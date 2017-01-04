The Real Housewives of ISIS…

Brilliant. Just brilliant agitprop. Incoming PC ‘splodey heads in 3… 2…. 1…
Dang I about spewed my coffee! Too funny!
Dang! Wish I’d seen your post first…coffee everywhere, too late!
Coffee does a keyboard good! LOL
Lol
Not nice Sundance–We needed a don’t be eating or drinking when you watch the following
That is just too funny
Muslim rednecks!
moslem-no-necks?
Who dat red beard in the middle of the photo? The guy who thought ISIS stood for Irish State?
This program is too age-biased toward adult characters.
Needs more realism: Islamists know that children want to be jihadists too! http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/01/01/10-year-old-girl-used-human-bomb-nigeria-attack/
Palestinian Kindergarten Graduation:
And to think we expel a 7-year old for having a cookie the shape of a gun and pointing it at someone… Ever wonder why we have so many snowflakes?
And oboMao has the Clock boy to visit Our House!
Too close to home…
It’s the Communist Administrators and Educators that are to blame.
The start the Brainwashing in kindergarten.
Too bad there’s no draft. The poor Canadians would be so overwhelmed they’d have to build their own border wall!
Prog trolls are now spreading the lie that Trump is reinstating the draft. There’s an unpopular proposal by our old pal the tax cheat Charlie Rangel (D).
look it up.
It’s morphed over the Obama years, getting worse each revision.
it’s slavery, not a draft and 100% Democrat-created, sponsored and promoted.
years ago, there was an article showing hillary was one of the original sponsors, but can’t find it – washed … er wiped with a cloth away or maybe somewhere just buried deep back so it’s purposely hard to find as it shows hillary in the launching stages of it.
I’m sure we can reason with them……… Our snowflakes will teach them about safe spaces and them give them puppies and hot cocoa……..
Wow! Just wow!😀😀😀
LOL
Believe I may the only Treeper addicted to the Real Housewives franchise. I admit it. (I also voted for McCain, Romney and Pat Toomey ’16, guess I’m a sucker for useless fame hungry b*tches)
Anyhow, as I an expert, I can say with certainty, this is hilarious! I suspect one of the “wives” in this video has a Manchester accent. If so, I don’t see her submitting to Akmed’s chain in real life. Akmed would be seeking the medical procedure known as “addadicktome” if he tried to chain up a gal from that city – they are tough!
gotta say, mrs. porkchop is all about some RHoBH / OC and Vanderpump Rules….and i mock her incessantly while she watches. and rightfully so.
You are not the only Treeper…….I am forced to watch it……Forced, I tell you…..
Please accept my apologies!
You’re not alone. I’m an Atlanta Housewives zombie. That’s the only one though. The Atlanta girls would take down the rest of the snowflake housewives😉
I watch it too, good break from serious stuff plenty of laughs too.
Disgusting!!!
British comedy is the best.
But I wish we were back in the Fawlty Towers days instead of these crazy times
I fart in your general direction.
Got my morning laugh!
“Ali bought me a new chain..”
Oh, this is soooo good!!
Also a sure sign that the people are stirring and starting to stand up to resist the muslim invasion.
Well done!
Mockery is good. Unfortunately, the Brits have lost their society to radicals. London is gone. Their laws are bent.
They did nothing in response to their soldier beheaded in broad daylight.
They may be leaving EU, but their country is in death throes.
Having just returned from there, Bull, I can say for certain that London is gone, sadly.
‘They may be leaving EU, but their country is in death throes.’
Who knows what the Lord has in store? Many people said the same thing about the US before Trump announced his candidacy.
The apparent failure to re-organize UKIP to deal with domestic issues doesn’t look promising, I admit that.
It. Aint. OVER!!
MArk Stein on EIB, said oboMao has US Special Forces massing on Lithuania border Right Now!
He predicts oboy is gonna send them against Russia!
If there was Ever a time for Our Military Commanders to Refuse a Direct Order, it is Now.
I know, it would Violate the War Powere Act, but when has That stopped him?
And since When has the Congress grown a set?
#WAR!!
AND I Don’t mean with Russia, or Anyone, but the Globalcommieprog in Chief.
PRESS ON!!!
If congress was a choir, they would all sing soprano, some higher than others.
joan – one word, castrati. I first learned of them when I was reading Anne Rice’s vampire series featuring Lestat.
I hear they sing real nice.
LOL! pochas. I listened to a recording of the last “famous” castrati over at Wikipedia, Alessandro Moreschi [1858-1922] and was not impressed. I fully comprehend in its infancy, recording methods were rudimentary but….oy. In the event you are interested in hearing his voice, here is the link to Wikipedia.
https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/Castrato
I think the best comedy is based in reality.
Bull, I recall seeing an article after Lee Rigby’s horrendous murder occurred and I believe there were only 2 women who confronted the terrorist(s), yelling at him to stop. It shocked me that no men attempted to intervene and this was a prolonged event. It is my understanding some Brits now refer to London as Londonstan.
Yep and when the Police finally (after getting the Police that carry firearms to the crime scene) shot the suspect the officer immediately started to perform life saving measures on the scum.If there ever was a time to just let the scumbag slowly die that was it. I was so outraged by the whole thing I posted it to my facebook account with my rant about how we are at war and such.Whats more ridiculous is if a citizen wouldve attacked the terrorists the police wouldve arrested that person too.
Only the British could come up with this!
There was a Canadian show called “The Red Green Show “. My whole family loved the show, even me.
Starring actor Graham Green as Red Green and actor Patrick McKenna as Harold Green, Red’s not so smart nephew.
Red Green is an outdoor man, owns a hunting lodge. Just about every episode he gave instructions on the great uses of duct tape.
One episode Red was talking about how doing little things helps people, and carrying certain items on one’s person might come in handy. For instance, carry chalk with you always, that way if you are shot, you can outline your own body for the police!
“I’m a man, but I can change, if I have to, I guess.”🙂
I used to watch it a lot here in the states. He recently did a tour that was pretty good.
amazing! nothing makes a point better than well done satire. good jobs guys cant wait for next episodes!
http://www.imdb.com/videoplayer/vi1479252249
I thought this was about Hillary and Merkel.
LOL Probably is!
‘Disgusting’: BBC’s Real Housewives of ISIS Comedy Sketch Invokes Outrage https://t.co/6ntdusUlSp pic.twitter.com/NPc6CL2DiC
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 4, 2017
Oh yeah, the LEFT is going NUTS over this….
They have become…
And it’s only one sketch!
What they gonna do when it is made into a series?
Well I’m outraged that the USA/left has forgot what comedy is!
Amazing that they cannot recognize it at all anymore.
Frankly, it’s not even satire!
Dang!
Just checked Dish, it ain’t on the lineup.
Yet?
Sign me up.
Similar to Reno 911.
I was halfway through first episode, when I realized it was satire. Harr!
Officer Dangle and his crew are the best!
Exposing political correctness for what it really is, censorship and the denial of basic human rights.
The Hollywood Hate Trump crowd should really love the diversity on display in this show.
As someone who believes in equally, I say we need a feminist version: Herbollah.
This is stunning. Check out the video like. I don’t know who to just get the video with out the tweet. But this tweeter is awesome
https://mobile.twitter.com/JPY_Kurdish/status/816523949337088000/video/1
And you know, I do hope these courageous comedians keep on–my hat is off to them. Especially since I think they understand they’re probably in danger. God bless and keep them safe.
😂😂😂
5…💣 6
Allow me to dedicate this song to ISIS, Obama, and all democrats….everywhere…Also who was that girl in the chiffon?
I’ll second that Howie.
I think you mean JoJo…. Backup singers, from L to R, Leslie Hawkins, Cassie Gaines, and JoJo Billingsley, the “Swampettes”… Cassie and her brother Steve, the ‘FNG’ guitarist, also did not survive the crash. Very Dark Day in my life. Oct. 20, 1977
She could dance and belt it out! TX
I remember that very night, laying in bed listening to the radio and they announced that Lynyrd Skynyrd had crashed.. Around forty years later, somebody gave me a manila folder of documents, he knew I was a Lynyrd Skynyrd fan and gave them to me. He said he found them in the trunk of a car he bought, (then sold) in Alabama. I don’t know what to do with them. Personal band member documents with some pertaining to the crash..
Ridicule is a valuable tool. I applaud the Revolting writers for creating this sketch. I hope they do more, they could be the English equivalent of Charlie Hebdo.
If I recall correctly, Trump said in at least one rally that we were all expected to tiptoe around lest we insult people, meanwhile ISIS is hopping heads off and laughing at us.
Step aside snowflakes, the tough people are taking charge. You’ll be better off, trust us.
I just sent to my liberal friend who watches every version of these shows.
Curious to get her reaction.
This was just plain funny
You Tube Take down in, 5, 4,3,2,1
O boy! Too cool!
LMFAO check out those houses😄
Treehouse Poet Laureate
