me into the Sears store and bought me a Craftsmen toolbox with assorted tools. I still have them….rite of passage indeed!
      Graduated to a red tall boy stack of craftsmen tools sitting in the man cave….life is good!

  47. SteveInCO says:
    January 6, 2017 at 2:34 am

    14 days, 09 hours, 26 minutes.

    Not that I’m counting.

    Goodnight, Treepers!

  48. WSB says:
    January 6, 2017 at 2:40 am

    I know this is LC, but does anyone have any idea about this comment about Mike Pence?

    Full post below:

    “The treachery which has taken place in America is manifold in what neocons, liberals, the regime and what John McCain has been engaged in with Mike Pence is the pebbles and rocks of the avalanche fight against God.”

    http://lamecherry.blogspot.com/2017/01/breaking-covenant.html

    • sunnydaze says:
      January 6, 2017 at 2:53 am

      Well, if McCain is taking it to Mike Pence, then he’s even stupider than I thought. And that’s saying a LOT.

      He’ll be down for the count soon if that’s the case.

    • Ron says:
      January 6, 2017 at 2:56 am

      Not a fan of Lamecherry, so I’m not going to read it but I’ll just say I have complete trust in Mike Pence. He hasn’t let us down yet and I don’t have any problems with him talking to whoever wants to talk to him. John McCain will have 0 power or pull with Pence OR Trump.

  49. angryduc says:
    January 6, 2017 at 2:54 am

    That is two hours from our border wake up folks

