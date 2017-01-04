Wednesday January 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Jesus Christ is Lord.
Manual Ponce was a Mexican composer, a contemporary and friend of the great virtuoso Andre Segovia. These moody preludes are revered among classical guitarists for their mysterious lyricism.
Close one door, another is forced open:
The Routes Used by Organized Crime to Traffic “Refugees” Into Europe
http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/01/the-routes-used-by-organized-crime-to-traffic-refugees-into-europe/
Very good article:
Speak Truth to Power? [Anthony Esolen]
https://www.thecatholicthing.org/2016/12/29/speak-truth-to-power/?utm_content=buffer48f6f&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer
Happy result out of an unfortunate event in Poland: https://youtu.be/dGXCEjHV4T4
Ecclesiastes 10:2-3 (NIV)
2 The heart of the wise inclines to the right,
but the heart of the fool to the left.
3 Even as fools walk along the road,
they lack sense
and show everyone how stupid they are.
Pray for Ellison to become head of the DNC, C’mon everyone! We can do it!
Israel’s ‘flying car’ passenger drone moves closer to delivery
After 15 years of development, an Israeli tech firm is optimistic it will finally get its 1,500 kg (1.5 tonne) passenger carrying drone off the ground and into the market by 2020.
The Cormorant, billed as a flying car, is capable of transporting 500kg (around half a tonne) of weight and traveling at 185 km (115 miles) per hour. It completed its first automated solo flight over terrain in November. Its total price is estimated at $14 million.
“It could revolutionize several aspects of warfare, including medical evacuation of soldiers on the battlefield,” said Tal Inbar, head of the UAV research center at Israel’s Fisher Institute for Air and Space Strategic Studies.
http://mobile.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN14N190
