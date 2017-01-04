President Obama Awards Himself A “Distinguished Public Service Medal”…

Posted on January 4, 2017 by

After eight years of magnanimous humility, servility and deferential governance toward his political opposition, ‘President selfless‘ awards himself the Medal of Distinguished Public Service.  Thus, President Obama officially declares himself the greatest public servant during his own tenure.

dictator-obama

No. Really, not kidding.  He did.

Ceremonial Pictures HERE

This entry was posted in Dear Leader - Creepy POTUS Worship. Bookmark the permalink.

217 Responses to President Obama Awards Himself A “Distinguished Public Service Medal”…

Older Comments
  1. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Another Obama First: The Presidential Selfie Medal
    Welcome to Grade School, Barry.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Arjun says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:32 am

    ‘Good puppet’ award from his masters.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Howie says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Obama earns a Triple Penguin with a Moonbat Cluster for service beneath and below the call of duty.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Joe Knuckles says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:35 am

    What a putz Obama is. He’s the biggest joke in history.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Tony068 says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:37 am

    It looks like it’s not unusual for a sitting president get this award. Bill and GWB both got the awards from their SODs. So it’s really a non issue here.

    Like

    Reply
  6. itswoot says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:45 am

    President Obama’s medal acceptance speech in a nutshell:

    “I’ve seen the LIGHT brothers and sisters, and I’m here to tell you that it shines for ME.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. haoleboy says:
    January 5, 2017 at 1:03 am

    So he’s not from Kenya , he a North Korean !

    https://t.co/fNmZOKQ3KP

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    January 5, 2017 at 1:17 am

    If I recall, Bill Clinton called Obama a “servant” in 2008. Something about serving coffee.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    January 5, 2017 at 1:24 am

    HEY OBAMA! I’ve got a news flash for you…

    Like

    Reply
  12. quintrillion says:
    January 5, 2017 at 1:45 am

    My super secret fake BS decoder ring decoded this fake award as fake chief-of-bs

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s