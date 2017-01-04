President Obama Awards Himself A “Distinguished Public Service Medal”…

After eight years of magnanimous humility, servility and deferential governance toward his political opposition, ‘President selfless‘ awards himself the Medal of Distinguished Public Service. Thus, President Obama officially declares himself the greatest public servant during his own tenure.
No. Really, not kidding. He did.
Another Obama First: The Presidential Selfie Medal
Welcome to Grade School, Barry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
How FABULOUS, Barry! Congratulations! Would you like a grilled cheese sandwich?
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘Good puppet’ award from his masters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama earns a Triple Penguin with a Moonbat Cluster for service beneath and below the call of duty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s go all out and give him the 21 penguin salute. Properly done 7 penguins at a time x 3.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a putz Obama is. He’s the biggest joke in history.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It looks like it’s not unusual for a sitting president get this award. Bill and GWB both got the awards from their SODs. So it’s really a non issue here.
LikeLike
President Obama’s medal acceptance speech in a nutshell:
“I’ve seen the LIGHT brothers and sisters, and I’m here to tell you that it shines for ME.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
This dude is a circus with legs…….
LikeLiked by 3 people
So he’s not from Kenya , he a North Korean !
https://t.co/fNmZOKQ3KP
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obviously…he has a 1042 area code.
LikeLike
If I recall, Bill Clinton called Obama a “servant” in 2008. Something about serving coffee.
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/75627-sharpton-bill-clintons-remarks-may-have-been-racist
LikeLiked by 1 person
That must be it.
He served coffee.
LikeLike
LikeLike
HEY OBAMA! I’ve got a news flash for you…
LikeLike
My super secret fake BS decoder ring decoded this fake award as fake chief-of-bs
LikeLike