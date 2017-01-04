The Real Housewives of ISIS…

Posted on January 4, 2017 by

Brilliant.  Just brilliant agitprop.  Incoming PC ‘splodey heads in 3… 2…. 1…

ISIS salute 4

81 Responses to The Real Housewives of ISIS…

  1. ystathosgmailcom says:
    January 4, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Dang I about spewed my coffee! Too funny!

  2. georgiafl says:
    January 4, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    This program is too age-biased toward adult characters.

    Needs more realism: Islamists know that children want to be jihadists too! http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/01/01/10-year-old-girl-used-human-bomb-nigeria-attack/

  3. Bree says:
    January 4, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Wow! Just wow!😀😀😀

  5. mary kate conly says:
    January 4, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Believe I may the only Treeper addicted to the Real Housewives franchise. I admit it. (I also voted for McCain, Romney and Pat Toomey ’16, guess I’m a sucker for useless fame hungry b*tches)

    Anyhow, as I an expert, I can say with certainty, this is hilarious! I suspect one of the “wives” in this video has a Manchester accent. If so, I don’t see her submitting to Akmed’s chain in real life. Akmed would be seeking the medical procedure known as “addadicktome” if he tried to chain up a gal from that city – they are tough!

  6. freepetta says:
    January 4, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Disgusting!!!

  7. fedback says:
    January 4, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    British comedy is the best.
    But I wish we were back in the Fawlty Towers days instead of these crazy times

  8. Janice says:
    January 4, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Got my morning laugh!

  9. angryduc says:
    January 4, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    “Ali bought me a new chain..”

  10. sirdaver says:
    January 4, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Oh, this is soooo good!!

    Also a sure sign that the people are stirring and starting to stand up to resist the muslim invasion.

    Well done!

  11. Bull Durham says:
    January 4, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Mockery is good. Unfortunately, the Brits have lost their society to radicals. London is gone. Their laws are bent.

    They did nothing in response to their soldier beheaded in broad daylight.

    They may be leaving EU, but their country is in death throes.

    • redlegleader68 says:
      January 4, 2017 at 3:00 pm

      Having just returned from there, Bull, I can say for certain that London is gone, sadly.

    • Sa_Bi says:
      January 4, 2017 at 3:39 pm

      ‘They may be leaving EU, but their country is in death throes.’

      Who knows what the Lord has in store? Many people said the same thing about the US before Trump announced his candidacy.

      The apparent failure to re-organize UKIP to deal with domestic issues doesn’t look promising, I admit that.

    • Concerned Virginian says:
      January 4, 2017 at 4:23 pm

      I think the best comedy is based in reality.

    • Janie M. says:
      January 4, 2017 at 5:03 pm

      Bull, I recall seeing an article after Lee Rigby’s horrendous murder occurred and I believe there were only 2 women who confronted the terrorist(s), yelling at him to stop. It shocked me that no men attempted to intervene and this was a prolonged event. It is my understanding some Brits now refer to London as Londonstan.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • jaxvillekid says:
        January 4, 2017 at 5:50 pm

        Yep and when the Police finally (after getting the Police that carry firearms to the crime scene) shot the suspect the officer immediately started to perform life saving measures on the scum.If there ever was a time to just let the scumbag slowly die that was it. I was so outraged by the whole thing I posted it to my facebook account with my rant about how we are at war and such.Whats more ridiculous is if a citizen wouldve attacked the terrorists the police wouldve arrested that person too.

  12. In AZ says:
    January 4, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Only the British could come up with this!

    There was a Canadian show called “The Red Green Show “. My whole family loved the show, even me.
    Starring actor Graham Green as Red Green and actor Patrick McKenna as Harold Green, Red’s not so smart nephew.
    Red Green is an outdoor man, owns a hunting lodge. Just about every episode he gave instructions on the great uses of duct tape.
    One episode Red was talking about how doing little things helps people, and carrying certain items on one’s person might come in handy. For instance, carry chalk with you always, that way if you are shot, you can outline your own body for the police!

  13. Doug says:
    January 4, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    amazing! nothing makes a point better than well done satire. good jobs guys cant wait for next episodes!

  15. Sa_Bi says:
    January 4, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    I thought this was about Hillary and Merkel.

  16. sundance says:
    January 4, 2017 at 3:47 pm

  17. Southern Son says:
    January 4, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Dang!
    Just checked Dish, it ain’t on the lineup.
    Yet?
    Sign me up.
    Similar to Reno 911.
    I was halfway through first episode, when I realized it was satire. Harr!

  18. jefcool64 says:
    January 4, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Exposing political correctness for what it really is, censorship and the denial of basic human rights.

  19. abigailstraight says:
    January 4, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    The Hollywood Hate Trump crowd should really love the diversity on display in this show.

  20. Rodney Plonker says:
    January 4, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    As someone who believes in equally, I say we need a feminist version: Herbollah.

  21. Mz Molly Anna says:
    January 4, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    This is stunning. Check out the video like. I don’t know who to just get the video with out the tweet. But this tweeter is awesome
    https://mobile.twitter.com/JPY_Kurdish/status/816523949337088000/video/1

  22. Concerned Virginian says:
    January 4, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    And you know, I do hope these courageous comedians keep on–my hat is off to them. Especially since I think they understand they’re probably in danger. God bless and keep them safe.

  23. Patriot1783 says:
    January 4, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    😂😂😂

    5…💣 6

  24. Howie says:
    January 4, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Allow me to dedicate this song to ISIS, Obama, and all democrats….everywhere…Also who was that girl in the chiffon?

    • BAMAFan says:
      January 4, 2017 at 5:50 pm

      I’ll second that Howie.

    • MIKE says:
      January 4, 2017 at 5:52 pm

      I think you mean JoJo…. Backup singers, from L to R, Leslie Hawkins, Cassie Gaines, and JoJo Billingsley, the “Swampettes”… Cassie and her brother Steve, the ‘FNG’ guitarist, also did not survive the crash. Very Dark Day in my life. Oct. 20, 1977

      • Howie says:
        January 4, 2017 at 6:01 pm

        She could dance and belt it out! TX

      • Texian says:
        January 4, 2017 at 6:10 pm

        I remember that very night, laying in bed listening to the radio and they announced that Lynyrd Skynyrd had crashed.. Around forty years later, somebody gave me a manila folder of documents, he knew I was a Lynyrd Skynyrd fan and gave them to me. He said he found them in the trunk of a car he bought, (then sold) in Alabama. I don’t know what to do with them. Personal band member documents with some pertaining to the crash..

  25. Concerned says:
    January 4, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Ridicule is a valuable tool. I applaud the Revolting writers for creating this sketch. I hope they do more, they could be the English equivalent of Charlie Hebdo.

    • Concerned says:
      January 4, 2017 at 5:37 pm

      If I recall correctly, Trump said in at least one rally that we were all expected to tiptoe around lest we insult people, meanwhile ISIS is hopping heads off and laughing at us.

      Step aside snowflakes, the tough people are taking charge. You’ll be better off, trust us.

  26. NJF says:
    January 4, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Lol

    I just sent to my liberal friend who watches every version of these shows.

    Curious to get her reaction.

  27. yohio says:
    January 4, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    This was just plain funny

  28. Totally Domestic says:
    January 4, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    You Tube Take down in, 5, 4,3,2,1

  29. All American Snowflake says:
    January 4, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    O boy! Too cool!

  30. Anti-Globalist says:
    January 4, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    LMFAO check out those houses😄

