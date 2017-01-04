Wednesday January 4th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

11 Responses to Wednesday January 4th – Open Thread

  1. Dommy says:
    January 4, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Jesus Christ is Lord.

  2. Garrison Hall says:
    January 4, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Manual Ponce was a Mexican composer, a contemporary and friend of the great virtuoso Andre Segovia. These moody preludes are revered among classical guitarists for their mysterious lyricism.

  3. MaryfromMarin says:
    January 4, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Close one door, another is forced open:

    The Routes Used by Organized Crime to Traffic “Refugees” Into Europe

    http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/01/the-routes-used-by-organized-crime-to-traffic-refugees-into-europe/

  5. aredtailblog says:
    January 4, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Happy result out of an unfortunate event in Poland: https://youtu.be/dGXCEjHV4T4

  7. decisiontime16 says:
    January 4, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Ecclesiastes 10:2-3 (NIV)

    2 The heart of the wise inclines to the right,
    but the heart of the fool to the left.
    3 Even as fools walk along the road,
    they lack sense
    and show everyone how stupid they are.

  9. citizen817 says:
    January 4, 2017 at 2:16 am

    Israel’s ‘flying car’ passenger drone moves closer to delivery

    After 15 years of development, an Israeli tech firm is optimistic it will finally get its 1,500 kg (1.5 tonne) passenger carrying drone off the ground and into the market by 2020.

    The Cormorant, billed as a flying car, is capable of transporting 500kg (around half a tonne) of weight and traveling at 185 km (115 miles) per hour. It completed its first automated solo flight over terrain in November. Its total price is estimated at $14 million.

    “It could revolutionize several aspects of warfare, including medical evacuation of soldiers on the battlefield,” said Tal Inbar, head of the UAV research center at Israel’s Fisher Institute for Air and Space Strategic Studies.

    http://mobile.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN14N190

